2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Hedera (HBAR) Price Nears Next Rally: Here’s What Needs to Happen First

Hedera (HBAR) Price Nears Next Rally: Here’s What Needs to Happen First

The past few weeks saw HBAR trade between $0.21 and $0.27, a tight range that could have traders watching for which side wins.  WorldofChart and Butterfly, two crypto analysis pages on X, each shared clear takes on what could follow. Chart analyses from both sources give a useful way to think about possible scenarios. The
SphereX
HERE$0.000189-10.00%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01232-5.88%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24059-1.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
No More Empty Bets: Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ Turns Every Wager Into Rewards!

No More Empty Bets: Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ Turns Every Wager Into Rewards!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/spartans-10-cashrake-brings-instant-rewards-on-every-bet/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09672+1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017653+0.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Want to Retire With Crypto? Here Are 5 Underrated Altcoins to Accumulate Now

Want to Retire With Crypto? Here Are 5 Underrated Altcoins to Accumulate Now

Cryptocurrency is evolving, and retirement plans are changing beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts now recommend investing in smaller-capacity altcoins that are still in the early stages of development. In addition to their infrastructural relevance, these tokens may offer prospects for exponential growth. The following five projects are worth accumulating: Injective (INJ), Firo (FIRO), ZKSync (ZKS), […]
SphereX
HERE$0.000189-10.00%
MAY
MAY$0.0522+11.53%
Injective
INJ$14.06-2.15%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 05:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Epstein Ties Bring Down UK Ambassador To US

Epstein Ties Bring Down UK Ambassador To US

The post Epstein Ties Bring Down UK Ambassador To US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline British Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington on Thursday following the release of more than 100 emails that show Mandelson offering sympathy, encouragement and even strategic advice to the disgraced financier even after his 2006 arrest and 2008 jailing for soliciting sex from a minor. WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 08: Peter Mandelson, former British Ambassador to the United States during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Bloomberg obtained more than 100 previously unreported emails between Mandelson and Epstein from 2005 to 2010, showing the relationship was deeper than previously known. From the moment the first allegations against Epstein became public in 2006, Mandelson encouraged Epstein to adopt tactics from Sun Tzu’s Art of War in fighting prosecutors, repeatedly stressing “strategy, strategy, strategy.” Even after Palm Beach police detailed Epstein’s involvement with a 14-year-old victim in 2006, Mandelson assured Epstein he was “here whenever you need.” In June 2008, the day before Epstein was admitted to a Florida jail to begin serving time for soliciting sex from a minor, Mandelson wrote he felt “hopeless and furious” at the allegations, telling Epstein to “be philosophical” and to “show the world how strong you are” before signing off, saying: “your friends stay with you and love you.” In the emails—which also included personal exchanges, from Mandelson arranging to send Epstein a book to Epstein offering to cover his travel costs to Epstein’s Caribbean island—Epstein told Mandelson prosecutors had “very bad info,” and he had passed a polygraph and “of course passed with flying colrs [sic].” Crucial Quote On the Harry Cole Saves The West podcast this week, Mandelson described the published correspondences as “embarrassing,” conceded he “regrets carrying…
Sex Token
SEX$46,365.07-0.46%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004129-1.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.756-3.88%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethena Withdraws From Hyperliquid USDH Competition

Ethena Withdraws From Hyperliquid USDH Competition

The post Ethena Withdraws From Hyperliquid USDH Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Shift: Ethena Withdraws From Hyperliquid USDH Competition Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Shift: Ethena Withdraws from Hyperliquid USDH Competition Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethena-withdraws-from-hyperliquid/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017653+0.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:58
ແບ່ງປັນ
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.05%
holoride
RIDE$0.001034-0.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
CPOP Adds $33M in Bitcoin; Treasury Move Spurs 56% Stock Spike, Then Pullback

