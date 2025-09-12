ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
The Evolution Of Payola Practices
The post The Evolution Of Payola Practices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payola practices are longstanding in the music industry, dating back to Universal Music Group’s $12 million settlement in 2006. AFP via Getty Images When Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” vanished from social media shortly after its release in April 2024, it sparked widespread speculation about whether the “world’s largest music company,” Universal Music Group (UMG), was behind the takedown. The track’s AI-generated Tupac vocals turned a hip-hop feud into a legal battle exposing deeper structural issues in the music industry’s streaming ecosystem. While the Drake-Kendrick feud captured headlines, trophies, and fan loyalty, the legal allegations point to something larger: a call for transparency in a fast-evolving and mostly unregulated digital industry. The Evolution of Payola Practices The music industry’s relationship with promotion has always been fraught, with major labels repeatedly scrutinized for illicit payola practices. In 2006, Universal Music Group and other major labels settled with New York State for $12 million over traditional payola, where radio stations received payments or expensive gifts in exchange for airplay. In 2016, Stephanie Himonidis, a Hispanic public figure known as “Chiquibaby,” and her husband Gerardo Lopez accused their employer, the Spanish Broadcasting System, of firing employees who refused to engage in a payola scheme of charging musicians ‘music spots’ for SBS to play their music on air. The publication of a payola price list by New York radio DJ Funkmaster Flex highlights the ongoing lack of regulation in the music industry surrounding pay-for-play schemes. WireImage Despite decades of enforcement, illegal payola practices appear to persist. According to Drake’s lawsuit, New York radio DJ Funkmaster Flex allegedly published a payola price list in November 2024, including a $350,000 tag for pop radio airplay. Drake further alleges that whistleblowers confirmed the continued existence of pay-for-play schemes, and that UMG paid “at least one radio promoter” to…
PLAY
$0.04483
-7.31%
TAG
$0.0006438
-3.37%
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:47
ແບ່ງປັນ
Breakout Fueled by Institutional Flows Targets $3.60 Mark
The post Breakout Fueled by Institutional Flows Targets $3.60 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP pierced the $3.00 psychological threshold in a heavy-volume session that signaled strong institutional flows. The rally carried the token from $2.96 to $2.99 in 24 hours, with midday breakouts on volumes six times the daily average. Despite facing resistance near $3.02, the market structure suggests accumulation, with bulls defending support around $2.98 as traders gauge momentum for a push toward higher extension levels. News Background • The September 10 midday rally was fueled by a volume explosion of 116.7M and 119.0M units within the 12:00–13:00 hour, far exceeding the 24-hour average of 48.3M.• Futures open interest climbed to $7.94B, showing heightened derivatives positioning alongside spot activity.• Analysts flag a descending triangle breakout scenario with measured targets in the $3.60 area if momentum persists.• Broader risk assets continue to track Federal Reserve expectations, with rate cut bets supporting flows into large-cap crypto assets. Price Action Summary • XRP advanced from $2.96 to $2.99 in the September 9 21:00 to September 10 20:00 trading window, a 1% gain within a $0.09 band.• The breakout occurred during the 12:00–13:00 window, when XRP spiked from $2.98 to $3.02 on 119M volume, setting a short-term resistance zone.• The final hour saw selling pressure push the token to $2.98, before buyers re-established support and closed near $2.99.• Volume spikes of over 1.6M per minute during the late session confirmed institutional bids stepping in at discounted levels. Technical Analysis • Resistance: $3.02 remains the immediate ceiling after multiple rejections during peak trading.• Support: Buyers repeatedly defended $2.98–$2.99 across multiple retests.• Volume: Breakout volumes at midday were six times the daily average, validating the move.• Structure: Higher lows formation suggests sustained accumulation despite resistance caps.• Indicators: Technicals point to a breakout scenario, with Fibonacci extensions projecting potential upside toward $3.60. What Traders Are Watching • Whether XRP…
NEAR
$2.713
-2.51%
SIX
$0.02184
+0.50%
CAP
$0.15206
+3.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Price to $0.50? ETF Frenzy May Be Ultimate Trigger
The post Dogecoin Price to $0.50? ETF Frenzy May Be Ultimate Trigger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of the meme coins, is generating huge buzz in the cryptocurrency space as community members anticipate big news. The frenzy is about the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, with a ticker symbol of DOJE that is expected to launch on Sept. 11. DOGE price targets $0.2680 resistance amid ETF buzz The hype about this launch has triggered movement and price gains for Dogecoin on the market, with the asset climbing by over 15.59% in the last seven days. Notably, a DOGE ETF will broaden access to the meme coin by both retail and institutional investors. You Might Also Like Such a development could lead to increased adoption and upward price movement. The adoption will stem from the increased exposure of the meme coin to individuals and institutions that prefer not to directly hold the asset. Market watchers expect a successful launch to impact the value of DOGE. As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2494, representing a 3.35% uptick in the last 24 hours. As launch hour approaches, DOGE has been on an upward trajectory and hit an intraday peak of $0.253 in earlier trading. Traders are now looking forward to the next resistance level at $0.2680. However, a major hurdle to breaching the next resistance is the low trading volume. Currently, this metric remains in the red zone, down by 11.22% to $3.24 billion. Can Dogecoin flip $0.50? With the current exchange-traded fund hype, it could help push volume into the green zone. If Dogecoin’s volume records a spike coupled with the increased exposure the ETF would bring, the meme coin might be on a journey to $0.50. You Might Also Like Worthy of mention is that the last time Dogecoin soared close to that level was in early December 2024, when it changed hands for $0.4672. Meanwhile,…
