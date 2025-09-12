CPOP Adds $33M in Bitcoin; Treasury Move Spurs 56% Stock Spike, Then Pullback

Chinese entertainment company CPOP has acquired 300 Bitcoin worth $33 million for its new crypto treasury fund. Following Tuesday’s announcement, the company’s stock surged 56% from $1.35 to $2.11 before retreating to $1.56 amid broader market volatility. This latest acquisition follows CPOP’s July announcement of plans to enter crypto markets, which initially drove shares up 270% from around $0.50 as investors anticipated the company’s digital asset shift. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. has established what it calls a diversified crypto fund pool targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BOT alongside other promising Web3 entertainment projects. CPOP’s Web3 Entertainment Vision Takes Shape CEO Huang Zhuoqin positioned the acquisition as foundational to building “a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem” spanning live events, digital content, and artist management. Building on this vision, the executive outlined plans to transform entertainment “from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets,” directly connecting traditional Chinese pop culture with blockchain technology. This strategic approach extends CPOP’s July framework, which originally identified cryptocurrency’s potential for efficient payment processing across ticketing systems and merchandise sales. Beyond payment efficiency, the Xiamen-based company showed how digital assets could integrate with offline events, digital collectibles, and fan economies within its broader entertainment ecosystem. With operations spanning live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film production, and multi-channel network services, CPOP’s diversified business model uniquely positions it for Web3 integration. Accordingly, the fund will target promising cryptocurrencies in Web3 entertainment, high-value investment projects, strategic equity opportunities, and artist incubation initiatives that align with these existing capabilities. Corporate Bitcoin Movement Expands Amid Growing Scrutiny CPOP joins a rapidly expanding corporate Bitcoin movement that has accumulated 3.71 million BTC, worth approximately $428 billion, across 325 entities.Source: BitcoinTreasuries This strategy mirrors a centuries-old wealth-building playbook of borrowing in depreciating fiat currency to acquire scarce assets, as executed by everyone from Fred Trump’s FHA-leveraged real estate empire to Hugo Stinnes buying hard assets with devaluing German marks during hyperinflation. Corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoin daily over the past 20 months, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. Strategy dominates with 638,460 BTC, though Michael Saylor’s company faces pressure as its stock’s premium to Bitcoin net asset value compresses. The corporate treasury trend has gained particular momentum across Asia, where Sora Ventures has launched a $1 billion Bitcoin fund targeting institutional investors seeking digital asset exposure. Tokyo-listed Metaplanet holds over 20,000 BTC and secured shareholder approval for up to $884 million in additional purchases, while HashKey Group has announced a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury ecosystem fund. Regional regulatory clarity in jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Singapore has encouraged institutional participation compared woth uncertain regulatory environments elsewhere. However, unlike historical real estate plays that generated rental income to service debt, Bitcoin produces no cash flow, forcing companies to rely on other operations or asset appreciation to cover interest payments. The corporate Bitcoin treasury movement faces mounting scrutiny from analysts who warn that most participants “won’t survive credit cycle” pressures in rising interest rate environments. Credit rating agencies, including Morningstar DBRS, caution that crypto treasury strategies may heighten rather than diversify credit risks due to Bitcoin’s inherent volatility. The transition from ultra-low to higher interest rates exposes structural weaknesses in strategies designed for cheap capital environments. Multiple class-action lawsuits have targeted Strategy’s aggressive financing model, with investors questioning whether such debt-heavy approaches can sustain a continued acquisition pace. Despite growing concerns, institutional adoption continues to expand globally, with Kazakhstan launching Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund increasing indirect Bitcoin exposure by 192%.