Ethena Labs steps back from Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin bid

Ethena Labs steps back from Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin bid

The post Ethena Labs steps back from Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin bid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs has withdrawn its bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin after validators and community members raised concerns. In a Sept. 11 post on X, Ethena founder Guy Young confirmed the withdrawal, citing feedback questioning Ethena’s positioning within the ecosystem. Young noted that conversations with validators raised three main points: Ethena is not a native Hyperliquid team, it operates several products outside USDH, and its broader ambitions go beyond one exchange partnership. He said Ethena has chosen to step aside rather than contest the arguments presented by the community. Earlier in the week, Ethena joined the Hyperliquid stablecoin contest, which has attracted several teams, including Paxos, vying to manage USDH. Its pitch involved backing the stablecoin entirely with USDtb, a token connected to BlackRock’s BUIDL. The team also pledged to return nearly all reserve revenue to the Hyperliquid community, cover migration costs from USDC, and inject at least $75 million in incentives. Native Market gains momentum Ethena’s withdrawal clears the field for Native Markets, which Young publicly congratulated. Notably, CryptoSlate previously reported that the Native Market team was a clear favorite among the competing teams. Young addressed critics who had questioned Native’s credibility, arguing that their success reflected Hyperliquid’s community-driven ethos. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. According to him: “No one gives a f#ck how big you are, your background, pedigree or financial resources. It is a level playing field where emergent players can win the hearts of the community and are given a fair shot at succeeding.” Broader plans Although Ethena’s USDH bid is off the table, Young stressed that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:52
50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Now Instant And Low-Cost

50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Now Instant And Low-Cost

The post 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Now Instant And Low-Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies, announced today that more than 50% of all Bitcoin transactions on its platform now run over the Lightning Network, marking one of the most significant real-world deployments of Lightning to date. The company, which serves millions of consumers and businesses across Africa, has been using Lightning through infrastructure provider Voltage to deliver faster, cheaper, and more reliable payments. This achievement well showcases the growing importance of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network as a viable everyday payment rail in markets where legacy systems often struggle. “Lightning-enabled payments have the potential to empower and accelerate greater, more reliable financial access across Africa,” said Maijid Moujaled, Cofounder and President of Chipper Cash. “Voltage’s reliable infrastructure reduces the complexity of building on Lightning, allowing us to focus on scale. With Voltage, Lightning can truly become the backbone for global, real-time payments by delivering near-instant settlement at low cost for people and businesses that need it most.” Founded in 2018 as a peer-to-peer remittance platform, Chipper Cash has since evolved into a fully licensed fintech provider, offering cross-border payments, virtual cards in partnership with Visa, stock investing, and stablecoin rails. Lightning has quickly become central to that expansion. What began as a weekend discovery by Moujaled himself has grown into continent-wide adoption, fueled largely by word of mouth. One Chipper Cash customer described Lightning simply: “It’s like discovering fire,” highlighting the speed and reliability compared to traditional methods. Across much of Africa, financial infrastructure is plagued by outages and delays, according to the company. Even after years of operation, fiat partners continue to experience downtime. Lightning, in contrast, delivers near-instant, always-on payments. For markets accustomed to unreliable systems, this represents a leap forward in financial accessibility. Key success metrics from Chipper Cash’s Lightning rollout include: Over 50% of Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:51
US CPI Inflation Rises to 2.9%, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

US CPI Inflation Rises to 2.9%, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

