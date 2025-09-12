2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised for Tomorrow’s Launch

Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised for Tomorrow’s Launch

BitcoinWorld Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised for Tomorrow’s Launch The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! Whispers are circulating about a potential launch tomorrow for a DOGE ETF, and if these rumors hold true, it could mark a significant moment for the digital asset space. This isn’t just any ETF; it’s reportedly adopting an unconventional structure, setting it apart from its Bitcoin and Ether counterparts, creating a truly unique investment opportunity. What Makes This DOGE ETF So Unique? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF is designed with a C-Corp structure. This is quite rare within the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry, which typically favors different legal frameworks. But why opt for such an unusual setup? Unconventional Approach: Most crypto ETFs utilize grantor trust structures. A C-Corp operates more like a traditional company, offering a distinct legal and operational framework. Strategic Maneuver: Seyffart suggests this structure is a deliberate workaround. Its primary goal is to potentially secure faster approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Pros and Cons: While this model presents its own set of advantages and disadvantages, its use here highlights a proactive effort to navigate regulatory pathways more efficiently. This groundbreaking move could redefine how new crypto investment products are brought to market, showcasing innovation in the financial sector. Navigating the SEC: Why a C-Corp for the DOGE ETF? The SEC has historically been cautious with cryptocurrency products, especially those directly holding digital assets. The C-Corp structure, being a familiar corporate entity to the SEC, might offer a different lens for review. It could be seen as providing a more traditional regulatory wrapper around the underlying Dogecoin exposure. This strategic choice aims to streamline the approval process, potentially bypassing some of the common hurdles faced by previous crypto ETF applications. It’s a testament to the innovation driving the financialization of digital assets, seeking a smoother path to market entry. Potential Impact: What Could a DOGE ETF Mean for Dogecoin? The launch of a DOGE ETF could have several profound implications for Dogecoin and the broader crypto market. Institutional adoption is a key driver for market maturity, and an ETF provides a regulated, accessible avenue for traditional investors to participate. Consider these potential effects: Increased Accessibility: Mainstream investors can gain exposure to Dogecoin without directly holding the cryptocurrency, simplifying investment and custody concerns. Enhanced Legitimacy: SEC approval, even for an unconventional structure, lends significant credibility to Dogecoin as a legitimate asset class, fostering greater trust. Potential Price Action: Increased demand from institutional and retail investors could positively influence Dogecoin’s price, potentially leading to upward movement. Market Diversification: Offers a new option for investors looking to diversify their crypto portfolios beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, expanding investment horizons. This development could truly be a game-changer, pushing Dogecoin further into the mainstream financial landscape and attracting new capital. Are There Challenges and Risks for This Unconventional DOGE ETF? While the prospect of a DOGE ETF is exciting, it’s crucial to acknowledge the potential challenges and risks associated with such an unconventional structure and the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. Some factors to consider include: Regulatory Scrutiny: Even with a C-Corp structure, the SEC’s final decision is not guaranteed and could face delays or additional requirements before launch. Tax Implications: C-Corp structures can have different tax treatments for investors compared to grantor trusts, which might need clear communication and understanding. Market Volatility: Dogecoin, like other cryptocurrencies, is subject to significant price swings. An ETF would reflect this volatility, impacting investor returns directly. Operational Complexities: Managing a C-Corp ETF with underlying crypto assets could introduce unique operational and administrative challenges that need robust solutions. Understanding these aspects is vital for any potential investor or market observer to make informed decisions. The Future of Crypto ETFs: A Precedent for Altcoins? If the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF successfully launches with its C-Corp structure, it could set a powerful precedent for other altcoin ETFs. This innovative approach might become a blueprint for asset managers looking to bring a wider range of digital assets to traditional financial markets. This could open doors for investment products tracking other popular cryptocurrencies, further integrating the digital asset economy into global finance. It’s an exciting time for crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors alike, hinting at a more diverse investment landscape. In conclusion, the rumored launch of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF with its unconventional C-Corp structure represents a significant and potentially groundbreaking moment for the cryptocurrency market. This strategic move to expedite SEC approval highlights the innovative spirit within the digital asset space. While challenges remain, the potential for increased accessibility, legitimacy, and diversification for Dogecoin is immense. This development could pave the way for a new era of crypto investment products, offering traditional investors more avenues to engage with the dynamic world of digital currencies. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Dogecoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About the DOGE ETF What is a DOGE ETF?A DOGE ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is an investment product that allows investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Dogecoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency. It trades on traditional stock exchanges, making it accessible to a wider range of investors. What is a C-Corp structure in an ETF?A C-Corp structure means the ETF is legally organized as a corporation, similar to a traditional company. This is unusual for ETFs, which often use grantor trust structures. It has its own tax and regulatory implications, often used strategically for specific purposes. Why is this structure considered “unconventional”?Most cryptocurrency ETFs (like spot Bitcoin ETFs) use grantor trust structures, where the fund directly holds the underlying asset. A C-Corp structure is rare in the ETF world, making the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF‘s approach unique and strategic. How might this impact Dogecoin’s price?If approved, a DOGE ETF could significantly increase demand for Dogecoin by opening it up to institutional and traditional retail investors. This increased demand could potentially lead to a positive impact on Dogecoin’s market price. What are the main risks for investors in this DOGE ETF?Key risks include the inherent volatility of Dogecoin, potential regulatory changes, and specific tax implications associated with the C-Corp structure. Investors should also consider the general risks of investing in any ETF. Could this pave the way for other altcoin ETFs?Yes, if this unconventional DOGE ETF successfully navigates the SEC approval process, it could establish a precedent. This might encourage other asset managers to explore similar C-Corp structures for ETFs tracking other altcoins, expanding the range of crypto investment products. The potential launch of a groundbreaking DOGE ETF is a story that impacts every corner of the crypto world. Don’t keep this exciting news to yourself! Share this article with your friends, family, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of digital asset investing. Your insights and discussions help drive the crypto community forward! This post Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised for Tomorrow’s Launch first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Chainbase
C$0.2416-0.01%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
Union
U$0.014431+39.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy

