Banks must manage risks to make crypto accessible, Bank of Armenia says
The post Banks must manage risks to make crypto accessible, Bank of Armenia says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banks should learn to manage the risks and thus make crypto services more accessible, the head of Armenia’s monetary authority has suggested. Speaking in the country’s parliament, the executive urged the adoption of a pragmatic approach to regulation in order to ensure innovation goes hand-in-hand with financial security. Governor calls for pragmatism regarding cryptocurrency Crypto assets pose serious risks, including use in financing shadow activities or illegal operations, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstyan, acknowledged at a meeting with members of the National Assembly, the country’s legislature. Quoted by the ARKA news agency and Sputnik Armenia, Galstyan elaborated that as cryptocurrencies are based on new technologies, they inherently carry significant risks, such as the potential to conceal financial flows for illicit purposes. At the same time, the Caucasian nation’s top banker emphasized that a pragmatic strategy is essential in order to successfully reduce these risks. During the meeting, he was asked by a deputy whether the central bank trusts cryptocurrencies and what future it envisions for them in Armenia. “There is a misconception that terms like crypto assets, innovation, and artificial intelligence all mix together in one basket, when in reality they are different phenomena, requiring different approaches,” he pointed out, also stating: “I believe we should avoid being excessively optimistic or pessimistic. Instead, we must adopt a pragmatic stance and comprehend how to manage the situation effectively, balancing innovation and development with the necessary risk mitigation strategies.” Galstyan reminded lawmakers that under the legislation they have adopted, the CBA is tasked to develop a regulatory framework for entities and persons involved in crypto-related activities. The governor also remarked that the CBA is dealing with institutions, not individuals, stressing that commercial banks remain responsible for relations with customers and companies. Responding to a question about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:23