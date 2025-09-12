2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Charlie Kirk Death Triggers Surge in Memecoins, Skirts Ethics

Charlie Kirk Death Triggers Surge in Memecoins, Skirts Ethics

The post Charlie Kirk Death Triggers Surge in Memecoins, Skirts Ethics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Critics on social media condemned the trend as unethical exploitation of a tragedy concerning Charlie Kirk’s death. Reports suggest one token creator made nearly $300,000 in fees within an hour of launch. Watchdogs warned that most of these tokens show classic scam patterns, with insiders cashing out and 700+ new wallets. Founder of Turning Point USA and prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Sept. 10, during a public event in Utah. The incident drew the attention of US President Donald Trump, sparking widespread outrage in the political landscape. Some opportunists from the crypto space have used this tragic event to launch meme coins. Charlie Kirk Meme Coins Commenting on activist Charlie Kirk’s death, Trump called it a “dark moment for America.” He also promised to find those responsible for it. While many expressed grief, opportunists from the crypto space quickly launched meme tokens tied to the tragedy. Data from DexScreener shows that multiple “Justice for Charlie” tokens appeared shortly after the news, some skyrocketing more than 10,000% within 24 hours. On Solana’s meme coin platform pump.fun, tokens such as RIPCharlieKirk and JusticeforCharlie saw dramatic surges, hitting multi-million-dollar market caps within hours. Moreover, similar tokens emerged across other platforms, facing extreme volatility. I hate all this seriously Charlie Kirk gone at just 31, leaving behind his wife and kids Meanwhile, memecoin devs are spinning up tokens to profit off the tragedy Tells you everything about how broken parts of this space are Solana memecoin devs see it as a payday How… pic.twitter.com/JqYdBFl5mi — Justin Wu π (@hackapreneur) September 11, 2025 Users on X condemned the trend, criticizing developers for exploiting a tragedy for profit. One user pointed out that Solana memecoin creators were treating Kirk’s death as a “launchpad,” calling it absolutely ethical. Reports indicate that…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009635+5.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.754-4.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.76%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Stellar About To Moon? XLM Price Prediction Calls For 400% Surge

Stellar About To Moon? XLM Price Prediction Calls For 400% Surge

The post Stellar About To Moon? XLM Price Prediction Calls For 400% Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.0976+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.76%
Stellar
XLM$0.39-3.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Biggest ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Song Finally Becomes A Top 10 Radio Smash

The Biggest ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Song Finally Becomes A Top 10 Radio Smash

The post The Biggest ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Song Finally Becomes A Top 10 Radio Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack breaks into the top 10 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart making it just the sixth K-pop song ever to reach that tier. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, REI AMI of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and May Hong attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic It’s not unusual for some of the biggest names in K-pop to reach the Billboard charts any longer. The most celebrated and famous groups — and even several soloists — have been able to land on a number of tallies focused on general consumption and sales. The stars typically perform best when it comes to purchases, as fans can directly impact where a song or album lands on the Billboard lists. Streams are also important, although purchases have largely fueled the K-pop surge in America. Radio is the final frontier for most K-pop acts. Scoring a hit on the airwaves in the United States is expensive and difficult and requires not only a large promotional team, but also buy-in from programmers and DJs at many different stations. Even some of the most successful K-pop artists in America have yet to crack one of Billboard’s radio lists, or to land a major win. After dominating multiple tallies, “Golden,” the biggest smash from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack, finally reaches the top 10 on an American airplay list. “Golden” Breaks Into the Top 10 “Golden” climbs again on the Pop Airplay chart, the list of the 40 most successful tunes across pop radio stations in the U.S. “Golden” rises from No. 12 to No. 10, entering the highest tier for the first time. “Golden” Joins BTS and Rosé As it…
Sidekick
K$0.194+8.50%
Union
U$0.014499+39.68%
BitShares
BTS$0.0012661-3.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Countdown To Fed: Rate Decision Could Trigger Bitcoin Breakout

