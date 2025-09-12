2025-09-15 Monday

Saylor’s Strategy rebuffed as S&P 500 sets ‘higher bar’ for crypto firms

Last Friday, the S&P 500 slammed the door in Michael Saylor’s face when it denied Strategy’s inclusion into the world’s most prestigious equity index. Now, JPMorgan analysts are saying it’s a clear signal that the committee won’t accept firms that are “effectively Bitcoin funds” masquerading as operating businesses. “This rejection is a blow to not only MicroStrategy but also other corporate crypto treasuries that have proliferated in recent months,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to investors on Wednesday, warning that the denial suggests Bitcoin’s “encroaching into investors’ portfolios via the back door may be reaching its limits.”Strategy’s rejection comes at a dire time for Bitcoin treasury companies. One in every three firms of 172 publicly traded Bitcoin treasuries are trading below their premiums, according to Capriole Investments. Just last week, the first Bitcoin treasury to risk delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, Sequans Communications, had to turn to a convoluted reverse stock split scheme to stem the risk.‘Higher bar’On paper, Strategy checked every box for an S&P 500 inclusion: profitable for four consecutive quarters, sufficient market capitalisation, and adequate liquidity. But the problem for the committee, which holds discretionary power over inclusions, came from the source of some of Strategy’s capital. “A large share of its profits in the last quarter came from extraordinary profits relating to unrealised gains on their digital asset holdings, which may have triggered some qualitative scrutiny,” Alexandre Schmidt, analyst at CoinShares, told DL News.For Schmidt, that doesn’t mean game over. But the rejection “does show that the S&P still has some reluctance with regards to crypto businesses, and has set a higher bar for companies in this sector to clear,” said Schmidt. Strategy has already been added to the Nasdaq 100, MSCI World, and Russell 2000 indices. The S&P 500 would have been the crown jewel, however, compelling every other index fund to buy Strategy shares and that way indirectly own Bitcoin. But treasuries are starting to face a multi-front assault on their business models.Dire straitsThe tech-heavy Nasdaq has reportedly begun requiring companies holding crypto assets to seek shareholder approval before issuing new shares to fund purchases. That’s a direct shot at Strategy’s dilution-heavy playbook. In August, Strategy itself dropped its no dilution promise barely one month after it made the vow, signaling some desperation in its ability to keep the Bitcoin buying going. The Paris-based chipmaker turned Bitcoin stockpiler consolidated every 10 shares into one in a desperate bid to maintain its exchange listing after shares dropped below $1. Shares for Sequans are down 72% this year, now trading at $0.98. Moreover, data from JPMorgan shows the Bitcoin treasury trade is hitting a wall. Equity issuance by these companies has “slowed in the most recent quarter,” while share prices have “come under pressure due to overcrowding and investor fatigue.”Indeed, investors are feeling the lethargy. Shares of Strategy and Metaplanet, both bulwarks in the crypto treasury game, have sunk to multi-month lows, despite Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs. Metaplanet is down 60% from its June peak, while Strategy trades at around $323, a figure well below July’s $500-plus levels. Domino effectFor JPMorgan, the real danger is contagion.“Other index providers that have already included MicroStrategy or other corporate crypto treasuries into their equity indices might rethink their approach,” wrote the analysts. If the Nasdaq or MSCI follow the S&P’s lead, and boot Strategy from their indices, it could trigger forced selling by every fund tracking those benchmarks, which means billions could potentially flow out of these firms, cratering both Strategy’s stock and the broader Bitcoin treasury sector.Coinbase analysts have already warned of systemic risk brought on by Saylor copycats, while short sellers have relentlessly targeted stocks of Bitcoin treasuries. To be sure, Schmidt remains optimistic.“As more crypto businesses become listed, grow and mature, it will be natural that they become part of major indices just like other sectors,” he told DL News. There’s one man who will help move the needle: Donald Trump. “The current crypto-friendly US administration and regulatory environment could help accelerate the process,” Schmidt said. Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:19
Nasdaq Reaches All-Time High as Tech Equities Surge

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nasdaq-all-time-high-tech-optimism/
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:17
SEC Pushes Decision on Franklin’s Solana ETF to Nov. 14 as Backlog Grows

The SEC has extended decisions on ETFs tied to Solana and XRP to Nov. 14 and has moved BlackRock’s ETH staking amendment to Oct. 30, as exchanges have sought generic listing standards and analysts and markets have kept approval odds elevated amid a review of listing rules and a growing backlog.
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:16
Yieldschool – Invest in the Primary Crypto Asset Markets

Frank Hepworth is the CEO and Founder of Yieldschool. Yieldschool helps high-net-worth investors build responsible crypto allocations with proper risk management and strategic positioning.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/12 04:15
TRON Holds $0.33 Support and Hedera Awaits ETF Approval — Is BullZilla the Top New Crypto Presale to Join in 2025?

