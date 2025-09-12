There’s More ‘Wednesday’ Coming Than Just Season 3 With New Spin-Off

The post There’s More ‘Wednesday’ Coming Than Just Season 3 With New Spin-Off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is no great surprise that Wednesday was not just renewed for season 3, but that happened way, way before season 2 ever aired. It’s one of Netflix’s most-viewed shows of all time, and even if season 2 (after a ridiculous three year delay) doesn’t match that, it’s still huge. But fans may not realize that there’s more Wednesday coming besides season 3, which is supposed to start filming in the spring, and may actually get here in less than two years this time, barring any production issues. There is a spin-off in the works, and you can roll the dice on which character you think it’s for. It’s an Addams, but it’s (drumroll) Uncle Fester! Played by Fred Armisen. This has been mumbled about for a while now, but in the wake of season 3 airing, we’re starting to hear more about it from Armisen himself. “Yeah we’re working on it,” Armisen re-confirmed to Jimmy Fallon, “It’s fantastic, it’s amazing.” And here’s him talking to Deadline: “It’s so fun to do. It feels very organic,” said Armisen. “That’s all I can really say about it as far as the anticipation of it all. I love getting to do it and to embody this character who’s existed for a long time. That’s the fun of it.” Given that Wednesday is clearly aimed at a younger crowd with Gen Z superstar Jenna Ortega leading it, I do wonder how things will go led by the 58 year-old Armisen in terrifying bald form. Don’t get me wrong, Fester is a fun character and has been across both seasons. His outside-the-school antics have been ridiculous. But I am certainly curious to see how that’s going to go. I would have thought that maybe a spin-off starring just the parents, separated from Wednesday plots,…