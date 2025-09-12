2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Komodo (KMD): Facilitating Blockchain Interoperability

The post Komodo (KMD): Facilitating Blockchain Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Komodo (KMD) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on providing blockchain solutions and technologies for building decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating blockchain interoperability. One of Komodo’s notable features is its innovative AtomicDEX decentralized exchange platform, which allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from their wallets without the need for intermediaries. It supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and offers cross-chain trading capabilities. Customizable blockchains Komodo allows developers to create their own independent blockchains with customizable features, consensus mechanisms, and use cases. This modular approach supports blockchain interoperability and innovation. Moreover, it uses the delayed Proof-of-Work (dPoW) consensus mechanism, which enhances the security of its network by leveraging Bitcoin’s hash rate for additional protection. Smart Contracts Komodo supports smart contracts through its Antara Framework, which enables developers to build and deploy custom blockchain logic and dApps. KMD is the native utility token of the Komodo ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including participating in consensus, paying for transaction fees, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/komodo-kmd-token/
KMD
KMD$0.03436-0.80%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24319+2.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:09
Futures Traders Flock to Ethereum as ETF Investors Rotate to Bitcoin

The post Futures Traders Flock to Ethereum as ETF Investors Rotate to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Aggregate 24-hour Ethereum futures volume climbed to $49.4 billion, topping Bitcoin’s $42.9 billion. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.39 billion in inflows over 10 days, while Ethereum ETFs lost $668 million. Altcoins’ share of total trading volume rose to 50% this week, up from 40%, as Bitcoin’s dominance slipped. Experts suggest growing anticipation ahead of key macroeconomic events this week has led to a stark divergence between futures traders betting on Ethereum and exchange-traded funds rotating their capital to Bitcoin. Aggregate 24-hour futures volume for Ethereum reached $49.4 billion, surpassing Bitcoin’s $42.9 billion, data from analytics firm Coinanalyze shows. The surge in speculative interest for the second-largest crypto contrasts with capital flows in the ETF space. ﻿ U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have notched a net inflow of $1.39 billion over the past ten days, according to data from SoSoValue.  Over the same period, spot Ethereum ETFs have seen outflows of $668 million, highlighting a rotational trade by institutional investors. Stephen Gregory, founder of crypto trading platform Vtrader, told Decrypt that the divergence between the top two cryptocurrencies is typical, especially with the possibility of a half-point rate cut by the Fed, which is driving the shift in flows to Ethereum and altcoins. “I think we’ll close Q3 on an uptrend led by altcoins,” he added. Gregory’s outlook is echoed by Coinanalyze data, which shows altcoins’ share of total trading volume has jumped to 50% this week after consolidating around 40% for weeks. In comparison, Bitcoin’s volume dominance fell to 21% from 31%. Gregory attributed the strong Bitcoin ETF inflows to “FOMO trading from new wealth managers finally allowed to allocate capital.” As a result, the rotational trade has fueled a significant performance gap with Ethereum up 31% year-to-date, outpacing Bitcoin’s 19% gain, CoinGecko data shows. While the futures…
Union
U$0.014482+39.65%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001589+0.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:07
Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell

The massive whale that bought BTC when the price was $12 showed a new on-chain movement for the first time in years. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.93+0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.05214+11.48%
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:05
Russia Considers a National Crypto Bank to Support Miners and Fight Fraud

New project: a crypto bank could be launched in Russia. We deliver all the details in this article. L’article Russia Considers a National Crypto Bank to Support Miners and Fight Fraud est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000616+0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0843+16.11%
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:05
21Shares Rolls Out DYDX ETP as Institutions Target DeFi Derivatives

