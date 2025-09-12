How a Former DOGE Investor Multiplied Profits by Flipping Early Gains Into Ozak AI—Why 300x Returns Are Now Within Reach for 2025’s Boldest Buyers

The post How a Former DOGE Investor Multiplied Profits by Flipping Early Gains Into Ozak AI—Why 300x Returns Are Now Within Reach for 2025’s Boldest Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is drawing major attention to its presale that has sold over 862 million tokens and had over $2.8 million in raises. The artificial intelligence-based crypto project under development is called Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), powered with AI and developing fast. Having an initial price of $0.001, the token has experienced incredible growth within its stages of presale, reaching the current position of $0.005. This price movement has already seen initial players gain by 400% and this is projected to rise by 900% when the price hits $0.01. The project is projected to launch at a target of $1, placing the initial investors in a high position to get a high payoff. The total unissued supply of the Ozak AI tokens is 10 billion, of which 3 billion will be used in the presale. From small capital to massive gains: Ozak AI’s presale potential The price increment in the Ozak AI presale is well-structured, which is one of the main contributors to investor attention. Beginning with a token price of only $0.001 in Stage 1, this price has gradually risen to $0.005 at Stage 4 and then to a different level of $0.1 at Stage 5. This tiered structure provides an incentive to join in early because every new tier is more expensive, which rewards those who enter early. At the present stage of presale, initial customers of Stage 1 already consider huge profits. The approach of the project to integrate the latest AI technologies with decentralized infrastructure raised more than 516 million investments for similar projects in 2025 only, which proves a powerful market tendency. Why Ozak AI outpaces ETH and SOL in growth projections Although such well-established cryptocurrencies as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are still pillars of the digital asset market, their overwhelming size restrains…