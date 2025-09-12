Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Spikes 150% as Kiln Unstakes All Its ETH

The post Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Spikes 150% as Kiln Unstakes All Its ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the staked SOL exploit on SwissBorg involving Kiln’s API, the staking provider said it’s exiting all of its ETH validators “out of an abundance of caution” Kiln is exiting all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators after a security breach that appeared to involve its API triggered an exploit of SwissBorg’s staked Solana (SOL) holdings, resulting in the loss of more than $40 million. In a Sept. 9 blog post, Kiln — a crypto staking provider with over $15 billion in crypto staked across multiple blockchain networks — said that the move is a “precautionary measure designed to ensure the continued integrity of the staked assets.” Over the past 24 hours, the queue to exit Ethereum validators jumped about 150% from around 1 million ETH on Sept. 10 to a total of 2.6 million ETH in line to unstake by press time, with an estimated wait time of more than 45 days, per data from Validator Queue. ETH validator exit queue in the past 7 days. Source: Validator Queue Data from Dune Analytics indicates that Kiln had over 1.6 million ETH across 51,000 validators, making it the fifth-largest entity by staked ETH before its exit this week. Top ETH stakers. Source: Dune Analytics Kiln said that a full post-mortem of the SwissBorg exploit will be shared once its review is complete, clarifying that “at this time, there is no indication of any funds loss other than the SwissBorg incident.” Speaking with The Defiant, a spokesperson for Kiln said that the company exited all of its Ethereum staked positions from validators “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that these assets “will be returned safely to users’ wallets.” “Kiln continues to cooperate closely with law enforcement and experts to understand the full scope of this incident. We remain in close contact…