The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Tune Finally Becomes A Bestseller

The Weeknd's "Tell Your Friends" debuts on three U.K. charts, hitting No. 5 on vinyl and physical singles tallies amid Beauty Behind the Madness' tenth anniversary. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella The Weeknd's album Beauty Behind the Madness turned him from a rising talent into a global superstar a decade ago. The project produced five hugely successful singles, including diamond-certified smashes "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face." Every tune on the project became commercially successful, and a decade after the Canadian musician dropped what would go on to become his star-making full-length, an album cut debuts on multiple tallies in the United Kingdom, finally becoming a hit in its own right. The Weeknd's "Tell Your Friends" Debuts "Tell Your Friends" debuts on three charts in the U.K. this week. The tune opens at No. 5 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles rankings. The same cut launches at No. 69 on the Official Single Sales tally, which ranks the bestselling tunes on any format of any style throughout the country. A New Win For The Weeknd The Weeknd scores his second new hit on the Official Single Sales chart in 2025. Back in February, "Open Hearts" launched at No. 60 on the purchase-only roster, and then disappeared. Nearly 40 Career Smashes "Tell Your Friends" earns The Weeknd his forty-seventh placement on the Official Single Sales chart. He claims three spaces on the tally at the moment, as both "Often" and "Can't Feel My Face" return at Nos. 46 and 54, respectively. "Often" reaches a new all-time high as it…