CPOP Adds $33M in Bitcoin; Treasury Move Spurs 56% Stock Spike, Then Pullback

Chinese entertainment company CPOP has acquired 300 Bitcoin worth $33 million for its new crypto treasury fund. Following Tuesday’s announcement, the company’s stock surged 56% from $1.35 to $2.11 before retreating to $1.56 amid broader market volatility. This latest acquisition follows CPOP’s July announcement of plans to enter crypto markets, which initially drove shares up 270% from around $0.50 as investors anticipated the company’s digital asset shift. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. has established what it calls a diversified crypto fund pool targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BOT alongside other promising Web3 entertainment projects. CPOP’s Web3 Entertainment Vision Takes Shape CEO Huang Zhuoqin positioned the acquisition as foundational to building “a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem” spanning live events, digital content, and artist management. Building on this vision, the executive outlined plans to transform entertainment “from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets,” directly connecting traditional Chinese pop culture with blockchain technology. This strategic approach extends CPOP’s July framework, which originally identified cryptocurrency’s potential for efficient payment processing across ticketing systems and merchandise sales. Beyond payment efficiency, the Xiamen-based company showed how digital assets could integrate with offline events, digital collectibles, and fan economies within its broader entertainment ecosystem. With operations spanning live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film production, and multi-channel network services, CPOP’s diversified business model uniquely positions it for Web3 integration. Accordingly, the fund will target promising cryptocurrencies in Web3 entertainment, high-value investment projects, strategic equity opportunities, and artist incubation initiatives that align with these existing capabilities. Corporate Bitcoin Movement Expands Amid Growing Scrutiny CPOP joins a rapidly expanding corporate Bitcoin movement that has accumulated 3.71 million BTC, worth approximately $428 billion, across 325 entities.Source: BitcoinTreasuries This strategy mirrors a centuries-old wealth-building playbook of borrowing in depreciating fiat currency to acquire scarce assets, as executed by everyone from Fred Trump’s FHA-leveraged real estate empire to Hugo Stinnes buying hard assets with devaluing German marks during hyperinflation. Corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoin daily over the past 20 months, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. Strategy dominates with 638,460 BTC, though Michael Saylor’s company faces pressure as its stock’s premium to Bitcoin net asset value compresses. The corporate treasury trend has gained particular momentum across Asia, where Sora Ventures has launched a $1 billion Bitcoin fund targeting institutional investors seeking digital asset exposure. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet holds over 20,000 BTC and secured shareholder approval for up to $884 million in additional purchases, while HashKey Group has announced a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury ecosystem fund. Regional regulatory clarity in jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Singapore has encouraged institutional participation compared woth uncertain regulatory environments elsewhere. However, unlike historical real estate plays that generated rental income to service debt, Bitcoin produces no cash flow, forcing companies to rely on other operations or asset appreciation to cover interest payments. The corporate Bitcoin treasury movement faces mounting scrutiny from analysts who warn that most participants “won’t survive credit cycle” pressures in rising interest rate environments. Credit rating agencies, including Morningstar DBRS, caution that crypto treasury strategies may heighten rather than diversify credit risks due to Bitcoin’s inherent volatility. The transition from ultra-low to higher interest rates exposes structural weaknesses in strategies designed for cheap capital environments. Multiple class-action lawsuits have targeted Strategy’s aggressive financing model, with investors questioning whether such debt-heavy approaches can sustain a continued acquisition pace. Despite growing concerns, institutional adoption continues to expand globally, with Kazakhstan launching Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund increasing indirect Bitcoin exposure by 192%.
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-0.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoNews2025/09/12 04:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Holds 4% Above STH Cost Basis As Mature Bull Cycle Demands Discounts

Bitcoin Holds 4% Above STH Cost Basis As Mature Bull Cycle Demands Discounts

The post Bitcoin Holds 4% Above STH Cost Basis As Mature Bull Cycle Demands Discounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has slipped more than 8% from its all-time high of $124,500, fueling bearish sentiment across the market. While this correction is relatively modest compared to previous drawdowns in the current cycle, the tone surrounding BTC has turned noticeably negative. Traders and investors appear cautious, with many questioning whether the market has the strength to stage another push higher in the short term. Top analyst Axel Adler provided insights that add important context to the current landscape. According to Adler, Bitcoin is now trading with only a 4% markup above the average purchase price of Short-Term Holders (STHs). This minimal premium highlights how close BTC is to levels where recent buyers entered the market. Historically, such narrow margins suggest that confidence among short-term participants is fragile, as even slight downward moves could push many holders into losses. This dynamic helps explain why sentiment feels heavier than the actual size of the correction might justify. While long-term fundamentals remain intact, the short-term picture reflects a tense phase in which buyers are hesitant, and bears see an opportunity to press their advantage. For Bitcoin, holding above critical support may prove decisive in shaping the next move. Bitcoin, Fed Cuts, And The Need For Discounts According to Adler, the recent Federal Reserve rate cut provides a supportive backdrop for risk assets like Bitcoin. Lower rates traditionally boost liquidity, which tends to benefit equities and crypto alike. However, Adler cautions against assuming that monetary easing guarantees a smooth rally. He reminds investors that markets often behave with a “buy the rumor, sell the news” pattern, where initial optimism gives way to volatility as traders lock in profits. Adler emphasizes that the real demand for Bitcoin will only emerge if the market presents obvious discounts. Historically, sharp pullbacks have attracted sidelined buyers, fueling stronger rallies.…
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,500+0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09672+1.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
ADA Targets $3 on Fed Cuts

