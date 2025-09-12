2025-09-15 Monday

GOP Senator Says Party “Not Ready” for Crypto Bill

The post GOP Senator Says Party “Not Ready” for Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Senator John Kennedy has stated the Republican party is “not ready” to advance a comprehensive crypto market structure bill. The warning conflicts with Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott’s goal to hold a vote on the legislation by Sept.30. Concerns from Democrats and analysis of market readiness suggest a broader hesitation around the bill’s ambitious timeline. A key Republican senator has cast fresh doubt on the timeline for a comprehensive crypto bill, signaling that internal party disagreement could stall the legislation. The warning from Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) conflicts with a push by Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott (R-SC) to advance the measure this month. According to a report from POLITICO, Kennedy stated that he and other lawmakers still have “a lot of questions” about the proposed framework. He described the market structure bill as a “full leap,” especially when compared to the previously passed stablecoin legislation, which he called a “baby step.” The pushback is not limited to Kennedy. Senator Scott’s office maintains that the legislation is “long overdue,” but some Democrats on the committee also oppose the fast-tracked timeline. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) suggested that moving forward with a vote this month would be “a mistake.” This shows a growing bipartisan concern over the readiness for a vote on US crypto regulation. Overview of the Proposed Crypto Legislation The legislation at the center of the debate aims to overhaul how cryptocurrencies are regulated. The bill would divide oversight of digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Achieving this regulatory clarity is a top priority for crypto firms operating in the U.S. The political hesitation may also reflect wider market conditions. Industry experts note the debate highlights a “deep uncertainty” about how to properly regulate digital assets. Some…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:37
Bank of Armenia Governor calls for pragmatism regarding cryptocurrency

Banks should learn to manage the risks and thus make crypto services more accessible, the head of Armenia’s monetary authority has suggested. Speaking in the country’s parliament, the executive urged the adoption of a pragmatic approach to regulation in order to ensure innovation goes hand-in-hand with financial security. Governor calls for pragmatism regarding cryptocurrency Crypto […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 01:36
So who exactly is Silicon Valley and Wall Street’s new king Larry Ellison?

The post So who exactly is Silicon Valley and Wall Street’s new king Larry Ellison? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Larry Ellison is the kind of person who builds kingdoms, burns competitors, marries whoever he wants, and then buys an entire island to host the afterparty. This guy’s not new money, and he’s not Wall Street slick. He’s the person who made databases a billion-dollar war, turned tech boardrooms into blood sport, and somehow still ended up in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Then, out of nowhere yesterday, he became the richest man on earth with a net worth of $399 billion, as Cryptopolitan reported. So who really is this man Silicon Valley follows and Wall Street fears? Born in August 1944, in the middle of the kind of America that didn’t even know what a computer was, Larry clawed his way from the margins of the tech industry by doing something no one else wanted to do: build the back-end stuff. The unsexy stuff. Databases. After a short stint at Amdahl Corporation, he landed at Ampex Corporation, where he helped build a database for the CIA. They called it “Oracle,” and that was where the obsession began. Build Oracle and weaponize software In 1977, Larry put $1,200 of his own money into a company he co-founded called Software Development Laboratories, or SDL. Two partners joined, and the total capital was $2,000. He didn’t even write the code. “The other guys were better technically,” Larry once said, “so I did sales.” By 1979, the company rebranded as Relational Software Inc. They launched Oracle version 2—there was never a version 1, and went straight for IBM’s throat. Larry wanted Oracle to work with IBM’s System R, based on the same relational database ideas from Edgar F. Codd’s groundbreaking paper. IBM blocked him. They refused to share their error codes, but hey, Larry didn’t whine. He just made Oracle better. In 1983,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:35
Why Layer Brett Is Predicted To Overtake Dogecoin & Shiba Inu In 2026 After Potential 100x Rises

While DOGE and SHIB have dominated the meme coin space, their massive market caps now limit growth potential. Layer Brett […] The post Why Layer Brett Is Predicted To Overtake Dogecoin & Shiba Inu In 2026 After Potential 100x Rises appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 01:35
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
GoldenMining’s XRP Contracts Generate $11k/day, attracting investors betting on a Fed Rate cut.

The post GoldenMining’s XRP Contracts Generate $11k/day, attracting investors betting on a Fed Rate cut. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington, September 2025—With the latest weakening US jobs data, the market is widely betting that the Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate cuts between September and October. Analysts point out that if interest rates fall, the appeal of traditional bonds will diminish, and capital may accelerate the flow of capital into high-risk assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. Against this backdrop, cryptocurrencies have attracted market attention, with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading volumes increasing, and the prospect of an XRP ETF attracting investor attention. XRP holders can participate in cloud mining and profit distribution through GoldenMining, obtaining stable daily returns, providing them with new income channels in the face of market fluctuations. GoldenMining has launched cloud mining contracts that support XRP payments. XRP holders can directly participate in mining using their XRP assets and receive daily mining rewards. This means that global investors can convert XRP’s value into stable daily returns amidst the volatility of the crypto market. How XRP Contracts Work: Deposit and Activation: Users deposit XRP into their platform account and select their budget and contract duration. Automatic Computing Power Allocation: GoldenMining’s global data centers instantly allocate computing power, eliminating the need for users to purchase or maintain any hardware. Smart contract settlement: Profits are settled daily through smart contracts and automatically allocated to user accounts, which users can claim at any time. Principal Protection: Users’ invested assets are insured by AIG, reducing investment risk. The platform offers a variety of contracts with varying prices and returns. $100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Daily Sign-in Rewards) $1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:34
Safety Shot launches BONK Holdings to build treasury strategy