21Shares dYdX ETP launched as a physically backed product that holds the DYDX token. It lists on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker DYDX. The issuer positions the wrapper as a regulated route to DeFi derivatives exposure for professional desks. The dYdX Treasury subDAO supports the ETP through the DeFi treasury manager kpk. […] The post 21Shares Rolls Out DYDX ETP as Institutions Target DeFi Derivatives appeared first on CoinChapter.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452-3.77%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00646-0.92%
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:04
SUI & XRP Price Forecasts Seem Weak, While BlockDAG’s Upcoming Testnet Run

XRP has been under pressure lately with uncertainty clouding its legal battles, and even the XRP price outlook charts point to hesitation despite strong interest in cross-border use. SUI, on the other hand, has shown flashes of growth, but analysts warn that volatility remains high, and the SUI price outlook suggests more dips before any real breakout. So, here’s the question—why keep chasing coins that struggle to prove stability when a stronger option is already on the table? That option is BlockDAG (BDAG). Its next big milestone is the Awakening Testnet rolling out September 25, and this isn’t just another stress check. If it runs clean, with miner integration and live feature testing, it could mark a turning point for early holders. At just $0.0013, BDAG is positioning itself as the leading crypto to buy and a technical bet with serious upside. BlockDAG’s Testnet Moment Could Decide the Price When most projects launch a testnet, it’s where weaknesses often show: network stalls, bugs, or poor integration. BlockDAG is about to face that challenge with its Awakening Testnet rollout on September 25. What sets this apart is that it isn’t just another dry run. It’s a full showcase of miner integration, vesting logic, and modular upgrades.  If the network holds steady without disruptions, it sends a clear signal: this is infrastructure built to scale. A smooth testnet can be the turning point that gives markets confidence to reprice fast. That’s why eyes are fixed on BlockDAG right now. At a locked $0.0013 price, the presale is a rare entry point before potential upside. With more than $405 million raised and over 26.2 billion coins already sold, momentum is undeniable. The price is locked until October 1, giving a short window before the next increase. Compared to Ethereum’s gas fees or Solana’s downtime issues, BlockDAG is already positioning itself as more reliable. Its miner base, over 3 million on the X1 app, and thousands of X series miners shipped, show real usage before launch. That’s not a promise, it’s proof. For everyday transactions, BlockDAG is shaping up to be the big crypto to buy. And for those chasing gains, a successful testnet could justify a much higher valuation. With momentum building, the presale is where technical execution meets financial opportunity. In short, BlockDAG is lining up not only as the leading crypto but also as one of the strongest bets for 2025. XRP Price Forecast: Can Legal Clouds Clear the Path? XRP has been caught between strong market demand and the heavy drag of ongoing legal uncertainty. The latest XRP price forecast reflects that hesitation, with analysts pointing out that while cross-border payments remain XRP’s biggest strength, buyers are staying cautious. Recent trading has shown support in the mid-$0.50s, but every attempt to climb higher has faced resistance as regulatory headlines quickly pull the price back down. Without a clear legal outcome, the coin’s short-term breakout potential looks capped. Even with these challenges, XRP still has long-term resilience. Major financial institutions continue to explore its payment solutions, and its rails remain more efficient than many competitors. Longer-term XRP price forecast ranges suggest steady growth could follow if favorable rulings land, but equally sharp declines could happen if setbacks occur.   SUI Price Forecast: Can Support Levels Hold the Line? SUI has been moving in a tight range lately, with recent trading around $3.60 after dipping to lows near $3.30 earlier this week. Analysts point out that the short-term outlook looks fragile, with the next support zone between $3.30 and $3.40 carrying heavy importance. If that breaks, the SUI price forecast from CoinCodex suggests a potential fall toward $2.70, marking a steep decline from current levels. Looking ahead, the longer-term story is more optimistic. Some forecasts see steady growth through late 2025, with projections stretching from $6 to $7 if ecosystem activity continues to expand. The SUI price outlook is therefore split: short-term caution versus longer-term opportunity.   Summing Up XRP continues to be weighed down by regulatory questions, and the XRP price forecast shows hesitation until there’s more clarity. SUI is trading near $3.60 but faces pressure at its lower support zones, with the SUI price forecast split between short-term weakness and longer-term potential if adoption holds. Both coins have uncertain paths, and that’s why many are shifting their focus toward BlockDAG. With its Awakening Testnet going live on September 25, BlockDAG is stepping into a critical moment. A clean run with miner integration and live features could confirm the chain’s readiness to scale, setting the stage for aggressive repricing.  At $0.0013 special price in presale, with over $405M raised and 26.2 billion coins already sold, it’s not just an experiment; it’s a money-making window. For those searching the market, BlockDAG is looking like the leading crypto to buy and a stronger early bet. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu The post SUI & XRP Price Forecasts Seem Weak, While BlockDAG’s Upcoming Testnet Run appeared first on NFT Plazas.
NEAR
NEAR$2.71-2.93%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06392-0.31%
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:03
Goldman Sachs CEO Doubts a 50bps Fed Rate Cut Despite Weaker Job Data

