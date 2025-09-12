Crypto Markets Hold Steady as Traders Digest Inflation Data Ahead of Fed Meeting
The post Crypto Markets Hold Steady as Traders Digest Inflation Data Ahead of Fed Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are broadly flat after the August CPI report, with SOL and DOGE breaking the trend. Crypto markets are mostly flat today, Sept. 11, holding onto recent gains, with total market capitalization still above $4 trillion after fresh inflation data was released in the latest United States. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting, set for next week. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at about $114,400, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours and 3.4% on the week, while Ethereum (ETH) is still standing at around $4,400, flat on the daily and weekly timeframes. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Most other large-cap altcoins are following the trend, with the exception of Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE), which are both up about 2% today. SOL just broke through the $220 mark for the first time since February, currently trading around $226, bringing weekly gains above 9%. SOL price from February-September 2025. Source: CoinGecko DOGE is up 15% on the week, fueled by news that the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. is set to launch today. XRP is holding steady at $3, flat on the day and up about 5.6% on the week. Data from Coinglass’ altcoin season index shows a score of 78 out of 100, which is the highest level since December 2024, indicating continued shifting interest into altcoins from BTC. Altcoin Season Index. Source: Coinglass In commentary to The Defiant, Max Rabinovitch, chief strategy officer at Chiliz, said the current trend feels very different from the late-2024 memecoin frenzy, noting that this time the momentum among altcoins appears to be tied to “deeper” factors. “What stands out is how different this feels from the late-2024 memecoin frenzy. This time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 03:43