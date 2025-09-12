ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Pi Network Price Could Break Out as Whale Accumulates Tokens Daily
TLDR Pi Network price has been flat since August, showing signs of consolidation. A mysterious whale has been consistently buying Pi Network tokens, increasing their holdings. The whale now holds over 373 million Pi Network tokens valued at $128 million. Technical analysis suggests Pi Network is in the accumulation phase according to the Wyckoff Theory. [...] The post Pi Network Price Could Break Out as Whale Accumulates Tokens Daily appeared first on Blockonomi.
PI
$0.35654
-1.67%
NOW
$0.00581
-5.37%
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 05:33
PayPal Joins Forces with Hyperliquid
The post PayPal Joins Forces with Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal, a key player in digital banking worldwide, announces a strategic alliance in the cryptocurrency realm. Initially known for facilitating Bitcoin transactions, PayPal now seeks to deepen its influence by collaborating with the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, Hyperliquid, alongside Paxos. Continue Reading:PayPal Joins Forces with Hyperliquid Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/paypal-joins-forces-with-hyperliquid
DEFI
$0.001755
+0.45%
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
NET
$0.00009629
-0.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:33
Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Accounting Practices Ends
TLDR Strategy investors dropped a lawsuit filed in June over alleged accounting fraud and mismanagement. A similar lawsuit from May accusing Strategy of misleading profit projections was dismissed earlier. Strategy holds over 638,000 Bitcoin valued at $72.5 billion as of September 2025. The firm’s bid to join the S&P 500 was denied despite meeting eligibility [...] The post Class Action Against Strategy Over Bitcoin Accounting Practices Ends appeared first on CoinCentral.
BID
$0.10289
-12.31%
MAY
$0.0522
+11.61%
JUNE
$0.0852
-5.54%
Coincentral
2025/09/12 05:32
Unconventional Structure Poised For Tomorrow’s Launch
The post Unconventional Structure Poised For Tomorrow’s Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised For Tomorrow’s Launch Skip to content Home Crypto News Groundbreaking DOGE ETF: Unconventional Structure Poised for Tomorrow’s Launch Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/doge-etf-unconventional-launch/
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
DOGE
$0.27597
-3.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:31
Adobe faces slowing growth and investor skepticism as AI tools threaten its creative software dominance
Adobe and Apple are finding themselves on the wrong side of investor sentiment as the artificial intelligence boom redraws the technology landscape. Both companies remain profitable with formidable global brands, yet analysts increasingly question whether either can keep pace in a market that rewards visible, fast-moving AI strategies. A creative software giant under pressure Once […]
BOOM
$0.009199
-11.73%
AI
$0.1439
-1.57%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 05:30
BREAKING: BlackRock Announces New Move Following Success with Bitcoin
The post BREAKING: BlackRock Announces New Move Following Success with Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm, is expanding its plans to transform traditional investment products into blockchain-based digital assets. According to Bloomberg, the company is considering offering exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to investors by tokenizing them on the blockchain. According to sources familiar with the matter, BlackRock is working on tokenizing ETFs based on real-world assets like stocks. This step will proceed contingent on regulatory approvals. The company first attempted this with its tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, which launched in 2024 and reached $2 billion in capital. It also achieved significant success with its spot Bitcoin ETF, launching one of the fastest-growing funds in history. Tokenization means that digital versions of traditional assets can be traded on the blockchain. Tokenizing ETFs could offer advantages such as 24/7 trading, easy access to international investors, and the ability to be used as collateral in crypto networks. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-blackrock-announces-new-move-following-success-with-bitcoin/
REAL
$0.06393
-0.26%
MOVE
$0.1286
-0.77%
COM
$0.017653
+0.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:30
Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth
Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
HYPE
$54.56
-0.40%
MORE
$0.09684
+1.65%
TOKEN
$0.01451
-3.71%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 05:30
At Least Seven Universities Locked Down Over Potential Threats
The post At Least Seven Universities Locked Down Over Potential Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities went into lockdown Thursday after receiving potential threats to their campuses or neighboring educational institutions, cancelling classes and non-essential activities as authorities investigate the threats’ validity. Morehouse issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Schools under lockdowns or shelter-in-place orders as of Thursday afternoon include Morehouse College, Virginia State University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, Southern University, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, according to statements made by the institutions, which are located across four states. Virginia State University said in a statement at 12:29 p.m. EDT its campus was on lockdown after receiving a threat early Thursday morning, cancelling all afternoon classes and extracurriculars as additional security personnel monitor campus and VSU-run off-campus housing. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/11/seven-historically-black-colleges-and-universities-locked-down-over-potential-threats/
M
$2.56154
+5.48%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.07%
BLACK
$0.2899
-1.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:26
South Korea Ends 7-Year Block on Crypto Ventures
The post South Korea Ends 7-Year Block on Crypto Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Korea ends 7-year crypto venture ban, grants firms tax and funding access New rules align with global ETF and stablecoin adoption trends Crypto ventures gain support under Korea’s “deep tech” strategy South Korea has lifted a seven-year restriction on cryptocurrency businesses, clearing the way for trading and brokerage firms to qualify as venture-certified companies. The Cabinet approved revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Special Act on the Promotion of Venture Businesses, set to take effect on September 16. The 2018 rule, which placed crypto alongside gambling and nightlife as “restricted industries,” is now being rolled back as regulators embrace stricter investor protections and stronger oversight of the digital asset market. Officials said the reforms will bring crypto businesses in line with other tech ventures while tightening compliance. From Restriction to Regulation Since 2021, South Korea has required virtual asset service providers to register with authorities. This year, lawmakers passed the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, introducing new rules to safeguard deposits and curb unfair trading practices. Officials say these guardrails paved the way for allowing crypto firms access to venture certification. Related: South Korea to Roll Out New Legislation for Won-Pegged Stablecoins in October With this change, companies can now tap into state-backed capital, accelerator programs, and tax incentives. Attorney Ted Koo of LIN explained the reform will also protect existing venture-certified businesses from losing status if they move into digital assets. Access to Capital and Government Support The new framework gives crypto firms access to the same venture ecosystem as other high-growth startups. That includes government accelerator programs such as TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge, alongside tax breaks and subsidized funding. Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook said the move fits within South Korea’s “deep tech” strategy, aimed at channeling venture capital into blockchain, cryptography, and…
K
$0.194
+9.23%
CHANGE
$0.00198767
-0.86%
TAP
$0.372
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:25
List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published
A list of the 10 RWA altcoins that crypto developers have focused on most in the last 30 days has been published. Here are the details. Continue Reading: List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published
HERE
$0.00019
-9.52%
RWA
$0.005756
+6.90%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:22
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position