2025-09-15 Monday

The Movement Of Bitcoin Cash Price Remains Above $580

The post The Movement Of Bitcoin Cash Price Remains Above $580 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 11, 2025 at 18:35 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is moving sideways below the $625 mark. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging Since August 12, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading above the $525 support and below the $625 resistance level. BCH has maintained its movement within the defined range. The price has broken below the moving average lines while rising above them. Neither the bulls nor the bears have broken the boundaries of the trading range. The path of the market remains uncertain despite the cryptocurrency rising above the moving average lines. A break below the moving average lines would send the altcoin to a low of $525. Doji candlesticks limit the price movement. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 BCH price indicators analysis The moving average lines on the daily chart are sloping upwards, indicating an uptrend. The price bars are above the moving averages of the 21- and 50-day lines. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA and is moving upwards. The same chart shows that the price of BCH is falling below the moving average lines. BCH/USD 4-hour price chart – September 11, 2025 What’s the next move for BCH price? The cryptocurrency price has broken below its current support level of $580 and may fall further below $550. The current fall is approaching the trough of $576. The bearish momentum will grow if the altcoin goes below the daily chart’s moving average lines. BCH/USD price chart – September 11, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The…
Bitcoin Cash Node
Altcoin
Movement
2025/09/12
Spartans 10% CASHRAKE Explained: Cashback and Rakeback in Crypto Betting

The thrill of betting is often tied to risk, but what if that risk could be softened, or nearly erased? Spartans promotes a feature called 10% CASHRAKE™, which it describes The post Spartans 10% CASHRAKE Explained: Cashback and Rakeback in Crypto Betting appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
2025/09/12
Coinbase Mobilizes UK Users to Push for Stablecoin Action

Coinbase has urged its British users to sign a petition calling for a national blockchain and stablecoin strategy. The campaign, […] The post Coinbase Mobilizes UK Users to Push for Stablecoin Action appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/12
Project 0 launches Solana’s first multi-venue DeFi-native prime broker with unified margin across Kamino Finance, Drift Protocol, and Jupiter Exchange

The post Project 0 launches Solana’s first multi-venue DeFi-native prime broker with unified margin across Kamino Finance, Drift Protocol, and Jupiter Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Protocol 0 launched Solana’s first multi-venue DeFi-native prime broker with unified margin across Kamino Finance, Drift Protocol, and Jupiter Exchange. The platform reduces capital inefficiencies by enabling borrowing against an entire DeFi portfolio and plans to expand to more venues after its token launch. Project 0 launched Solana’s first multi-venue DeFi-native prime broker today, offering unified margin capabilities across Kamino Finance, Drift Protocol, and Jupiter Exchange. The new prime brokerage service enables users to borrow against their entire DeFi portfolio across multiple platforms through a unified margin and risk management system. The platform operates through a self-custodial account positioned between users and venues, facilitating liquidations for unhealthy accounts without introducing additional smart contract risks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-unified-margin-prime-broker/
DeFi
TokenFi
2025/09/12
BlockDAG Crushes Jet Bolt, Nexchain, and Coldware as The Top Crypto Presale Pick of 2025

Crypto presales are heating up in 2025, and the energy around them is intense. With big promises, serious funding, and bold roadmaps, a handful of projects are pulling investor attention. But not all presales are created equal. Some are already showing signs of long-term potential with strong adoption and working products. This is where things [...] The post BlockDAG Crushes Jet Bolt, Nexchain, and Coldware as The Top Crypto Presale Pick of 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/12
Cardano Price: Why Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett As 50x Gains Expected For This Record Breaking Crypto

For ADA holders, this small breakout has sparked cautious optimism, with bulls eyeing the $0.90–$0.95 resistance zone. But while Cardano’s […] The post Cardano Price: Why Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett As 50x Gains Expected For This Record Breaking Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
2025/09/12
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
2025/09/12
Nepal Sees Surge in Bitchat Downloads as Youth Protest Government Corruption

TLDR Over 48,000 Nepali downloads of Bitchat app surged amid corruption protests and a social media ban. Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat app uses Bluetooth mesh networks for encrypted, internet-free messaging. Downloads in Nepal spiked dramatically, surpassing 48K, during anti-government protests. Bitchat’s decentralized tech gains popularity as a tool for secure communication amid censorship. Over 48,000 Nepalis [...] The post Nepal Sees Surge in Bitchat Downloads as Youth Protest Government Corruption appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/12
China Backs Coordinated Stablecoin Supervision – Code-Level Compliance and Third-Party Audits

