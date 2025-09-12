2025-09-15 Monday

Early Bitcoiner Charlie Shrem to auction Bitcoin Magazine Issue #1 and other items

On the 10-year anniversary of his early release from federal prison, Charlie Shrem announced the auction of several items related to Silk Road and Bitcoin's early days. Bitcoin Foundation co-founder and former BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem is auctioning off items connected to his guilty plea over charges involving the darknet marketplace Silk Road.In a Thursday notice, a spokesperson for Shrem said he would be opening up 12 items related to his time in prison and early Bitcoin (BTC) paraphernalia on the Scarce City marketplace. Among the items were a journal from his time in prison from 2014 to 2015, a BTC ring and the first issue of Bitcoin Magazine from May 2012. “These things aren’t just mine, they are the scars and the sparks of the early Bitcoin days and its first fire,” said Shrem.Read more
Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

TLDRs; Replit secures $250M, boosting valuation to $3B as investors bet on AI-driven developer platforms. Annualized revenue surged 50x in under a year, driving confidence in Replit’s business model and market adoption. Agent 3 introduces 200-minute autonomy, enabling end-to-end software development without human input. Strategic investors like Google and Amex join in, signaling broad confidence [...] The post Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Federal Reserve Signals Rate Cut Amid Stabilized Inflation

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-signals-rate-cut-stable-inflation/
Best Cryptos To Buy This Year

The post Best Cryptos To Buy This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 20:25 In today’s markets, opportunity is everything ,  and time is the enemy. A trader spots a chance to swap Bitcoin for oil ETFs or jump into a meme coin breakout, but by the time funds are moved across exchanges, the moment is gone. High fees, slow settlement, and fragmented platforms keep draining profits and patience alike. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is ending that cycle. As the first crypto-native super app, it allows investors to trade 500+ assets in one place, including crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and bonds. No more juggling apps, wallets, or fees. Add daily rewards in BFX and USDT, and you have a token already being called one of the Best Cryptos To Buy and the definitive top crypto to buy in 2025. Meanwhile, meme-driven projects like Little Pepe are also drawing attention, fueled by community hype and cultural momentum. But while meme tokens can generate fast excitement, BlockchainFX is proving itself as the top crypto to buy in 2025, thanks to its real-world utility, audited security, and multi-asset ecosystem. BlockchainFX Features in Detail 1. Multi-Asset Trading Power BlockchainFX brings together markets that have long been separated. From meme coins to Tesla shares to commodities like gold, it’s all tradable in one smooth interface. This convenience makes BFX a natural candidate for the Best Cryptos To Buy right now. 2. Daily Rewards for Holders Up to 70% of all trading fees are redistributed to BFX holders in both BFX and USDT. That means whether you’re trading actively or just holding, you get paid daily. This unique reward system cements BFX as one of the top crypto to buy in 2025 for both passive and active investors. 3. Audited, Verified, Secure BFX has been audited by CertiK and Coinsult, with team verification from Solidproof.…
How a Former DOGE Investor Multiplied Profits by Flipping Early Gains Into Ozak AI—Why 300x Returns Are Now Within Reach for 2025’s Boldest Buyers

The post How a Former DOGE Investor Multiplied Profits by Flipping Early Gains Into Ozak AI—Why 300x Returns Are Now Within Reach for 2025’s Boldest Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is drawing major attention to its presale that has sold over 862 million tokens and had over $2.8 million in raises. The artificial intelligence-based crypto project under development is called Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), powered with AI and developing fast. Having an initial price of $0.001, the token has experienced incredible growth within its stages of presale, reaching the current position of $0.005. This price movement has already seen initial players gain by 400% and this is projected to rise by 900% when the price hits $0.01. The project is projected to launch at a target of $1, placing the initial investors in a high position to get a high payoff. The total unissued supply of the Ozak AI tokens is 10 billion, of which 3 billion will be used in the presale. From small capital to massive gains: Ozak AI’s presale potential The price increment in the Ozak AI presale is well-structured, which is one of the main contributors to investor attention. Beginning with a token price of only $0.001 in Stage 1, this price has gradually risen to $0.005 at Stage 4 and then to a different level of $0.1 at Stage 5. This tiered structure provides an incentive to join in early because every new tier is more expensive, which rewards those who enter early. At the present stage of presale, initial customers of Stage 1 already consider huge profits. The approach of the project to integrate the latest AI technologies with decentralized infrastructure raised more than 516 million investments for similar projects in 2025 only, which proves a powerful market tendency. Why Ozak AI outpaces ETH and SOL in growth projections Although such well-established cryptocurrencies as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are still pillars of the digital asset market, their overwhelming size restrains…
Coinbase Launches Payments MCP to Let AI Agents Transact Onchain

