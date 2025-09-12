Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List
The post Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 11 September 2025 | 18:35 Pi Network’s much-anticipated mainnet debut earlier this year has done little to reassure investors. Pi Network’s token has had a rocky debut since its mainnet launch in February. After years of hype around mobile mining and promises of a decentralized ecosystem, the coin now trades around $0.34, down almost 90% from its highs. With investors facing heavy losses, attention has shifted to one key question: who actually owns Pi? Blockchain tracker PiScan sheds light on this with its distribution data, showing the eight categories of holders that make up the Pi Network “rich list.” Whales at the Top At the very top are the whales. Just 22 wallets control over 10 million Pi each, with the largest address alone sitting on more than 377 million tokens — worth over $128 million at current prices. These few accounts represent extraordinary concentration in what was marketed as a people’s cryptocurrency. Speculation even ties some of these holdings to insiders or figures like Tron founder Justin Sun, who could be betting on a future exchange listing. Sharks and Dolphins Below them swim the sharks, a group of nearly 10,000 wallets holding between one and ten million Pi. Their balances are worth anywhere from $343,000 to $3.4 million, making them wealthy by crypto standards but still a step below the dominant whales. The dolphins form a much smaller club. Only 356 wallets fall into this tier, with holdings ranging from 100,000 to one million Pi, worth up to $343,000. Tunas and Fish A slightly larger group, the tunas, hold between 10,000 and 100,000 Pi, or $3,400 to $34,000 at today’s prices. Over 224,000 wallets qualify as fish, with balances of 1,000 to 10,000 Pi. While more numerous, their holdings are far from substantial when compared to the upper…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:17