Goldman Sachs CEO Doubts a 50bps Fed Rate Cut Despite Weaker Job Data

TLDR Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon anticipates a 25bps Fed rate cut in September. Solomon dismisses the likelihood of a 50bps rate cut, despite weak job data. Market data shows a 92% chance of a 25bps rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting. A smaller rate cut is expected to support risk assets, including crypto [...] The post Goldman Sachs CEO Doubts a 50bps Fed Rate Cut Despite Weaker Job Data appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 03:03
Dogecoin ETF: A Joke Gone Institutional

The U.S. is about to get its first Dogecoin ETF — and with it, the crypto industry is forced to ask a very uncomfortable question: are we legitimizing a cultural phenomenon, or just dressing up speculation in Wall Street clothes?
Union
U$0.014482+39.65%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Brave Newcoin2025/09/12 03:01
EasyGroup launches the app easyBitcoin.app to accumulate bitcoin

The post EasyGroup launches the app easyBitcoin.app to accumulate bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new platform easyBitcoin.app, launched by easyGroup, promises to transform dollar balances into rewards paid in bitcoin, offering a 1% initial bonus, a 2% loyalty reward after three months of recurring purchases, and a 4.5% APY yield on USD balances, paid in BTC. In fact, the idea is to automate the accumulation phase. Here we explain terms, limits, and aspects to consider before using it, as reported by CoinDesk. To clarify aspects regarding deposit protection and risks for investors, refer also to the official guidelines of the FDIC and the investor alert from the SEC, both updated as of September 2025. Overview: what it is and why it’s being discussed The easyBitcoin.app was launched on September 9, 2025, with the stated goal of simplifying BTC accumulation for non-expert users. In this context, the platform operates in integration with Uphold for the custody of funds in USD and conversions into bitcoin, focusing on recurring purchases and automatic rewards issued in BTC. That said, the setup is typical of products that encourage regular purchase plans. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the analysis of the fintech market, integrations with regulated custodians tend to reduce operational issues reported by users compared to less structured custodial solutions. Industry analysts observe that similar offerings increase the propensity for adoption of recurring plans among retail investors, while still maintaining the risks associated with the volatility of the underlying asset. Features and Awards: The Operational Summary Welcome Bonus (1%): applies to the first cap of recurring purchases up to 5,000 USD per month. Loyalty Reward (2%): after three consecutive months of active recurring plans, an additional 2% is granted on qualified volumes. 4.5% APY Yield: the interest accrued on USD balances is paid in BTC, with the dollar equivalent varying based on the…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.93+0.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.15325+3.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017647+0.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:01
Why Ethereum’s Core Developers Earn Half of What They Deserve

But behind the scenes, the programmers who keep the chain alive are working for salaries that look more like mid-level […] The post Why Ethereum’s Core Developers Earn Half of What They Deserve appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09653+1.05%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4619-1.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.010533-3.80%
Coindoo2025/09/12 03:01
