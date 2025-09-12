2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum Whales Buy $204M ETH as Price Surges Above $4,400

TLDR Ethereum whales purchased $204 million worth of ETH, increasing their holdings significantly in just three hours. The price of Ethereum surged to $4,423, marking a 1.68% increase in the last 24 hours. Three newly created wallets received large ETH transfers from FalconX hot wallets, with one transfer totaling over $82 million. Spot Ethereum ETFs [...] The post Ethereum Whales Buy $204M ETH as Price Surges Above $4,400 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Treasury Secretary Bessent met this week with Warsh, Lindsey and Bullard as Fed chief search continues

The post Treasury Secretary Bessent met this week with Warsh, Lindsey and Bullard as Fed chief search continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for the next Federal Reserve chair is continuing, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent taking point in meeting with several candidates on President Donald Trump’s short list. In recent days, Bessent has met with former Fed officials Larry Lindsey, Kevin Warsh and James Bullard, a Treasury source told CNBC’s Steve Liesman. Lindsey and Warsh both served as governors and Bullard was president of the St. Louis Fed. While the goal is to add one or two names to candidates Trump has already mentioned, a group that includes 11 economists, former and current central bankers and a few market strategists remains in play. Trump’s focus is currently on Warsh as well as National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and current Governor Christopher Waller. In addition to the candidate interviews, Bessent is pushing forth his own agenda for reforming the Fed. He would like to see the central bank organically reduce the massive bond portfolio on its balance sheet, the source said. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/bessent-warsh-lindsey-bullard-fed-chief-search.html
Comedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Season 27 Charlie Kirk Episode

The post Comedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Season 27 Charlie Kirk Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cartman plays a Charlie Kirk-like podcaster in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2. Comedy Central/Paramount+ South Park cable home Comedy Central pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. South Park’s cable home, Comedy Central, pulled South Park Season 27 Episode 2 from its lineup following the political assassination of conservative political activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. Kirk was one of the right-wing subjects mocked on the Aug. 6 episode, titled Got a Nut. While the episode largely lampooned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Vice President JD Vance, a secondary plot found Cartman and his fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde mimicking Kirk with their conservative podcasts. A South Park version of Kirk also appears in the episode. ForbesWho Was Charlie Kirk? Trump Credited ‘Turning Point USA’ Founder With Swinging Youth VoteBy Sara Dorn Kirk, who was 31, was shot to death during an outdoor Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. Kirk founded the nonprofit youth organization Turning Point USA, where, among other activities, he would visit college campuses across the U.S. and challenge attendees to discussions about his right-wing ideologies. President Donald Trump credited Kirk with helping swing the youth vote during the 2024 general election. Graphic videos circulated on social media of Kirk being shot in the neck during his “America Comeback Tour” event at UVA on Wednesday afternoon and Trump announced his death on his Truth Social account just hours after the attack. The FBI is still searching for a suspect in the shooting, but announced that investigators with the bureau have recovered a “high-powered rifle,” which they believe was used in the shooting. Comedy Central pulled the Season…
Bitplanet strengthens Bitcoin presence with $50M SGA buyout

The post Bitplanet strengthens Bitcoin presence with $50M SGA buyout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitplanet, South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury company, has completed the full acquisition of SGA Co. Ltd. through a $50 million deal, according to a Sept. 11 statement shared with CryptoSlate. The transaction marks the conclusion of a 62% takeover of SGA by an international investor consortium, underscoring a growing push to formalize Bitcoin holdings in Asia. Notably, this takeover comes just two months after the consortium had acquired a majority stake in the firm. According to the statement, the deal drew participation from long-standing backers, including Sora Ventures, Parafi Capital, and KCGI. Additional capital also came from UTXO Management and Kingsway Capital, with UTXO contributing $10 million. Alongside the buyout, Bitplanet has refreshed its leadership structure. Jason Fang, founding partner of Sora Ventures, was named Chairman as part of the firm’s rebrand. Bitplanet’s goal Bitplanet said the enlarged investor base strengthens its strategy to become one of the world’s top 10 Bitcoin holders. To achieve this goal, Bitplanet would have to acquire a minimum of 12,000 BTC, which is currently valued at more than $1.3 billion. However, the firm appears undeterred by the capital outlay required, as it views the goal as central to establishing South Korea’s role in the international Bitcoin landscape. 3 Seconds Now. Gains That Compound for Years. Act fast to join the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint and avoid the mistakes most investors make. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Bitplanet Co-CEO Paul Lee stressed that the backing of these experienced and respected global investors provides the resources needed to generate long-term value for shareholders. In addition, Bitplanet plans to roll out a range of Bitcoin-focused products and services after the acquisition. The initiatives aim to increase institutional access to the…
Saudi oil exports to jump 500K bpd as output rises and local demand fades

