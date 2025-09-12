2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Stake.com UFC Guides, FanDuel $300 NFL Promo – Spartans’ 300% Bonuses Dominate

Stake.com UFC Guides, FanDuel $300 NFL Promo – Spartans’ 300% Bonuses Dominate

The post Stake.com UFC Guides, FanDuel $300 NFL Promo – Spartans’ 300% Bonuses Dominate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What’s the use of reading fresh UFC guides on Stake.com or chasing $300 NFL promos on FanDuel if the rewards don’t stretch far enough? Both platforms keep updates coming, from fighter interviews and live betting tutorials at Stake to college football boosts and peer-to-peer fantasy launches at FanDuel, but the real story is where players are moving their money.  Spartans is the platform built around aggressive bonuses that hit harder than anything else in the market. We’re talking 300% welcome packs, daily reloads that stack every deposit, and strict seven-day timers that force quick action. Every bonus runs with high caps and max win multipliers that punish hesitation. This isn’t about waiting for long-term perks, it’s about value right now. For players searching for the best sports betting site, Spartans is where urgency meets payouts. Spartans Rolls Out Brutal Bonuses That Don’t Wait Spartans isn’t trying to look friendly with soft promos, it’s built on aggression. The 300% welcome packs don’t just double your balance; they triple it, instantly pushing your first deposit into high-stakes territory. Add on daily reloads that stack every time you top up, and you’ve got a system designed to hit hard and fast. The difference is clear: bonuses here don’t sit around forever, they run on tight timers and expect players to move. What makes it even sharper is the structure. Every casino and sports bonus comes with a strict seven-day duration and max withdrawal multipliers that force urgency. You don’t have weeks to grind; you have days to turn those offers into wins. That short clock is why more players are switching, because the platform keeps the pressure high, and the rewards bigger. The presale isn’t soft either. Spartans is pushing crypto-only payments at launch with instant withdrawals, 43+ providers, nearly 6,000 games, and…
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.95%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:42
ແບ່ງປັນ
IMF Urges Strategic Caution For Economic Stability

IMF Urges Strategic Caution For Economic Stability

The post IMF Urges Strategic Caution For Economic Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cuts: IMF Urges Strategic Caution For Economic Stability Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cuts: IMF Urges Strategic Caution for Economic Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/imf-cautions-fed-rate-cuts/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017651+0.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana News Today; Ethereum Price Prediction & Which Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Solana News Today; Ethereum Price Prediction & Which Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Meanwhile, Ethereum price prediction models suggest steady growth following network upgrades. Both established blockchains face different challenges and opportunities. However, […] The post Solana News Today; Ethereum Price Prediction & Which Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583-2.99%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Tune Finally Becomes A Bestseller

The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Tune Finally Becomes A Bestseller

The post The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Tune Finally Becomes A Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” debuts on three U.K. charts, hitting No. 5 on vinyl and physical singles tallies amid Beauty Behind the Madness’ tenth anniversary. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella The Weeknd’s album Beauty Behind the Madness turned him from a rising talent into a global superstar a decade ago. The project produced five hugely successful singles, including diamond-certified smashes “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” Every tune on the project became commercially successful, and a decade after the Canadian musician dropped what would go on to become his star-making full-length, an album cut debuts on multiple tallies in the United Kingdom, finally becoming a hit in its own right. The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” Debuts “Tell Your Friends” debuts on three charts in the U.K. this week. The tune opens at No. 5 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles rankings. The same cut launches at No. 69 on the Official Single Sales tally, which ranks the bestselling tunes on any format of any style throughout the country. A New Win For The Weeknd The Weeknd scores his second new hit on the Official Single Sales chart in 2025. Back in February, “Open Hearts” launched at No. 60 on the purchase-only roster, and then disappeared. Nearly 40 Career Smashes “Tell Your Friends” earns The Weeknd his forty-seventh placement on the Official Single Sales chart. He claims three spaces on the tally at the moment, as both “Often” and “Can’t Feel My Face” return at Nos. 46 and 54, respectively. “Often” reaches a new all-time high as it…
Sidekick
K$0.1946+8.77%
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.11%
Union
U$0.014499+39.54%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sub-Saharan Africa Named Third-Fastest Crypto Adoption in Report – Can $HYPER Ride the Wave?

