2025-09-15 Monday

ECB Governing Council: ECB interest rate cycle is nearing its end

PANews reported on September 14th that Martin Kocher, the new president of the Austrian National Bank and a member of the ECB's governing council, said in an interview that absent major shocks, the ECB could temporarily maintain interest rates at 2%. "At this point, this interest rate cycle is over, or very close to it," Kocher said. This Thursday, the ECB held interest rates steady at 2% for the second consecutive meeting. Kocher said that "absent significant changes in the data," the rationale for this month's decision will, to some extent, "continue to hold true in future ECB meetings." When asked about his personal stance, Kocher stated that he currently "inclined to remain cautious on monetary policy" and advised against taking excessive risks on inflation.
Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

The post Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 14 September 2025 | 09:00 The XRP Ledger is gearing up for one of its most security-focused changes yet, with developers preparing an upgrade aimed at stopping hackers and scammers in their tracks. Known as the XLS-86 Firewall, the proposal is designed to give token holders new tools to defend their accounts — a response to years of losses from phishing campaigns, fake airdrops, and other attacks. Unlike past measures that often required technical expertise, the firewall is being positioned as a straightforward safeguard accessible to both retail investors and businesses. At its core, the system introduces transaction rules that can limit withdrawals by time or value. If an attacker were to compromise a wallet, these restrictions could delay an immediate transfer of funds, giving the real owner a chance to secure their assets. How the Firewall Works The firewall’s most talked-about feature is its ability to impose protective rules on outgoing transactions. Account holders will be able to set thresholds or time-based limits, effectively slowing down suspicious activity. A whitelist option is also included, allowing everyday payments to trusted parties without friction. This balance between tighter security and practical usability is seen as a major improvement over current safeguards. Crucially, the update won’t be mandatory. Users will decide whether to activate it, tailoring security levels to their own comfort. For many in the community, this flexibility could make XLS-86 far more widely adopted than multisignature setups, which remain effective but overly complicated for casual use. Why the Update Matters The push for stronger protections comes at a time when scams continue to plague XRP holders. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently warned of a fraudulent airdrop campaign circulating online — the latest in a string of attempts to exploit unsuspecting users. Without built-in security, once a private…
Top catalysts for Canada’s TSX Composite Index

Canadian stocks are firing on all cylinders this year, despite the headwinds brought by Donald Trump’s tariffs. The TSX Composite Index jumped to a record high of $29,283, up by 31% from its lowest level this year. This article highlights some of the top catalysts to watch this week.Canada inflation data The first main catalyst that will drive the TSX Composite Index will be the upcoming Canadian consumer inflation data on Tuesday.Economists expect the data to show that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose from 1.7% in July to 1.8% in August, while the core CPI remained unchanged at 2.6%.The Canadian inflation numbers are important because of their impact on the stock and bond markets. In most cases, lower rates usually lead to interest rate cuts and lower bond yields.Data shows that Canada’s bond yield has moved downwards this year. The ten-year yield has dropped to 3.18% from the year-to-date high of 3.62%, while the 30-year yield moved downwards to 3.62%, down from the year-to-date high of 3.9%.Bank of Canada interest rate decision The other notable catalyst for the TSX Composite Index is the upcoming Bank of Canada interest rate decision, which is scheduled on Wednesday.Economists expect the bank to cut interest rates because inflation has remained below the important point at 2% in the past few months.The base case is that it will lower rates from 2.75% to 2.50%, much lower the US borrowing rate of 4.50%. Analysts also expect that the central bank will cut interest rates at least one more time this year.Federal Reserve interest rate decision The TSX, like other major global indices, will react to the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision.Economists expect the bank to slash interest rates by 0.25% in this meeting. It will bring the official borrowing rate to between 4.00% and 4.25%.In theory, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts would trigger more risk-taking among investors, which will lead to higher stock price values. However, the upcoming rate has been priced in, which may push stocks downwards  A rate cut would also boost gold prices, a move that would impact the TSX Index because many companies in the gold mining industry are listed on it.TSX Index is highly overbought TSX Composite chart | Source: TradingViewThe other main catalyst for the TSX Composite is its technicals, which point to a retreat this week. The chart above shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped to 77, meaning that it is highly overbought.It also remains much higher than the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). This means that it could go through mean reversion in the coming weeks. If this happens, the next key support level to watch will be at $28,000.The post Top catalysts for Canada’s TSX Composite Index appeared first on Invezz
XRP News: Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