The post Saudi oil exports to jump 500K bpd as output rises and local demand fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saudi Arabia is releasing 500,000 extra barrels of crude per day into the market this month. The reason? Production is going up, and the need to burn oil at home is falling fast now that summer is cooling down. This comes at a time when global traders are already worried the oil market is heading for a glut. The added supply is expected to grow even more through the rest of this year and into 2026. That’s partly because Saudi Arabia is launching a massive natural gas project that will help stop using oil locally and send more of it abroad. The increase matters because Saudi domestic demand usually spikes during the hottest months when the kingdom burns oil to power air conditioners. But this year, that demand was unusually high, holding back exports and keeping prices supported. With temperatures dropping, that buffer is disappearing. Saudi cuts crude burn while OPEC+ lifts output Oil burned for electricity in Saudi Arabia jumped to over 900,000 barrels a day in August, the highest since at least 2009. Kpler projects it will fall by a third in September and drop under 400,000 barrels per day in October. That alone is sending hundreds of thousands of barrels back into global circulation. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is increasing its production quota. It’s leading OPEC+’s push to bring back previously capped output. The producer group is counting on strong demand to keep prices stable, but that may not happen. “We expect global oil demand to have set a peak for the year in August, with temperatures in the Middle East slowly declining, and a peak in travel in the northern hemisphere,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG. He said oil use will “modestly decline over the coming months.” Oil prices are…
HYPER launches Solana’s first Telegram CoinFlip with on-chain RNG and DeFi LP pools

The post HYPER launches Solana’s first Telegram CoinFlip with on-chain RNG and DeFi LP pools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways HYPER launched Solana’s first Telegram CoinFlip game with on-chain RNG and DeFi LP pools. HYPER debuted Solana’s first Telegram-based CoinFlip game today, featuring on-chain random number generation and DeFi liquidity pools that enable users to participate as house providers. The game operates directly within Telegram chats on the Solana blockchain, eliminating the need for separate applications. Its VRF-less technology generates verifiable random outcomes without external services, while DeFi-style pools allow liquidity providers to earn yields from gaming activity. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-telegram-coinflip-defi/
India to Stick with Limited Crypto Rules Amid Systemic Risk Concerns

India maintains limited crypto rules to avoid financial risks, balancing innovation and stability amid concerns over stablecoins and systemic threats. India has decided not to introduce a full set of laws to regulate cryptocurrencies for now. Instead, the country will continue with its limited regulatory framework. This decision is made because of fears that if […] The post India to Stick with Limited Crypto Rules Amid Systemic Risk Concerns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP Price Today; Ripple News & The Hottest Altcoins To Turn $1,000 Into $20,000 This Month

While XRP price continues to navigate market shifts, a revolutionary new crypto, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is quickly drawing attention as its presale gains incredible momentum, offering a unique opportunity for early investors. This Layer 2 meme coin has already secured over $3 million in funding, boasting an early entry price of just $0.0055. Can this [...] The post XRP Price Today; Ripple News & The Hottest Altcoins To Turn $1,000 Into $20,000 This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.
Spartans Just Flipped Betting: 10% CASHRAKE™ Makes Even Losses Into Payouts

