Elon Musk now holds less than half of his total wealth in Tesla stock

Elon Musk no longer holds most of his fortune in Tesla stock, and the company is now trying to throw him a $1 trillion compensation package to keep him from walking away. That’s what Tesla said last week in a proxy filing, warning that his private companies (SpaceX, xAI, and Neuralink) have become far more […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 03:50
Kodak launches vintage-style toy camera with strong sales

The post Kodak launches vintage-style toy camera with strong sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kodak Charmera Keychain Digital Camera Source: Kodak Eastman Kodak‘s latest product launch — a line of 1980s-inspired digital toy cameras called the “Kodak Charmera” — seems to have struck a nostalgic chord with consumers. The palm-sized point-and-shoot cameras, released Tuesday in collaboration with camera company Reto, are already sold out on Kodak’s website and are only available for pre-order at most affiliated retailers. Weighing 30 grams and measuring 2.2 inches across, the camera is marketed as a functional fashion accessory and comes in seven styles, each with filters that mimic the look of vintage film photography. The cameras are sold in blind box packaging, meaning buyers won’t know which style they’re getting until after they purchase one. They can take a gamble and buy a single camera for $29.99, or get the whole color set for $179.94. But a banner on Kodak’s website said because of the cameras’ high demand, “dispatch will be delayed for 1-10 working days.” It added that some regions might see an error saying shipping isn’t available when they go to check out because they’re out of stock. The sales come as Kodak, a pioneer of the photography industry, has been struggling. Kodak’s second-quarter earnings report, released in August, warned that its finances “raise substantial doubt” in its ability to continue operations. The company posted a net loss of $26 million, down 200% from a net income of $26 million for the second quarter of 2024, along with a 12% decrease in gross profit with millions in debt obligations. The company said at the time that it had a plan to terminate its retirement pension plan to raise money, and noted that the “going concern disclosure” is a technical report required by accounting rules. Shares of the company are down more than 9% year to date.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:50
5 Coins Under $2 to Buy Before They Boom: One Set to Deliver 18x the Returns of Solana (SOL) in 2025

Crypto investing in 2025 has been a rollercoaster, and the story is far from over. Solana (SOL) has delivered strong returns this year, but one project under $2, Little Pepe,
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 03:50
Forward Industries Makes $1.65 Billion Leap Into Solana Future

The post Forward Industries Makes $1.65 Billion Leap Into Solana Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Forward Industries shifts from device maker to Solana powerhouse $1.65B PIPE draws Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin support Stock jumps 6.5% as investors bet on Solana’s future Forward Industries Raises $1.65 Billion For Solana Push Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement offering (PIPE) aimed at building a significant position in Solana (SOL), signaling one of the largest corporate moves into the blockchain ecosystem to date. Major Backers Join The Deal Leading the investment round were Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, which together committed $300 million in equity capital. Several other firms and angel investors participated, including Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz. Following the PIPE, Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani was named chairman of Forward Industries’ board of directors, with additional representatives from participating firms joining the company’s leadership ranks. In a statement, Samani said:“This is just the beginning of Solana’s role in global markets. With Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin behind us, Forward Industries has the platform to accelerate adoption on a massive scale.” Stock Reaction And Strategic Shift News of the offering pushed Forward Industries’ shares up 6.5%, though gains eased as trading progressed. The company, once known for producing protective cases and accessories for medical and tech devices, formally shifted to a crypto asset treasury strategy earlier this month. The PIPE positions Forward Industries to become a leading enterprise player in the Solana ecosystem, although it has not yet detailed whether its holdings will be leveraged for revenue generation beyond balance sheet management. Largest corporate holders of Solana. Source: Blockworks According to Blockworks data, total Solana under corporate management as of September 10 stands at $1.4 billion, with the majority controlled by DeFi Development (DFDV), Upexi (UPXI), and Sol Strategies. Forward Industries is expected to soon join this list, as Sol Strategies also prepares…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:49
BTC, ETH ETFs Post Positive Flows as Prices Rebound

The post BTC, ETH ETFs Post Positive Flows as Prices Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC led inflows as bitcoin BTC$114,432.49 ETFs logged their strongest day since July, with BTC climbing past $114,000. Ether (ETH) topped $4,400, as Ethereum funds ETHA and FETH saw renewed demand according to data curated by SoSoValue. BTC spot ETFs pulled in $757 million of net inflows on Wednesday. Fidelity’s FBTC posted the largest single-day inflow at $299 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $211 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB added $145 million, rounding out the top three. Ether ETFs also turned a corner after last week’s redemptions. Net inflows totaled $171 million on the day, led by BlackRock’s ETHA with $74.5 million and Fidelity’s FETH with $49.5 million. That follows a sharp $446 million outflow earlier this month, suggesting investors are returning to the asset as ETH prices push higher. Monthly data underscores the rebound. Bitcoin ETFs have added $1.39 billion so far in September, erasing August’s $751 million in redemptions. Over the past six months, bitcoin ETF inflows have been consistently positive, peaking at $6.02 billion in July. Ethereum ETFs, by contrast, posted their first monthly outflow in September, losing $669 million after attracting $9.3 billion across June, July, and August. The return of ETF demand comes as traders position ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Polymarket traders are betting that there’s an 82% chance the Fed will commit to a 25 bps cut. Some market participants say what matters less is the Fed’s initial rate cut decision and more whether trillions of dollars parked in money market funds begin rotating into risk assets. Sustained ETF inflows could provide the structural bid that underpinned BTC’s earlier rallies this year. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/bitcoin-ether-etfs-post-positive-flows-as-prices-rebound
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:48
‘South Park’ Episode Pulled Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

