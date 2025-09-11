2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
HODLing Might Be Better Now

The post HODLing Might Be Better Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s proposal has been postponed for another 45 days, while Franklin Templeton will have to wait 60 days for a possible decision. Last month, the SEC also delayed Truth Social’s application for a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF by 45 days, with a decision now scheduled for October 8. Similarly, spot $XRP ETF applications filed by CoinShares, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and 21Shares have been postponed. Solana ETF applications filed by 21Shares, VanEck, and Bitwise are also on hold, along with Grayscale’s Dogecoin and Litecoin ETF applications. Read on as we dig into why the SEC has been delaying ETF approvals, and also point you toward the best crypto presales that are super cheap right now but could go absolutely bonkers once the approvals finally roll in. Why Is the SEC Delaying ETF Approvals? While this may seem regressive from the SEC, it may actually be the opposite. NYSE and Cboe BZX recently filed applications with the SEC to liberalize ETF listing standards and make the process easier for exchanges. The exchanges propose removing the rigorous ETF application screening required under rule 19b-4, allowing equity, bond, and crypto ETFs that meet certain pre-set criteria to be listed directly without a separate filing. Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg ETF analyst, believes the SEC plans to first approve these applications to shorten the ETF approval process and then move to greenlight all pending ETF applications. He added that the exchange applications may be approved in October, potentially triggering a ‘flood of ETF approvals’ in the following months. So, these constant delays are not just roadblocks. They appear to be part of a calculated SEC strategy to not only approve ETFs but also streamline future listings. Since ETFs open the door for large-scale institutional investment, this could be a game-changer. On the bright side, this gives…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:21
Affordable Cryptocurrency Under $0.05 That Could be the Next Solana (SOL)

The post Affordable Cryptocurrency Under $0.05 That Could be the Next Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the crypto market remains on the lookout for its next big gainer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is garnering buzzcoin potential. The project is tantalizing early adopters with its game-changing approach to decentralized lending and micro-liquidity pools. Mutuum Finance is in its sixth phase of presale with all tokens available for $0.035. The project has over $15.6 million in funds raised and over 16,200 backers. With more and more discourse about its revolutionary DeFi innovations and more mentions on major crypto news blogs, Mutuum Finance is shining in the spotlight and can be the next Solana (SOL). Solana (SOL) Keeps Rolling After Recent Surge Solana (SOL) is priced at approximately $218.56, showing an astonishing intraday rise of 4.5% after recent highs. The asset appears solid with high-volume trades, heightened on-chain volume, and buyer demand after such huge upgrades as Firedancer and rising total value locked. While collective market interest continues to be on more affordable cryptos at the sub-$0.05 level for breakout sometime in the future, eyes are opening up in larger circles to look at future-proof protocols as well, including Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Sixth round of MUTM token sale confirms the longevity of the project with an all-time high of $15.6 million and registering more than 16,200 investors. Investors in this round will enjoy humongous profits once the token goes live. Mutuum Finance is building an entire ecosystem that will consist of a stablecoin, on the Ethereum network for maximum security and stability.  $50,000 Bug Bounty Program For assurance of the safety of the platform, Mutuum Finance has implemented a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK whose reward value is up to $50,000 USDT. The program provides an open invitation to white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers interested in discovering and reporting bugs. The bugs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:20
Ethereum Network Hacked: $3.05M USDC Stolen, Laundered

Detail: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/ethereum-hack-usdc-tornado-cash/
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:17
Project 0 revolutionizes DeFi: the first multi-location native prime broker debuts on Solana

A new paradigm for capital management in decentralized finance
The Cryptonomist2025/09/11 23:16
Bitcoin eyes $115K on CPI data as traders diverge on new BTC price dip

Bitcoin price action gets lively as US CPI data conforms to expectations, but traders are anything but unified on short-term price targets. Key points:Bitcoin nears three-week highs as US CPI data matches expectations.Plenty of market participants see Bitcoin heading higher as aresult, perhaps after a dip to trap late longs.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:16
Blockfest Africa 2025: Africa’s Web3 Super Bowl Arrives in Lagos to Redefine the Blockchain Experience

As global attention turns toward Africa’s fast-growing blockchain ecosystem, Blockfest Africa 2025 is stepping in […]
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:15
Opportunists Launch Meme Coins Mourning Charlie Kirk’s Death, New Low?

