2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Korean traders pull back from Bitcoin as KOSPI hits new highs!

Korean traders pull back from Bitcoin as KOSPI hits new highs!

Korean investors could play a key role in Bitcoin’s move.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04477-7.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO – The Penny Crypto to Rival CRO’s Scalability

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO – The Penny Crypto to Rival CRO’s Scalability

Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got […] The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO – The Penny Crypto to Rival CRO’s Scalability appeared first on Coindoo.
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001589+0.25%
Cronos
CRO$0.2397-4.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.010527-3.86%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Looking Beyond Trump's Tariffs: A Peek at India-US Relations

Looking Beyond Trump's Tariffs: A Peek at India-US Relations

India is angry at the US President, Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods imported into America. India should not rush into the arms of revisionist, dictatorial regimes like those of China and Russia.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749-4.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.010527-3.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001905-4.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon2025/09/12 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Transfers From Earth To Mars Now Possible In Three Minutes

Bitcoin Transfers From Earth To Mars Now Possible In Three Minutes

The post Bitcoin Transfers From Earth To Mars Now Possible In Three Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it.  Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary.  The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon.  At each stop, the transaction is “stamped” before continuing until it reaches its destination.  Speaking to Cointelegraph, Puente said PoTT serves as the “receipt layer” on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network while leveraging optical links built by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Elon Musk’s Starlink, or another satellite provider. “The technology is essentially ready. The moment there’s a stable Earth–Mars link, PoTT can ride on top, making Bitcoin the first currency to operate cleanly across planets,” he said.  “By simulating Mars-level delays, we could run a convincing end-to-end demo right now.” A NASA rover recently came across some rocks on Mars that might be evidence of past life. Source: NASA Mars When up and running, Puente said Bitcoin Lightning transfers could reach Mars in as little as three minutes, or as long as 22 minutes in a worst-case scenario.  The average Lightning transaction would take between 12 and 15 minutes, while Bitcoin base layer transfers would take the usual 10-minute block time plus the signal delay. Addressing the two-week blackout period on Mars that occurs every 26 or so months, Puente said a solution could “deliberately route around the Sun with relay satellites” to…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13289+1.66%
holoride
RIDE$0.001034-0.28%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004125-1.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
White House Pushes AI Tech Exports to Counter China’s Rapid Gains

White House Pushes AI Tech Exports to Counter China’s Rapid Gains

TLDRs; The White House is pushing AI “tech stack” exports to allies to counter China’s rapid advances in artificial intelligence. Officials warn the US lead in AI has narrowed significantly since 2020, raising concerns over long-term dominance. China’s early investments, population-scale data access, and vast computing infrastructure fuel its growing AI strength. Washington’s strategy shifts [...] The post White House Pushes AI Tech Exports to Counter China’s Rapid Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004125-1.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1438-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02532-5.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
Native Markets Leads Early Voting for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Contract

Native Markets Leads Early Voting for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Contract

The post Native Markets Leads Early Voting for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Contract appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. The first signs of how validators are leaning in Hyperliquid’s hotly contested stablecoin vote are in, and the Stripe-aligned Native Markets team has an early lead. (https://www.usdhtracker.xyz/) As of Thursday morning Hong Kong time, Native Markets has secured 30.8% of the delegated stake, led by heavyweight validators infinitefield.xyz (13.5%) and Alphaticks (5.2%). Paxos Labs, the New York–regulated issuer behind PayPal’s PYUSD, sits at 7.6% with backing from B-Harvest and HyBridge. Ethena has picked up 4.5%, while Agora, Frax, and Sky, despite splashy proposals, have yet to attract meaningful support, though many of the most prominent validators have yet to cast their virtual vote. The bigger picture: more than half of stake, 57%, remains unassigned. That block includes some of the most influential validators on Hyperliquid, such as Nansen x HypurrCollective (the single largest validator with over 18%) and Galaxy Digital. Where they ultimately land will decide whether Native Markets’ early momentum carries through to the September 14 deadline. Native Markets is pitching a Hyperliquid-native stablecoin issued via Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure, promising yield-sharing to the Assistance Fund and HYPE buybacks. But prominent voices, including Agora CEO Nick van Eck, warn that Stripe’s simultaneous push to launch its Tempo blockchain and its control of wallet provider Privy could create conflicts. Despite those criticisms, some validators appear to view Stripe’s global payment rails as a compelling advantage. What’s at stake is far more than just another token launch. Hyperliquid currently holds $5.5 billion in USDC deposits, around 7.5% of the stablecoin’s supply. Replacing that with USDH would redirect hundreds…
B
B$0.53754+1.25%
Union
U$0.014431+39.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.53-0.80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
Taylor Swift’s Shared Advice Is Valuable To Anyone In Any Business

Taylor Swift’s Shared Advice Is Valuable To Anyone In Any Business

The post Taylor Swift’s Shared Advice Is Valuable To Anyone In Any Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ice Spice reveals Taylor Swift once told her, “As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine,” advice that’s guided her through doubt and writer’s block. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians of all time, and she’s also regarded as one of the most powerful businesswomen in the music industry today. She has changed the business countless times, and even at her young age, is already mentoring younger acts on how to stay smart in the field, which is known to be particularly treacherous. In a new Nylon cover story, Ice Spice – a friend and collaborator of Swift’s – revealed words that the superstar shared with her that have stuck with her and helped guide her career. “As Long As You Keep Making Music…” According to the rapper, Swift once told her, “As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine.” Ice admitted in the Nylon interview that she thinks about that advice whenever she feels doubtful, suffers from a lack of confidence, or remains stuck in a bout of writer’s block. She noted that while Swift said this to her years ago, she has not forgotten it. Why Taylor Swift’s Advice Matters Swift’s message underlines the importance of drowning out distractions and focusing on the work itself. The music industry – any field in entertainment, actually – can be fraught with exciting parties,…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.07%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5587-1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017638+0.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain

Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain

The post Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Whales sold 140M ADA tokens, signaling profit-taking amid market shifts. Analysts predict a 260% rally for ADA, targeting $1.86 if previous cycles repeat. Cardano futures open interest surges to $2.5B, indicating increased trader activity. Whales Sell 140M ADA as Cardano Eyes $1.86 for Potential 260% Gain In recent weeks, there has been a significant shift in the Cardano ($ADA) market. Whales have sold over 140 million ADA tokens, signaling a potential change in market dynamics. Despite these sales, the price of Cardano is showing signs of upward movement, with analysts pointing to a possible rally.  Whales Liquidate 140 Million ADA Tokens Recent reports show that whales have sold a substantial amount of ADA in the last two weeks. More than 140 million tokens were moved out of circulation. This large-scale selling could be linked to profit-taking as the market sees a temporary dip.  According to Ali_charts, Whales are booking profits, indicating that these large investors may have capitalized on recent price increases. The selling activity has not resulted in a drastic price drop. Whales Liquidation | Source: X Cardano’s price has seen slight increases, showing resilience in the face of large sell-offs. This may suggest that retail investors are taking an active role in holding and buying Cardano, stabilizing its price during times of whale activity. Analysts Predict a Potential 260% Rally for Cardano Market experts are eyeing Cardano’s next move, with some projecting a potential 260% price increase. Bitcoinsensus analysis shows that after bottoming out in previous cycles, Cardano has made notable recoveries.  Rallies following previous lows have seen gains of +260% and +360%. A similar pattern could unfold this time. ADA is eyeing $1.86 for potential +260% repeat, suggesting that a breakout could follow if the trend continues. Potential Breakout | Source: X This target of…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019913+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653+1.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December

Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December

The post Dogecoin Or Layer Brett? What Are Analysts Tipping To Surge 3,000% By December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 19:49 The Dogecoin price is back in focus as hype builds around the possible launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the United States. Trading near $0.24 after a 20% recovery from early September lows, some investors believe this could finally be the spark to push Dogecoin toward $1. But for all the noise, retail traders are waking up to a hard truth: Dogecoin is too big, too old, and too slow to deliver life-changing gains. That’s why attention is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT), a viral presale token approaching $3.4 million in just a matter of weeks, with early stakers pulling in around 800% APY. Here’s why analysts tip LBRETT to go on a 3,000% run by December. Dogecoin price prediction: Limited upside despite the ETF hype Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at about $0.2413, bouncing back from $0.20 earlier this month. Optimism is growing that the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, trading under ticker $DOJE, could launch this week. If it does, it will mark the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S., giving traditional investors indirect exposure to Dogecoin. On paper, an ETF would increase access and potentially drive more institutional demand. But here’s the catch: Dogecoin already has a market cap in the tens of billions. Even with ETF hype, a move from $0.24 to $1 is “just” a 4x. For early adopters, that’s exciting. For new investors chasing 3,000% gains by December? It’s simply not enough. Dogecoin’s fundamentals haven’t changed — it’s still a meme token with no unique tech, no scalability, and no real ecosystem. An ETF might pump it, but it won’t transform Dogecoin into a 100x rocket. Layer Brett: The insider play for 2025 While Dogecoin is relying on Wall Street to prop it up, Layer Brett is exploding from…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.93%
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.17%
Union
U$0.014431+39.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
Nepalese Protestors Should Permanently Embrace Bitchat As Well As Bitcoin And Other Freedom Tech

Nepalese Protestors Should Permanently Embrace Bitchat As Well As Bitcoin And Other Freedom Tech

The post Nepalese Protestors Should Permanently Embrace Bitchat As Well As Bitcoin And Other Freedom Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, September 8, 2025, Nepalese youth began protesting on the streets of Kathmandu in response to the Nepali government’s banning 26 major social media platforms on Thursday, September 4, 2025. At the height of the protests, the Nepalese protestors began downloading Bitchat, a new app created and developed by Twitter/X and Block founder Jack Dorsey and open-source developer Calle. The app, a censorship-resistant messaging app that harnesses Bluetooth mesh technology as well as the Nostr protocol and that doesn’t even require an internet connection to use, was downloaded almost 49,000 times on September 8 in Nepal, according to data shared by Calle on X. Last week, we observed a sudden spike in bitchat downloads from Indonesia during nationwide protests. Today we’re seeing an even bigger spike from Nepal during youth protests over government corruption and a social media ban. Freedom tech is for the people. Please share. pic.twitter.com/IqhRa8eCvw — calle (@callebtc) September 10, 2025 Bitchat allowed the protestors to permissionlessly communicate with one another as they ousted the country’s prime minister (and burned down the country’s parliament building). The Lesson for Nepali Youth The lesson here is that apps like Bitchat are not only important tools to use in the wake of the blackout of centralized communications services and during protests, but that they are instrumental in preserving rights that underpin free and open societies. In our modern digital world, we must preserve the freedom to not only communicate online but also to transact in the digital space. A tool like Bitchat, which currently enables the former, should also soon enable the latter, according to reporting from Forbes, which cited Calle, who voiced his goal of enabling Bitcoin-based Ecash transactions via Bitchat in the near future. By embracing tools like Bitchat, Bitcoin, Ecash, and Nostr — freedom tech staples…
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.93%
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017638+0.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 02:48
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position