The post Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Forward Industries closed a $1.65 billion private placement to create a Solana-focused corporate treasury. The funding round was led by major digital asset firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The company aims to mirror MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy by holding SOL directly on its balance sheet. Forward Industries, a global design company, has successfully closed a $1.65 billion private placement to establish the market’s largest corporate treasury focused on Solana SOL $225.9 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $122.48 B Vol. 24h: $9.71 B . The move signals a major strategic shift for the Nasdaq-listed firm, positioning it as a key institutional player within the Solana ecosystem. According to the official announcement on Sept. 11, the financing round attracted backing from a broad mix of investment firms. This deal follows earlier reports about investors preparing a Solana treasury. The announcement confirmed that lead investors included Galaxy Digital, which has strong ties to the Solana ecosystem, along with Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. Forward’s Solana Treasury Strategy Forward Industries plans to use the net proceeds primarily to purchase SOL for its balance sheet. This approach mirrors the well-known MicroStrategy tactic, which has accumulated a large treasury of Bitcoin BTC $114 473 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $45.44 B . The company aims to leverage its treasury through active management and innovative strategies. Concurrent with the deal, the company’s board has been restructured to reflect its new focus. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, was appointed Chairman of the Board. Representatives from Galaxy, which previously announced a stock tokenization initiative on Solana, and Jump Crypto will join as board observers. The decision to focus on Solana is backed by the network’s strong performance metrics. In the second quarter of 2025, Solana processed nearly 9 billion…
B
B$0.53755+1.11%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
Solana
SOL$245.71+3.57%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$29.49-0.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.16519-5.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
See Why We Predict 1,200% Pump for Bitcoin Hyper