Opportunists launched multiple Charlie Kirk-themed meme coins, such as Justice for Charlie and RIPCharlieKirk, within hours of his death. The post Opportunists Launch Meme Coins Mourning Charlie Kirk’s Death, New Low? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/11 23:12
48,781 Nepalis Download Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Amid Social Media Ban

The post 48,781 Nepalis Download Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Amid Social Media Ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over 48,000 Nepalese people downloaded Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s peer-to-peer messaging app, bitchat, amid a series of violent protests over corruption and a short-lived social media ban earlier this week. It followed a similar uptick in downloads in Indonesia last week after corruption-related protests erupted, according to Bitcoin open-source developer “callebtc,” who is working on bitchat. “Last week, we observed a sudden spike in bitchat downloads from Indonesia during nationwide protests. Today we’re seeing an even bigger spike from Nepal during youth protests over government corruption and a social media ban,” callebtc posted to X on Wednesday. According to charts shared by callebtc, Nepal had fewer than 3,344 downloads last Wednesday before the tally surged to 48,781 on Monday — more than four times higher than the next country, Indonesia, which recorded 11,324. Source: Callebtc The sharp rise was fueled by a short-lived social media ban — blocking Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube — triggering a Gen Z-led protest that saw Nepal’s parliament and supreme court set on fire. Nepal initially imposed the ban to curb the rapid spread of anti-government content online. Security forces responded fiercely with live fire and tear gas, resulting in at least 19 deaths, while hundreds were left injured. The government building in which Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resided was also stormed. Oli is at the center of the corruption allegations, which include the misuse of public funds and a lack of transparency around political decision-making. He has now resigned from his post. Source: Anonymous The incidents in Nepal and Indonesia may signal a growing trend of citizens increasingly turning to decentralized, encrypted messaging apps — or “freedom tech” — to protect themselves from government surveillance or censorship. Meanwhile, the European Union is close to passing a “Chat Control” law which would eliminate encrypted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:12
LET Mining helps you achieve stable returns.

The post LET Mining helps you achieve stable returns. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency market has undergone tremendous changes. Bitcoin (BTC) has been hailed as “digital gold,” Ethereum (ETH) ushered in the era of smart contracts, and XRP, leveraging its cross-border payment capabilities, has amassed a massive global user base. However, as the market matures, simply holding onto coins and waiting for price increases is no longer the only option for investors. In the current market environment, a growing number of investors are focusing on a core question: How can their crypto assets generate stable passive income despite price fluctuations? LET Mining: The Key to Unlocking Passive Income from Cryptocurrencies Traditional mining models require the purchase of expensive mining machines, electricity bills, and maintenance costs, making them difficult for ordinary investors to participate. LET Mining, a cloud mining service platform, changes all of this. With cloud mining, investors don’t need to purchase their own equipment. Instead, they can directly lease computing power from the platform to participate in mining and earn daily returns. This not only lowers the barrier to entry but also allows investors to easily enjoy the stable returns from mining. LET Mining: The Best Choice for Passive Income Among numerous cloud mining platforms, LET Mining, with its professional technology and global presence, has become the preferred choice for countless investors. Core Advantages of the Platform 1. Fixed Daily High Returns Through optimized computing resources and intelligent allocation mechanisms, LET Mining allows users to achieve returns far exceeding those of traditional financial products, with a stable daily cash flow. 2. Zero Entry, Even Newbies Can Get Started Users don’t need to understand complex blockchain technology or purchase and maintain mining rigs; simply register an account and select a contract to participate immediately. 3. Flexible Contract Periods The platform offers a variety of mining plans, ranging from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:11
Cake Wallet Debuts Cupcake: Free, Open-Source Offline Wallet for XMR and BTC

Cake Wallet launches Cupcake, a free app that converts old iOS/Android phones into air-gapped hardware wallets for Monero and Bitcoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 23:10