HYPE
$54.57
-0.56%
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
PUSH
$0.03628
-0.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:42
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lures SHIB Whales Eyeing A 45X ROI in 2025
The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lures SHIB Whales Eyeing A 45X ROI in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price prediction is gaining fresh steam, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is winning attention in the crypto market as SHIB whales change their strategy. Mutuum Finance is currently at Stage 6 of presale and the token price has been capped at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project raised more than $15.6 million and more than 16,200 investors have invested so far. With estimates predicting a potential 45X ROI, Mutuum Finance is turning out to be a low-risk giant in decentralized finance (DeFi). Shiba Inu Meets Resistance as Momentum Remains Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) sits at $0.00001308 with intraday volatility ranging from $0.00001263 to $0.00001309. The token continues in consolidation below pivotal resistance around $0.00001234–$0.00001300, with minimal upside momentum, recent technical structures like a descending triangle pointing towards a potential breakout being imminent, though bearish structures still prevail. As investors start to shift focus towards new DeFi opportunities, products such as Mutuum Finance are starting to quietly gain traction alongside SHIB. Official Bug Bounty Program Mutuum Finance and CertiK have introduced an official Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000 USDT for white-hat hackers to help identify bugs in the project’s codebase. The program scores potential issues on four severity levels: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are enhancing security, protecting investors, and protecting users on the platform. Interest and Liquidity Models The project applies a dynamic interest rate model to maintain the liquidity of the platform in equilibrium. Lower rates encourage more individuals to borrow when there is high demand for borrowed funds. Individuals will repay more and inject more money into circulation when the rates are low. Borrowing may also be on fixed rates, which are above floating but can be re-negotiated upon changes in the market conditions. Fixed rates are only…
WHITE
$0.0004129
-1.10%
CHANGE
$0.00198767
+0.11%
SHIB
$0.00001369
-3.25%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hyperliquid removes Team $HYPE from USDH vote, enabling pure governance and possible Paxos win
The post Hyperliquid removes Team $HYPE from USDH vote, enabling pure governance and possible Paxos win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hyperliquid removed team-staked $HYPE tokens from USDH vote weighting, increasing community control. This governance change improves fairness and boosts the chances for Paxos to win the USDH ticker. Hyperliquid removed team-staked $HYPE tokens from validator weighting in the USDH vote today, reducing Native Market’s voting weight from 75% to 66% and creating a pure governance structure for the stablecoin ticker decision. The move excludes team-staked tokens from the weighting calculation, diminishing insider influence and expanding community input on the stablecoin partnership. This change opens the possibility for Paxos to secure the USDH ticker, with their proposal offering 95% of USDH reserve yield for $HYPE token buybacks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/hyperliquid-governance-usdh-vote/
CHANGE
$0.00198767
+0.11%
HYPE
$54.57
-0.56%
MOVE
$0.1285
-0.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why We’re Falling In Love With Coach Again
The post Why We’re Falling In Love With Coach Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fashion rarely grants second chances. Once a brand becomes shorthand for “yesterday’s bag,” it can take decades to claw back credibility, if it comes back at all. Yet Coach has done something remarkable. It hasn’t just returned to relevance; it has reignited affection with the fashion set. And how. Coach USA Fashion rarely grants second chances. Once a brand becomes shorthand for “yesterday’s bag,” it can take decades to claw back credibility, if it comes back at all. Yet Coach has done something remarkable. It hasn’t just returned to relevance; it has reignited affection with the fashion set. And how. Not nostalgia, but recognition Consumers are not indulging in a retro revival for novelty’s sake. Gen Z’s rediscovery of Coach through TikTok unboxings and resale platforms is not about irony or costume. It is about recognition of quality leather, of careful craftsmanship and for a brand that feels grounded when so much of fashion feels disposable. Coach sits with a quiet authority that resonates precisely because it refuses to shout. And recognition matters. In an era when many brands chase attention through oversized logos and fast-changing aesthetics, Coach has found a rhythm that feels steady and enduring. The value today’s consumer seeks is not only in the product itself but in the reassurance that it can last, both in use and in meaning. The strategy behind the sentiment At Tapestry’s Investor Day, Coach was presented as the group’s growth engine, with ambitions to scale to $10 billion in sales. The “Amplify” strategy: expanding into footwear, deepening global store networks, embedding experiences into retail, is all built to drive momentum. But of course figures alone do not explain the ‘why’ of consumers choosing to reconnect with Coach again. The Fall 2025 campaign features Hollywood actress Elle Fanning, NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum,…
