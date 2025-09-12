Kodak launches vintage-style toy camera with strong sales

Kodak Charmera Keychain Digital Camera Source: Kodak Eastman Kodak's latest product launch — a line of 1980s-inspired digital toy cameras called the "Kodak Charmera" — seems to have struck a nostalgic chord with consumers. The palm-sized point-and-shoot cameras, released Tuesday in collaboration with camera company Reto, are already sold out on Kodak's website and are only available for pre-order at most affiliated retailers. Weighing 30 grams and measuring 2.2 inches across, the camera is marketed as a functional fashion accessory and comes in seven styles, each with filters that mimic the look of vintage film photography. The cameras are sold in blind box packaging, meaning buyers won't know which style they're getting until after they purchase one. They can take a gamble and buy a single camera for $29.99, or get the whole color set for $179.94. But a banner on Kodak's website said because of the cameras' high demand, "dispatch will be delayed for 1-10 working days." It added that some regions might see an error saying shipping isn't available when they go to check out because they're out of stock. The sales come as Kodak, a pioneer of the photography industry, has been struggling. Kodak's second-quarter earnings report, released in August, warned that its finances "raise substantial doubt" in its ability to continue operations. The company posted a net loss of $26 million, down 200% from a net income of $26 million for the second quarter of 2024, along with a 12% decrease in gross profit with millions in debt obligations. The company said at the time that it had a plan to terminate its retirement pension plan to raise money, and noted that the "going concern disclosure" is a technical report required by accounting rules. Shares of the company are down more than 9% year to date.