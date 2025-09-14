ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Yala: The protocol recently suffered an attack, and all user assets were unaffected
PANews reported on September 14th that Yala announced on the X platform that the protocol recently experienced an attack, which briefly impacted the anchoring of YU. With the assistance of security partners such as SlowMist, the issue has been identified and improvements have been implemented to enhance system performance. Officials emphasized that the security of all user assets was not affected.
PANews
2025/09/14 13:24
‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?
The post ‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 14, 2025 Key Takeaways WLD could reverse recent losses amid continued backing by Tom Lee and easing whale sell-off. Can bulls eye the 45% potential gain? Fundstrat CIO and Wall Street strategist, Tom Lee, has backed Worldcoin [WLD], highlighting its crucial role in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. He added that the firm’s push for unique ‘proof of human’ in the age of AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) is ‘very important.’ Source: X Lee is on record stating that his Ethereum [ETH] corporate treasury via BitMine is driven by three catalysts: stablecoins, tokenization and AI. He recently stated that Ethereum’s zero-knowledge proofs could help verify AI agents from humans and would make the network a foundational layer for future AI. The converged vision with Worldcoin and Lee’s backing kept WLD market sentiment at record positive levels. But the price was yet to follow through. What’s next for WLD? Earlier in September, WLD doubled after attracting a new and first-of-its-kind corporate treasury by Eightco Holdings. The firm raised 250 million, partly financed by Lee-led BitMine, the largest ETH treasury firm in the world. Source: Santiment Although network activity also surged after the update, it retreated afterward. But the sentiment remained positive at record levels despite the price pullback seen after the explosive 100% rally. In addition, one of the largest whale wallets (blue) that offloaded over 70 million WLD into the rally has eased the dump-off. The reduced pressure could allow bulls to attempt another run. Source: Santiment On the price charts, the pullback had tagged the golden ratio around $1.5, further raising the odds of another shot at reversing the recent losses. A 45% potential gain could be feasible if WLD reclaims $2 and extends to the recent high at $2.2. Source: WLD/USDT, TradingView Overall, WLD…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:14
Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch
The post Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield. Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation. At a fully diluted valuation of $350 million, Falcon Finance announced today that over $1.57 million has been staked in the first day of its staking campaign on Buidlpad, highlighting high early demand for access to its $FF token. Participants may release $FF at the preferred valuation by staking USDf or sUSDf from a minimum of $3,000 and a one-month lock-up. Along with daily 2x Miles on their committed amount, early stakers also receive extra Buidlpad Miles, which may range from 15x for a month to 60x for a 12-month commitment. With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield. Stakers may earn up to 1.5x on top of basic returns by maximizing their tenure and commitment, which opens up access to $FF and provides alluring continuous benefits. Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation. The launch demonstrates the expanding function of token access platforms in providing early backers with significant allocation possibilities prior to wider market visibility. The partnership between Falcon Finance and Buidlpad expands on the platform’s history of hosting popular campaigns for up-and-coming cryptocurrency ventures. In only three campaigns this year, Buidlpad has already committed over $220 million with Solayer, Sahara AI, and Lombard. You may register for the staking campaign at https://buidlpad.com/hodl/falcon. Any custody-ready asset, including as digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, may be converted into USD-pegged onchain liquidity using Falcon Finance’s universal collateral infrastructure. Falcon makes it easy for institutions, protocols, and capital allocators to access safe and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:12
Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana
The post Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Farcaster adds real-time trade and price alerts on Base and Solana, helping users follow top traders and market moves instantly. Farcaster has introduced a significant new feature that enhances its platform’s functionality. Recently, the decentralized social protocol launched the token and trade alerts for Base and Solana networks. This update has enabled users to track trading activity in real time and get notified in seconds of what traders are doing. This integration of social networking with live crypto trading tools is an important development for Farcaster and its community. New Farcaster Tool Lets Users Track Top Traders The new trade alert system allows users to closely follow their favorite traders. Users are able to turn on notifications that alert them when these traders are buying or selling tokens on-chain. Additionally, Farcaster offers the option of setting custom price alerts across Base and Solana blockchains. This means that traders can set price thresholds or market cap targets and receive timely updates based on those targets in line with trading strategies. Farcaster’s team released the update to X, along with visual guides on the new features. One highlighted image focused on the “Learn from the best traders” option, which displays how users can stay informed with the trading actions of the people they’re following. Another picture showed a list of traders with toggle switches so users could turn off or turn on the alert for specific traders with ease. This design is intended to offer a personalized but manageable notification experience. Related Reading: Asphere Launches Solana-Based Blockchain Networks for Enterprises | Live Bitcoin News The reaction of the community to the launch has so far been largely positive, though there is some skepticism. Many users shared their enthusiasm for instant alerts, saying that the feature makes trading more fluid and responsive. Some…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:11
Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver
Ethereum is also close to breaking within the largest 20 assets.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/14 12:59
The UK and the US plan to sign a technology agreement focusing on key technologies such as AI and quantum computing
PANews reported on September 14th that, according to Jinshi, the British Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the UK and the US are preparing to sign a landmark technology agreement in the coming days as part of Trump's visit to the UK. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' trillion-dollar technology industries and create more opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. The embassy said the partnership will focus on key technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing. Trump is expected to depart for the UK on Tuesday for his second three-day state visit. He will be accompanied by a delegation of US executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman.
PANews
2025/09/14 12:56
The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3?
The post The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain indexing is a crucial process that makes decentralized application (dApp) data accessible and usable. Despite The Graph’s success, challenges remain, particularly with data portability and fragmentation across different blockchains. Blockchain Indexing: Making DApp Data Usable The rise of decentralized applications (dApps) has unlocked a new paradigm for how we interact with technology. However, building […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-graph-vs-the-gatekeepers-can-decentralized-indexing-save-web3/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 12:35
Web3 Exec Warns the US Dollar Stablecoin Endgame Won’t Be Tickers
The US dollar’s dominance in the global financial system faces new challenges as regulatory scrutiny and market dynamics put stablecoins under the spotlight. Recent developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem reveal a complex landscape where traditional fiat currencies are intertwined with blockchain innovations, raising questions about the future of stablecoins and their role in decentralized finance [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/14 12:33
TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips
Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/14 12:32
Taizhou cracked a "high-interest financial management" fraud case that used "U-coin" as a medium to transfer stolen money, with the amount involved reaching more than 6 million yuan.
PANews reported on September 14th that the Taizhou Internet Police's official account revealed a "high-interest financial management" scam. The victim, surnamed Jin, met an online friend and was lured into a fraudulent investment platform with promises of guaranteed profits and high-interest financial management. Initially, several small deposits and withdrawals were successful, convincing Jin of the platform's reliability and promise of substantial returns. The scammers then falsely claimed the platform's "RMB access" was closed, demanding that Jin exchange his cash for virtual currency "U-coins" before continuing to "invest" or withdrawing his booked "profits." Manipulated by promises of "limited-time deposits for higher profits" and "hefty deposits required for withdrawals," Jin continued to invest large sums of cash, even borrowing from friends, ultimately losing over 6 million yuan. Police discovered an efficient money laundering "U-coin assembly line" operating behind the scenes. The fraud ring "went online," remotely directing multiple "handlers" to travel to Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, and directly collected hundreds of thousands and even millions of yuan in cash from Jin in batches. In June 2025, the Huangyan District People's Procuratorate of Taizhou City prosecuted the defendant, Li, for concealing and hiding the proceeds of crime. The district court sentenced Li to three years and six months in prison and a fine of 80,000 yuan.
PANews
2025/09/14 12:05