Countdown To Fed: Rate Decision Could Trigger Bitcoin Breakout

The US Federal Reserve prepares to announce its latest decision on interest rates. This highly anticipated event has the potential to act as a powerful catalyst for the Bitcoin market, with many analysts and investors speculating that a rate cut could trigger a significant breakout. How A Rate Cut Could Unleash The Next Bitcoin Bull Run The global financial community is entering a crucial week. According to a post on X by crypto commentator Thomas Lauder, in 7 days, the US Federal Reserve will decide whether to cut dollar interest rates, a move that could have far-reaching effects on both traditional finance and crypto markets.  Related Reading: $375,000 Bitcoin? Market Veteran Says It’s Closer Than You Think This rate cut could give a strong boost to the price of Bitcoin and other financial assets. Lauder explains that a Federal Reserve interest rate cut would have a direct impact on financial markets by lowering the cost of borrowing and injecting liquidity into the market, a dynamic that has historically benefited Bitcoin and other risk assets. The market’s anticipation is high, as evidenced by predictions on Polymarket, where 83% of bettors are forecasting a 25 basis point cut, and another 14% are betting on an even larger reduction. In the meantime, the market operators are positioning themselves ahead of the news. As a result, Lauder predicts that Bitcoin will experience days of high volatility leading up to the announcement. Why Companies Are Accumulating Bitcoin Relentlessly While the other analyst believes that the coming days will likely see high volatility for BTC as the Fed announces the interest rate cut, notable institutional accumulation is still ongoing. MikeWMunz has explained why certain companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a feverish pace even as their share prices stall. These companies are not weak in lettuce hands, and they are capable of delaying the dopamine hits for when it’s appropriate. Related Reading: Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits: Study However, many of these companies are set to be included in the largest indexes, ensuring they receive steady passive flows as Bitcoin executes its next parabolic move upward. MikeWMunz describes this as a lightning in a bottle, which is a perfect moment of strategy, market mechanics, and timing. Furthermore, he pointed out that the shortsighted views and lack of vision of many investors prevent them from understanding this inevitable outcome. The groundwork and foundation for a new financial era is being built right now, and the lack of patience and inability to see this bigger picture is what holds back many investors from realizing the full potential of this shift. “This does not apply to the leaders of these companies, who are pioneering the ships in their respective markets,” he mentioned.” Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115,506.22+0.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
NewsBTC2025/09/12 01:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys $200M ETH To Bring Holdings Over $9B

Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys $200M ETH To Bring Holdings Over $9B

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys $200M ETH To Bring Holdings Over $9B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain tech firm BitMine Immersion Technologies has added to its massive Ether holdings for the second time this week, buying $200 million worth from digital asset trust Bitgo.  Blockchain data reviewed by Lookonchain shows BitMine purchased 46,255 Ether (ETH) across three transactions with Bitgo on Wednesday. BitMine has the largest ETH holdings of any public company, and its two purchases this week alone almost match the amount of ETH bought by treasury firms last week, per Strategic ETH Reserve data. It comes amid a week of crypto buying from other non-Ethereum-related treasury companies, which have sent their respective shares soaring.  BitMine’s buys lead ETH treasury firms BitMine started the week with a purchase of 202,500 Ether on Monday, which sent its holdings over a milestone 2 million ETH for the first time. Its latest purchase brings its total holdings to over 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion, which was helped by a 2% gain in the token’s price over the last day. It also puts it further ahead of the second-largest ETH holding company, Sharplink Gaming, which has more than 837,000 ETH in its treasury. Source: Lookonchain Last week, ETH buying companies scooped up a total of 273,300 ETH, led by a 150,000 ETH purchase from The Ether Machine, followed by a 74,300 ETH buy from BitMine. Bitcoin buying lags, but share prices still soar Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) treasury buying slowed this week.  Cointelegraph found that public firms made only four Bitcoin buys since Monday, with a total value of around $60 million, far below the week prior.  Pop Culture Group (CPOP), a firm that promotes Chinese hip hop, is the largest buyer so far this week with a $33 million purchase of 300 BTC on Wednesday.  The announcement boosted its share price by over 40% in early…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,506.22+0.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005841+7.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.76%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Ozak AI as Presale Funding Crosses $2.7M