Known as the XLS-86 Firewall, the proposal is designed to give token holders new tools to defend their accounts — […] The post XRP News: Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet appeared first on Coindoo.
dForce Moves to Integrate AnchorX Yuan-Pegged $AxCNH Stablecoin

According to dForce, the proposal to incorporate $AxCNH will reportedly broaden consumer access to CNH-centered assets within the DeFi sector.
Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base

The post Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thetanuts V4 is built as a chain-agnostic, trustless, and composable framework, serving as the backbone of the Theta System. A centerpiece of V4 is its RFQ engine, which enables users to request and receive custom quotes directly from liquidity providers. Thetanuts Finance has announced that “Odette” will become the first partner powered by its platform’s newly unveiled V4 system, pioneering the test phase ahead of its official rollout. This major upgrade introduces a Request For Quote (RFQ) engine and cements Thetanuts’ role as a key infrastructure provider in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. DeFi options have always struggled with one thing; Liquidity With Thetanuts V4, we are introducing a Request For Quote (RFQ) engine that turns every trade into fuel for a self-reinforcing liquidity flywheel. The more it’s used, the stronger it becomes. V4 is chain-agnostic,… pic.twitter.com/zaYZEtZ9JZ — Thetanuts Finance (@ThetanutsFi) September 11, 2025 The announcement, made through Thetanuts’ official X (formerly Twitter) channel, confirms Odette as the first project to integrate with V4. Odette is a zero-day options protocol building on Base, designed to deliver fast, flexible, and event-driven products. According to Thetanuts, these qualities are exactly what the RFQ model was built to power, making Odette the ideal partner to debut V4. Thetanuts V4 is built as a chain-agnostic, trustless, and composable framework, serving as the backbone of the Theta System. It unites vaults, event-driven options, custom strategies, and institutional-grade access in a seamless architecture. This flexibility allows developers and financial protocols to create tailored solutions while ensuring interoperability across multiple blockchains. A centerpiece of V4 is its RFQ engine, which enables users to request and receive custom quotes directly from liquidity providers. In practice, this model delivers tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and greater execution transparency, features long associated with traditional financial markets but only now being fully…
Why is small-town professor Waller the most popular candidate for Federal Reserve Chairman?

