'Fat Apps' May Lead Crypto Narrative In Coming Months: Bitwise

‘Fat Apps’ May Lead Crypto Narrative In Coming Months: Bitwise

The post ‘Fat Apps’ May Lead Crypto Narrative In Coming Months: Bitwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new thesis that argues that most crypto value today is captured in apps, rather than blockchains, is gaining popularity with the rise of Hyperliquid and could shift investor behavior over the next few months, a crypto executive says. “All the cool kids are talking about the ‘fat app’ thesis. Feels like that could be a dominant theme in the coming months,” Bitwise chief information officer Matt Hougan said in an X post on Wednesday. The fat-app theory suggests crypto applications will absorb more value than the underlying blockchain protocols in the future. Source: Matt Hougan “It’s the kind of thesis that I suspect will appear in the mainstream media in 1-3 months. As such, I think it’s a valuable mental model to keep in mind as folks watch crypto unfold,” Hougan explained. A few layer-1s could stand out, but apps will dominate The Fat App thesis, which is a relatively new idea, challenges Joel Monegro’s 2016 Fat Protocol thesis, arguing that most value will accrue to the base layer — chains like Ethereum, Solana or Avalanche — rather than applications.  Instead, the Fat App thesis suggests that value concentrates at the application layer, with applications capturing more revenue and user attention than the blockchains they run on. Should more people adopt the thesis, it could change how investors value layer-1 tokens compared to application tokens. Source: David Phelps The Fat Protocol thesis has also garnered plenty of controversy over the years. Digital asset Investment firm chief investment officer Jeff Dorman explained in a report back in 2021 that the Fat Protocol Thesis has not been proven correct yet, as it could be due to reasons that “have nothing to do with value being captured.” He said it may be due to retail investors treating layer-1s as an easy index…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:06
Safety Shot established BONK Holdings to implement its digital asset strategy and currently holds 2.5% of the total circulating supply of BONK

Safety Shot established BONK Holdings to implement its digital asset strategy and currently holds 2.5% of the total circulating supply of BONK

PANews reported on September 11th that Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) announced the establishment of BONK Holdings LLC, a new subsidiary formed to implement its digital asset strategy. BONK Holdings has actively expanded its capital reserves through two previous share issuances and an additional $5 million acquisition in partnership with FalconX. BONK Holdings purchased 228,908,284,661 BONK tokens at an average cost of 0.00002184. With these acquisitions, the company now holds over 2.5% of the total circulating supply of BONK, valued at approximately $55 million.
PANews2025/09/12 00:04
Unpacking The Incredible Surge And What It Means For Investors

Unpacking The Incredible Surge And What It Means For Investors

The post Unpacking The Incredible Surge And What It Means For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq All-Time High: Unpacking The Incredible Surge And What It Means For Investors Skip to content Home Crypto News Nasdaq All-Time High: Unpacking the Incredible Surge and What It Means for Investors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/nasdaq-all-time-high-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:04
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/11/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/11/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 11, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, ICE Spacecraft Passes Through Comet's Tail in 1985 , Atari VCS (2600) Released, Revolutionizes Gaming in 1977, Stanley Brothers Granted Motor Vehicle Patent in 1900, First Public Remote Computation Demonstrated, 1940 in 1940, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines to Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?, let’s dive right in. Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045? By @IHODLem [ 3 Min read ] Born in 88, Ive lived on both sides of the digital divide. Tech worker grappling with the convenience-to-control pipeline were all walking into. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines By @davidivus [ 5 Min read ] Recovering injured soldiers from the Ukrainian frontline is fraught with risk. Now machines are taking on the task. Read More. Cursor’s Credit-Based Plans Leave Developers Puzzled, Frustrated By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] Cursors new pricing model sparks community backlash as it shifts from a request-based to a credit-based system. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/12 00:02
XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near

XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near

The first decision comes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is due to rule on several spot XRP […] The post XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:01
Bitcoin Miners Are Changing The Status Quo As BTC Price Hits $114,000, Here's What They're Doing

Bitcoin Miners Are Changing The Status Quo As BTC Price Hits $114,000, Here’s What They’re Doing