Safety Shot has formed BONK Holdings, a new subsidiary that the Nasdaq-listed company will use in its quest to accumulate Bonk as part of its digital asset strategy. Safety Shot said in an announcement on Thursday that BONK Holdings will…
Crypto.news2025/09/12 01:34
There’s More ‘Wednesday’ Coming Than Just Season 3 With New Spin-Off

The post There’s More ‘Wednesday’ Coming Than Just Season 3 With New Spin-Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is no great surprise that Wednesday was not just renewed for season 3, but that happened way, way before season 2 ever aired. It’s one of Netflix’s most-viewed shows of all time, and even if season 2 (after a ridiculous three year delay) doesn’t match that, it’s still huge. But fans may not realize that there’s more Wednesday coming besides season 3, which is supposed to start filming in the spring, and may actually get here in less than two years this time, barring any production issues. There is a spin-off in the works, and you can roll the dice on which character you think it’s for. It’s an Addams, but it’s (drumroll) Uncle Fester! Played by Fred Armisen. This has been mumbled about for a while now, but in the wake of season 3 airing, we’re starting to hear more about it from Armisen himself. “Yeah we’re working on it,” Armisen re-confirmed to Jimmy Fallon, “It’s fantastic, it’s amazing.” And here’s him talking to Deadline: “It’s so fun to do. It feels very organic,” said Armisen. “That’s all I can really say about it as far as the anticipation of it all. I love getting to do it and to embody this character who’s existed for a long time. That’s the fun of it.” Given that Wednesday is clearly aimed at a younger crowd with Gen Z superstar Jenna Ortega leading it, I do wonder how things will go led by the 58 year-old Armisen in terrifying bald form. Don’t get me wrong, Fester is a fun character and has been across both seasons. His outside-the-school antics have been ridiculous. But I am certainly curious to see how that’s going to go. I would have thought that maybe a spin-off starring just the parents, separated from Wednesday plots,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:32
Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now

Picture this: the final countdown clock is ticking, and investors are scrambling as if a fire-sale has broken out in the crypto markets. Ripple (XRP) just dropped headlines with a $125 million SEC settlement, clearing years of fog for its U.S. future. Hyperliquid (HYPE) isn’t sitting quiet either, boasting a jaw-dropping $330 billion in trading […]
Coinstats2025/09/12 01:30
Altcoin Season Index hits 76 as BTC.D slips – Yet RISKS still remain!

The post Altcoin Season Index hits 76 as BTC.D slips – Yet RISKS still remain! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 11, 2025 Key Takeaways Altcoin Season Index hits 76, DOGE/BTC rallies, and BTC.D prints lower lows. Will the index defy the 2024 cycle? Beyond macro risks, a major headwind to Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) has been the altcoin market. On paper, BTC is reclaiming back-to-back resistance levels, the latest around $112k. And yet, BTC.D hasn’t recovered 60% of inflows, printing a red weekly candle. Meanwhile, TOTAL2 (market cap ex-BTC) is up 3.58%, showing capital is still chasing high-beta alts. The result? The Altcoin Season Index jumped 13% to 76 in a single day, officially signaling the first full-blown altseason since the election run. This also underscores the persistent risk-off behavior in BTC flows. Source: Blockchaincenter Simply put, traders are chasing outsized upside outside of Bitcoin. Case in point: Dogecoin [DOGE]. While Ethereum [ETH] is hitting a wall, with the ETH/BTC ratio failing at 0.04 resistance, DOGE/BTC ratio is ripping nearly 10% in less than two weeks, eyeing the 0.0000024 ceiling. Interestingly, the current market cycle mirrors the previous election run, memecoin mania is surging, BTC.D is slipping, and ETH/BTC remains capped.  Given how the Altcoin Season Index broke out in 2024 during similar conditions, could we be witnessing a repeat performance? Traders, why caution is warranted! During the election cycle, BTC.D posted its worst weekly run in two years. The Altcoin Season Index hit 88 by early December, dragging BTC.D down 10% to 54% in the same stretch. However, when BTC.D bounced back to 65% by mid-June, the Altcoin Season Index had crashed to 12. Alts got wrecked as overstretched positions blew up. Fast-forward to now, Coinalyze shows Bitcoin Open Interest (OI) dominance at 38%, meaning alt leverage is running 50% higher than BTC, setting up a crowded playbook. Source: TradingView (BTC.D) In short, the Altcoin Season Index…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:30