See Why We Predict 1,200% Pump for Bitcoin Hyper

The post See Why We Predict 1,200% Pump for Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is the most popular crypto asset in the world, but the Bitcoin blockchain doesn’t share the reputation. It is slow, expensive, and incompatible with most of Web3. So, it’s no surprise that investors are rushing to hoard $HYPER tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming layer-2 solution focused on modernizing Bitcoin. On Wednesday, the viral presale surpassed $15M, giving investors little time to secure $HYPER before its highly anticipated TGE. Read on to find out why Bitcoin Hyper is attracting attention from early backers and why it could pump 1200-1500% . What is Bitcoin Hyper and Why is it Trending Bitcoin Hyper is Bitcoin’s missing execution layer that offers sub-second settlement, near-zero transaction cost, and DeFi compatibility. It makes this possible by using Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) and a Canonical Bridge. The SVM assists the layer-2 solution in handling smart contract execution with speeds that can sometimes surpass Solana itself. Developers familiar with Solana can easily create solutions for DeFi, NFT, and other Web3 niches using the platform. The Canonical Bridge, on the other hand, is a decentralized system that enables $BTC to move seamlessly between layer-1 and layer-2. It allows $BTC holders to use their coins across dApps without relinquishing custody.Here is a clearer picture of how the infrastructure works: Crypto investors have seen their share of projects that overpromise and underdeliver, naturally raising the question of credibility. Here, too, Bitcoin Hyper stands out from the crowd of presale coins. Bitcoin Hyper Tech Progress Instills Confidence Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has been publishing regular updates about the tech progress since product development began, and it shows promise. For example, according to the latest update, here’s what the team has accomplished so far: Core research into rollup settlement models compatible with Bitcoin L1. Early prototypes validating SVM execution inside the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,486.92+0.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Trump Named In New Trove Of Emails Between Epstein And Maxwell, Report Says

Trump Named In New Trove Of Emails Between Epstein And Maxwell, Report Says

The post Trump Named In New Trove Of Emails Between Epstein And Maxwell, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell exchanged cryptic emails about removing President Donald Trump from a list of high-powered people Maxwell sent Epstein shortly after he was indicted in 2006, according to emails reviewed Bloomberg that Trump denied—the latest allegation linking Trump to the convicted sex offender amid a flurry of new evidence connecting the pair. Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein attend a Victoria’s Secret Angels event sponsored by Rogers & Cowan at the club Duvet on 21st Street in New York City, New York on April 9, 1997. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts “Remove Trump,” Epstein told Maxwell when she asked him to review the list and flag people he wanted eliminated, according to Bloomberg, which obtained hundreds of emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account that include several mentions of the president. Maxwell reportedly asked Epstein to remove at least one other name, though the context of the list was unclear, according to Bloomberg, which reported that it also included former Bear Stearns chief executive Jimmy Cayne and former CEO of Barclays Jes Staley. In another email in 2007, as Epstein’s Florida case was underway, Maxwell wrote to Epstein “You have to assume they went to donald trump,” apparently referring to reporters who were probing Epstein. Several other references to notable political figures also reportedly appeared in the emails, including former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Bill Clinton, Clinton associate Doug Band and former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The emails reportedly indicate Maxwell met with “Clinton” at least three times between 2006 and 2008 and that she used the Clinton Global initiative to promote her ocean conservation nonprofit, TerraMar. The emails are said to also include a spreadsheet of itemized gifts to Epstein associates, including a $71,000 Lexus for Alan Dershowitz, an $11,000…
Sex Token
SEX$46,364.98-0.46%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0729-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.756-4.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
US Might Start Holding Bitcoin as Strategic Asset, Galaxy Analyst Predicts

US Might Start Holding Bitcoin as Strategic Asset, Galaxy Analyst Predicts

The U.S. government is yet to buy Bitcoin (BTC) for its strategic reserve
Union
U$0.014431+39.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,486.92+0.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Price Prediction: Bitwise CIO Says ‘Solana Season’ Is Just Weeks Away – How High Can SOL Go?

