2025-09-15 Monday

Pi Network on Life Support – Yet One Whale Can’t Stop Buying

Coindoo2025/09/12 02:01
Everstake Expands Institutional Solana Services with ShredStream, SWQoS, and Validator-as-a-Service

The post Everstake Expands Institutional Solana Services with ShredStream, SWQoS, and Validator-as-a-Service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miami, FL, USA, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire Everstake, a leading global non-custodial staking provider for institutional and retail clients, has launched a new institutional Solana services suite that includes ShredStream (low-latency Solana data feeds), Stake-Weighted Quality of Service (SWQoS) access for priority blockspace, and Validator-as-a-Service (VaaS) with enterprise-grade compliance. These solutions strengthen Solana’s institutional infrastructure and provide professional market participants with the speed, reliability, and security needed to operate at scale in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Institutional adoption of Solana is accelerating, with thirteen publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries. As funds, custodians, and market makers increasingly seek high-performance blockchain environments, Solana continues to advance, with network capacity up 25% and the community-approved Alpenglow consensus protocol scheduled for mainnet deployment in Q4 2025. Yet institutional-grade validator management and operational optimization remain critical for professional participants requiring reliable, enterprise-level infrastructure. The New Everstake Products Include: ShredStream: A high-performance streaming service that delivers Solana shreds, the atomic units of Solana’s block architecture, directly from network leaders. By cutting latency by hundreds of milliseconds, ShredStream enables competitive advantages for high-frequency traders, validator synchronization, and RPC performance. Stake-Weighted Quality of Service (SWQoS): Ensures transaction prioritization based on validator stake, granting clients consistent blockspace access even during peak network demand. SWQoS provides deterministic performance with exclusive routing, guaranteed throughput, and 99.9% SLA uptime, critical for DeFi protocols, trading bots, market makers, and real-time games apps. Validator-as-a-Service (VaaS): Enables custodians, publicly listed companies, exchanges, funds, and large token holders to run branded Solana validators without infrastructure overhead. Starting from 50,000 SOL, VaaS partners receive a revenue-sharing model, slashing protection, and infrastructure operated by a provider certified under ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II. These product launches mark the next phase of Everstake’s institutional strategy on Solana, building on years…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:01
Ripple Strikes New BBVA Deal To Enter Spain — Here Are The Details

Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment company, has unveiled a new agreement with Spanish banking leader BBVA. The new partnership will give BBVA access to Ripple’s technology as the Spanish bank launches a service that allows retail clients to buy, hold, and store cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the move will strengthen Ripple’s foothold in Spain, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 02:00
VanEck Eyes First HYPE Spot-Staking ETF in U.S. and Europe

VanEck plans first HYPE spot-staking ETF, merging DeFi rewards with traditional finance access in U.S. and Europe. In a new step, VanEck is preparing to launch a spot-staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the cryptocurrency token HYPE in the United States. At the same time, the company is also planning to introduce a similar exchange-traded product […] The post VanEck Eyes First HYPE Spot-Staking ETF in U.S. and Europe appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 02:00
Layer Brett Backed By Wall Street Traders As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Cardano & Litecoin

These professional investors recognize that massive growth potential often lies in early-stage projects rather than mature tokens. Layer Brett’s unique […] The post Layer Brett Backed By Wall Street Traders As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Cardano & Litecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 02:00
Altseason Declared As Crypto Indicators Hit 2025 Highs

The post Altseason Declared As Crypto Indicators Hit 2025 Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media hype over crypto altseason is ramping up again this week as altcoin market indicators have reached their highest levels this year.  Both the Blockchain Center and CoinGlass’ altcoin season index show a score of 76 out of 100, while CoinMarketCap’s altseason indicator is slightly lower at 67, though all three show they’re at their highest levels since December. The Blockchain Center criteria for altseason are if 75% of the top 50 crypto assets have performed better than Bitcoin over the last 90 days. Altseason is seen as a period in each bull market where altcoins make meteoric gains compared to Bitcoin. However, the timing of this year has been hard to pin down.  Altseason is here, according to the Blockchain Center. Source: Blockchain Center What altcoin traders think will happen next Meanwhile, total altcoin market capitalization is nearing the 2021 all-time high, observed crypto trader “Daan Crypto Trades” on Wednesday.  “Once we do see the altcoin market as a whole back in price discovery, I expect that to kick off some wider excitement and risk on for alts,” he said before adding that this will also help with attracting new market participants. Related: Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’ “With the altseason index at its strongest reading in nine months, traders are beginning to lean risk-on again,” commented crypto educator Karan Singh Arora on Thursday.  The total altcoin market cap excluding Bitcoin and stablecoins is currently $1.63 trillion, which is close to 2025 highs, according to TradingView. Its previous peak was $1.64 trillion in November 2024, and before that, $1.7 trillion in November 2021. Altcoin market cap closes in on all-time highs. Source: TradingView “Altcoins are about to go parabolic for the phase 3 of altseason,” said crypto trader Ash Crypto.  Today’s top…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:00
Profitable Mining, the best cloud mining platform in 2025, launches a new mobile mining model, making passive income easier

