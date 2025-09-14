Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana

The post Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Farcaster adds real-time trade and price alerts on Base and Solana, helping users follow top traders and market moves instantly. Farcaster has introduced a significant new feature that enhances its platform’s functionality. Recently, the decentralized social protocol launched the token and trade alerts for Base and Solana networks. This update has enabled users to track trading activity in real time and get notified in seconds of what traders are doing. This integration of social networking with live crypto trading tools is an important development for Farcaster and its community. New Farcaster Tool Lets Users Track Top Traders The new trade alert system allows users to closely follow their favorite traders. Users are able to turn on notifications that alert them when these traders are buying or selling tokens on-chain. Additionally, Farcaster offers the option of setting custom price alerts across Base and Solana blockchains. This means that traders can set price thresholds or market cap targets and receive timely updates based on those targets in line with trading strategies. Farcaster’s team released the update to X, along with visual guides on the new features. One highlighted image focused on the “Learn from the best traders” option, which displays how users can stay informed with the trading actions of the people they’re following. Another picture showed a list of traders with toggle switches so users could turn off or turn on the alert for specific traders with ease. This design is intended to offer a personalized but manageable notification experience. Related Reading: Asphere Launches Solana-Based Blockchain Networks for Enterprises | Live Bitcoin News The reaction of the community to the launch has so far been largely positive, though there is some skepticism. Many users shared their enthusiasm for instant alerts, saying that the feature makes trading more fluid and responsive. Some…