Sub-Saharan Africa Named Third-Fastest Crypto Adoption in Report – Can $HYPER Ride the Wave?

Sub-Saharan Africa is quietly becoming one of the hottest crypto frontiers. The latest Chainalysis 2025 report shows that the region […] The post Sub-Saharan Africa Named Third-Fastest Crypto Adoption in Report – Can $HYPER Ride the Wave? appeared first on Coindoo.
holoride
RIDE$0.001034-0.28%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32543-3.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ is Live: Why Are You Still Getting Nothing Back on Your Bets?

Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ is Live: Why Are You Still Getting Nothing Back on Your Bets?

Discover how Spartans’ CASHRAKE™ changes online betting by giving you instant cashback and rakeback on every hand spin or bet.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0217+18.19%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003795+31.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 00:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
EUR/USD climbs to 1.1700 as ECB holds steady, US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

EUR/USD climbs to 1.1700 as ECB holds steady, US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets

The post EUR/USD climbs to 1.1700 as ECB holds steady, US CPI reinforces Fed cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) reverses sharply against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak and climbing back above the 1.1700 mark as traders digest the European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcement and US inflation data. The ECB maintained its key policy rates, including the Main Refinancing Rate at 2.15% and the Deposit Facility Rate at 2.00%, aligning with market expectations. The accompanying statement emphasized that inflation is currently around the 2% target, while the outlook remains “broadly unchanged.” The ECB now sees core inflation at 2.4% in 2025, before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain persistent in the medium term. On the growth front, the central bank lowered its 2026 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection to 1.0%, while keeping the 2027 forecast unchanged at 1.3%, signaling a more cautious stance on the recovery. Policymakers reaffirmed that future interest rate decisions will be data-dependent, based on the evolving inflation outlook, underlying dynamics, and incoming macroeconomic and financial data. In the US, the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came in broadly in line with expectations, though the monthly headline figure ticked higher. Headline CPI rose 0.4% MoM, up from July’s 0.2% and slightly above the 0.3% consensus. On a yearly basis, headline inflation rose to 2.9% from 2.7%, matching market forecasts. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy, held steady at 0.3% MoM and 3.1% YoY, matching forecasts. With core inflation holding steady and headline inflation showing a modest uptick, the report gave a mixed signal on US inflation trends. Markets reacted calmly to the report, with Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate-cut expectations firming slightly. According to CME’s FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25 basis point rate cut in December rose to 94%, up from 90% before…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.95%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.218+2.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017651+0.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sub-Saharan Africa Is Now One Of The Top-Three Growing Regions In Crypto Adoption

Sub-Saharan Africa Is Now One Of The Top-Three Growing Regions In Crypto Adoption

Sub-Saharan Africa now ranks as the third-fastest growing crypto region, with Nigeria and South Africa leading the charge.   Sub-Saharan Africa has emerged as the third-fastest growing region for crypto adoption, according to a new report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.  The region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value over the past year, […] The post Sub-Saharan Africa Is Now One Of The Top-Three Growing Regions In Crypto Adoption appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0217+18.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Starknet Daily Transactions Surge 300% in the Past 30 Days Amid Network Activity Growth, Institutional Interest

Starknet Daily Transactions Surge 300% in the Past 30 Days Amid Network Activity Growth, Institutional Interest

Starknet’s rise in daily transaction volume indicates heightened active addresses, hinting at an increased participation of retail and institutional customers.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 00:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5?

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5?

Established players like Ethereum dominate with proven ecosystems, while emerging names such as BlockchainFX ($BFX) are positioning themselves as disruptors. […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction 2025: Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5? appeared first on Coindoo.
Wink
LIKE$0.010523-3.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,610.22-0.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:25
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position