Written by Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily On the morning of September 12th, Beijing time, the US federal funds rate market sent a highly unequivocal signal: the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at this month's meeting had reached 93.9%. After five consecutive periods of holding steady, the market finally saw a directional shift in monetary policy. Meanwhile, another bet on the Fed's direction over the next two years was quietly gaining momentum: who would succeed Powell as the next Fed Chair? On the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, as of the same day, current Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller topped the list with 30% odds, ahead of two other "Kevin" contenders: Hassett (16%) and Warsh (15%). However, the market also retained a more dramatic possibility: "Trump not announcing a successor before the end of the year" still held the highest probability, at 41%. This series of data suggests that the market is simultaneously betting on two paths: one is the consensus path of interest rate cuts, and the other is the still-uncertain battle for monetary helmsmanship. Between these two, Waller's name repeatedly appears in various trading perspectives and policy discussions. Why did the market begin to "believe in Waller"? The story of an “atypical Federal Reserve board member”: How did a small-town professor come to the forefront? Waller's background and resume make him an odd fit within the Federal Reserve system. He didn't graduate from an Ivy League school, nor did he hold senior positions at Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. Born in a small town in Nebraska with a population of less than 8,000, he began his career at Bemidji State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. In 1985, he received a doctorate in economics from Washington State University, embarking on a long academic career that spanned 24 years, including teaching and research at Indiana University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Notre Dame. He then spent 24 years in academia researching monetary theory, focusing primarily on central bank independence, tenure systems, and market coordination mechanisms. He left university in 2009 to join the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis as Director of Research. In 2019, he was nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The nomination process was fraught with controversy, and the confirmation process was not smooth, but on December 3, 2020, the Senate confirmed his appointment by a narrow margin of 48 to 47. At 61, Waller entered the highest decision-making body of the Federal Reserve, older than most governors. This proved to be an advantage: he had no baggage or beholden to Wall Street. Having spent time at the St. Louis Fed, he understood that the Fed was not a monolithic entity, and that dissenting voices were not only tolerated but sometimes even encouraged. This approach allows him to maintain both professional judgment and freedom of expression, without being pigeonholed as a spokesperson for a particular faction. From Trump's perspective, such a figure might be easier to "use readily," while in the eyes of the market, such a candidate represents "less uncertainty." But in a power dynamic entwined with bureaucracy and political will, Waller isn't the type of person who's naturally sought after by the market . His career path has been relatively academic and technical, and he's not known for his public speaking skills, nor does he frequently appear on financial television. Yet, it is this man who has gradually become the "consensus candidate" frequently mentioned in various market tools and political commentaries. The reason is that he possesses three compatibility characteristics : First, the monetary policy style is flexible but not speculative. Waller is neither a typical inflation hawk nor a monetary easing advocate. He advocates that policy should be shaped by economic conditions: in 2019, he supported rate cuts to preempt a recession; in 2022, he favored rapid rate hikes to curb inflation; and in 2025, amidst a slowing economy and falling inflation, he became one of the first Fed governors to vote for a rate cut. This non-ideological approach to policymaking is surprisingly rare in the current highly politicized Fed landscape. Second, the political relationship is clear and the technical image is extremely clean. Waller, nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board in 2020, is one of the few monetary policy officials within the Republican system who achieves both technical neutrality and political compatibility. Neither considered a Trump confidant nor ostracized by the party establishment, his unique centrist position affords him greater political wiggle room amidst the fierce partisan competition. Unlike Hassett, who has a strong political affiliation and a clear-cut stance, and unlike Warsh, who has close ties to Wall Street, Waller exhibits a more purely technocratic character. He is more easily seen as a "trustworthy professional." In the context of highly polarized American politics, this non-ideological, professional-based image makes him a stable and easily accepted candidate. Third, there is a degree of tolerance within the system regarding encryption technology. Waller isn't a true "crypto believer," but he's been one of the most vocal voices within the Federal Reserve system on topics like stablecoins, AI-powered payments, and tokenization . He doesn't advocate for government-led innovation, nor does he oppose CBDCs. However, he supports private stablecoins as a tool for improving payment efficiency, arguing that "the government should build the underlying infrastructure like a highway, leaving the rest to the market." Compared with the other two candidates, he may be the only senior Fed official who clearly sends a signal of "public-private collaboration" between traditional finance and digital assets. Sense of smell and rhythm: He knows when to speak and when to shut up In July this year, the Federal Reserve held its summer FOMC meeting. Although the market generally expected to continue to "maintain interest rates unchanged", a rare scene finally occurred at the meeting: two directors, Waller and Michelle Bowman, voted against it , advocating