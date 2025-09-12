2025-09-15 Monday

Ethena Withdraws from $5.5 Billion Hyperliquid Stablecoin Race

Ethena Labs has pulled out of the heated competition to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin, leaving Native Markets as the clear frontrunner in a contest worth billions of dollars.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/12 05:20
Bitcoin Hyper Raises $200K in 24 Hours to Smash $15M in Presale – Can It Repeat Bitcoin’s 227,000,000% Run?

Bitcoin Hyper has passed $15M in presale, including $200K in 24 hours. The SVM-based Layer-2 anchors state to Bitcoin while targeting Solana-level throughput and offers a canonical bridge for wrapped BTC. It has announced SPL compatibility to port Solana dApps. Backers have compared it to BTC.
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:20
SHIB Price Forecast as LEASH V2 Rollout Expands Cross-Chain — Is a 200% Rally Ahead?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:19
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Near $114K as Protests, ETH Demand Lift Crypto

Bitcoin holds near $114K as protests fuel crypto demand, ETH treasuries surge, and Russia weighs a state-backed crypto bank. Could BTC rally to $130K?
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:19
Ethereum Core Developer Pay Revealed as Below Market Rate

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-core-developer-pay-gap/
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:17
Move Over, Top Cat – Ricky Gervais Brings ‘Alley Cats’ To Netflix

The post Move Over, Top Cat – Ricky Gervais Brings ‘Alley Cats’ To Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alley Cats. (L to R) Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix Top Cat, of course, was the 1960s animated Hanna Barbera classic street-smart feline leader, Top Cat, and his gang of alley cats as they scheme and hustle their way through the streets of New York City, often outwitting the hapless Officer Dibble. Essentially, Top Cat paid homage to the style and tone of Sergeant Bilko (aka The Silvers Show), bringing those con-artist antics to a cartoon audience. And today Netflix has announced a new gaggle of feline characters in Alley Cats. Alley Cats, from Ricky Gervais and UK-based Blink Industries, is an adult animated comedy which, per the logline, “follows a group of feral British cats as they navigate friendship, rivalry, and the absurdities of everyday life.” Gervais not only co-created the series but also voices one of the main characters, Gus — a fat, lazy, opinionated cat who thinks he’s cleverer and braver than he really is. Joining him in the voice cast are Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way. Set in 2D animation style, Alley Cats is slated for six 15-minute episodes in 2026. Blending Gervais’s signature humor with social satire, the series is Netflix’s latest effort to tap into the popularity once enjoyed by adult animated Sunday-night programming on Fox. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/11/move-over-top-catricky-gervais-brings-alley-cats-to-netflix/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:17
Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Raising Over $25 Million & Dogecoin Price Predictions After DOGE ETF Talks

The PayFi revolution is taking shape as Remittix smashes through $25 million raised with over 656 million tokens sold at $0.1050 each. This milestone has set the token apart as one of the best crypto projects of 2025, catching the eye of early-stage crypto investors. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s ETF story is dominating headlines, prompting a fresh [...] The post Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Raising Over $25 Million & Dogecoin Price Predictions After DOGE ETF Talks appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:15
‘We’re funding our competitor’ – Solana eyes SOL-backed stablecoin

The post ‘We’re funding our competitor’ – Solana eyes SOL-backed stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Key Takeaways Hyperliquid’s push for USDH has got other chains like Solana thinking of making a similar move, instead of helping ‘fund’ Coinbase’s Base by relying on USDC. Will Circle handle the pressure?  Solana [SOL] leaders now want a new stablecoin aligned to its ecosystem, thanks to the eye-opening bidding wars for a Hyperliquid [HYPE]-aligned USDH issuer.  For those unfamiliar, Hyperliquid plans to replace USDC with its native stablecoin, USDH.  The platform plans to allocate over 90% of the yield generated from USDH reserves toward value accrual, primarily through HYPE token buybacks and other ecosystem-enhancing mechanisms And top issuers are fighting for this deal. So, why not do the same for Solana? Well, that’s the proposal Mert Mumtaz, founder of Solana-based Helius Labs, floated.  “Warming up to the idea that Solana should enshrine a stablecoin. 50% burn of the yield goes back to burning SOL. Solana is currently funding its biggest competitor on a commodity!!!” Source: X USDC at crossroads? Mumtaz noted that SOL-aligned digital asset treasuries (DATs) could emerge as competitors to existing stablecoin issuers, capturing yield that would otherwise flow to Coinbase’s Base chain.  It’s important to highlight that Coinbase receives roughly 50% of Circle’s USDC revenue, including interest earned.  Currently, USDC dominates Solana’s stablecoin market, accounting for 70% of supply with $8.5 billion in circulation, according to DeFiLlama. Source: DeFiLlama/AMBCrypto At 4% interest rate, that’s over $340 million yield on USDC circulation on an annualized basis. But all the yield is split between Coinbase and Circle, and not Solana.  Interestingly, Solana Co-Founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, and VC Multicoin Capital supported Mumtaz’s idea.  In fact, Tushar Jain, founder of Multicoin Capital, said both Solana and Ethereum [ETH] should go the Hyperliquid way.  “Why should Circle keep all of the interest revenue from USDC on Solana? Fwiw, Ethereum should do…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:15
Bitcoin Miner Outflows Hit Record Lows: Why Miners Are Holding Onto BTC

The post Bitcoin Miner Outflows Hit Record Lows: Why Miners Are Holding Onto BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Hit Record Lows: Why Miners Are Holding Onto BTC | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:12
ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app. Start mining and enjoy daily returns on your existing tokens.

The post ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app. Start mining and enjoy daily returns on your existing tokens. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALL4 Mining today announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining app, designed to help everyday users mine XRP (Ripple). Known for its fast transaction confirmations and low fees, XRP is an ideal choice for cloud mining. Users simply hold XRP and can convert it into mining power through the ALL4 Mining platform. Without expensive hardware or complex setup, users can start mining and potentially earn up to $10,000 or more in daily profits. A spokesperson for ALL4 Mining said: “Our new mobile app marks a significant milestone in truly democratizing AI-powered mining in the digital currency sector, enabling users to quickly participate in the emerging mining landscape. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the cryptocurrency industry, cloud mining is entering a new era of intelligence and automation.” ALL4 Mining, a global crypto infrastructure platform, today officially announced the launch of its AI-powered mobile cloud mining app. The app uses XRP (Ripple) to activate Bitcoin miners, providing global users with a smarter and more convenient mining experience and a more efficient and convenient solution for Bitcoin passive income. What is ALL4 Mining? How can you easily start your cryptocurrency journey? ALL4 Mining is a global cloud mining platform founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK. Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered computing power scheduling system, the platform provides users with low-cost, intelligent mining services for Bitcoin and other mainstream digital currencies. The platform supports mobile operations, serves over 200 countries, and has over 9 million users. Platform Benefits: ⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. ⦁ High profitability and daily payouts. ⦁ No additional service or management fees. ⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement. ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:11
