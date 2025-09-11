ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Global Tensions Stir Cryptocurrency Markets
The post Global Tensions Stir Cryptocurrency Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has faced a turbulent year, buffeted by significant geopolitical and economic events such as ongoing conflicts and international trade disputes. While investors have often reacted by retreating in response to negative news, favorable developments specifically related to cryptocurrencies have largely gone under the radar. Continue Reading:Global Tensions Stir Cryptocurrency Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/global-tensions-stir-cryptocurrency-markets
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:57
India Faces Pressure on Stablecoin Rules as Supply Hits $240B
The post India Faces Pressure on Stablecoin Rules as Supply Hits $240B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ex-RBI director urges swift stablecoin regulation to avoid crypto-style policy drift. Stripe’s Tempo launch shows rising stablecoin use for faster, cheaper business payments. Stablecoin supply hits $240B, signaling fresh liquidity inflows into broader crypto markets. India’s regulatory debate around digital assets sharpened this week after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director G Padmanabhan urged the government to move faster on stablecoin rules. Speaking at a curtain raiser for the Global Fintech Festival 2025, he warned that delays could replicate the policy drift seen with cryptocurrencies. 🇮🇳 Ex-RBI Director Urges Swift Action on Stablecoins 🚨 Former RBI Executive Director G. Padmanabhan has urged the Indian government to take a clear stance on stablecoins to prevent the recurrence of regulatory uncertainty seen with crypto. → He says ambiguity on stablecoins… pic.twitter.com/4bw3nzWWUN — Karan Singh Arora (@thisisksa) September 11, 2025 Padmanabhan, now an advisor to the Payments Council of India, stressed that stablecoins differ from speculative crypto assets and should be treated under a distinct policy framework. He noted India cannot afford to ignore global developments, pointing to the United States’ progress with its electronic currency framework. He added that India risks losing ground in global financial coordination if it waits too long. Discussions with regulators, he argued, should happen behind closed doors to ensure alignment across jurisdictions before any public rollout. Related: Stablecoin Valuation Hits $281 Billion: Here are the Biggest Beneficiaries Stripe’s Tempo Shows Growing Stablecoin Utility in Business Payments Padmanabhan’s comments came as Stripe expanded into stablecoin infrastructure. On September 4, CEO Patrick Collison highlighted how stablecoins are gaining traction as faster and cheaper rails for everyday business payments. The push followed the launch of Tempo, Stripe’s new blockchain network built with Paradigm, designed exclusively for stablecoin transactions. Collison admitted Stripe had been cautious about crypto payments for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:55
ESPN BET Drops $100 Bonus, Betsson Hits €597M Revenue, But Spartans’ Lamborghini Giveaway Steals the Show
Act now to see how ESPN BET’s $100 promos and Betsson’s €597M revenue are strong, but Spartans’ Lamborghini giveaway proves who truly owns online betting.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 23:55
United States Consumer Price Index Core s.a up to 329.79 in August from previous 328.66
The post United States Consumer Price Index Core s.a up to 329.79 in August from previous 328.66 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:53
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Over 16,200 Holders as Early Buyers Position for the DeFi Boom
Dubai, UAE, 11th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 23:51
Bitcoin Eyes $112.5K Pivot as Top Analyst Says Flip to Support Could Spark Altseason
Bitcoin teeters near $112.5K as analyst Michaël van de Poppe says a clean flip to support could restart the uptrend and send altcoins sharply higher. Read more.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 23:50
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.
PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
PANews
2025/09/11 23:47
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too
XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 23:45
Together AI Enhances Fine-Tuning Platform with Larger Models and Hugging Face Integration
The post Together AI Enhances Fine-Tuning Platform with Larger Models and Hugging Face Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 10, 2025 19:13 Together AI unveils major upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, including support for 100B+ parameter models, extended context lengths, and improved integration with Hugging Face Hub. Together AI has announced significant upgrades to its Fine-Tuning Platform, aiming to streamline the model customization process for AI developers. The latest enhancements include the ability to train models with over 100 billion parameters, extended context lengths, and enhanced integration with the Hugging Face Hub, according to Together AI. Expanding Model Capacity The platform now supports a range of new large models, such as DeepSeek-R1, Qwen3-235B, and Llama 4 Maverick. These models are designed to perform complex tasks, sometimes rivaling proprietary models. The platform’s engineering optimizations allow for efficient training of these large-scale models, reducing both costs and time investments. Longer Context Lengths Responding to the growing need for long-context processing, Together AI has overhauled its training systems to support increased context lengths. Developers can now utilize context lengths of up to 131k tokens for certain models, enhancing the platform’s capability to handle complex and lengthy data inputs. Integration with Hugging Face Hub The integration with Hugging Face Hub allows developers to fine-tune a wide array of models hosted on the platform. This feature enables users to start with a pre-adapted model and further customize it for specific tasks. Additionally, outputs from training runs can be directly saved into a repository on the Hub, facilitating seamless model management. Advanced Training Objectives Together AI has also expanded its support for Preference Optimization with new training objectives, such as length-normalized DPO and SimPO, offering more flexibility in training on preference data. The platform now supports the maximum batch size setting, optimizing the training process across different models and modes. These enhancements are part…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:45
US Treasury Yields and FX Impact: A Trader’s View
The sharp move lower in US Treasury yields has become the key driver of global FX markets. Weak labour data and rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts have pushed the 10-year yield down toward 4.08%, while the 2-year yield has dropped close to 3.5%. The yield curve is beginning to steepen as markets price in easing on the short end but remain cautious about longer-term fiscal risks. 💱 For FX traders, the implications are significant. A softer 2-year yield reduces the dollar’s carry advantage, leading to broad USD pressure against major peers. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have benefited from this shift, with investors positioning for further gains if the Fed confirms a dovish bias. USD/JPY has also come under pressure as the rate differential narrows, reviving yen strength. Emerging market currencies may find short-term support from a weaker dollar, though risk sentiment will remain the key factor. 📊 Strategy wise, traders should monitor upcoming US CPI and PPI releases along with Fed communication. Any confirmation of earlier rate cuts could accelerate dollar weakness. However, inflation surprises or geopolitical risks may still trigger safe-haven demand. 👉 The market is at a turning point, and volatility around US data is likely to remain high. Positioning carefully and managing risk is essential. Start trading with NordFX today and take advantage of market opportunities: 🔗 Join NordFX US Treasury Yields and FX Impact: A Trader’s View was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/09/11 23:44
