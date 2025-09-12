How An Immigrant From Kharkiv Built A Top Northwestern Mutual Team Serving Both Russians And Ukrainians

In recent years, much of Eugene Shkolnikov's work has been focused on helping Ukrainian and Russian families displaced by the war. Courtesy of Northwestern Mutual After Eugene Shkolnikov arrived in New York from Kharkiv, Ukraine at age 17 in 1992, one of his first jobs was handing out flyers for $3 an hour outside the Empire State Building. He had immigrated with his mother and grandfather, no money, and only a couple years of high school English (on top of his fluent Russian and Ukrainian). But standing in Midtown Manhattan, he knew he wanted to wear a suit and be like the businessmen walking briskly past him. "That was my dream job," he says. Talk about motivation. He improved his English while studying in college and working part-time selling suits in a department store. And in 2000, he graduated with a degree in finance from Brooklyn College, (an affordable and well regarded school that is part of the City University of New York system). Shkolnikov put on that suit, joined Northwestern Mutual and began cold-calling and knocking on doors. His natural market was the Russian-speaking immigrant community—both where he had lived, in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, and more predominantly, in Brighton Beach. But despite his language edge, it was anything but easy. "People were skeptical," says Shkolnikov. Many of them had lived through decades of mistrust in the financial system back in the former Soviet Union. For new arrivals in the late '80s and early '90s, financial planning felt foreign. Some had been burned by salesmen peddling products they didn't understand and convincing them to trust a young guy fresh out of college felt impossible, he recalls. Eventually a Ukrainian-born prosecutor for the Brooklyn district attorney's office (they'd met years earlier), introduced him to his family and friends, opening the door to…