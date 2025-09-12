2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Ethereum Whales Buy $204M ETH Amid Rebound Above $4,400

Ethereum
ETH$4,614.04-0.31%
Coinstats2025/09/12 00:16
Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: Solana Hits $219, Bitcoin Cash Holds $203 While BullZilla Presale Raises $350K+ in Just a Few Days

BullZilla presale fuels ROI dreams, Solana climbs on ETF hopes, Bitcoin Cash steadies near $200. Discover top cryptos to invest in this week.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 00:15
Bitcoin surpasses 1 ZH/s: historic record for hashrate

The post Bitcoin surpasses 1 ZH/s: historic record for hashrate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has surpassed the zettahash threshold: the 7-day moving average of the hashrate has risen above 1 ZH/s, with recent estimates around ~1.03 ZH/s. The data updated as of September 11, 2025 UTC was reported by Hashrate Index and also covered by industry outlets like CoinDesk. The downside is clear: the hashprice drops to about $53.10 per day per PH/s, down -8.39% on a monthly basis. In this context, the network is more robust and secure, but the increasing competition among miners compresses margins. According to data collected by Hashrate Index and verified by our analysis team, surpassing the threshold is attributable to new installations and fleet upgrades in North America and Asia. Industry analysts also note that many farms are pushing for efficiency through ASIC upgrades and energy procurement strategies. What does this hashrate record mean for the Bitcoin network? A hashrate above 1 zettahash per second indicates a more resilient and more decentralized network. The influx of new power – including farm renewals, ASIC upgrades, and energy optimizations – makes network attacks much more costly. That said, it also results in a broader distribution of rewards, with less generous unit revenues for each miner. Key Numbers: Trends and Sources Hashrate (7-day moving average): above 1 ZH/s with current estimates around ~1.03 ZH/s (data updated as of September 11, 2025; main source: Hashrate Index). Historic record: confirmed by surpassing the threshold of 1 ZH/s, as reported by industry publications including CoinDesk. Recent volatility: a brief dip followed by a swift recovery in the pace of computation. Note on the unit of measure: 1 ZH/s = 1,000 EH/s = 1,000,000 PH/s. The new peak, “over 1 ZH/s,” was achieved following the correct conversion, unlike some incorrect measurements reported previously. Difficulty: increase expected With medium blocks being mined more quickly, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:13
Why Arthur Hayes Is Doubling Down on ENA $1M Surge

Coinstats2025/09/12 00:11
Ethena Joins $5B Hyperliquid Race as Traders Call DeepSnitch AI the Best Crypto Presale

Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 00:10
Invro Mining Strengthens Leadership in Cloud Mining With Transparent Contract Options

BitcoinWorld Invro Mining Strengthens Leadership in Cloud Mining With Transparent Contract Options Invro Mining Strengthens Leadership in Cloud Mining With Transparent Contract Options Invro Mining, a cloud mining platform focused on transparency and accessibility, today announced the expansion of its user registration process and structured contract offerings. The announcement comes at a time when the wider crypto community is questioning the long-term sustainability of so-called “XRP cloud mining” models, many of which have been criticized for overpromising returns and underdelivering on transparency. In mid-2025, a wave of XRP cloud mining platforms emerged, offering contracts with daily payouts and entry thresholds as low as $10. While these platforms attracted significant attention, independent reports highlight major risks. XRP itself is not mineable in the traditional sense; all 100 billion tokens were pre-mined at launch. “XRP cloud mining” is largely a marketing term — users deposit XRP, which is then used to fund Bitcoin or Ethereum mining contracts. The process may offer fast settlement and low fees, but promised returns ranging from 100% to 800% annually have been flagged as unsustainable. Issues such as hidden fees, counterparty risks, and lack of regulatory oversight continue to undermine user confidence. Against this backdrop, Invro Mining emphasizes structured participation, clear terms, and user-friendly processes. Streamlined Registration  Invro Mining’s platform has been designed for ease of use. New participants can: Register with a verified email and password. Receive a $15 sign-up credit upon completion. Log in daily to claim $0.75 engagement rewards. Access a referral program with commissions of 3% to 5%. The clarity of the contract structures sets Invro Mining apart from platforms advertising highly variable or exaggerated returns. “The conversation around XRP cloud mining has exposed how confusing and opaque this industry can be,” said  CEO at Invro Mining. “Our goal is to provide participants with an alternative — one that avoids unrealistic claims and instead focuses on predictability, accountability, and ease of access. Cloud mining should not require blind trust; it should be structured, transparent, and understandable.” Industry Context  Where many XRP cloud mining platforms have been criticized for hidden costs and reliance on constant new-user inflows, Invro Mining underscores stability and predefined outcomes. While some contracts in the industry advertise triple-digit returns in just weeks, analysts note that such offerings often resemble high-risk speculative schemes. Invro Mining’s approach emphasizes a balance between accessibility and structured design, offering participants a clearer understanding of contract terms and timelines. Access and Availability  The Invro Mining platform is available globally through its official website and mobile app. Website: https://invromining.com/ App Download: https://invromining.com/xml/index.html#/app Email: info@invromining.com About Invro Mining  Invro Mining is a cloud mining provider dedicated to simplifying access to blockchain-based mining solutions. By combining user-friendly registration processes with structured contract offerings, Invro Mining seeks to bring greater clarity and accountability to a sector often clouded by complexity. The company’s mission is to make cloud mining more accessible to participants worldwide while upholding transparency as its guiding principle. This post Invro Mining Strengthens Leadership in Cloud Mining With Transparent Contract Options first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Blockchainwire
Coinstats2025/09/12 00:09
Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat app gains traction amid social media ban in Nepal

Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat app gained traction during Nepal’s protests, getting over 48,000 downloads during the peak of the demonstrations.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 00:09
Bitcoin Breaks $114K as Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report

The post Bitcoin Breaks $114K as Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:09
US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 263K vs. 235K expected

The post US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 263K vs. 235K expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 27,000 in the week ending September 6. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 98.00. There were 263,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending September 6, according to data published Thursday by the United States (US) Department of Labor (DOL). This figure followed the previous week’s print of 236,000 (revised from 237,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 235,000. Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3%. “The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 30 was 1,939,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level,” the DOL noted in the press release. Market reaction The US Dollar Index pushes lower following the disappointing Jobless Claims data and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 97.70. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:08
21Shares Launches DYDX ETP to Open Regulated Access to DeFi Derivatives

TLDR 21Shares launches DYDX ETP, bridging institutions with DeFi derivatives. Regulated DYDX ETP offers token exposure, fueling institutional DeFi adoption. 21Shares expands DeFi suite with DYDX ETP for seamless institutional access. New DYDX ETP simplifies institutional entry into decentralized derivatives. DYDX ETP boosts regulated access, strengthening dYdX’s role in DeFi markets. Swiss-based asset manager 21Shares [...] The post 21Shares Launches DYDX ETP to Open Regulated Access to DeFi Derivatives appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 00:07