Mobile Mining: A New Option for Crypto Investors In 2025, the cryptocurrency market entered a new phase. With the frequent price fluctuations of mainstream assets such as BTC and ETH, more and more investors began seeking stable, low-risk passive income channels. Cloud mining has therefore entered the public eye. Leveraging over a decade of industry […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 02:00
Best Cryptos to Invest in Today Before They Hit $1 by 2025

The post Best Cryptos to Invest in Today Before They Hit $1 by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are considering coins that can change the game as 2025 gains traction. Some names that are creating a buzz today are Dogecoin and Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) successfully conducted five presale rounds, and round six is currently live with a token price of $0.035. These investors that purchase tokens throughout this time are likely to enjoy a spectacular ROI when the market is in boom. Presale has already attained 16,200 backers and has raised more than $15.6 million in funds. As Dogecoin (DOGE) hangs on, Mutuum Finance is gaining new interest. Dogecoin (DOGE) Flatlines Near Resistance Amid Market Caution Dogecoin (DOGE) is going for $0.241 today, within a tight intraday range following steady gains this wee. Meme-token price action is indicating near-term resistance formation as market participants price in increasingly broad market forces such as ETF speculation and on-chain metric changes. In the present risk-aversion positioning environment, attention is also building up on new DeFi challengers such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance Launches $50,000 Bug Bounty Program Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is collaborating with CertiK to launch a Bug Bounty Program for security analysts, researchers, and developers. The website rewards the visitors who find and report any bug concerning the project’s security. The reward depends on the severity of each bug, and either minor or critical severity can be rewarded. The maximum that a user can get is $50,000 in USDT. What it all does is keep the website secure, safeguard visitors, and win the trust of investors. Alongside the bug bounty, Mutuum Finance is also organizing a $100,000 giveaway to encourage early investors, increase the user base, and kickstart activity in the community. Getting involved can make you one of the 10 winners of a $10,000 MUTM reward. Regulation of Market Risk, Volatility, and Liquidity Mutuum Finance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:59
Starknet to launch BTC staking on mainnet September 30

The post Starknet to launch BTC staking on mainnet September 30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Starknet will launch Bitcoin staking on its mainnet on September 30. The staking feature will support multiple wrapper options and shorter unstaking periods. Starknet will launch Bitcoin staking capabilities on its mainnet on September 30, featuring support for multiple wrapper options and reduced unstaking periods. The Layer 2 scaling solution’s new staking functionality will enable users to stake Bitcoin through various wrapper tokens on the platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-staking-starknet-mainnet/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:58
FPL Points For Defensive Contributions Rewards These Dogged Defenders

The post FPL Points For Defensive Contributions Rewards These Dogged Defenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: James Tarkowski of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Getty Images Fantasy Premier League managers are getting to grips with a new side of the game this season, one which rewards players’ defensive contributions beyond clean sheets. Those running the game noticed that defensive midfielders were often ignored by FPL managers, while the defenders rarely involved in goals or assists were not getting the rewards for their defensive play beyond clean sheets. As a result, defenders will now get two additional points if they make more than ten clearances, blocks, interceptions, and tackles combined in a game. The additional metric of recoveries will be included in the defensive contributions totals for midfielders and forwards, who will pick up two points if they make more than 12 clearances, blocks, interceptions, tackles, and recoveries combined in a game. The maximum a player can get from this new system in one game is two points, but this can still be a valuable addition to overall totals, especially when they regularly come from players whose FPL value is fairly low. James Tarkowski This new source of FPL points was made for a player like Tarkowski, who is the epitome of the defensive contributor. Having played most of his career under the solid defensive coaching of Sean Dyche at both Burnley and Everton, the right-sided center-back has been highly valued for his dogged defending by both Dyche and by Everton’s current manager, David Moyes. Whether it’s blocks, tackles, clearances, or interceptions, Tarkowski will be there clearing up in defense, thwarting the opposition, and racking up the defensive contributions. The official FPL website looked back at which players would have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 01:56
