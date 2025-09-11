2025-09-15 Monday

United States Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (2.9%) in August

The post United States Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (2.9%) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:26
SOL Extends Market Rally as RI Mining Expands Green Cloud Mining Across XRP, BTC, and ETH

​RI Mining​—a UK-based cloud mining provider—has broadened its contracts to include Solana in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:25
GOP Senator Warns Party “Not Ready” to Pass Comprehensive Crypto Bill

A senior Republican senator's warning that the party is unprepared for a major crypto bill threatens to delay its passage, despite leadership's push for a vote. The post GOP Senator Warns Party “Not Ready” to Pass Comprehensive Crypto Bill appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/11 23:25
Revolutionary dYdX ETP Launch: 21Shares Unlocks New Investment Avenues in Europe

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary dYdX ETP Launch: 21Shares Unlocks New Investment Avenues in Europe Get ready, Europe! A significant development is on the horizon for cryptocurrency investors. 21Shares is set to introduce a groundbreaking dYdX ETP in Europe, a move that promises to reshape how many engage with decentralized finance. This innovative product aims to offer a regulated and accessible pathway to the dYdX protocol, an exciting prospect for both seasoned and new investors. What Exactly is a dYdX ETP and Why Does it Matter? An Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a type of security that tracks an underlying asset, index, or financial instrument. In simple terms, it allows investors to gain exposure to an asset like dYdX without directly holding the underlying cryptocurrency. This new dYdX ETP will provide a familiar investment vehicle within a regulated framework, making it easier for traditional investors to participate in the crypto market. dYdX itself is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform known for its perpetual contracts and margin trading. By offering an ETP linked to dYdX, 21Shares is essentially bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of DeFi. This offers a regulated avenue for investors seeking exposure to the performance of the dYdX token. Unpacking the Revolutionary dYdX ETP: Features and Benefits A key highlight of this upcoming dYdX ETP is the immediate inclusion of a staking feature. This means that investors in the ETP will be able to benefit from the staking rewards generated by the underlying dYdX tokens, adding an extra layer of value. Staking is a process where participants lock up their crypto assets to support the operations of a blockchain network, in return for rewards. This dYdX ETP will make its debut on prominent European exchanges, specifically Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, under the ticker DYDX. This listing on well-established platforms underscores 21Shares’ commitment to providing secure and accessible investment products. It also signifies a growing acceptance of crypto-related financial products within mainstream financial markets. Key Benefits for Investors: Regulated Access: Invest in dYdX through a regulated financial product. Staking Rewards: Benefit from the added value of immediate staking. Ease of Investment: Trade like traditional stocks through familiar exchanges. Diversification: Add exposure to the DeFi sector to your portfolio. How Does This dYdX ETP Impact the European Crypto Market? The launch of a dYdX ETP by a reputable firm like 21Shares represents a significant step for the broader adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) assets. It signals increasing institutional interest and provides a template for how other DeFi protocols might enter regulated markets. Furthermore, it enhances the credibility of the crypto space by offering products that adhere to stringent financial regulations. For the European market, this ETP could open doors for a new wave of investors who have been hesitant due to the perceived risks or complexities of direct crypto ownership. It offers a simpler, more compliant way to gain exposure. However, like all investments, it is crucial for investors to understand the inherent volatility of the crypto market and conduct thorough due diligence. Considerations for Investors: Market Volatility: Cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile. Regulatory Landscape: While regulated, the broader crypto landscape is still evolving. Underlying Asset Risk: The ETP’s performance is tied to the dYdX token. A New Era for Crypto Investments The introduction of the dYdX ETP by 21Shares is a landmark moment, reflecting the ongoing maturation of the digital asset industry. It offers a sophisticated, regulated, and accessible avenue for investors to engage with the innovative dYdX protocol, complete with the added benefit of staking rewards. This move is poised to attract new capital into the DeFi space and further solidify cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class within traditional finance. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, products like the dYdX ETP will play a crucial role in shaping its future, making it more approachable and integrated into the global financial system. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the primary benefit of investing in the dYdX ETP?The primary benefit is gaining regulated exposure to the dYdX protocol’s performance, including immediate staking rewards, without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership or managing a crypto wallet. 2. Where will the dYdX ETP be listed?The dYdX ETP is scheduled to list on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, two major European stock exchanges, under the ticker DYDX. 3. Will the dYdX ETP include a staking feature?Yes, a significant feature of this ETP is the immediate inclusion of a staking function, allowing investors to potentially earn rewards from the underlying dYdX tokens. 4. Is the dYdX ETP suitable for all investors?While it offers regulated access, investors should be aware of the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency markets. It is important to conduct personal research and consider financial advice before investing. Did you find this article insightful? Help us spread the word about this exciting development in crypto investments! Share this article on your social media channels to inform your network about the upcoming 21Shares dYdX ETP launch in Europe. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping dYdX institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary dYdX ETP Launch: 21Shares Unlocks New Investment Avenues in Europe first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:25
2,128 BTC Moves From Coinbase To Unknown Wallet

2,128 BTC Moves From Coinbase To Unknown Wallet
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:25
Franklin Templeton’s $1.6T XRP Power Play On Ice: Why?

Since February, XRP supporters have been looking forward to Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF getting approved no later than mid September. However, that’s not the case, the latest court filings suggest. Indeed, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explains the need for a longer time for proper evaluation of this Ripple-based Spot ETF product. $1.6 Trillion Asset Manager Dips Toes Into XRP This aligns with the SEC’s broader behavior pattern this year, as most altcoin-based ETF items are getting postponed to October - November, 2025. Adding another 60 days for evaluation, this gives November 14, 2025 as theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:25
Crypto shrugs at CPI report as investors await Fed’s next move

August CPI did little to get crypto moving, leaving big players like Bitcoin stuck in neutral. With the Fed’s next call on rates just around the corner, the market’s collective shrug feels less like uncertainty and more like a deliberate…
Crypto.news2025/09/11 23:24
Blockchain Detective Uncovers Bitmine’s 46,000 Ethereum Treasury Increase

The post Blockchain Detective Uncovers Bitmine’s 46,000 Ethereum Treasury Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to reports and onchain activity, the ether treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Tech appears to have added more than 46,000 ethereum from Bitgo. If the math checks out, the leading ether-holding company now controls over 2.12 million ETH. Onchain Sleuthing Unveils Bitmine’s New ETH Acquisitions On the social platform X, the account Onchain Lens said […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-detective-uncovers-bitmines-46000-ethereum-treasury-increase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:24
China Imposes New Cryptocurrency Bans! Here Are the Details…

The Bitcoin-hating Chinese government will reportedly restrict the stablecoin and cryptocurrency businesses of its Hong Kong affiliates and branches. Continue Reading: China Imposes New Cryptocurrency Bans! Here Are the Details…
Coinstats2025/09/11 23:23
Hot Presale Breaks $15M: See Why We Predict 1,200% Pump for Bitcoin Hype

Bitcoin is the most popular crypto asset in the world, but the Bitcoin blockchain doesn’t share the reputation.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/11 23:22
