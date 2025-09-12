Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys $200M ETH To Bring Holdings Over $9B
The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys $200M ETH To Bring Holdings Over $9B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain tech firm BitMine Immersion Technologies has added to its massive Ether holdings for the second time this week, buying $200 million worth from digital asset trust Bitgo. Blockchain data reviewed by Lookonchain shows BitMine purchased 46,255 Ether (ETH) across three transactions with Bitgo on Wednesday. BitMine has the largest ETH holdings of any public company, and its two purchases this week alone almost match the amount of ETH bought by treasury firms last week, per Strategic ETH Reserve data. It comes amid a week of crypto buying from other non-Ethereum-related treasury companies, which have sent their respective shares soaring. BitMine’s buys lead ETH treasury firms BitMine started the week with a purchase of 202,500 Ether on Monday, which sent its holdings over a milestone 2 million ETH for the first time. Its latest purchase brings its total holdings to over 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion, which was helped by a 2% gain in the token’s price over the last day. It also puts it further ahead of the second-largest ETH holding company, Sharplink Gaming, which has more than 837,000 ETH in its treasury. Source: Lookonchain Last week, ETH buying companies scooped up a total of 273,300 ETH, led by a 150,000 ETH purchase from The Ether Machine, followed by a 74,300 ETH buy from BitMine. Bitcoin buying lags, but share prices still soar Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) treasury buying slowed this week. Cointelegraph found that public firms made only four Bitcoin buys since Monday, with a total value of around $60 million, far below the week prior. Pop Culture Group (CPOP), a firm that promotes Chinese hip hop, is the largest buyer so far this week with a $33 million purchase of 300 BTC on Wednesday. The announcement boosted its share price by over 40% in early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:00