Bitcoin miners are shifting strategies as the BTC price rebounds back above $114,000 after declining from all-time highs. Instead of sticking to familiar patterns, mining firms are adjusting how they manage their holdings and operations, signaling a change in the status quo as market conditions slowly recover. Bitcoin Miners Shift From Selling To Accumulating A new analysis from CryptoQuant suggests that Bitcoin miners are breaking away from historic patterns as BTC hovers above $114,000. The data reveals a significant structural shift in miner strategies, with long-term accumulation taking precedence over aggressive sell-offs, even during price surges.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Jackpot: Solo Bitcoin Miner Nets $360,000 To Beat 1 In 800 Odds The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) has historically been a crucial market sentiment indicator. CryptoQuant revealed that sharp spikes in MPI often occurred during two critical periods—pre-halving, when miners sold operations of their holdings to secure liquidity, and late bull markets, when they took advantage of retail-driven price momentum.  However, the trend is markedly different in the current cycle. While some pre-halving selling has been recorded, the signature late-cycle liquidations are noticeably absent. According to CryptoQuant, this deviation suggests that external factors such as Spot ETF approvals from sovereign economies’ recognition of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve could be encouraging miners to hold onto their BTC rather than liquidate it.  The resilience of the Bitcoin network itself represents another critical aspect of this shift. Mining difficulty has soared to unprecedented levels, with its trajectory following what analysts have dubbed the “Banana Zone.” Such sporadic growth not only underscores miners’ confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential but also reduces the likelihood of a miner-driven supply shock hitting the market.  Transaction fees provide further confirmation of the recent changes in miner strategies. CryptoQuant notes that in previous cycles, spiking fees were usually precursors to overheated market conditions and inevitable downturns. Despite significant fee increases, Bitcoin’s price action has remained steady this time, showing a stepwise rally rather than a blow-off top. The pattern strongly supports the theory that miners are strategically accumulating BTC instead of releasing supply during short-term demand surges.  Mining Difficulty Rises Despite BTC Price Volatility  Even as miners adopt a longer-term strategy, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty continues to top the charts, climbing past 136 trillion earlier this week and marking a new all-time high. While this milestone highlights the network’s unmatched resilience, it comes during increased volatility in Bitcoin’s price action.  Related Reading: Shakeout Pattern Says Bitcoin Price Is Not Done, Why It’s Headed Above $130,000 Notably, crypto analyst Matthew Hyland pointed out that Bitcoin’s monthly Bollinger Bands have reached their most extreme level in history, signaling an unprecedented surge in volatility across the market.  In addition, over the past month, Bitcoin has dropped 4%, retreating from its ATH level above $124,000 to its current level of $114,000, according to CoinMarketCap. Although its 2.73% increase to $114,000 in the last week signals growing momentum, market analysts remain cautious about what lies ahead. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/12 00:00
There Is A Loophole In The GENIUS Act That Could "Devastate" Small Banks: Alabama Senator

There Is A Loophole In The GENIUS Act That Could “Devastate” Small Banks: Alabama Senator

Alabama Senator Keith Kelley warns the GENIUS Act could drain deposits from small banks and put rural economies at risk.   Alabama State Senator Keith Kelley is warning that the recently passed GENIUS Act could harm small banks across rural America.  He believes that the law, while created to regulate stablecoins, may instead weaken trusted […] The post There Is A Loophole In The GENIUS Act That Could “Devastate” Small Banks: Alabama Senator appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 00:00
Best Crypto To Invest in Today: Tapzi vs BlockDAG vs BlockchainFx – Crypto Whales Ready to Bet $300K on This

Best Crypto To Invest in Today: Tapzi vs BlockDAG vs BlockchainFx – Crypto Whales Ready to Bet $300K on This

The debate over cryptocurrency regulation in the United States is heating up. Senate Republicans are divided on how quickly to […] The post Best Crypto To Invest in Today: Tapzi vs BlockDAG vs BlockchainFx – Crypto Whales Ready to Bet $300K on This  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:00
Forget the House Always Wins: Spartans' 10% 10% CASHRAKE™ Rewards You Whether You Win or Lose!

Forget the House Always Wins: Spartans’ 10% 10% CASHRAKE™ Rewards You Whether You Win or Lose!

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly2025/09/12 00:00
Kraft Heinz's Billion-Dollar MAHA Opportunity

Kraft Heinz’s Billion-Dollar MAHA Opportunity

The post Kraft Heinz’s Billion-Dollar MAHA Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Healthy kids foods and beverages can differentiate Kraft Heinz brands and propel growth AFP via Getty Images The split only works if Kraft Heinz owns kids’ nutrition. When Kraft Heinz announced it would split into two companies, the move was billed as a chance to unlock value and sharpen strategy. But the anticipated cost-cutting and portfolio shuffling has already failed to deliver growth for the company. Now, a new external catalyst has emerged: MAHA’s “Make Our Children Healthy Again” initiative. If Kraft Heinz seizes on this billion-dollar opportunity, reimagining Lunchables and Mac & Cheese as healthier, better-for-kids products, the breakup could finally become a springboard to long-term relevance instead of just another round of corporate restructuring. But to be successful, the company needs to confront the same problems I argued in Forbes.com in 2020 that it needed to dramatically increase its investment in research and development, improve the health profile of its products, and lean into an obvious but overlooked growth engine: becoming the trusted healthy kids food company. This necessity is even more urgent today. Consumers have only become more health-conscious, MAHA regulators more active, and Gen Z consumers more skeptical of legacy packaged-food brands. The company has done a commendable job of introducing smaller-portion packaging, including for cheese slices and some of its Lunchables products. But the numbers suggest that more innovation is mandated. Kraft Heinz has historically spent less than 1% of net sales on R&D (0.6% in 2024), significantly lower than more innovative packaged food companies like Nestle (1.9%), Danone (1.6%) and General Mills (1.3%). The result? Line extensions and brand tweaks instead of true breakthroughs. Meanwhile, healthier food items continue to outpace traditional categories in growth, particularly among millennial and Gen Z parents who want convenience without compromising nutrition. By clinging to their traditional processed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 23:59
