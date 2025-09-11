HODLing Might Be Better Now

BlackRock's proposal has been postponed for another 45 days, while Franklin Templeton will have to wait 60 days for a possible decision. Last month, the SEC also delayed Truth Social's application for a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF by 45 days, with a decision now scheduled for October 8. Similarly, spot $XRP ETF applications filed by CoinShares, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and 21Shares have been postponed. Solana ETF applications filed by 21Shares, VanEck, and Bitwise are also on hold, along with Grayscale's Dogecoin and Litecoin ETF applications. Read on as we dig into why the SEC has been delaying ETF approvals, and also point you toward the best crypto presales that are super cheap right now but could go absolutely bonkers once the approvals finally roll in. Why Is the SEC Delaying ETF Approvals? While this may seem regressive from the SEC, it may actually be the opposite. NYSE and Cboe BZX recently filed applications with the SEC to liberalize ETF listing standards and make the process easier for exchanges. The exchanges propose removing the rigorous ETF application screening required under rule 19b-4, allowing equity, bond, and crypto ETFs that meet certain pre-set criteria to be listed directly without a separate filing. Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg ETF analyst, believes the SEC plans to first approve these applications to shorten the ETF approval process and then move to greenlight all pending ETF applications. He added that the exchange applications may be approved in October, potentially triggering a 'flood of ETF approvals' in the following months. So, these constant delays are not just roadblocks. They appear to be part of a calculated SEC strategy to not only approve ETFs but also streamline future listings. Since ETFs open the door for large-scale institutional investment, this could be a game-changer. On the bright side, this gives…