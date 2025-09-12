2025-09-15 Monday

Sub-Saharan Africa Crypto Adoption Surges 52% in One Year

The post Sub-Saharan Africa Crypto Adoption Surges 52% in One Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While many developed markets focus on complex financial products such as ETFs or DeFi, Sub-Saharan Africa is demonstrating the real-world strength of crypto by turning Bitcoin and stablecoins into vital tools for millions of people facing inflation and foreign exchange restrictions.  With on-chain value growth of 52% over the past year, the region has risen to third place globally, behind only APAC and Latin America. This is not just a story of capital flows but also living proof of crypto’s ability to reshape financial infrastructure from the ground up. Retail-led growth, with Bitcoin at the core According to the latest report from Chainalysis, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has emerged as the third-fastest-growing crypto market globally. On-chain transaction value surged by 52% between July 2024 and June 2025, reaching over $205 billion. The main driver is retail users—individuals leveraging crypto for daily transactions, value storage, and inflation hedging. Sponsored Sponsored Monthly transaction value in Sub-Saharan Africa. Source: Chainalysis Nigeria and South Africa are the two powerhouses in the region. Nigeria recorded an on-chain transaction value of $92.1 billion, largely driven by citizens seeking alternatives amid high inflation and strict FX controls. In contrast, South Africa is moving in the opposite direction, focusing on institutional markets thanks to a clear regulatory framework and active participation from major banks like Absa, particularly in cross-border payments and new product development. Total value by region. Source: Chainalysis Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin (BTC) dominates in SSA as a form of “digital gold.” Bitcoin accounts for as much as 89% of retail transaction value in Nigeria, while in South Africa, the figure is 74%. Meanwhile, stablecoins, especially USDT, are favored for large-value transfers, serving as a practical substitute for the U.S. dollar. Share of activity by transfer type in Nigeria & South Africa. Source: Chainalysis Comparison with other regions: SSA…
2025/09/12 01:55
XRP: On Verge of Rally? 30% Surge in Key Metric

The post XRP: On Verge of Rally? 30% Surge in Key Metric appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s market performance What’s next? On the network side, XRP is showing something that might push it up sooner rather than later: over the past few days, the number of active accounts has increased by almost 30%, reaching over 26,000 unique senders. This spike in activity rekindled user interest and may be a crucial indicator of the asset’s performance going forward. Increased interest in holding and transacting with an asset is frequently reflected in the growth of active accounts. For XRP, which markets itself as a blockchain that focuses on payments, this metric is essential. Its viability is primarily determined by the volume of transactions and transfer usage. More market participants are transferring money, testing the network or making cross-border payments, as evidenced by a 30% increase in active wallets. XRP’s market performance In terms of the market, the timing is significant. A descending trendline has been pressed against by XRP’s consolidation around $3.00, which has been above the 50- and 100-day moving averages. Although it has not yet reached the levels observed during July’s explosive rally, buying volume has gradually increased again. On the other hand, the rise in network activity provides a basic level of support that might support a technical breakthrough. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView When interpreting active accounts as a direct driver of price, one cannot ignore the overall risk surrounding XRP, though. Use of the network does not always correspond to long-term price growth; occasionally, it may even be a reflection of speculative exchanges or transfers. However, the increase in active accounts may work as a tailwind when paired with improving chart structure and market sentiment. What’s next? It is possible that XRP will push toward $3.40-$3.50 if it is able to overcome its resistance around $3.10. This is especially true if user activity stays…
2025/09/12 01:54
Top 5 Sites for AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining & Daily Passive Income