A Chinese government-backed article has urged greater international coordination on stablecoin regulation, warning that fragmented oversight is failing to keep up with rising global adoption. Key Takeaways: Recommendations include third-party audits, real-time reserve verification, and code-level regulatory embedding. Domestic concerns include scams targeting inexperienced users and the need for national-level financial literacy programs. China has indicated interest in contributing to global frameworks for stablecoin governance beyond its own licensing system. The article was published in Study Times and written by Han Weili, associate dean at Fudan University’s School of Software. Han called stablecoins a fast-expanding financial tool facing urgent challenges in transparency, cross-border compliance, and user protection. Proposing a Global Regulatory Network “Stablecoins operate globally, but most regulatory systems remain domestic and isolated,” Han wrote. The article separates stablecoins into three categories: fiat-collateralized, on-chain-collateralized, and algorithmic. Each model carries distinct technical and legal risks, especially when issuers are not subject to uniform licensing or reserve disclosure rules. Han stressed that trust in stablecoins comes from multiple layers: the peg mechanism, the verifiability of reserve assets, and enforceable regulation. While blockchain infrastructure allows transparent transactions and auditable smart contracts, he said, this is not enough to ensure accountability. “Technology enables visibility, but legal and institutional safeguards determine credibility,” he wrote. The article called for establishing real-time reserve verification and audit frameworks, with third-party oversight to enforce consistency across jurisdictions. Han also proposed embedding regulatory constraints directly into smart contract code to ensure automated compliance. Domestic and International Drawbacks of Stablecoins Domestically, the article raised concerns about scams targeting new users unfamiliar with digital assets. It urged authorities to expand public education on digital finance and integrate stablecoin risks into national financial literacy programs. Han said global stablecoin supply could grow from hundreds of billions to several trillion dollars as use cases expand into payments, trade, and tokenized assets. Without coordinated rules and shared infrastructure, regulators may face persistent blind spots. “Only through joint supervision and system-level alignment can stablecoins develop in a way that supports both innovation and security,” he wrote. Several countries have launched regulatory pilots, but no unified mechanism exists to track stablecoin flows across borders. Without common standards, national rules may remain fragmented and reactive. For a shared infrastructure, future coordination may require treating parts of the stablecoin system, such as reserve disclosures or contract auditability. That could prompt cross-border frameworks similar to those used in banking or trade compliance
2025/09/12
Cupcake by Cake Wallet challenges hardware wallets

The post Cupcake by Cake Wallet challenges hardware wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A hardware wallet costs on average between 70 and 250 euros, as highlighted by updated price lists of solutions such as Ledger and Trezor; it requires shipping and may expose to supply chain risks. In September 2025, in this context, Cupcake proposes an alternative: using an unused phone as an air-gapped device to store private keys offline, with signing flow via QR and open-source code, as described by the official team of Cake Wallet and reported by the specialized press Bitcoin.com News. According to the data collected by our editorial team, informal tests on discarded phones show that QR signing is stable for standard transactions, with signing times on the order of a few seconds per frame under typical conditions; very large PSBT transactions may require more frames and a slightly slower scan. Industry analysts note that the air-gapped approach significantly reduces exposure to supply chain risks and physical tampering, while requiring greater operational discipline from the user. What is Cupcake and how it operates in air-gapped mode Cupcake is the “companion” app of Cake Wallet designed for offline key storage, kept exclusively on the isolated device. The online app (Cake Wallet) prepares the transaction in read-only mode, sends it to Cupcake via QR for signing, and once signed, publishes the result on the network. For Bitcoin, the typical flow is based on PSBT (Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions, BIP‑174), a standard that facilitates signing on isolated devices. For Monero, the approach follows the practice of offline signing with unsigned transactions and out-of-band transfer, as explained in the official Monero documentation. Current Support: Bitcoin and Monero Currently, Cupcake manages Bitcoin and Monero, keeping the keys locally and not exposing them to the network, with a flow that balances privacy and operational convenience. Why it matters: costs, transparency, and reduced supply chain…
2025/09/12
