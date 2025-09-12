2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List

Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List

The post Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 11 September 2025 | 18:35 Pi Network’s much-anticipated mainnet debut earlier this year has done little to reassure investors. Pi Network’s token has had a rocky debut since its mainnet launch in February. After years of hype around mobile mining and promises of a decentralized ecosystem, the coin now trades around $0.34, down almost 90% from its highs. With investors facing heavy losses, attention has shifted to one key question: who actually owns Pi? Blockchain tracker PiScan sheds light on this with its distribution data, showing the eight categories of holders that make up the Pi Network “rich list.” Whales at the Top At the very top are the whales. Just 22 wallets control over 10 million Pi each, with the largest address alone sitting on more than 377 million tokens — worth over $128 million at current prices. These few accounts represent extraordinary concentration in what was marketed as a people’s cryptocurrency. Speculation even ties some of these holdings to insiders or figures like Tron founder Justin Sun, who could be betting on a future exchange listing. Sharks and Dolphins Below them swim the sharks, a group of nearly 10,000 wallets holding between one and ten million Pi. Their balances are worth anywhere from $343,000 to $3.4 million, making them wealthy by crypto standards but still a step below the dominant whales. The dolphins form a much smaller club. Only 356 wallets fall into this tier, with holdings ranging from 100,000 to one million Pi, worth up to $343,000. Tunas and Fish A slightly larger group, the tunas, hold between 10,000 and 100,000 Pi, or $3,400 to $34,000 at today’s prices. Over 224,000 wallets qualify as fish, with balances of 1,000 to 10,000 Pi. While more numerous, their holdings are far from substantial when compared to the upper…
SUN
SUN$0.0208+0.52%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.29-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09615+0.76%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Coins Surge as Fed Decision Sparks New Opportunities

Crypto Coins Surge as Fed Decision Sparks New Opportunities

Bitcoin approaches $114,500, creating positive vibes for cryptocurrencies. Strategic buying pushes SOL above $225, eyeing $260. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge as Fed Decision Sparks New Opportunities The post Crypto Coins Surge as Fed Decision Sparks New Opportunities appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$245.73+3.58%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 01:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polymarket Bets, Early Validator Votes Show Native Markets Poised to Snag Hyperliquid’s USDH Crown

Polymarket Bets, Early Validator Votes Show Native Markets Poised to Snag Hyperliquid’s USDH Crown

The post Polymarket Bets, Early Validator Votes Show Native Markets Poised to Snag Hyperliquid’s USDH Crown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket bettors are giving Native Markets a sky-high 94% shot at landing the prize: the rights to roll out the Hyperliquid network’s upcoming native USD stablecoin, which would trade under the ticker USDH. Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race Turns Lopsided as Native Markets Nears Lock-In In the past week, a handful of players have been jostling for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-bets-early-validator-votes-show-native-markets-poised-to-snag-hyperliquids-usdh-crown/
CROWN
CROWN$0.0336-5.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1886-2.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Starknet’s BTC staking on mainnet goes live on Sept. 30

Starknet’s BTC staking on mainnet goes live on Sept. 30

Starknet, the zero-knowledge-proof layer-2 solution for Ethereum, plans to roll out its Bitcoin staking feature on its mainnet by the end of this month. The Starknet team says it will introduce Bitcoin staking on the Ethereum layer-2 network’s mainnet on…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,506.22+0.08%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003954-2.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02173+18.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/12 01:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Infinity Castle’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Wild

Infinity Castle’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Wild

The post Infinity Castle’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Wild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Ufotable Finally, in the US and a number of other regions, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is here, and the Rotten Tomatoes scores it’s putting up are so far are out of this world. Demon Slayer seasons and its last movie have always reviewed extremely well, but as it stands, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has not just a 95% critic score, but a literal 100% audience score, meaning everyone that’s rated it so far has liked it. “Ah,” you say, “but there are not that many reviews in!” Well you’re never going to guess the Mugen Train audience score, which was a 99% with ten thousand reviews in. I do think it’s impossible to maintain a 100% with so many reviews coming in over time, but another 99% is not out of the question, as everything I’ve seen indicates that Infinity Castle may be better than Mugen Train. Once again, here’s the synopsis of the film: “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold — the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.” Demon Slayer Rotten Tomatoes I’ve cited critics before, but turning to these highly positive audience scores, here are some of the things that viewers are saying about it: “The visuals, the story telling, the emotions…
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142557-2.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-14.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

While several countries are hurtling toward water-tight regulations for cryptocurrencies, India is turning a blind eye to the industry.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 01:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Unveiling Breakthroughs At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Unveiling Breakthroughs At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

The post Unveiling Breakthroughs At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Hardware Innovation: Unveiling Breakthroughs At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Skip to content Home AI News AI Hardware Innovation: Unveiling Breakthroughs at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-hardware-innovation-disrupt/
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
21Shares Launches DYDX ETP, Unlocking Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives

21Shares Launches DYDX ETP, Unlocking Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives

The post 21Shares Launches DYDX ETP, Unlocking Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: The first DYDX ETP by 21Shares is an institutional, regulated, and open-market investment enabling institutional investors to access one of the leading derivatives protocols on DeFi. dYdX has carried out an excess of 1.4 trillion deals and is currently running 230+ perpetual markets, which are available as a secure, exchange-traded wrapper. Launch follows increasing institutional attention to on-chain derivatives and 21Shares lists DYDX alongside traditional financial products on licensed European exchanges Just in time the institutional doors to decentralized derivatives swung open. To make a splash in DeFi adoption, 21Shares has just unveiled the first exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking DYDX, the native token that runs the dYdX Chain, to professional investors on regulated European exchanges. Bridging Traditional Finance with DeFi Derivatives DYDX 21Shares ETP is the first time that institutions have a historic entry point into decentralized derivatives. This product, backed by the dYdX Treasury subDAO, has been made in partnership with kpk (previously Karpatkey), which serves as an operational support and not merely an ETP, it is a marker of maturity in the DeFi industry. Product Overview This is a physically supported ETP that is expected to follow the performance of DYDX in the market. It offers secure and compliant exposure to one of the earliest decentralized protocols to offer perpetual futures which are products that only centrally or traditionally were offered on centralized trading platforms. Regulated Access, Institutional Grade The DYDX ETP has regulatory approvals, physical support, and trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, enabling asset managers, hedge funds, and other institutional allocators to communicate with DYDX with current financial infrastructure: no wallets, no smart contracts, no on-chain complexities. dYdX – The Powerhouse Behind the Token dYdX is already one of the most influential derivatives in the world and has: $1.4+ trillion in cumulative trading volume…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755+0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01451-3.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Everything to know about Larry Ellison, the new richest man in the world

Everything to know about Larry Ellison, the new richest man in the world

Larry Ellison is the kind of person who builds kingdoms, burns competitors, marries whoever he wants, and then buys an entire island to host the afterparty. This guy’s not new money, and he’s not Wall Street slick. He’s the person who made databases a billion-dollar war, turned tech boardrooms into blood sport, and somehow still […]
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682-2.29%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001908-3.92%
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0.01459+8.88%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 01:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
Russia Foreign Trade up to $13.171B in July from previous $9.259B

Russia Foreign Trade up to $13.171B in July from previous $9.259B

The post Russia Foreign Trade up to $13.171B in July from previous $9.259B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017656+0.15%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001459-34.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002459--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:08
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position