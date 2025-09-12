FPL Points For Defensive Contributions Rewards These Dogged Defenders

The post FPL Points For Defensive Contributions Rewards These Dogged Defenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: James Tarkowski of Everton during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Getty Images Fantasy Premier League managers are getting to grips with a new side of the game this season, one which rewards players’ defensive contributions beyond clean sheets. Those running the game noticed that defensive midfielders were often ignored by FPL managers, while the defenders rarely involved in goals or assists were not getting the rewards for their defensive play beyond clean sheets. As a result, defenders will now get two additional points if they make more than ten clearances, blocks, interceptions, and tackles combined in a game. The additional metric of recoveries will be included in the defensive contributions totals for midfielders and forwards, who will pick up two points if they make more than 12 clearances, blocks, interceptions, tackles, and recoveries combined in a game. The maximum a player can get from this new system in one game is two points, but this can still be a valuable addition to overall totals, especially when they regularly come from players whose FPL value is fairly low. James Tarkowski This new source of FPL points was made for a player like Tarkowski, who is the epitome of the defensive contributor. Having played most of his career under the solid defensive coaching of Sean Dyche at both Burnley and Everton, the right-sided center-back has been highly valued for his dogged defending by both Dyche and by Everton’s current manager, David Moyes. Whether it’s blocks, tackles, clearances, or interceptions, Tarkowski will be there clearing up in defense, thwarting the opposition, and racking up the defensive contributions. The official FPL website looked back at which players would have…