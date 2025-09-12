2025-09-15 Monday

Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals

Forget endless to-do lists. The Lighthouses framework helps you plan by mapping milestones backward from your one-year vision down to today’s actions. Then add a Delulu Lighthouse — the absurd, almost impossible goal (unicorn startup, Cannes Lions, NYT bestseller). Why? Because delulu goals surface your true desires, make realistic goals feel easier, align inner and adult ambitions, and pull you further than logic alone. Pair the two: realistic lighthouses keep you moving, delulu lighthouses stretch what you believe is possible.
Hackernoon2025/09/12
FTC Probes OpenAI, Meta, xAI Over AI Chatbot Safety For Kids

The post FTC Probes OpenAI, Meta, xAI Over AI Chatbot Safety For Kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday launched an investigation into Alphabet, Meta, Elon Musk’s xAI, OpenAI and other firms over how they safeguard children and teens from potentially negative impacts of their artificial intelligence chatbots, as safety concerns about the technology swirl. Regulators warned AI can “effectively mimic” human characteristics, prompting younger users to “trust and form relationships” with chatbots. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts The FTC issued requests to Alphabet, Character Technologies, Instagram, Meta, OpenAI, Snap and xAI for the companies to provide information on how they “measure, test and monitor potentially negative impacts” of AI chatbots on children and teens, the agency announced. The probe will largely cover steps the companies have taken to safeguard children when their AI chatbots act as companions, including how they limit usage and how users and parents are informed of potential risks associated with the chatbots, the FTC said. AI chatbots can “effectively mimic human characteristics” like emotions and intentions while communicating “like a friend or confidant,” the FTC warned, suggesting children and teens may “trust and form relationships with chatbots.” Neither Alphabet, Character Technologies, Meta, OpenAI, Snap nor xAI immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes. Tangent Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said last month he would investigate Meta’s AI chatbot, referencing a Reuters report citing an internal document indicating company guidelines deemed it “acceptable” for Meta’s chatbot to hold romantic conversations with children. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters the company was revising its policies and “such conversations with children never should have been allowed.” Hawley gave Meta a Sept. 19 deadline to provide related documents and said the probe would target whether Meta’s AI products “enable exploitation, deception and other criminal harms to children.” Key Background A federal probe into popular AI chatbots received approval from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
$4.2B in BTC & ETH Options Expire Tomorrow, Volatility Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/4-2b-in-btc-eth-options-expire/
Coinstats2025/09/12
US Market Performance: Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism

BitcoinWorld US Market Performance: Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism The financial world buzzed with excitement as major US Market Performance indicators showed a robust upward trend, painting a picture of renewed investor confidence. While the headlines often focus on traditional stocks, understanding these movements is crucial for anyone navigating the broader investment landscape, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Today’s impressive close across the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average offers valuable insights into prevailing investor sentiment and economic optimism, factors that frequently ripple into the digital asset space. Understanding the Latest US Market Performance: A Closer Look at the Numbers Yesterday marked a significant day for Wall Street, with all three major U.S. stock indexes closing firmly in positive territory. This collective climb signaled a strong finish, reflecting growing investor enthusiasm. S&P 500: The broad market index advanced by 0.85%, showcasing widespread gains across various sectors. Nasdaq Composite: Tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a healthy increase of 0.72%, indicating strength in growth-oriented companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average: The industrial average led the charge with an impressive 1.36% rise, driven by strong performances from its constituent blue-chip companies. These figures aren’t just numbers; they represent a collective belief in the market’s trajectory and the underlying economic health. Such strong US Market Performance often sets a positive tone for other asset classes. What’s Driving This Positive Market Performance? Several factors typically contribute to such a buoyant market. Investors are constantly weighing economic data, corporate earnings reports, and central bank policies. A confluence of positive news in these areas can ignite a broad rally. Key drivers often include: Strong Corporate Earnings: Companies reporting better-than-expected profits can boost investor confidence. Optimistic Economic Data: Positive reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending suggest a healthy economy. Anticipation of Favorable Monetary Policy: Hopes for stable interest rates or future cuts can make equities more attractive. This positive momentum in US Market Performance suggests that the market is shrugging off some previous concerns and embracing a more optimistic outlook for the near future. The Ripple Effect: How US Market Performance Impacts Crypto It might seem like traditional stocks and digital assets operate in separate universes, but in today’s interconnected financial landscape, this isn’t entirely true. The sentiment driving strong US Market Performance often spills over into the cryptocurrency market. Here’s how they connect: Risk-On Sentiment: When traditional markets are performing well, investors generally feel more confident taking on risk. This “risk-on” environment often benefits higher-volatility assets like cryptocurrencies. Institutional Flow: Major institutions that invest in both stocks and crypto might reallocate capital, with a rising stock market potentially freeing up funds or encouraging broader investment in speculative assets. Economic Health Indicator: A strong stock market is often seen as a barometer for economic health. A robust economy can lead to increased disposable income and investment, some of which may flow into digital assets. While not always a direct correlation, sustained positive traditional US Market Performance can create a tailwind for crypto, fostering an environment where digital assets can thrive. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights for Investors For cryptocurrency investors, understanding broader market trends, including the robust US Market Performance, is an essential part of a well-rounded strategy. It’s not about abandoning crypto for stocks, but rather recognizing the ecosystem. Consider these actionable insights: Stay Informed: Keep an eye on key economic indicators and central bank announcements, as these influence both traditional and crypto markets. Diversify Wisely: While crypto offers unique opportunities, a diversified portfolio across different asset classes can help manage risk. Long-Term Vision: Focus on the long-term potential of your crypto investments rather than short-term fluctuations driven by broader market sentiment. Risk Management: Understand your risk tolerance and invest only what you can afford to lose, regardless of market conditions. By understanding the interplay between traditional and digital markets, you can make more informed decisions and potentially capitalize on broader economic shifts. In conclusion, the recent impressive gains in US Market Performance are a powerful indicator of prevailing investor optimism and economic resilience. While the direct impact on cryptocurrency prices can vary, this positive sentiment often creates a favorable backdrop for digital assets. As the financial world continues to evolve, the interconnectedness of traditional and emerging markets becomes increasingly evident. Staying informed and strategically positioned is key to navigating these exciting times. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What caused the recent surge in US stock indexes? The recent surge was likely driven by a combination of factors, including strong corporate earnings reports, optimistic economic data, and investor anticipation of favorable monetary policies, such as stable or potentially lower interest rates in the future. 2. Is the positive US Market Performance sustainable? Market sustainability depends on ongoing economic health, corporate profitability, and geopolitical stability. While current sentiment is positive, investors should always be prepared for potential shifts and monitor future economic indicators. 3. How does US stock market performance typically affect cryptocurrency prices? A strong US Market Performance often fosters a “risk-on” environment, where investors are more willing to allocate capital to higher-volatility assets like cryptocurrencies. It can also signal broader economic health, indirectly benefiting the crypto market. 4. Should crypto investors adjust their strategies based on stock market trends? While direct correlation isn’t always absolute, crypto investors should be aware of broader market trends. Understanding these can help inform risk management, diversification strategies, and long-term investment decisions, but individual crypto projects also have unique drivers. 5. What are the key risks to this current market optimism? Potential risks include unexpected inflation spikes, aggressive central bank policy shifts, geopolitical conflicts, or a significant slowdown in corporate earnings. These factors could dampen investor enthusiasm and impact overall US Market Performance. Don’t keep this valuable market insight to yourself! Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about how traditional market trends are shaping the future of digital assets. Your friends and followers will thank you for keeping them informed! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market and its future price action. This post US Market Performance: Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/12
Consensys’ Lubin Teases ‘Further Rewards’ for LINEA Holders as Token Tanks 50%

The post Consensys’ Lubin Teases ‘Further Rewards’ for LINEA Holders as Token Tanks 50% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid a messy airdrop, LINEA has lost half its value since launching yesterday. LINEA token holders are being teased with future rewards as prices plunge. Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and blockchain infrastructure firm Consensys, wrote in an X post on Thursday, Sept. 11, that holding LINEA could open “further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens.” He added that MetaMask, also developed by Consensys, and Linea are already working together to make these rewards possible, though details on timing and amounts remain vague. “Holding LINEA tokens signals that you are a Linea community member and are likely engaged in productive Linea Economy activities: building, liquidity provision / staking, using, collecting […],” Lubin wrote in the X post. Based on activity and the length of time a wallet holds LINEA, users could qualify for future airdrops, the Ethereum co-founder explained. “So if we notice, at some date in the future, that you’ve held n LINEA tokens for m days, that just might lead to another token landing in your account. And if n and m are larger numbers, your account might receive a larger reward. Rinse, repeat,” Lubin added. Lubin’s post lands as LINEA gets off to a rocky start, losing half its value in a single day as airdrop recipients seemingly cash out. As of press time, LINEA is trading at $0.023, down over 50% from its all-time high, per CoinGecko data. As The Defiant reported yesterday, despite the mainnet being live for years, the network ran into issues leading up to the token generation event, stopping block production for 46 minutes overnight and leaving many users struggling to claim their airdrops. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/consensys-lubin-teases-further-rewards-for-linea-holders-as-token-tanks-50
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
Tesla now accounts for less than half of Elon Musk’s total net worth

