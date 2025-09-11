2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum Rare Mass Slashing Event Linked To Operator Issues

The post Ethereum Rare Mass Slashing Event Linked To Operator Issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum experienced a rare slashing event on Wednesday, with 39 validators penalized, according to blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. The validators were tied to the SSV Network, a distributed validator technology (DVT) protocol that decentralizes staking infrastructure by splitting validator keys across multiple operators. Despite the scale of the incident, SSV founder Alon Muroch emphasized that the protocol itself was not compromised. Instead, the penalties stemmed from operator-side infrastructure issues involving third-party staking providers using SSV. One cluster of slashed validators was tied to Ankr, a liquid staking provider. According to Muroch, routine maintenance on Ankr’s systems triggered the event. A second slashing involved a validator cluster that had migrated from Allnodes two months earlier. Investigators believe a secondary validator setup caused the duplicate signing that led to penalties. In total, 39 validators were slashed, making this one of the largest correlated slashing events since Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake. Each validator slashed faces an immediate ETH penalty and could face inactivity leaks, compounded losses. One validator, backed by a 2,020 ETH stake, lost around 0.3 ETH, or about $1,300 at today’s prices, in the process. While slashing is built into Ethereum’s design as a deterrent against malicious or negligent behavior, it remains exceedingly rare. Fewer than 500 validators out of more than 1.2 million active have been slashed since the Beacon Chain went live in 2020. Most incidents, including this one, have been traced to operator issues rather than deliberate attacks. Mass slashings are particularly notable because correlated misbehavior increases the severity of penalties. Ethereum’s protocol enforces additional inactivity leaks when groups of validators are slashed together, amplifying the financial impact. For Ethereum’s staking ecosystem, the latest wave underscores a familiar but critical lesson: validator safety hinges as much on infrastructure and operator diligence as on the protocol itself. Even when the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:09
Why New Crypto Investors Favour Backing Layer Brett Over Solana In September

The post Why New Crypto Investors Favour Backing Layer Brett Over Solana In September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto cycle is heating up for September, but not all projects are coming along for the ride. Solana remains steady, dominant, and institutionally favoured, but its recent price action is putting traders to sleep. As a result, new wallet addresses are favouring Layer Brett over the crypto. Layer Brett, a new meme coin, has …
CoinPedia2025/09/11 23:04
Bitcoin ETFs See Unprecedented Inflows

The post Bitcoin ETFs See Unprecedented Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The month of September has kicked off on a rocky note for the cryptocurrency sector, but there are signals suggesting a potential turnaround as new data emerges. Volumes have dipped due to cautious investor behavior, raising questions about what the rest of September holds for cryptocurrency values. Continue Reading:Bitcoin ETFs See Unprecedented Inflows Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-etfs-see-unprecedented-inflows
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:03
Post Malone Returns To Hip-Hop After Hitting Big In Country Music

The post Post Malone Returns To Hip-Hop After Hitting Big In Country Music appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Post Malone returns to Billboard’s hip-hop tallies as DJ Khaled’s “Brother” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again debuts on three charts, including the Hot Rap Songs list. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone performs live on stage during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images Post Malone took a big risk with his career when he decided to try his hand at country music. He’d already succeeded at first as a rapper, then with pop music, and again by leaning into alternative rock, but he was eager to attempt something new. In 2024, Malone dropped his first country album, F-1 Trillion, which became hugely successful. The set rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced one of his latest champions on the Hot 100 with “I Had Some Help” alongside Morgan Wallen. As he readies a sophomore country full-length, Malone makes it clear he hasn’t forgotten about his roots — where he got started — as he scores hits on several of Billboard’s hip-hop and rap tallies alongside one of the genre’s biggest hitmakers. “Brother” Debuts on Three Billboard Charts Malone recently joined DJ Khaled on his new single “Brother.” The tune also credits hip-hop superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and this frame it launches on a trio of rankings. “Brother” starts at No. 23 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and opens at No. 30 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally, becoming instant top 40 wins on the two lists. Post Malone’s First Hip-Hop Hit in a While Malone earned his previous most recent win on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2023. In May of that year, he joined YoungBoy Never Broke Again and The Kid Laroi on “What You…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:02
Next week’s rate cut to unleash billions in daily inflows for Bitcoin ETFs