The post Top 5 Sites for AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining & Daily Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* In 2025, cloud mining remains one of the most talked-about ways to earn passive income from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Solana. Among the various platforms claiming high yields, one name that has gained attention is Cryptosolo. Below is a detailed look at Cryptosolo: what it offers, what makes it appealing, and what to watch out for—so you can decide whether it belongs in your top 5. What is Cryptosolo? Cryptosolo is a cloud mining platform that markets itself as being AI-powered, beginner-friendly, and offering daily passive income without needing physical mining hardware. Its core idea: you sign up (often with a small fee or bonus), select one of its mining contracts (“packages”), and then the platform claims to do all the work—mining, hardware, energy, maintenance—for you.  Key features promoted include: 1.Low barrier to entry: Users reportedly can start with as little as US$15, often via a bonus or free mining “starter” contract.  2.AI-optimization: The platform claims its AI engine (named AURA) dynamically allocates computing power among different cryptocurrencies based on real-time factors like mining difficulty and reward rates.  3.Multi-coin support: Besides Bitcoin, Cryptosolo says it supports mining (or rewards) in Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana and possibly other mainstream coins.  4.Daily payouts, flexible withdrawals: Users are promised daily earnings which can be withdrawn at any time, without lock-in terms.  5.Green / sustainable energy: The platform claims to run on renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro) and to locate data centers in regions with clean energy.  6.Affiliate / referral program: Users can earn commissions or bonuses by referring others.  Top 6 Mining Contracts on Cryptosolo Cryptosolo offers a range of mining contracts to suit different goals and timeframes. All contracts are fully transparent, and users can track their profits live on the platform. Popular Cryptosolo Mining Contracts Contract Name…
2025/09/12 01:52
Trump’s tariffs are slowly finding their way into consumer prices

The post Trump’s tariffs are slowly finding their way into consumer prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vegetables on display in a grocery store on August 15, 2025 in Delray Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images From clothing to auto parts to electronics and more, tariffs are making everyday items cost more at a time when the labor market is looking increasingly fragile. A key Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation report released Thursday showed price increases for a variety of tariff-sensitive items. Apparel prices rose 0.5% as did video and audio products. Motor vehicle parts climbed 0.6% while new car prices were up 0.3% and energy increased 0.7%. Groceries accelerated 0.6%, the biggest monthly move since August 2022. Furniture and bedding saw a 0.3% hit and are up 4.7% from a year ago while tools and hardware had a 0.8% jump, part of manufacturing-related goods that are particularly impacted. (See here for a full inflation breakdown by item.) More broadly, goods excluding food and energy rose 0.3% on the month and are up 1.5% from a year ago, the fastest rate since May 2023, according to Fitch Ratings. Coffee rose 3.6% on the month and is up 20.9% from a year ago. Together, the increases may not sound dramatic. But they are enough to give both consumers and Federal Reserve policymakers at least some cause for concern. “We’ve already been seeing tariffs in the data for several months,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. “Consumers were not in a really good place to handle the increased prices that are coming from tariffs.” Consumers feel the hit Moreover, the inflation numbers might be worse if it weren’t for consumers, wary of the higher prices from tariffs, cutting back on spending, particularly on services, Tilley added. That has meant companies have less pricing power, so the tariff impact has been less acute. Still, inflation running near…
2025/09/12 01:47
Saudi cuts crude burn while OPEC+ lifts output

Saudi Arabia is releasing 500,000 extra barrels of crude per day into the market this month. The reason? Production is going up, and the need to burn oil at home is falling fast now that summer is cooling down. This comes at a time when global traders are already worried the oil market is heading […]
2025/09/12 01:46
Doctor Khumalo Shares Insights On Bafana Bafana And The Nation’s Football Renaissance

The post Doctor Khumalo Shares Insights On Bafana Bafana And The Nation’s Football Renaissance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 09: South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Getty Images South African football is riding an unprecedented wave of optimism as Bafana Bafana gears up for the upcoming Africa Cup Of Nations [AFCON] , now just over 100 days away, while edging closer to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash with Nigeria, Forbes.com and other media had the privilege of speaking with Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, affectionately known as 16v by millions across the country. Speaking ahead of the match, Khumalo expressed his confidence that the current squad is exceptionally well-positioned to compete not only across Africa but on the global stage, marking what could be a defining moment in South African football’s modern journey. Squad Strength and Rising Momentum When asked about the current squad and their performance in recent years, Khumalo praised what the boys in green and gold have been able to achieve. “This is probably the most exciting Bafana squad that we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” he said. “Our boys have actually managed to find their rhythm, they’ve managed to find themselves, and at any given time or chance, yes, they can bring it home.” Khumalo points to the maturity, technical ability, and depth of the squad as key reasons for optimism. “South African players have raised their hands because there is so much depth in terms of selection,” he explained. The squad blends a strong, experienced core with emerging talents, creating a balance that enables adaptability and a competitive edge. About 90% of the Bafana players are locally based and…
2025/09/12 01:44
Shocking SOL Transfer To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz

