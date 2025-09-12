2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Figure’s $7.6b IPO debut shows appetite for real-world blockchain firms

Figure Technologies, a blockchain-based consumer lending platform, had a strong NASDAQ debut. Wall Street is showing a strong appetite for blockchain stocks. On Thursday, September 11, blockchain-based consumer lending firm Figure Technologies had a strong start on the Nasdaq. The…
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.29%
Crypto.news2025/09/12 03:40
Will TRUMP, BONK Meme Coin ETF Approvals Revive Price Momentum?

The post Will TRUMP, BONK Meme Coin ETF Approvals Revive Price Momentum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRUMP and BONK meme coin positioned themselves for potential price momentum as their ETF applications clear the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) 75-day review period on Sept. 12. The two Solana-based tokens rank among the largest memecoins by market capitalization on the blockchain and filed through Rex-Osprey for exchange-traded fund (ETF) status. Both crypto ETF follow the debut of the first meme coin ETF in the US. DOJE, the Dogecoin ETF by Rex-Osprey, starts trading today on NYSE. BONK Leads Weekly Performance Despite Monthly Decline BONK demonstrated a strong weekly performance. It achieved 17.4% gains and surpassing the 9.6% average for Solana memecoins over the seven days. The Solana meme coin sector ranked among the 25 best-performing categories out of 311 tracked by CoinGecko. TRUMP meme coin lagged behind the sector average with 5.6% weekly gains, positioning the token to benefit more significantly from potential ETF approval. BONK price action throughout 2025 (monthly chart) | Source: TradingView Both coins faced monthly declines, with TRUMP meme coin down 1.5% and BONK retreating 6.7%. The performance divergence reflected different recent trajectories for the tokens. BONK surged in July following the brief success of memecoin launchpad Bonkfun. Despite correcting 40% from its $0.00003925 peak in mid-July, BONK maintained nearly 100% gains from pre-rally levels. TRUMP Meme Coin Seeks Recovery from Extended Downtrend TRUMP meme coin struggled to gain traction since its January 2025 launch. The token experienced a brief spike to $15.60 in April after President Donald Trump announced a dinner with top holders. Yet, it resumed its downtrend and traded just 15% above its April low of $7.57. TRUMP price action throughout 2025 (monthly chart) | Source: TradingView Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas explained the potential impact of ETF approval on altcoins through a music industry analogy. He stated that ETF-ization…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:38
Strategic 43K LINK Addition Boosts Network Strength

The post Strategic 43K LINK Addition Boosts Network Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink Reserves: Strategic 43K LINK Addition Boosts Network Strength Skip to content Home Crypto News Chainlink Reserves: Strategic 43K LINK Addition Boosts Network Strength Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chainlink-reserves-boost/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:37
Senator Keith Kelley Raises Alarm Over GENIUS Act Harming Small Banks

TLDR Keith Kelley warns that GENIUS Act rewards could harm small banks in rural America. Kelley highlights that crypto platforms could drain deposits from local banks. The senator calls for closing the GENIUS Act loophole to protect rural economies. Crypto rewards could limit small bank lending, impacting local businesses and farms. Alabama state Senator Keith [...] The post Senator Keith Kelley Raises Alarm Over GENIUS Act Harming Small Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 03:36
CPI report health care inflation rises

The post CPI report health care inflation rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Digitalvision | Getty Images Health-care inflation is fueling higher coverage costs, setting the stage for what could be the largest increase in health-care spending by large employers in 15 years. Medical care costs in August rose 4.2% on an annualized basis, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, compared to an overall inflation rate of 2.9%. The cost of doctors’ visits climbed 3.5%, while hospital and outpatient services jumped 5.3%. Those price increases are contributing to higher health insurance costs for 2026. Consumers who don’t qualify for government subsidies to buy health coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges could face double-digit premium increases for next year, according to early filings from insurers. Workers with employer health coverage could also have to pay higher premium and out-of-pocket costs next year. Large employers are projecting their overall health coverage costs will rise an average of 9% in 2026, according to several business group surveys, which would be the highest level of health-care inflation since 2010. More than half of companies surveyed by benefits consulting firm Mercer earlier this year said they are considering passing on some of those increases to workers, but the Business Group on Health says most large employers in its survey are looking for other ways to cut costs. “Employers have shied away in every way possible, from passing on costs to employees. This year, we see the first indication that they may look to pass some of that on to employees, but again, only as a last resort. They’re going to try and pull as many other levers as possible,” said Ellen Kelsay, BGH president and CEO. Employer cost drivers: cancer drugs and GLP-1s Shana Novak | Stone | Getty Images Prescription drug prices rose 0.9% in August, according to the Consumer Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:35
Alibaba to Raise $3.2B for Cloud Expansion via Convertible Notes

TLDRs; Alibaba to issue $3.2B zero-coupon convertible notes maturing in 2032 to fund cloud expansion and ecommerce growth. 80% of proceeds go to cloud infrastructure buildout; 20% to international ecommerce efficiency improvements. Part of Alibaba’s $53B three-year AI and cloud strategy, aligning with surging AI-related revenue growth. Despite dominance in China’s AI cloud market, Alibaba [...] The post Alibaba to Raise $3.2B for Cloud Expansion via Convertible Notes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 03:34
Dow Jones Surpasses 46,000 Mark for Record High