The post Next week’s rate cut to unleash billions in daily inflows for Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs took in over a billion dollars of net inflows over the past week as Bitcoin price showed strength above $110,000, setting up a clean test of supply and demand if the Federal Reserve cuts rates next week. Farside Investors shows $741.5 million on the day, with Fidelity’s FBTC at $299.0 million and BlackRock’s IBIT at $211.2 million, while intraday vendor tallies vary slightly due to timing and processing of creations and redemptions. Bitcoin traded around $114,132 on Sept. 11, following August’s record above $124,000 reported by Reuters. At current prices, the arithmetic is straightforward. A $757 million net inflow buys about 6,640 BTC, which equates to nearly 15 days of new issuance at the post-halving pace of roughly 450 BTC per day. The halving last April cut the block subsidy to 3.125 BTC, and with about 144 blocks mined per day, baseline issuance sits near that 450 BTC mark, subject to small fluctuations in block times. Net ETF flow (USD) Implied BTC bought (at $114,000) Days of issuance absorbed (~450 BTC/day) $500,000,000 ≈4,386 BTC ≈9.7 days $757,000,000 ≈6,640 BTC ≈14.8 days $1,000,000,000 ≈8,772 BTC ≈19.5 days $5,000,000,000 (per month) ≈43,860 BTC ≈97.5 days The set-up for another demand shock hinges on policy. A Reuters poll of economists conducted Sept. 8–11 points to a 25 basis point cut on Sept. 17, and the survey notes markets already fully anticipate that move. CME’s FedWatch tool shows how fed funds futures embed those odds in real time, with messaging that its probabilities should be attributed to FedWatch. If the Fed cuts and 10-year real yields drift lower from the 1.79 percent print last week, the macro backdrop that supported record gold ETF inflows in recent months would rhyme with bitcoin’s ETF era, since lower real yields reduce the carry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:01
IMF: Fed has room to begin gradually lowering interest rates, but should proceed with caution

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund: The Federal Reserve has room to start gradually lowering interest rates, but should act with caution.
PANews2025/09/11 23:01
Dogecoin Holds Flat, SHIB Loses Steam—MAGAX Presale Is Where the Real Meme Action Begins

From ETF Headlines to Burn Campaigns: A Look at the DOGE and SHIB Narrative The meme coin space has been changing in 2025, with legacy memes like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) finding it hard to maintain momentum. Despite Dogecoin ETF’s headlines and Shiba Inu’s burn campaigns, both have found it hard to sustain [...] The post Dogecoin Holds Flat, SHIB Loses Steam—MAGAX Presale Is Where the Real Meme Action Begins appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/11 23:00
XRP Price Retraces Under $3 As Experts Saying Buying LBRETT Now At $0.0055 Is Like Getting XRP At $0.02

This retracement highlights the challenges faced by established cryptocurrencies with large market caps. Meanwhile, crypto experts are drawing compelling parallels […] The post XRP Price Retraces Under $3 As Experts Saying Buying LBRETT Now At $0.0055 Is Like Getting XRP At $0.02 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/11 23:00
Building Passive Income with XRP: How PAXMINING Consistently Generates Over $9,000 Daily in Profits

The potential of XRP as a utility token and an asset for long-term investor wealth accumulation has long been a hot topic in the cryptocurrency space. Recently, a cryptocurrency expert revealed a method to earn stable daily income through cloud mining, further fueling this discussion. The expert believes this approach could effortlessly turn XRP holders [...] The post Building Passive Income with XRP: How PAXMINING Consistently Generates Over $9,000 Daily in Profits appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/11 23:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Targets $1 In 2026 But This Viral Altcoin At Just $0.0055 Could Get There First

Dogecoin eyes $1 by 2026, but Layer Brett’s $0.0055 Ethereum L2 presale, 10K TPS, ultra-low fees, and $1M giveaway could hit that target far sooner.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 23:00