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Ozak AI as Presale Funding Crosses $2.7M

Ozak AI, a cutting-edge project that blends blockchain and artificial intelligence, has captured significant attention in the crypto space. With Ethereum whales showing increased interest, the presale of Ozak AI‘s tokens has raised over $2.78 million. The project’s unique combination of AI and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) is proving to be a compelling reason for […] The post Ethereum Whales Accumulate Ozak AI as Presale Funding Crosses $2.7M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Edge
EDGE$0.37674-4.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1439-1.57%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02173+18.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 00:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $685.5B to $698.5B

Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $685.5B to $698.5B

The post Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $685.5B to $698.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001459-34.98%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03047+3.99%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Holders Looking For The Next 30x Gain Turn Towards Layer Brett As Crypto Presale Goes Viral

Cardano Holders Looking For The Next 30x Gain Turn Towards Layer Brett As Crypto Presale Goes Viral

Cardano has built a reputation as one of the most reliable blockchain networks in crypto, attracting developers and institutions with its academic rigor and steady upgrades. Yet, ADA’s price performance continues to frustrate long-time holders who’ve waited years for a breakout.  Now, many are asking: is there a better place to seek explosive gains? Enter […] The post Cardano Holders Looking For The Next 30x Gain Turn Towards Layer Brett As Crypto Presale Goes Viral appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02532-5.62%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02173+18.35%
Solayer
LAYER$0.549-1.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 00:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Betano Signs FIFA Deals & 1xbet Goes Affiliate Heavy But Spartans’ Instant Payouts Beat Them Both

Betano Signs FIFA Deals & 1xbet Goes Affiliate Heavy But Spartans’ Instant Payouts Beat Them Both

Discover how Betano’s FIFA deals and 1xbet’s affiliate push compare as Spartans delivers 5,963 games, crypto speed, and instant payouts with zero delays.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003954-2.15%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03628-0.54%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 00:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
John Lennon’s Son Praises Bitcoin Against Money Printing

John Lennon’s Son Praises Bitcoin Against Money Printing

The post John Lennon’s Son Praises Bitcoin Against Money Printing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon, has addressed his X followers with a message that criticizes the current monetary policy of the U.S. and praises Bitcoin. Sean Lennon is known for his interest in crypto, both in Bitcoin and in some altcoins. The first time he began talking about BTC was in 2020, when the pandemic rolled around the world, causing numerous lockdowns and frantic money printing. It seems that Lennon Jr. believes that Bitcoin is capable of curing “most of the ills of our society.” You Might Also Like Sean Lennon defines Bitcoin as cure for society’s ills Sean Lennon’s recent X post questions the current U.S. monetary policy, slamming it as a possible “true root cause of most of the ills of our society.” Elaborating on it, the musician specifies that this policy is “runaway money printing.” He believes that the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may solve this problem and, perhaps, even rid society of the problems it has been causing. Lennon added a Bitcoin hashtag to his tweet. Runaway money printing ie, monetary policy, could be the true root cause of most of the ills of our society. #bitcoin — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) September 10, 2025 In 2020, Sean Lennon stated that Bitcoin gave him more optimism than any other thing in the world — he said that on Max Keiser’s podcast, Orange Pill. This statement has to do with Bitcoin’s scarcity due to the capped supply of 21 million coins. This fact triggered Lennon’s positive appraisal as, in 2020, the U.S. government began to give out Trump’s pandemic checks to support American households. In 2023, the son of the music legend proclaimed himself a Bitcoiner. Source: https://u.today/john-lennons-son-praises-bitcoin-against-money-printing
Union
U$0.014499+39.68%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002556-1.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.754-4.13%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 00:54
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position