Solana Price Prediction: Bitwise CIO Says ‘Solana Season’ Is Just Weeks Away – How High Can SOL Go?

Bitwise CIO argues that spot ETF approval will be the tipping point for a “Solana Season” – Solana price prediction stands to see parabolic momentum in the coming month.
Solana
SOL$245.71+3.57%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoin Season Index Climbs to 90-Day High at 67

Altcoin Season Index Climbs to 90-Day High at 67

The post Altcoin Season Index Climbs to 90-Day High at 67 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index hits 67, highest since June, signaling market rotation Bitcoin dominance falls 12% in 3 months, now at 58.17% as altcoins gain share Fed rate decision could align with index gains to trigger full altseason The Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 67, its highest level in three months, sparking fresh optimism for an impending altcoin rally. The metric tracks the performance of the top 100 altcoins versus Bitcoin and is often used by traders to gauge whether market momentum is shifting away from BTC. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the total altcoin market cap stands at $1.69 trillion, not far from the $1.72 trillion peak recorded in mid-August. The correlation between index strength and market cap levels highlights growing investor appetite for altcoins after a period of consolidation. Related: Is Altcoin Season Here? Bitcoin Dominance Drops as Institutional Futures Volume Hits Record High Bitcoin Dominance Slips as Capital Rotates The move has come at Bitcoin’s expense. According to TradingView, Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 58.17%, down 12% since June. This rotation is consistent with past cycles where altcoin inflows rise as traders look for higher returns outside of BTC. The shift underscores a familiar “see-saw” dynamic: as Bitcoin consolidates after major rallies, capital flows into altcoins, driving temporary outperformance. Analysts caution, however, that BTC still sets the pace for broader market sentiment. Macro Factors Could Define the Next Phase While technical indicators are pointing toward an altcoin season, macro conditions may determine whether the momentum carries forward. Traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting for clarity on interest rates. Expectations for a rate cut remain strong, and a dovish move could inject further liquidity into risk assets, including crypto. Analysts note that a supportive macro backdrop would likely align with the rising Altcoin Season Index…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,486.92+0.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005865-2.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

Bitcoin price continues to show resistance after the US CPI data came in line with expectations. Continue Reading: What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$115,486.92+0.06%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000386-15.16%
Boost
BOOST$0.09198+0.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5?

Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5?

The post Will ETH Reach $5K While a New Project Soars Toward $5? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 19:25 What if spotting the next 50x crypto project wasn’t a matter of chance but of reading the signals already flashing? In today’s volatile markets, investors are balancing blue-chip reliability with the thrill of presales. Established players like Ethereum dominate with proven ecosystems, while emerging names such as BlockchainFX ($BFX) are positioning themselves as disruptors. The competition between these two types of projects,legacy giants and hungry newcomers,sets the stage for some of the most critical investment decisions of 2025. Ethereum has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the past year. With a $524.32 billion market cap, consistent demand for its network, and a long history of price appreciation, it continues to lead as the world’s most used smart contract platform. Yet, in the same breath, BlockchainFX has drawn in over 8,695 holders and raised $7 million at a presale price of $0.023. With a confirmed launch at $0.05, that built-in 127% upside is fueling investor urgency. Analysts argue BlockchainFX could become the best crypto to invest in 2025 because it offers presale gains plus long-term potential as a crypto super app. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Presale Gains With Real Utility BlockchainFX is engineered to provide immediate and future value. Its presale price of $0.023 locks in profits with the confirmed listing at $0.05. Mid-term projections set a target of $1, offering a 45x increase, while long-term estimates go beyond $5, marking potential 227x growth. A $2,500 allocation today could transform into $112,500 if BFX reaches $1 or more than $560,000 should it hit the higher range. These numbers are more than speculative; fundamentals and measurable adoption reinforce them. The platform’s appeal lies in its vision of becoming a unified trading super app. By supporting over 500 assets, including crypto, forex, ETFs, commodities, and bonds, BlockchainFX offers…
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06391-0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09649+1.12%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:02
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position