The post Dow Jones Surpasses 46,000 Mark for Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpasses 46,000. An intraday rise of 1.12% was observed. This reflects broad market bullishness. On September 11, 2025, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 46,000 points, achieving a new all-time high with a 1.12% intraday gain, amid widespread market optimism. This milestone indicates robust confidence in the U.S. stock market, but no significant shifts were observed in cryptocurrency markets, despite historical correlations with equity performances. Dow Jones Hits a New Milestone With 46,000 High The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new high of over 46,000 on September 11, 2025. This milestone reflects ongoing confidence in the U.S. economy, as investors continue to engage actively in the markets. DJIA rose by more than 500 points, recording a 1.12% gain, showcasing robust performance across various sectors. Analysts suggest that this points towards strengthened economic recovery and investor optimism. This record high indicates strong market fundamentals and positive investor sentiment. Market analysts note this surge reflects a broader economic upturn according to PA News on Twitter. Stock Gains May Inspire Digital Asset Investment Did you know? The Dow Jones reaching 46,000 is reminiscent of the index breakthroughs in 2021, which often marked broader positive shifts in global equities. Ethereum (ETH) recently traded at $4,432.20 with a market cap of $534.99 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume hit $39.45 billion, marking an 18.60% increase, while Ethereum’s price rose by 0.30% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:43 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team indicates this Dow Jones milestone could align with historical trends of heightened equity performance subsequently influencing digital asset interest. Historically, strong market performance often coincides with increased investor interest in diversified assets, enhancing risk-on sentiment. As of the available information…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:34
Artificial Dyes Fade Out in U.S.

The post Artificial Dyes Fade Out in U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major food brands like Campbell’s and Hershey are removing artificial colors from their products in response to new regulations and consumer demand for natural ingredients. getty Many of the world’s biggest food and beverage companies are voluntarily saying goodbye to a wide range of artificial colors in the face of new state regulations and federal warnings — and they’re touting the use of natural colors as transparent and better suited to consumer and regulator tastes. Campbell’s recently said its use of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) or artificial colors is “limited,” but it’s “transitioning our remaining products.” Starting in the latter half of 2026, Campbell’s will no longer produce any food or beverages with these colors. Meanwhile, Lance crackers and V8 Splash will start using colors derived from natural sources, such as annatto and purple carrot juice concentrate. Snack brands such as Jay’s, O-Ke-Doke, and Tom’s, as well as cookie brands like Archway and Stella D’oro, will no longer use artificial colors. “People are increasingly seeking better-for-you options with simpler, recognizable ingredients,” Campbell’s said in a written statement. “This move reflects both consumer preferences and our commitment to making great food.” Campbell’s is in good company when it comes to brands ditching artificial colors. According to Food Dive, Hershey, J. M. Smucker, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Kraft Heinz all plan to remove artificial dyes from their snacks by the end of 2027. Nestlé USA plans to remove artificial colors by mid-2026. Cyndi Lauper may have had it right, at least when it comes to food and beverage, when she sang about “True Colors.” For an industry where looks have long mattered, this is a major change. Dye-ing to Get Out Critics of these artificial dyes say they can have negative health impacts. They also make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:32
Inflation-Adjusted Gold Price Hits Record High Above $3,635; Is Bitcoin Next?

The post Inflation-Adjusted Gold Price Hits Record High Above $3,635; Is Bitcoin Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Inflation-adjusted gold prices hit record highs above $3,610 per ounce for the first time since the 1980s. Central banks in emerging markets are increasing gold reserves to reduce dollar dependency amid global tensions. Bitcoin maintains correlation with gold at $114,600 as both assets benefit from lower interest rate expectations. The inflation-adjusted price of gold reached a record high for the first time since the 1980s while trading above $3,610 per ounce, according to a recent post by The Kobeissi Letter on September 11. Rising inflation plus upcoming interest rate cuts are “gold’s dream setup,” highlights the analyst, which also relates to Bitcoin’s value proposition—historically correlated to gold and both tied to economic data. There it is: Inflation adjusted gold prices have officially hit a new record high for the first time since the 1980s. Inflation + rate cuts = gold’s dream setup. pic.twitter.com/eS7blRIHkQ — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 11, 2025 Basically, the inflation-adjusted gold price takes historical nominal prices and multiplies them by the ratio of the current US Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the historical CPI at that time. This expresses all prices in equivalent current dollar purchasing power for accurate long-term comparisons. The latest US CPI data released today for August revealed annual inflation at 2.9%, climbing from July’s 2.7% and exceeding expectations, which increases the adjustment impact on gold’s historical price. Meanwhile, Core CPI remained steady at 3.1% year-over-year, signaling persistent price pressures in non-volatile categories. On the other hand, data released on September 10 for the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for August came in lower than expected, at 2.9% against the forecasted 3.3%. PPI is usually seen as an early indicator for the CPI in the next two to three months, signaling potentially declining inflation—which has brought a speculative 50 basis-point interest rate cut…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:31
Bank of Japan is planning to slowly sell its ¥37 trillion ETF holdings built up since 2010

The Bank of Japan is working on a plan to slowly sell off its 37 trillion yen stash of exchange-traded funds, a pile built up over 13 years to prop up a stagnant economy. The idea is to offload the risky assets directly into the market without wrecking investor confidence or triggering losses. This would […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 03:30