Discover BullZilla, TRON, and Hedera—three powerhouse cryptos redefining 2025 with presales, price rallies, and ETF momentum.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 04:15
One Group Could Help Litecoin Price Rally to $145, but There’s a Catch

The post One Group Could Help Litecoin Price Rally to $145, but There’s a Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Litecoin price soars as LTC Whale wallets added 181,000 Litecoin in one day. Grayscale filed for a Litecoin ETF, boosting credibility and investor interest. Litecoin price must break $134 with stronger inflows to reach the $145 target. Litecoin (LTC) was trading above $116 at press time, up about 3% in the past 24 hours. On a monthly view, the Litecoin price has slipped 2.8%, but the bigger picture looks stronger. Over the past three months, Litecoin has gained almost 40%, showing that the longer-term uptrend is still intact. Now, new signs have surfaced suggesting that this trend may continue. Both activity from large holders and fresh news about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a role. Technical indicators, however, show mixed signals. Together, these factors suggest that Litecoin could still climb higher, with a possible target around $145. But not without the much-awaited confirmations. Litecoin Price: Whale Accumulates Amid ETF News The most important group right now is the whale wallets. These are wallets holding over 1,000 Litecoin each. In one day, these wallets added 181,000 more coins, marking the biggest pickup in recent weeks. Litecoin Whales Accumulating | Source: X When whales increase their holdings, it often shows they expect higher prices in the near future. They tend to buy before a bigger move happens, which gives traders confidence. Large whale buying happened at the same time as major news. Grayscale, one of the largest crypto asset managers, has officially filed paperwork for a Litecoin ETF in the United States. An ETF is an investment product that allows people to buy exposure to Litecoin without directly holding it. If approved, this could make Litecoin more accessible to a wider group of investors. Analysts from Bloomberg earlier said that Litecoin and Solana are among the altcoins with the best…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:11
ADA Price Prediction: Why New Crypto Investors Are Turning To This Viral Altcoin Over Cardano In September

While the project continues its methodical development approach. And new investors are seeking faster-moving opportunities. Layer Brett has emerged as […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Why New Crypto Investors Are Turning To This Viral Altcoin Over Cardano In September appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 04:10
Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