The post Coinbase Launches Payments MCP to Let AI Agents Transact Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase on Thursday unveiled Payments MCP, a model-context protocol that lets large language models initiate onchain transactions through embedded wallets and stablecoins. Coinbase Introduces MCP Tooling for Agent Payments via Stablecoins and x402 Payments MCP connects MCP-compatible agents to Coinbase onramps, wallets, and blockchain rails via prompt, enabling flows without API keys or developer setup. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-launches-payments-mcp-to-let-ai-agents-transact-onchain/
BIBI Scott And Zelda Enters Spotify, Shazam Charts With BTS V AI Cover

The post BIBI Scott And Zelda Enters Spotify, Shazam Charts With BTS V AI Cover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean singer Bibi performs in concert during her first world tour “EVE” at Bass Concert Hall on June 17, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Getty Images While the debate over artificial intelligence in music rages on, an unexpected track from BIBI is rising on the global charts after listeners fell in love with AI-generated covers from the likes of V of BTS and more. At press time, BIBI’s “Scott and Zelda” currently sits at No. 18 on Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart as well as No. 198 on the overall Global Top 200 songs on Shazam. The jazzy folk-pop track is a natural fit for the singer-songwriter’s soulful but vulnerable vocal delivery, and K-pop fans have been creating AI-generated covers of their favorite K-pop stars and sharing them across TikTok to see who fits the song’s unique tone. “Scott and Zelda” was included in BIBI’s full-length album EVE: ROMANCE, released in May this year. Co-written by the 27-year-old, the track is filled with double meanings and clever innuendos while referencing the prolific writers and Jazz Age socialite couple F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda Fitzgerald. EVE: ROMANCE included the 2024 single “Bam Yang Gang,” which topped the charts in Korea to become one of the year’s biggest songs in Korea and was named one of the best K-pop songs of the year by outlets like Billboard. Forbes20 Accomplishments By BTS’ V During His South Korean Military ServiceBy Jeff Benjamin AI-created covers of “Scott and Zelda” featuring members of K-pop groups like BTS, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, ENHYPEN, and Kep1er have gained popularity on TikTok. Notably, covers that include V of BTS are dominating fans’ feeds, with many appreciating how well the superstar’s voice complements BIBI. Several videos that mix BIBI’s original vocals with AI-generated…
Chainlink, UBS, DigiFT launch Hong Kong pilot for automated tokenization fund

The companies say the pilot will test a blockchain infrastructure aimed at automating the distribution, settlement and management of tokenized products in Hong Kong. Chainlink, a blockchain oracle provider, and UBS, a $5.9 trillion asset manager, have partnered with DigiFT for a pilot study to automate real-world tokenization funds. This feature could eliminate manual errors, according to the companies. If successful, the study could have implications for RWA tokenization in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.According to the announcement, the three groups are “developing a regulated blockchain-based infrastructure designed to automate and streamline the distribution, settlement, and lifecycle management of tokenized products [...].”Read more
Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
BITMining adds 17,221 Solana (SOL) to treasury, now holds over 44,000 SOL worth $10M

The post BITMining adds 17,221 Solana (SOL) to treasury, now holds over 44,000 SOL worth $10M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BITMining now holds over 44,000 SOL, valued at nearly $10 million, after a recent addition to its treasury. The trend of corporate crypto treasuries is growing amid economic uncertainty, with Solana becoming a favored asset for speed and efficiency. BITMining added 17,221 Solana tokens to its treasury today, increasing its total SOL holdings to over 44,000 tokens valued at approximately $9.9 million. The NYSE-listed company, trading under ticker BTCM, operates as a Solana treasury company and is among more than 50 publicly traded companies worldwide that maintain crypto assets in their treasuries. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-treasury-holdings-bitmining/
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position