The post ‘South Park’ Episode Pulled Following Charlie Kirk Shooting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A rerun of a “South Park” episode featuring a parody of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who previously praised the episode as “hilarious,” was pulled from Comedy Central on Wednesday night after Kirk’s fatal shooting at a Utah university. “South Park” originally aired an episode parodying Charlie Kirk last month. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Key Facts A rerun of “Got A Nut,” a “South Park” episode that originally aired in August, was pulled from Comedy Central’s Wednesday night schedule, according to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, though the episode is still available to stream on Paramount+ as of Thursday afternoon. In “Got A Nut,” the character Eric Cartman learns another South Park Elementary student, Clyde Donovan, has a podcast where he makes disparaging remarks about women and Jews, according to Cartman’s classmates. Cartman tries to steal Donovan’s thunder by debating him on his podcast, and he later shows up to an in-person debate Donovan holds to “destroy these woke liberal students” in South Park, sporting a haircut that resembles Kirk’s. Cartman debates students as he attempts to win an award, the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters,” though he eventually loses to Donovan, which enrages him. During his debates, Cartman tells a student who disagrees with him that she must “hate America and love abortions,” and he shouted at another who called his haircut “stupid.” Later, during a different debate, Cartman clashes with a student who confronts him about reproductive rights, telling her life begins at conception while the scene cuts to reveal Cartman is actually sitting on a toilet and speaking to the debater through a video call. Kirk’s portrayal was one of many “South Park” parodies targeting the Trump administration and conservative activists this season, and the episode spoofing Kirk also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:47
4 Meme Coins Tipped to Explode 500% Before Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Its ATH

The crypto world never stops surprising us. Bitcoin is holding around $110,000, and traders are already watching if it can reclaim its all-time high of $124,000.
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 03:46
PENDLE price breaks above $5 as volume spikes 35%

Pendle price jumped more than 5% to break above the $5 level amid a notable surge in daily volume, and marched to a new all-time high in total value locked. With top cryptocurrencies taking a cue from broader risk asset…
Crypto.news2025/09/12 03:46
Bitcoin Can’t Be Printed or Controlled – Key Reason to HODL BTC from Jeremie Davinci

The post Bitcoin Can’t Be Printed or Controlled – Key Reason to HODL BTC from Jeremie Davinci appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key reason to HODL Bitcoin from Davinci iPhone gets cheaper in Bitcoin Early Bitcoin adopter and millionaire Jeremie Davinci has addressed the crypto community with an important message regarding BTC. Referring to the major virtues of Bitcoin, Davinci explained why it is important to hodl it. You Might Also Like Key reason to HODL Bitcoin from Davinci Jeremie Davinci reminded the community that Bitcoin is a scarce asset limited to 21 million coins. Therefore, it is impossible to produce more than that amount, and it is immune to inflation. Besides, Davinci made a reminder and BTC’s decentralized nature: “Bitcoin can’t be printed, can’t be inflated, can’t be controlled.” This is the key reason why the community holds BTC: “That’s why we HODL it.” #Bitcoin can’t be printed, can’t be inflated, can’t be controlled. That’s why we HODL it. — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) September 11, 2025 iPhone gets cheaper in Bitcoin In an earlier tweet, Bitcoin educator Davinci mentioned that over time, Apple’s iPhone has become cheaper to buy in Bitcoin prices. He said that while 10 years ago, an iPhone cost approximately 2.66 BTC, now, in 2025, this popular Apple gadget can be bought for roughly $0.006 Bitcoin. 10 years ago, an iPhone cost ~2.66 BTC. Today, the latest base model iPhone costs just ~0.006 BTC! — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) September 10, 2025 Earlier this week, the crypto community hyped Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro line. One of the phones on that line was released in orange – the Bitcoin color. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-cant-be-printed-or-controlled-key-reason-to-hodl-btc-from-jeremie-davinci
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:45
Crypto Markets Hold Steady as Traders Digest Inflation Data Ahead of Fed Meeting

The post Crypto Markets Hold Steady as Traders Digest Inflation Data Ahead of Fed Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are broadly flat after the August CPI report, with SOL and DOGE breaking the trend. Crypto markets are mostly flat today, Sept. 11, holding onto recent gains, with total market capitalization still above $4 trillion after fresh inflation data was released in the latest United States. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting, set for next week. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at about $114,400, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours and 3.4% on the week, while Ethereum (ETH) is still standing at around $4,400, flat on the daily and weekly timeframes. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Most other large-cap altcoins are following the trend, with the exception of Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE), which are both up about 2% today. SOL just broke through the $220 mark for the first time since February, currently trading around $226, bringing weekly gains above 9%. SOL price from February-September 2025. Source: CoinGecko DOGE is up 15% on the week, fueled by news that the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. is set to launch today. XRP is holding steady at $3, flat on the day and up about 5.6% on the week. Data from Coinglass’ altcoin season index shows a score of 78 out of 100, which is the highest level since December 2024, indicating continued shifting interest into altcoins from BTC. Altcoin Season Index. Source: Coinglass In commentary to The Defiant, Max Rabinovitch, chief strategy officer at Chiliz, said the current trend feels very different from the late-2024 memecoin frenzy, noting that this time the momentum among altcoins appears to be tied to “deeper” factors. “What stands out is how different this feels from the late-2024 memecoin frenzy. This time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:43