For as long as betting has existed, one rule stayed the same: when you lose, you lose everything. It didn’t matter how much you had wagered or how close you came, once the chips were gone, the money never came back. That harsh reality shaped the way millions thought about casinos and sportsbooks. But today, Spartans has turned that old rule on its head. With the launch of 10% CASHRAKE, a world-first feature, the platform has made it possible for players to get paid even when they’re on a losing streak. Imagine logging into your account after a rough night, only to see your balance boosted by cashback and rakeback. Suddenly, the sting of defeat feels more like a second chance. Spartans has made this vision a reality by building a system that rewards players whether they win or lose. This isn’t just a small perk, it’s a complete change in how betting works, and it’s live right now. The Problem With Old-School Betting Traditional betting platforms operate on a simple formula: if you win, you earn, and if you lose, the house takes everything. Players had no cushion, no fallback, and no real reason to stay loyal when their bankrolls dried up. Over time, this model punished risk-taking and pushed casual players away. For casino fans, one unlucky streak could wipe out hours of entertainment. For sports bettors, a bad weekend could mean sitting out for weeks until new funds came in. Even high rollers had no safety net, losses were absolute, and that created a cycle of frustration. The issue wasn’t just losing; it was the lack of balance. Every other digital platform we use today, whether it’s streaming, gaming, or retail, rewards users for participation. Yet in betting, loyalty often meant nothing once your account hit zero. Spartans recognized this gap and built a solution that finally puts value back in the player’s hands. Enter 10% CASHRAKE- The Industry First 10% CASHRAKE is the boldest feature Spartans has introduced. Here’s how it works: every bet you place earns you rakeback instantly, and every loss returns cashback instantly. That means whether your ticket wins or your slot spin misses, you still get a payout added directly to your balance. The impact of this system is enormous. It softens the blow of bad luck, encourages players to keep betting without the fear of losing it all, and creates an environment where every spin, hand, or wager feels valuable. Instead of rewarding only the winners, Spartans rewards everyone who participates. Unlike typical promotions that are limited, confusing, or hidden behind heavy requirements, 10% CASHRAKE is always active. Players can sign in, place bets on slots, blackjack, or football matches, and see their balance grow in real time. It’s transparent, it’s instant, and it changes how betting feels at its core. Why It Matters for Players The real strength of 10% CASHRAKE is how it affects everyday players. Losing used to mean frustration and empty accounts, but now it means credit coming back instantly. A slot session that ends badly still leaves money in your balance. A weekend of sports bets that don’t go your way still delivers cashback you can use immediately. Over time, these rewards build up. Players who stay loyal to Spartans find themselves recovering amounts that would have been lost for good elsewhere. It creates a sense of security that other casinos and sportsbooks don’t provide. Instead of being punished for bad luck, you’re given an incentive to keep playing and enjoying the experience. This feature is especially powerful for those who like to bet consistently. Even if results vary, the rakeback and cashback stack up. That means regular players have a built-in advantage that makes their bankroll last longer and their entertainment value higher. Why You’d Be Foolish to Bet Anywhere Else The betting industry is crowded, with countless sites fighting for attention. But when you look closely, almost every one of them still operates under the old rules. They punish you when you lose and reward you only when you win. Spartans is the only platform that has dared to rewrite that rulebook with 10% CASHRAKE, and that difference is massive. Choosing any other site means leaving money on the table. Why settle for zero return on your losses when Spartans ensures you always get something back? Add in the platform’s 5,963+ games, global sportsbook coverage, instant crypto payments, and generous welcome bonuses, and the case is clear. The combination of entertainment, security, and value is unmatched. Players who switch to Spartans quickly realize that there’s no going back to old-school platforms. Betting elsewhere feels like a downgrade because once you’ve experienced getting paid on both wins and losses, anything less seems outdated. The Final Take Spartans has proven that innovation in betting doesn’t just come from new games or flashy promotions, it comes from rethinking the rules that have held players back for decades. With 10% CASHRAKE, the platform has created a safety net that makes every wager count. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor chasing jackpots or a casual player testing the waters, you’ll never walk away empty-handed again. This isn’t a minor perk hidden in fine print; it’s a live feature that’s already giving players more value every time they log in. It ensures that the thrill of betting isn’t overshadowed by the fear of losing everything. Spartans has built a system where entertainment and value go hand in hand, and where the risk of playing feels more balanced than ever before. The old way of betting is gone. Today, Spartans gives you a smarter, fairer, and more rewarding reason to play. With 10% CASHRAKE, losing has finally become profitable. Find Out More About Spartans: Website: https://spartans.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet The post Spartans Just Flipped Betting: 10% CASHRAKE™ Makes Even Losses Into Payouts appeared first on NFT Plazas.
China Signals Caution, Leaving Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Dreams in Limbo

But pressure from Beijing is already complicating that vision, with mainland-linked firms now expected to pull back. Mainland Firms Step […] The post China Signals Caution, Leaving Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Dreams in Limbo appeared first on Coindoo.