The post US CPI Inflation Rises to 2.9%, How Will Bitcoin Price Move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US CPI inflation in the United States comes in at 2.9%, as it rises 0.4% in August, after remaining at 2.7% in June and July. However, the U.S. Federal Reserve will resume interest rate cuts next week after the latest jobs data signaled a weaker labor market in the United States. Meanwhile, the Trump administration pushes for larger Fed rate cuts after PPI inflation cooled significantly. Bitcoin price slightly rebounded on Thursday, but traders braced for uncertainty, seasonal weakness, and options expiry. Whereas, Ethereum price holds above $4,400 after the key CPI release. US CPI Inflation Comes in Higher-Than-Expected at 2.9% On September 11, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data. The data prompts the Federal Reserve to resume rate cuts. US CPI Data | Source: InvestingCom The US CPI inflation comes in at 0.4% month-over-month (MoM) in August, above economists’ estimate of 0.3%, but down from 0.2% in the previous month. The headline CPI inflation increased to 2.9%, after 2.7% in July. Whereas the Core CPI, excluding the food and energy prices, rises 0.3%, the same as in the prior month. The annual core CPI remains steady at 3.1%, as estimated by economists. Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs expected CPI to rise to 0.32%, holding the 12-month rate steady at 3.1%. Goldman Sachs, Citadel Securities, and Pantheon Macroeconomics gave the highest estimate of 0.36%. Moreover, they estimated the headline CPI to come in at 0.36%, which would print annual CPI higher at 2.9%. At the time of writing, the CME FedWatch showed more than 92% probability of a Fed rate cut by 25 bps on September 17. Moreover, traders also expect the odds of three rate cuts this year. At the time of writing, the US…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:50
Dogecoin Price Today: Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December

Dogecoin Price Today: Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December

Trading near $0.24 after a 20% recovery from early September lows, some investors believe this could finally be the spark […] The post Dogecoin Price Today: Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 00:49
Bitcoin Drives Surge in Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin Drives Surge in Crypto Stocks

The post Bitcoin Drives Surge in Crypto Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exceptional surge within the cryptocurrency sector, Bitcoin reached its highest value since August, fueling widespread interest and significant stock boosts for affiliated companies. Stocks such as Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, and Circle Internet experienced notable increases, capturing market attention and reflecting the volatile nature of digital currencies. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Drives Surge in Crypto Stocks Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-drives-surge-in-crypto-stocks
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:48
Gun Stocks Spiked After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: Here’s Why

Gun Stocks Spiked After Charlie Kirk's Assassination: Here's Why

The post Gun Stocks Spiked After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of gun manufacturers spiked immediately following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a college campus Wednesday, a market trend that typically happens after high-profile shootings as people tend to arm themselves and fear possible restrictions on gun sales. Shares of Smith & Wesson jumped Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., a Tennessee-based gun manufacturer, saw shares jump just before 3 p.m. EDT, around the time of Kirk’s shooting, and shares closed up 6.7% Wednesday afternoon, rising an additional 2.6% during premarket trading Thursday before declining about 2% after the market opened. Sturm Ruger & Company closed up more than 3% on Wednesday, surging an additional 3% during after-hours trading, and American Outdoor Brands rose 5.3% on Wednesday. Shares of GrabAGun, a firearms retailer with Donald Trump Jr. on its board, rose 9.4% on Wednesday and declined about 4.5% just after the market opened Thursday. Dru Stevenson, a professor at South Texas College of Law, previously told the New York Times the “gun industry has perverse incentives” because “sales and their stocks go up when there are events like this,” then referring to the 2022 Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Studies have shown gun sales rise after mass shootings, and University of California – Davis researcher Rachael Callcut previously told TIME high-profile shootings prompt people to “purchase guns to protect themselves from armed attackers in the days after the event” and “to hedge against the implementation of any firearms bans.” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers financial group, previously told NBC News the sudden stock movements are typically knee-jerk reactions and don’t always indicate long-term stock rallies. Key Background Gun stocks have historically jumped after high-profile shooting incidents. Following President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:47
$300 billion in 5 years to enhance AI cloud computing

