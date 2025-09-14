2025-09-15 Monday

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/14 15:00
xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

TLDRs; Musk’s xAI laid off 500 data annotators, pivoting to hire domain experts in STEM, finance, medicine, and safety. The cuts mark a broader tech industry trend where generalist roles vanish as AI automation grows. xAI plans to expand its specialist tutor workforce by tenfold to strengthen chatbot Grok’s capabilities. Over 130,000 tech jobs were [...] The post xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/14 14:45
Yi Lihua: The law of price increases has begun, and the high-quality copycat season will definitely begin

Yi Lihua: The law of price increases has begun, and the high-quality copycat season will definitely begin

PANews reported on September 14th that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted, "I've said before that the law of rising prices has begun. After ETH led the way, mainstream coins like SOL and BNB began to rise. In the end, there will definitely be a high-quality altcoin season. In the last bull market, there were countless billion-dollar projects. This time it will be the same or even more crazy. I hope entrepreneurs with vision and innovation will work hard to seize this opportunity and live up to the new era of blockchain-based finance for 6 billion people."
PANews 2025/09/14 14:40
Beleggers trekken crypto terug: exchange reserves kelderen

Beleggers trekken crypto terug: exchange reserves kelderen

Er gebeurt iets opvallends op de cryptomarkt: zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum verdwijnen in rap tempo van de beurzen. Volgens nieuwe data van CryptoQuant zijn de voorraden van deze twee grote munten bij centrale exchanges dit jaar fors gedaald. Dat wordt vaak gezien als een teken dat beleggers hun coins liever... Het bericht Beleggers trekken crypto terug: exchange reserves kelderen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/14 14:40
Derive Expands DRV Supply Dramatically

Derive Expands DRV Supply Dramatically

In a striking move, Nick Forster, co-founder of Derive, a blockchain options exchange, has suggested a major increase in the supply of its altcoin, DRV. The proposal calls for the creation of 500 million new coins, potentially boosting the overall supply by 50%.Continue Reading:Derive Expands DRV Supply Dramatically
Coinstats 2025/09/14 14:38
Derive Proposes Stunning Boost to Coin Supply

Derive Proposes Stunning Boost to Coin Supply

The proposal suggests increasing DRV's supply by 50% with 500 million new coins. The new coins will be used to finance partnerships and boost institutional liquidity. Continue Reading:Derive Proposes Stunning Boost to Coin Supply The post Derive Proposes Stunning Boost to Coin Supply appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/14 14:37
Ethiopia Turns Surplus Hydropower into $55M via Bitcoin Mining

Ethiopia Turns Surplus Hydropower into $55M via Bitcoin Mining

The post Ethiopia Turns Surplus Hydropower into $55M via Bitcoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethiopia uses surplus hydropower from its dam to generate $55M via Bitcoin mining, promoting green energy and boosting the economy. Ethiopia is using its extra hydropower in a new and profitable way. The country has started selling surplus electricity to Bitcoin mining. Much of this additional power is provided by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Instead of a wastage up to 11% of the energy, Ethiopian Electric Power is now converting it into revenue. So far, this has generated some $55 million in foreign currency during the past ten months. Bitcoin Mining Brings New Revenue Stream to Ethiopia This idea was made more popular when China banned crypto mining in 2021. Lots of Chinese mining companies moved their operations overseas. Today, the majority of Bitcoin mining companies (over 80%) in Ethiopia are Chinese. This information was shared by Addis Insight in November 2024. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which was officially opened on September 9, 2025, generates six gigawatts of electricity. A part of this unused energy is now supporting Ethiopia’s growing crypto mining industry. Because of this, Ethiopia is now responsible for around 5% of the total hash rate of Bitcoin in the world. That means that the country plays a noticeable role in the world’s Bitcoin mining operations. Also, Ethiopia has very low rates for electricity, only three to four cents per kilowatt-hour. This low cost is an attraction to mining companies seeking to cut costs. This additional income is very helpful to the country. Ethiopia has been facing political and regional difficulties. For instance, the continuing conflict with Egypt over rights to Nile River water has stalled since 2019. Related Reading: Tajikistan Reports $3.5M Loss from Illegal Bitcoin Mining | Live Bitcoin News Despite these tensions, the dam continues to generate a stable power supply. Since 2022,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 14:35
Investor Sentiment Updates on Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Institutions Bet Big on IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, MARA

Investor Sentiment Updates on Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Institutions Bet Big on IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, MARA

The post Investor Sentiment Updates on Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Institutions Bet Big on IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, MARA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions increased positions in Bitcoin miners during H1 2025, with IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, and MARA leading gains in holder numbers and capital flows. Bitcoin Mining Stocks and Investor Sentiment The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Sept. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/investor-sentiment-updates-on-bitcoin-mining-stocks-institutions-bet-big-on-iren-cifr-corz-apld-mara/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 14:32
Bulls Ready to Lead the Market Surge: 6 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Poised for Explosive Growth

Bulls Ready to Lead the Market Surge: 6 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Poised for Explosive Growth

What if choosing the right digital asset today could set the foundation for financial success in 2025 and beyond? With meme coins rising from playful internet culture to commanding billions in market value, the real challenge isn’t whether these tokens matter – it’s figuring out which ones have the most potential. Investors and enthusiasts are […]
Coinstats 2025/09/14 14:15
The TechBeat: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/14/2025)

The TechBeat: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/14/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Developers Use AI More, Trust It Less, Stack Overflow Survey Finds By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Developers use AI more than ever, but trust it less. ‘Almost right’ code is driving a push toward spec-driven development. Read More. Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion By @williamguo [ 6 Min read ] Its value doesn’t come from storytelling—it comes from the fact that Databricks has become a must-have option for enterprise AI. Read More. AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life By @hacker-Antho [ 6 Min read ] This article is about collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences to accelerate life sciences research through AI. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of&nbsp;AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon 2025/09/14 14:11