an immediate interest rate cut of 25 basis points. This type of "minority veto" is not common within the Fed. The last time it occurred was in 1993. Two weeks before the vote, Waller had already signaled his stance at a central bank seminar at New York University. His public remarks explicitly argued that "current economic data supports a moderate rate cut." On the surface, this was a technical advance communication; however, the rhythm revealed a political signal. At the time, Trump had a love-hate relationship with Powell, having previously repeatedly attacked him on Truth Social, demanding an "immediate rate cut." Waller's vote and speech neither fully aligned with the president's, nor did they offer Powell cover. He struck a balance between "policy adjustments" and "technical independence." In a highly politicized Federal Reserve environment, directors who are able to strike a balance and choose the right time to express their views appear to have more leadership qualities . Trump criticizes Powell for 'poor and incompetent' performance in overseeing Fed building construction If it comes to power, how will the crypto market react? The crypto market's debate over who will helm the Federal Reserve has never been merely a peripheral gossip; it reflects a triple threat of policy expectations, market sentiment, and regulatory path. If Waller truly takes the chairmanship, we need to seriously consider how these three roles will re-price the future. First, it is a large-scale opening of a “regulatory dialogue window” for stablecoin issuers and compliance tracks. Waller has repeatedly spoken out against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stating they "cannot address the market failures of the existing payment system." He instead emphasized the advantages of private stablecoins (such as USDC, DAI, and PayPal USD) in improving payment efficiency and cross-border settlement. He emphasized that regulation should come from "Congressional legislation rather than institutional expansion," and called for "these new technologies to be free of stigmatization." This means that if he becomes chairman, projects like Circle, MakerDAO, and Ethena could potentially enter a period of "regulatory path determination," freeing them from the constant gray area between the SEC and CFTC. More importantly, Waller's philosophy of "market-driven, government-supported" could prompt supporting agencies like the Ministry of Finance and the FDIC to collaborate on developing a stablecoin regulatory framework, promoting the implementation of policies requiring "licensing, reserve regulation, and standardized information disclosure." Secondly, for main chain assets such as BTC and ETH, it is a medium-term protection umbrella of "positive sentiment + relaxed regulation" While Waller hasn’t publicly praised Bitcoin or Ethereum, he did say in 2024 that “the Fed shouldn’t choose sides for the market.” While concise, this statement implies that the Fed won’t actively “suppress non-dollar systems” as long as they don’t touch the bottom line of payment sovereignty and systemic risk. This will provide a window for a "relatively mild regulatory cycle" for BTC and ETH. Even if the SEC may still question their securities attributes, if the Federal Reserve does not force CBDC, does not block encrypted payments, and does not intervene in on-chain activities, then market speculation and risk appetite will naturally improve. Simply put, in the "Waller era", Bitcoin may not have "official support", but there will be the natural benefit of "loosening of regulatory winds". Third, for developers and DeFi native innovators, it is a rare window for “central bank dialogue” Waller mentioned "AI payment", "smart contracts" and "distributed ledger technology" on many occasions this year, and said: "We don't necessarily adopt these technologies, but we must understand them." This statement is completely different from the attitude of many regulators who avoid or belittle encryption technology. This opens up an extremely important space for developers: not necessarily to be accepted, but at least no longer to be excluded. From Libra to USDC, from EigenLayer to Visa Crypto, generations of developers have struggled with awkward "parallel universe" communications with central bank regulators. If Waller takes office, the Fed could become the first central bank leader willing to engage with DeFi natives. In other words, crypto developers may be about to reach the starting point of "policy negotiation rights" and "financial discourse power." Conclusion: Predicting future transaction pricing and determining pricing direction by the chairman Whether Waller will be the new chairman remains uncertain. However, the market has already begun to speculate on how he will price the future if he becomes chairman. The market's 31% bet on him continues to climb, far exceeding its competitors. At this juncture, it's clear that expectations for interest rate cuts are being realized; the crypto industry is searching for policy breakthroughs; and US dollar assets are caught in a global triangle of increasing US Treasury issuance, high interest rates, and a recovery in risk appetite. As a politically acceptable, policy-predictable, and market-ready "successor," Waller is a natural bet. But perhaps there is another topic worth paying attention to: If he ultimately does not become the chairman of the Federal Reserve, how will the market readjust these expectations? And if he does take office, the qualifying race for the "next generation dollar system" may have just begun.
PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch

PUMP is by far the top performer from the larger-cap alts today.
BlockSec: The "transferFrom" vulnerability caused a loss of approximately $90,000 on the Base chain

PANews reported on September 14th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to a "transferFrom" issue, resulting in a loss of approximately $90,000 USD on the Base chain. This issue stems from insufficient access control, allowing for arbitrary low-level calls within callback functions. The alert recommended the immediate revocation of all approvals for the unknown contract 0xD9f4a3238154ff6439e37F98c9B11489353715Bb.
Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

Read the full article at coingape.com.