The post Tesla now accounts for less than half of Elon Musk’s total net worth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk no longer holds most of his fortune in Tesla stock, and the company is now trying to throw him a $1 trillion compensation package to keep him from walking away. That’s what Tesla said last week in a proxy filing, warning that his private companies (SpaceX, xAI, and Neuralink) have become far more valuable and now dominate his wealth. The filing, which outlines a new 2025 pay deal, said Elon’s outside ventures “now account for a majority of his wealth” and that unless shareholders approve the new plan, he’ll likely focus more on those businesses instead of Tesla. The company said Elon “has more attractive options today than ever before” and is more tempted to spend his time elsewhere. That’s why the board wants to grant him up to 423.7 million restricted Tesla shares—but only if shareholders vote yes. Tesla offers $1 trillion deal to keep Elon focused Tesla said the new equity award is required to stop Elon from “prioritizing other ventures.” The plan, which could be worth over $1 trillion, was proposed after the company admitted that it’s no longer the center of his financial universe. For most of the last decade, Tesla stock made up the largest chunk of Elon’s net worth. That changed last year. Today, less than half of his wealth comes from Tesla. Estimates vary depending on how you account for an old pay package from 2018 that’s still being disputed. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index puts Elon’s total wealth at around $385 billion, while Forbes estimates it’s closer to $436 billion. The gap between those numbers is tied to the value of that earlier compensation plan, which has been estimated between $60 billion and $100 billion. If that package is restored, or if the interim plan from this new proxy is approved, Elon’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
Why ETH Is Set For Unprecedented Growth

The post Why ETH Is Set For Unprecedented Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unleashing Ethereum’s Strongest Cycle: Why ETH Is Set For Unprecedented Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Unleashing Ethereum’s Strongest Cycle: Why ETH is Set for Unprecedented Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-strongest-cycle-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
Whales Are Hoarding Bitcoin, Small Investors Are Selling: What Does This Mean?

According to onchain data shared by Santiment, cryptocurrency whales have recently started accumulating Bitcoin again. Continue Reading: Whales Are Hoarding Bitcoin, Small Investors Are Selling: What Does This Mean?
Coinstats2025/09/12
Kyrgyzstan Punta a una Riserva Statale di Bitcoin con un Piano di Mining Nazionale

The post Kyrgyzstan Punta a una Riserva Statale di Bitcoin con un Piano di Mining Nazionale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kyrgyzstan Punta a una Riserva Statale di Bitcoin con un Piano di Mining Nazionale | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ha conseguito una laurea magistrale con una tesi sull’evoluzione della tecnologia blockchain, approfondendo in particolare le sue applicazioni nei sistemi economici digitali. Ha collaborato con diverse testate scrivendo articoli su criptovalute, finanza decentralizzata e innovazione tecnologica, e ha partecipato come relatrice a conferenze dedicate all’ecosistema Ethereum. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/kyrgyzstan-punta-a-una-riserva-statale-di-bitcoin-con-un-piano-di-mining-nazionale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
Olympic Medallist Ben Proud Joins The Enhanced Games

The post Olympic Medallist Ben Proud Joins The Enhanced Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ROME, ITALY – AUGUST 17: Ben Proud of Great Britain poses with his Gold medal after winning the Men’s 50m Freestyle Final on Day 7 of the European Aquatics Championships Rome 2022 at the Stadio del Nuoto on August 17, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images Freestyle swimmer Ben Proud has joined the Enhanced Games for next season. The 30-year-old will be the first British swimmer to join the controversial event, which allows the athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs. Proud, who claimed an Olympic silver medal in the men’s 50 freestyle last summer, announced the news on Wednesday. “It’s time for a shift,” Proud wrote. “I will be retiring from traditional swimming to compete in the Enhanced Games. “Stepping into a framework that challenges everything we know about performance, and a chance to chase the outer edge of human potential with the tools and possibilities of our time. This is where my next chapter begins.” After competing in three Olympic Games and claiming six world titles in long-course championships, the athlete believes he has achieved everything he can from the sport. Furthermore, for Proud, the doping violations in swimming have been “incredibly frustrating.”After the doping scandal of 23 Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, he feels the “answers aren’t quite good enough to regain trust in the system.” Proud, who claimed a silver medal in the 50 freestyle at the 2025 World championships, believes signing with Enhanced Games will not “undermine” clean sport but provide new opportunities for him in a different direction. “I will never take anything that I am unsure of. They are not allowing anyone to participate if they are under any stress or health risks,” Proud stated. The Enhanced games will take place in Vegas from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12
