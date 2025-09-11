ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
South Korea Lifts Crypto Business Restrictions, Grants Venture Status
TLDR South Korea will lift restrictions on crypto businesses starting September 16. Crypto firms can now apply for venture company status, unlocking tax breaks and financing support. The government aims to foster growth in the crypto and blockchain sectors. Existing venture companies can expand into crypto without losing their status. South Korea’s crypto market is [...] The post South Korea Lifts Crypto Business Restrictions, Grants Venture Status appeared first on CoinCentral.
NOW
$0.00583
-2.99%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/11 23:44
ແບ່ງປັນ
Amy Lee Doubles Her No. 1s As Her High-Profile Collaboration Debuts
The post Amy Lee Doubles Her No. 1s As Her High-Profile Collaboration Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante’s “End of You” debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, replacing Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: Recording artist Amy Lee attends the BUILD speaker series at AOL HQ on September 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage) WireImage Three of the most successful women in hard rock music right now — Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence fame, and Courtney LaPlante from the band Spiritbox — collaborated on what has become one of the most exciting team-ups in the genre in some time. The trio worked on “End of You,” which is fronted by Poppy and features the two women who power a pair of the most successful hard-rock groups working today. “End of You” becomes an immediate bestseller in America as it opens inside the highest spaces on a trio of tallies and even earns all three stars a No. 1. “End of You” Launches at No. 1 “End of You” debuts at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The collaboration replaces “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne at the summit as the bestselling hard rock tune throughout the United States. Amy Lee Collects Another Win Lee scores her second solo No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally as “End of You” arrives. She previously conquered the list as a featured artist on Seether’s “Broken,” which debuted in September 2012 and finally hit No. 1 — spending two weeks there — in March 2023. Amy Lee’s Success With Evanescence As a member of Evanescence, Lee has collected an additional five No. 1s on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally. “Bring Me to Life” is the longest-running winner of the bunch, with 15 frames leading…
CITY
$1.0739
+0.04%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.07%
COM
$0.017656
+0.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:44
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bubblemaps: MYX team directly linked to $170 million airdrop wallet
PANews reported on September 11th that blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps, in a post on the X platform, claimed that the MYX team is directly linked to a wallet that received $170 million from its airdrop, suspecting it was an insider operation. Previously, Bubblemaps revealed how a single entity received $170 million from the MYX airdrop via 100 newly deposited wallets , without any direct link to the MYX core team. Bubblemaps traced the movement of funds from multiple addresses on both blockchains, starting with the MYX creator address, which begins with 0x8eEB. They found address 0x4a31, one of the wallets that received the airdrop and matching the funding pattern of 95 other sybil wallets. 0x4a31 sent $2.8 million worth of MYX to a deposit address used only by one other wallet, 0xeb5A, which is associated with the MYX creator.
CORE
$0.4609
-2.01%
SENT
$0.000018
-30.76%
LINK
$24.18
-1.78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/11 23:43
ແບ່ງປັນ
BTBT fails to secure quorum for new share issuance to buy Ethereum, leaving company in limbo ahead of September 17
The post BTBT fails to secure quorum for new share issuance to buy Ethereum, leaving company in limbo ahead of September 17 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BTBT failed to secure quorum in a vote to issue new shares for Ethereum purchases, delaying their expansion plans. Institutional interest in Ethereum remains high despite governance challenges and failed expansion proposals. BTBT failed to achieve quorum in a shareholder vote to approve new share issuance for Ethereum purchases, forcing the company to schedule a follow-up meeting for September 17. The mining company, which holds over 100,000 ETH in its treasury making it one of the largest institutional holders among public companies, sought shareholder approval to expand its Ethereum holdings through new share sales. The failed vote comes at a time when Ethereum-focused digital asset trusts are trading below their net asset value, potentially creating opportunities for institutional buyers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-share-issuance-btbt-failure/
COM
$0.017656
+0.14%
PUBLIC
$0.06238
-4.98%
ETH
$4,613.05
-0.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:43
ແບ່ງປັນ
United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average rose from previous 231K to 240.5K in September 5
The post United States Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average rose from previous 231K to 240.5K in September 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.017656
+0.14%
JOBLESS
$0.001004
-28.84%
WELL
$0.0001459
-34.98%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
Maxi Doge Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy as Viral Presale Hits $2M
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
DOGE
$0.27695
-3.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 23:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
ZachXBT: A user had over 3 million USDC stolen from the Ethereum network, and the funds have been transferred to the mixer
PANews reported on September 11th that ZachXBT disclosed that an unknown victim had approximately 3.047 million USDC stolen on the Ethereum network yesterday. The attacker exchanged USDC for ETH and immediately deposited the funds into Tornado.
USDC
$0.9993
--%
ETH
$4,613.05
-0.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/11 23:39
ແບ່ງປັນ
Avalanche accelerates on two $1 billion “AVAX Reserves”
The post Avalanche accelerates on two $1 billion “AVAX Reserves” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Avalanche Foundation is reportedly setting up two vehicles for the U.S. market to accumulate AVAX for a total amount of approximately 1 billion dollars – divided between a private placement and a SPAC. For a technical and protocol overview, refer to the official Avalanche documentation and the related technical section of the platform Avalanche Docs. In this context, the closing window indicated as “in the coming weeks” remains without official confirmation at the moment: as of September 11, 2025, there are no public announcements or regulatory filings confirming the operation. According to the data collected by our research team and the analysis of industry reports, structural accumulation operations via SPAC or dedicated vehicles typically require a due diligence and disclosure phase that can extend for weeks or months, especially if aimed at institutional investors. Analysts also note that clarity on discounts, lock-up, and purchase schedule is crucial to mitigate market impacts and for network governance. In brief Overall goal: approximately $1 billion to be raised through two vehicles in the United States. Structure: an initial vehicle with private placement (approximately $500 million), accompanied by a SPAC (approximately $500 million). Mentioned partners: Hivemind Capital – with Anthony Scaramucci as an advisor – and Dragonfly Capital; it should be noted that these references come from third-party reports and have not been confirmed by the Avalanche Foundation [data to be verified]. Timing: the reports indicated a closure between the end of September and October; as of September 11, 2025, there are no official confirmations or public SEC filings related to the mentioned vehicles. Status: currently there are no official announcements or public SEC filings for the mentioned vehicles. Two vehicles for $1 billion: structure, flows, and objectives The plan would outline the establishment of two reserve companies in the United States, aimed…
U
$0.014522
+39.76%
COM
$0.017656
+0.14%
AVAX
$29.57
+0.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Partnering with Wintermute to Power Bitcoin Reserves
TLDR DDC dives into Bitcoin treasury with Wintermute, stock dips 4% early. DDC partners with Wintermute to scale Bitcoin treasury amid market drop. Bitcoin focus grows as DDC teams with Wintermute; stock slides to $10.23. Wintermute deal boosts DDC’s Bitcoin plans despite early share decline. DDC fuses food business with Bitcoin treasury via Wintermute alliance. [...] The post DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Partnering with Wintermute to Power Bitcoin Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
VIA
$0.0147
+0.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/11 23:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
Pi Network News: Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List
Pi Network’s token has had a rocky debut since its mainnet launch in February. After years of hype around mobile […] The post Pi Network News: Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPE
$54.4
-0.83%
MOBILE
$0.0003556
+0.36%
TOKEN
$0.01451
-4.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/11 23:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position