ADA Targets $3 on Fed Cuts

The post ADA Targets $3 on Fed Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin markets may be breaking out of recent tight ranges, with smaller-cap tokens showing early strength. Predictions suggest ADA could rally 30% or more if the Fed cuts rates in September. ADA has risen over 150% in the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Altcoin markets have been moving in tight ranges for weeks, testing both the patience and conviction of traders. Each attempt to break higher was met with resistance, leading to repeated pullbacks. But now, the trend appears to be changing.  Market data shows that smaller-cap tokens outside the top 10 are starting to move. The timing seems to be perfect. Upcoming inflation data, including producer and consumer price indexes, could add more fuel to the move if they come in lower. Related: Top 4 ‘Low Risk High Gains’ Altcoins To Buy Before September 17 Fed’s September Decision Could Drive ADA Toward $3 Given these altcoin chart patterns and upcoming decisions, a prediction is making the rounds that if the Fed follows through with cuts in September, ADA could rally by 30% or more, potentially pushing the price toward the $3 mark. How Has ADA Performed Compared to Other Coins? Over the past year, ADA rose more than 150%, outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The token recently climbed to $0.88 and continues to hold strong support levels.  What Do Analysts See on the Charts? Analyst Michael van de Poppe has observed that ADA has stayed above the 20-week moving average on both its Bitcoin and Tether trading pairs. He described this as an important signal that momentum is shifting in favor of buyers. On the ADA/BTC chart, the coin has held support near 0.00000780 BTC. Poppe pointed out that the next key level sits at 0.00001536 BTC, which would mark a significant move higher if tested.  Source:…
NEAR
NEAR$2.713-2.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,500+0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09672+1.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
USDH Competition Heats Up As OpenEden and BitGo Round Out The List

USDH Competition Heats Up As OpenEden and BitGo Round Out The List

The post USDH Competition Heats Up As OpenEden and BitGo Round Out The List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real-world asset tokenization platform OpenEden and crypto infrastructure provider BitGo have entered the competition to issue Hyperliquid’s planned native stablecoin, USDH, bringing the number of contenders to eight. Hyperliquid validators will start voting for the USDH proposal from Thursday and will be able to cast their votes until Sunday. Other suitors include Ethena, Paxos, Frax, Agora, Native Markets and Sky. The winning bid will decide how it will manage Hyperliquid’s $5.9 billion stablecoin reserve, with 95.56% of it held in USDC (USDC), according to DefiLlama. OpenEden’s bid for USDH  OpenEden’s founder and CEO Jeremy Ng on Wednesday laid out the platform’s proposal on how it will handle USDH were it to win the bid. The RWA platform pledged to distribute all the yield it will generate from the USDH reserves to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, which will include buybacks.  It will additionally use the proceeds from minting and redeeming USDH to buy back Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and distribute it to the Hyperliquid validators. The company has earmarked 3% of its native EDEN token supply to provide additional incentives, which could be boosted in the future. USDH reserves will be stored in a tokenized US Treasury Bills Fund, whose custody will be under The Bank of New York Mellon. The company has partnered with The Bank of New York Mellon, Chainlink, AEON Pay and Monarq Asset Management for adoption. BitGo touts regulatory prowess Meanwhile, BitGo said it will leverage US dollar-backed liquid assets, bank deposits, short-term treasury bills and more for minting and redeeming USDH. The company stated that it will use Chainlink’s crosschain interoperability protocol to maintain interoperability between chains. The yield from the underlying assets will be used to buy and stake HYPE tokens, with the company taking a 0.3% fee of the total reserves. BitGo touted its regulatory compliance…
CreatorBid
BID$0.1029-12.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.57-0.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:48
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position