The post Shocking SOL Transfer To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking SOL Transfer To Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking SOL Transfer to Coinbase Institutional Sparks Market Buzz Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sol-transfer-coinbase-institutional/
2025/09/12 01:43
Lagarde speaks on policy outlook after leaving rates unchanged in September

The post Lagarde speaks on policy outlook after leaving rates unchanged in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB’s decision to leave key rates unchanged at the September policy meeting and responds to questions from the press. Join our ECB Live Coverage here ECB press conference key takeaways “Growth shows resilience of domestic demand.” “GDP data reflects Q1 front-loading.” “Investment should be underpinned by government spending.” “Higher tariffs, stronger Euro, competition to hold growth back.” “Headwinds on growth should fade next year.” “Indicators of underlying inflation consistent with our 2% target.” “Forward-looking indicators suggest that wage growth will moderate further.” “Moderating wage growth to keep lid on domestic price pressures.” “Core inflation to drop on declining labour cost pressures, stronger Euro.” “Risks to economic growth more balanced.” “Outlook for inflation is more uncertain than usual.” “Stronger Euro could bring inflation down more than expected.” “”Disinflationary process is over.” “We are still in a good place.” “Inflation is where we want it to be.” “Domestic economy is showing resilience.” “Not on a predetermined path.” “Trade uncertainty has diminished.” “All governments need to operate on basis of EU fiscal framework.” “Minimal deviation from target will not necessarily justify movement.” “Euro Area sovereign bond markets are orderly, functioning with smooth liquidity.” This section below was published at 12:15 GMT to cover the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy announcements and the immediate market reaction. The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it left key rates unchanged following the September policy meeting, as expected. With this decision, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility stood at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively. ECB policy statement key takeaways “Inflation is currently at around 2% medium-term target and the ECB’s assessment of inflation outlook is broadly unchanged.” “ECB staff…
2025/09/12 01:41
Exploring AI Playgrounds with AssemblyAI’s Latest Innovations

The post Exploring AI Playgrounds with AssemblyAI’s Latest Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 10, 2025 19:34 Discover AssemblyAI’s new AI Playground features, enabling users to test speech-to-text capabilities instantly. Learn about the best AI playgrounds of 2025 and their applications. AssemblyAI is making significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence with the introduction of its latest feature, the In-App Playground. This innovative tool allows users to experiment with speech-to-text functionalities instantly, without the need for any coding expertise, according to AssemblyAI. This development is part of a broader trend of AI playgrounds that are designed to make AI more accessible to developers and non-developers alike. In-App Playground Features The In-App Playground by AssemblyAI is particularly noteworthy for its user-friendly design. It enables users to test and refine their speech-to-text applications in real-time, providing immediate feedback and adjustments. This tool is expected to streamline the development process for many, reducing the barriers to entry for those interested in utilizing AI technology. Best AI Playgrounds of 2025 As of 2025, AI playgrounds have become an essential component for tech enthusiasts and developers. These platforms provide a hands-on environment to explore various AI models and applications. According to AssemblyAI, some of the best AI playgrounds offer diverse functionalities ranging from natural language processing to machine learning model deployment, making them a valuable resource for both learning and practical application. Broader Implications and Use Cases The development of AI playgrounds is not just about ease of use; it is about expanding the possibilities of AI technology. By allowing more individuals to engage with AI tools, these playgrounds are fostering innovation and creativity in the tech space. From educational purposes to professional development, AI playgrounds are set to become a staple in the tech community. For further insights into the latest releases and use cases of…
2025/09/12 01:41
Why the GENIUS Act, Not State Licenses, Could Decide Hyperliquid’s USDH Future

TLDR: GENIUS Act rules will not be effective until November 2026, leaving current law as the main compliance standard. Stablecoins over $10B supply will be required to follow federal compliance, not state-chartered pathways. State regulation offers limited benefits for USDH if its supply exceeds $10B, pushing issuers toward federal rules. Evaluating USDH proposals now is [...] The post Why the GENIUS Act, Not State Licenses, Could Decide Hyperliquid’s USDH Future appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/12 01:37
