Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap
The Dutch bonus cap is often criticized for limiting variable pay for employees in the financial sector to no more than 20% of their fixed annual salary, with stakeholders claiming that it makes it hard to compete for talent against countries with less stringent rules. Eelco Heinen is once again warning Dutch lawmakers that the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 05:10
OnRe Launches Points Program
The post OnRe Launches Points Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnRe, the onchain asset manager delivering institutional-grade yield to DeFi, today launched OnRe Points, a rewards program designed to incentivize meaningful participation in the ONyc ecosystem. Unlike traditional liquidity mining, OnRe Points reward genuine capital efficiency by tracking how ONyc is actively deployed across DeFi protocols, strengthening its utility as Solana’s premier collateral asset. Rewarding Capital Efficiency OnRe points mark a shift from passive token farming to active ecosystem building. By rewarding ONyc’s deployment across DeFi protocols, the program creates a direct link between user activity and ecosystem growth. “OnRe was built on a simple principle: capital should work as efficiently as possible,” said Dan Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO at OnRe. “ONyc is our foundation – a stable, yielding asset backed by reinsurance premiums and collateral interest. With OnRe Points, we’re rewarding users who put that capital to work in ways that reinforce the entire ecosystem.“ Multi-Tiered Rewards for DeFi Strategies Points accrue daily with strategic multipliers that reward DeFi participation: Base Holding (1x): 1 point per ONyc per day for asset holders, providing baseline rewards while accessing real-world yield from reinsurance performance. Liquidity Provision (2x): Double rewards for providing ONyc liquidity on leading Solana DEXs including Kamino, Orca, and Raydium. LPs support deeper markets and tighter spreads, earning both multipliers and trading fees. Lending and Borrowing (3x): Triple rewards for supplying ONyc as collateral to lending protocols like Kamino and Loopscale. Advanced users deploying looping strategies receive multipliers that scale with leverage, rewarding capital efficiency through recursive deposits that boost yields while maintaining exposure to ONyc. Yield Trading (4x): Maximum rewards for providing liquidity and holding YT-ONyc on Exponent. YT (Yield Tokens) give LPs the ability to speculate on the future yield of the underlying asset. Bonus campaigns will add extra rewards tied to social engagement, partnership launches, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:10
Coinbase Files Motion to Sanction SEC Over Missing Gensler Texts
TLDR Coinbase has filed a legal motion against the SEC over the deletion of former Chair Gary Gensler’s text messages. The company claims the SEC failed to provide comprehensive communications about Ethereum and digital asset matters. Coinbase accuses the SEC of delaying searches and using narrow search terms, hindering a full review of key information. [...] The post Coinbase Files Motion to Sanction SEC Over Missing Gensler Texts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 05:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
Can Bitcoin Match Gold's Historic Rally? Analysts See Key Test Ahead
Gold's climb to an inflation-adjusted record puts a spotlight on Bitcoin's ability to maintain momentum, QCP says.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:03
Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Spikes 150% as Kiln Unstakes All Its ETH
The post Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Spikes 150% as Kiln Unstakes All Its ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the staked SOL exploit on SwissBorg involving Kiln’s API, the staking provider said it’s exiting all of its ETH validators “out of an abundance of caution” Kiln is exiting all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators after a security breach that appeared to involve its API triggered an exploit of SwissBorg’s staked Solana (SOL) holdings, resulting in the loss of more than $40 million. In a Sept. 9 blog post, Kiln — a crypto staking provider with over $15 billion in crypto staked across multiple blockchain networks — said that the move is a “precautionary measure designed to ensure the continued integrity of the staked assets.” Over the past 24 hours, the queue to exit Ethereum validators jumped about 150% from around 1 million ETH on Sept. 10 to a total of 2.6 million ETH in line to unstake by press time, with an estimated wait time of more than 45 days, per data from Validator Queue. ETH validator exit queue in the past 7 days. Source: Validator Queue Data from Dune Analytics indicates that Kiln had over 1.6 million ETH across 51,000 validators, making it the fifth-largest entity by staked ETH before its exit this week. Top ETH stakers. Source: Dune Analytics Kiln said that a full post-mortem of the SwissBorg exploit will be shared once its review is complete, clarifying that “at this time, there is no indication of any funds loss other than the SwissBorg incident.” Speaking with The Defiant, a spokesperson for Kiln said that the company exited all of its Ethereum staked positions from validators “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that these assets “will be returned safely to users’ wallets.” “Kiln continues to cooperate closely with law enforcement and experts to understand the full scope of this incident. We remain in close contact…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:01
Bitcoin (BTC) Price at a “Very Critical Crossroads” – Analysts Reveal What It Takes to Avoid a Drop to $93,000
Cryptocurrency analysis firm Glassnode reported that the Bitcoin price is currently in a very critical region. Continue Reading: Bitcoin (BTC) Price at a “Very Critical Crossroads” – Analysts Reveal What It Takes to Avoid a Drop to $93,000
Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:01
Bitcoin Market Sees Heavy LTH Selling but ETFs Step In
Data from CryptoQuant shows that wallets holding Bitcoin for over five months reduced their balances by about 183,000 BTC in […] The post Bitcoin Market Sees Heavy LTH Selling but ETFs Step In appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/12 05:01
Market Expert Says Sell All Your XRP Once This Happens
Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has alluded to an event that could warrant investors having to offload their XRP holdings. The analyst described this potential event as a sign and urged investors to sell everything if it ever happens. Analyst Advises XRP Holders To Sell If This Happens In an X post, Egrag Crypto said that […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 05:00
Instant Crypto Withdrawals Casino Sites: Spartans, Stake, Rollbit
Fast Cashouts Tested in 2025: Spartans, Stake.com, or Rollbit for the Quickest Instant Crypto Withdrawal Casino? For online betting, the real test of a platform is not how exciting the games are but how quickly winnings reach your account. Payout speed defines trust. Too often, players get stuck in long approval lines, KYC checks, or […] The post Instant Crypto Withdrawals Casino Sites: Spartans, Stake, Rollbit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 05:00
BlockDAG Ships Miners and Hits $405M in Presale, ONDO Volume Soars and Stellar Struggles at Resistance!
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-ships-hardware-as-ondo-rallies-and-xlm-fights-resistance/
Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:00