BitcoinWorld Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’? Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has made a striking declaration, dubbing the current crypto market cycle the “SOL season.” This bold statement, shared during a recent CNBC interview, shines a bright light on Solana, highlighting its impressive capabilities and potential to reshape the global financial landscape. For many in the crypto world, this isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s a powerful endorsement of a blockchain that’s rapidly gaining traction. Novogratz’s insights offer a compelling perspective on where the digital asset market is headed, emphasizing the innovative strides made by Solana and its implications for both investors and the broader financial infrastructure. Why is Solana Capturing the Spotlight? According to Novogratz, Solana isn’t just another blockchain; it’s a game-changer. He specifically praised its lightning-fast transaction speeds and its optimization for financial markets. This focus on efficiency and scalability makes Solana a strong contender in the race to build the next generation of global financial infrastructure. Speed: Solana boasts incredibly high transaction throughput, processing thousands of transactions per second. This is crucial for applications demanding real-time data and rapid settlement. Efficiency: Its architecture is designed to handle large volumes of activity with lower fees, making it attractive for developers and users alike. Financial Optimization: Novogratz’s comments underscore Solana’s suitability for complex financial applications, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to institutional-grade solutions. This unique combination of features positions Solana as a powerful platform for innovation, drawing significant attention from developers, investors, and industry leaders. Solana vs. Ethereum: A Healthy Rivalry? Novogratz also touched upon the dynamic between Solana and Ethereum, framing their relationship as a “healthy competition” within the global financial infrastructure sector. He believes that the future isn’t about one blockchain dominating all others, but rather a world where multiple robust blockchains will connect and coexist. This vision suggests a future where different chains specialize or excel in various areas, leading to a more resilient and versatile ecosystem. As applications continue to evolve, the need for diverse and interconnected blockchain solutions will only grow. Both Solana and Ethereum, with their distinct strengths, are poised to play pivotal roles in this multi-chain future. Their ongoing innovation benefits the entire crypto space. Beyond Solana: The Future of Interconnected Blockchains The Galaxy Digital CEO’s outlook extends beyond just individual blockchains. He envisions a future where interoperability is key. This means different blockchain networks will seamlessly communicate and interact with each other, creating a more integrated and efficient digital economy. This interconnectedness is vital for: Enhanced User Experience: Users won’t be confined to a single ecosystem but can leverage the best features across various chains. Increased Innovation: Developers can build more sophisticated applications by combining the unique functionalities of multiple blockchains. Broader Adoption: A more unified blockchain landscape can attract a wider audience, including traditional financial institutions. Novogratz’s perspective highlights a maturing industry, moving towards collaboration and specialized roles for various platforms, including Solana. What’s Next for Bitcoin and the Broader Crypto Market? While Solana takes center stage in Novogratz’s current market assessment, he also offered a prediction for Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency. He anticipates a rebound for Bitcoin towards the end of the year. This potential resurgence is expected to coincide with crucial economic shifts, specifically interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Historically, shifts in monetary policy, such as interest rate adjustments, can significantly influence investor sentiment and capital flow into risk assets like cryptocurrencies. A more accommodative monetary environment could provide a tailwind for Bitcoin, potentially signaling a broader market recovery after a period of consolidation. Investors will be keenly watching both the Fed’s decisions and Bitcoin’s price action. Summary: Mike Novogratz’s declaration of a “SOL season” firmly places Solana at the forefront of the current crypto market narrative. Its speed, efficiency, and financial optimization capabilities are positioning it as a major player in building the next generation of global financial infrastructure. While healthy competition with Ethereum drives innovation, the broader vision points towards an interconnected blockchain future. As we look ahead, Bitcoin’s anticipated rebound, tied to macro-economic factors, adds another layer of intrigue to the evolving digital asset landscape. The crypto market continues its dynamic journey, with platforms like Solana leading the charge into new possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does Mike Novogratz mean by “SOL season”? Novogratz uses “SOL season” to describe the current market cycle where Solana is experiencing significant growth and attention, driven by its speed and financial optimization. Q2: Why does Novogratz consider Solana optimized for financial markets? He highlights Solana’s fast transaction speeds and efficient architecture, which are crucial for handling the high volume and real-time demands of financial applications and infrastructure. Q3: How does Solana compete with Ethereum, according to Novogratz? Novogratz views their relationship as a “healthy competition” within the global financial infrastructure sector, suggesting that both blockchains have distinct strengths and will coexist and connect in a multi-chain future. Q4: What is Novogratz’s prediction for Bitcoin? He predicts that Bitcoin will rebound towards the end of the year, a recovery he expects to align with interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Q5: What role do interest rate cuts play in Bitcoin’s potential rebound? Interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve can create a more accommodative monetary environment, potentially encouraging investment into risk assets like cryptocurrencies and signaling a broader market recovery. Enjoyed this deep dive into the “SOL season” and Mike Novogratz’s insights? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of Solana, Bitcoin, and the exciting world of interconnected blockchains! To learn more about the latest Solana trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Solana
SOL$245.76+3.76%
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:10
Figure Shares Jump 24% From IPO Price in Crypto Lender's Nasdaq Debut

The firm’s IPO could bolster narratives around tokenization, according to an analyst.
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:09
Ozak AI Presale Rockets Past $2.8M as Stage 6 Investors Line Up Early

The post Ozak AI Presale Rockets Past $2.8M as Stage 6 Investors Line Up Early appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales keep dominating investor conversations in 2025; however, few have won as much momentum as Ozak AI (OZ). The AI-powered blockchain undertaking has already raised over $2.8 million in funding at some point of its Stage Five presale at $0.01, with greater than 860 million tokens offered. With demand accelerating, buyers are already lining up for Stage 6, looking forward to another rate increase because the project is gaining similar traction. Analysts advocate Ozak AI could emerge as one of the maximum hit launches of the year, with projections pointing to a 100x upside once it lists on exchanges. Why Ozak AI Is Surging Ahead Ozak AI is quickly separating itself from typical presale hype by means of offering real-world applications that integrate artificial intelligence with the blockchain era. The platform is constructed to deliver predictive analytics, AI-driven trading tools, and real-time market insights for retail and institutional users. Its infrastructure leverages Arbitrum Orbit for scalable execution, EigenLayer AVS for steady decentralized validation, and the Ozak Stream Network for processing real-time data. This offers Ozak AI each technical energy and long-term adoption ability. Security, Transparency, and Trust Investor confidence is often shaped by how well projects handle security and transparency, and Ozak AI has excelled in both. The project has successfully passed an internal audit and a CertiK audit, ensuring that its smart contracts and infrastructure meet industry standards. Additionally, Ozak AI is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it broad visibility and credibility even before launch. These steps build trust with both retail buyers and whales, encouraging larger allocations during the presale. Partnerships Strengthening the Ecosystem Another driver behind Ozak AI’s rapid momentum is its growing network of strategic partnerships. Collaborations with platforms such as Dex3, a leading crypto trading data aggregator, and Hive Intel, a blockchain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:07
