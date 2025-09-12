CPI report health care inflation rises

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Digitalvision | Getty Images Health-care inflation is fueling higher coverage costs, setting the stage for what could be the largest increase in health-care spending by large employers in 15 years. Medical care costs in August rose 4.2% on an annualized basis, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, compared to an overall inflation rate of 2.9%. The cost of doctors' visits climbed 3.5%, while hospital and outpatient services jumped 5.3%. Those price increases are contributing to higher health insurance costs for 2026. Consumers who don't qualify for government subsidies to buy health coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges could face double-digit premium increases for next year, according to early filings from insurers. Workers with employer health coverage could also have to pay higher premium and out-of-pocket costs next year. Large employers are projecting their overall health coverage costs will rise an average of 9% in 2026, according to several business group surveys, which would be the highest level of health-care inflation since 2010. More than half of companies surveyed by benefits consulting firm Mercer earlier this year said they are considering passing on some of those increases to workers, but the Business Group on Health says most large employers in its survey are looking for other ways to cut costs. "Employers have shied away in every way possible, from passing on costs to employees. This year, we see the first indication that they may look to pass some of that on to employees, but again, only as a last resort. They're going to try and pull as many other levers as possible," said Ellen Kelsay, BGH president and CEO. Employer cost drivers: cancer drugs and GLP-1s Shana Novak | Stone | Getty Images Prescription drug prices rose 0.9% in August, according to the Consumer Price…