T
$0.01673
+0.05%
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
USA
$0.0000007659
+3.71%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:38
ແບ່ງປັນ
DATs Shift From Scarcity Premium to Competitive PvP
The post DATs Shift From Scarcity Premium to Competitive PvP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital asset treasury market is entering a fierce “PvP” phase, where the early movers’ advantage is no longer a guaranteed ticket to growth. Institutional treasuries have accumulated over 1 million BTC and nearly 5% of the circulating ETH supply. This accumulation turns them into players directly influencing market supply and demand. Which organizations will actively leverage this advantage to lead the game? Which ones will fall behind in the next wave of intense competition? PvP: The Selection of the Strong? David Duong — Head of Research at Coinbase — recently emphasized that the digital asset treasury (DAT) market is entering a “player-versus-player” (PvP) stage. The scarcity premium enjoyed by early entrants is fading. The market now demands superior trade execution, governance, and strategic differentiation to maintain a competitive edge. Sponsored Sponsored “We think technical demand from digital asset treasuries will provide ongoing support for crypto markets in the short term. But the DAT phenomenon has reached a critical inflection point,” Duong shared. According to Duong, the market is no longer in the early-adoption phase that characterized the past 6–9 months. However, this does not mean the market is nearing its endgame. DATs and public companies hold over 1 million BTC, about 5% of the supply. This represents a symbolic threshold reflecting their identifiable influence on spot market supply and demand dynamics. Leading ETH-specific DATs own roughly 4.9 million ETH, valued at about $21.3 billion. This represents over 4% of the total ETH circulating supply. The shift into the “PvP” phase has two clear implications. As more institutions accumulate large amounts of BTC and ETH, institutional demand will increase. This demand will periodically support prices in the short term, resembling the liquidity boost seen when ETFs drive activity in spot markets. Researchers found that institutional products like ETFs improve liquidity…
BTC
$115,500
+0.12%
MORE
$0.09672
+1.36%
GAME
$25.2355
-0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
From Bitcoin to Property: Why Crypto Investors are Moving into Dubai Real Estate?
Crypto millionaires are converting Bitcoin fortunes into Dubai property at record pace
REAL
$0.06393
-0.26%
WHY
$0.00000003795
+31.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 04:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license
The post Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of The Chiliz Group, has officially obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This achievement marks a milestone: SES is the first MiCA-authorized entity in the blockchain sector applied to sports, known as SportFi, within the European Union. With this authorization, over 400 million European sports fans can now access regulated crypto-asset services through a compliant infrastructure, paving the way for a new era of security and transparency in the digital world of sports. Chiliz publishes the MiCA-compliant white paper for the CHZ token In parallel with the authorization of SES, Chiliz has published a white paper compliant with the MiCA regulation for its CHZ token. This document, drafted according to the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), ensures transparency and regulatory clarity for the entire SportFi ecosystem. The publication of the white paper represents a further step forward in Chiliz’s commitment to compliance and consumer protection. Socios Europe Services: the first MiCA-authorized sports platform A new standard for consumer protection With the MiCA license, Socios Europe Services Limited becomes the first sports-focused platform authorized to offer regulated crypto-asset services in all 27 countries of the European Union. Users can now buy and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com through a fully regulated gateway, setting a new standard for consumer protection in the digital sports economy. Regulated Services and Innovation The MiCA license covers several key services, including: Custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients Exchange of crypto-assets with funds Placement of crypto-assets Crypto-asset transfer services on behalf of clients These regulated services stand out from activities not covered by MiCA, such as fan engagement surveys, loyalty programs, and access to third-party dApps, which remain outside the scope of the regulation. Improvements…
WHITE
$0.0004129
-1.10%
CHZ
$0.04252
-2.07%
TOKEN
$0.01452
-3.64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?
U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
T
$0.01673
+0.05%
U
$0.01444
+39.24%
DEBT
$0.0015645
-5.87%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 04:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position