$300 billion in 5 years to enhance AI cloud computing

The post $300 billion in 5 years to enhance AI cloud computing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman leads OpenAI towards a stellar $300 billion collaboration with Oracle, to enhance computing capabilities and data center spaces. A sum that implies an average expenditure of about $60 billion per year and signals an aggressive expansion phase in the field of generative artificial intelligence. According to the data collected by our editorial team monitoring hyperscaler contracts and AI infrastructure, multi-year commitments of this magnitude are extremely rare in the public market and represent an operational scale out of the ordinary. Industry analysts following these negotiations observe that an average expenditure of ~60 billion per year will require the opening of dozens of new data center units and a reorganization of the supply chain within the next 24–36 months. What’s in the agreement: numbers and scope Value: up to 300 billion dollars in about 5 years. Subject: computing power, data center spaces, and related services for AI workloads. Exclusivity: not disclosed; the agreement presumably complements other computing solutions already in use. Hardware and regions: not yet disclosed; further details regarding types of GPUs/accelerators and site locations are expected. Why It Is a Turning Point for Generative AI The next-generation models require hyperscale clusters, dedicated supply chains, and continuity in computing capacity. In this context, a multi-year commitment of this magnitude, as highlighted by Reuters, reinforces operational stability and enables more accurate investment planning, as well as predictable scalability for training and inference. Reduced uncertainties in computing access translate into faster development cycles and more frequent release of new features. Impact on Oracle: Recurring Cloud Revenues and Greater Cash Visibility According to Oracle, contract volumes of this order can convert into recurring cloud revenues distributed over multiple years, increasing the predictability of cash flows and supporting investments to expand their cloud infrastructure. Yet, these multi-year agreements also tend to favor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:46
EVEDEX Launches Farming Season with Double XP Rewards Following Beta Mainnet Rollout

EVEDEX Launches Farming Season with Double XP Rewards Following Beta Mainnet Rollout

The post EVEDEX Launches Farming Season with Double XP Rewards Following Beta Mainnet Rollout appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have evolved rapidly in recent years, but very few manage to blend performance, accessibility, and community engagement in a way that keeps users both active and rewarded. EVEDEX, a next-generation non-custodial DEX built as an L3 rollup on Arbitrum Orbit, is one of the latest projects to stand out in this competitive …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 00:44
Shiba Inu Price Forecast & Why Layer Brett Is Being Dubbed The New Pepe After Worldwide Media Attention

Shiba Inu Price Forecast & Why Layer Brett Is Being Dubbed The New Pepe After Worldwide Media Attention

There has been a lot of talk about the Shiba Inu price forecast since SHIB is having trouble keeping its pace in the market. But in the middle of all this, Layer Brett has come out as a new competitor and gotten a lot of attention throughout the world. LBRETT’s ascent to fame, which some […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast & Why Layer Brett Is Being Dubbed The New Pepe After Worldwide Media Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 00:43
VanEck Plans Spot ETF and ETP for Hyperliquid With $500 Million Target

VanEck Plans Spot ETF and ETP for Hyperliquid With $500 Million Target

The post VanEck Plans Spot ETF and ETP for Hyperliquid With $500 Million Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights VanEck plans US ETF and European ETP for Hyperliquid. $500 million targeted for investment and token buybacks. ETFs aim to boost investor access to HYPE tokens. VanEck Moves to Expand Hyperliquid Access Investment firm VanEck is preparing to launch a spot ETF based on Hyperliquid (HYPE) in the United States and an exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe, according to company insiders. Hyperliquid has become a major focus for VanEck’s liquid asset fund this year, reflecting growing investor interest in the layer-one blockchain. Strategic Plans and Market Potential VanEck executives are considering allocating part of the profits from their investment products to support HYPE token buybacks. Hyperliquid already channels most of its platform revenue to buyouts, and VanEck aims to complement this by providing additional demand through its products. Hyperliquid, launched in 2023, powers a leading perpetual futures exchange and has led all blockchains in network revenue for four consecutive weeks. VanEck’s digital asset product director highlighted that HYPE shows strong investor demand and remains unlisted on major US exchanges, making it an attractive candidate for an ETF. Regulatory Context ETF and ETP launches are subject to regulatory approval. In Europe, 21Shares launched a Hyperliquid ETP in August 2025, while in the US, the SEC continues reviewing multiple crypto fund applications, including those for XRP and Solana. VanEck has previously filed for ETFs for AVAX, SOL, JitoSOL, and BNB, following a “first in line” strategy with Solana and Ethereum ETFs. Meanwhile, competition for the USDH stablecoin linked to Hyperliquid is intensifying. One contender, Agora, is co-founded by Nick van Eck, son of VanEck CEO Jan van Eck. VanEck clarified that its ETF and ETP plans are entirely independent of USDH competition, focusing solely on expanding investor access to HYPE tokens. At the time of writing, the VanEck Solana Trust…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:43
