2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
The post Senator John Kennedy Says GOP Not Ready To Advance Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said the Senate is “not ready” for sweeping crypto market rules, warning lawmakers still have “a lot of questions.” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), chair of Senate Banking, has insisted on a September 30 markup, despite pushback from Democrats and fellow Republicans. Policy experts say rushing a “full leap” bill could backfire, urging lawmakers to resolve unanswered questions first. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) challenged Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott’s September 30 deadline for advancing crypto market structure legislation on Wednesday, as experts warned of “deep uncertainty” over digital asset regulation and institutional readiness. Kennedy told reporters the committee isn’t prepared to move on the Senate’s version of comprehensive crypto market structure legislation that would complement the House-passed CLARITY Act, according to a POLITICO report. “I don’t think we’re ready,” Kennedy said. “People that I talk to still have a lot of questions. I know I still have a lot of questions.” The current legislative push follows July’s passage of the GENIUS Act, which established federal rules for dollar-pegged stablecoins. But Kennedy dismissed that achievement as preliminary compared to the broader regulatory framework now under consideration. “As important as the GENIUS Act was, it was a baby step,” Kennedy said. “This is a full leap. And we’ve got to get it right.” Sweeping legislation Industry experts note that the stablecoin legislation represented a targeted approach focused on one asset class, while the proposed market structure bill would establish comprehensive rules across the entire digital asset ecosystem. “Senate debate over the GOP’s market structure bill highlights deep uncertainty about regulating digital assets,” Nitesh Mishra, co-founder and CTO at hedging platform ChaiDEX, told Decrypt. Mishra said one reason for the delay is that “traditional banks aren’t ready” for rapid change, citing risk management, compliance, and technology gaps…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:46
Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Almost two years after Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the downfall of crypto exchange FTX, the former CEO's lawyers will return to court. Former FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, serving a 25-year sentence after his conviction on seven felony counts, will take the next step in his appeals process with a hearing scheduled for November.According to a Wednesday notice in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Bankman-Fried’s appeals case has been calendared for arguments on Nov. 4. The court proceeding will mark the first significant movement in the former CEO’s criminal case since his transfer from a New York City facility in March to one in California. The hearing in the Second Circuit had been expected since Bankman-Fried’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal in April 2024 over his 2023 conviction and 25-year sentence. Bankman-Fried’s legal team argued in his appeal filed in September 2024 that the former CEO was “never presumed innocent,” also claiming that prosecutors presented a “false narrative” of FTX user funds as permanently lost.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:42
The post DOGE Leads Gain, BTC Pops to $114K as M2 Setup Opens Catchup Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$114,532.45 traded around $114,200 in Asian morning hours Thursday, up 2.4% over 24 hours, as majors firmed into a heavy macro week. Ether (ETH) was up 2.4% to $4,400, XRP XRP$3.0173 rose above $3, BNB Chain’s BNB (BNB)neared $900 and Solana’s SOL (SOL) gained nearly 3%. Dogecoin DOGE$0.2519 outperformed with a 5% daily gain that extended a weeklong move higher to 15.9%. A valuation trend is catching attention among some traders. CF Benchmarks said in a report earlier this week that suggested bitcoin is trading below its fair value range when mapped against U.S. M2 growth. The firm noted that the gap between M2 expansion and the BTC price is as wide as at any time since August 2024, which has turned into a strong entry point. Similar divergences in 2016, 2019, and 2021 preceded notable upside. Over the past decade, BTC has shown a positive correlation with M2, with monetary growth typically leading price by roughly three months. If that historical relationship holds, liquidity tailwinds later in Q4 could favor a push higher. Tactically, bulls still have levels to reclaim. “Bitcoin continues to attract buyers on intraday dips, forming a smooth and rather fragile uptrend, with the main battle now around $112K,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, in an email to CoinDesk. “The real test sits near $115K, just above the 50-day moving average. Staying above it would signal a return to optimism, but for now BTC is lagging stocks at record highs,”Kuptsikevich added. Options desks report firmer demand for protection ahead of this week’s U.S. inflation data, consistent with neutral-to-bearish positioning in the short term. Meanwhile, SOL’s bid has tracked a steady rise in TVL to a record $12.2 billion, up 57% since June, while memecoins captured fresh flows. Analysts floating $300 SOL targets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:42
The post Why Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett As 50x Gains Expected For This Record Breaking Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 23:00 Cardano prices have been holding steady near $0.88 after breaking above a long-term downtrend. For ADA holders, this small breakout has sparked cautious optimism, with bulls eyeing the $0.90–$0.95 resistance zone. But while Cardano’s move looks good on charts, it’s hardly the kind of explosive breakout retail investors are chasing. Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is rewriting the narrative with a presale that’s rapidly approaching the $3.4 million milestone in just several weeks, offering a ground-floor price of just $0.0055 and staking rewards near 800% APY. For those hunting 50x potential, Layer Brett looks infinitely more promising. Cardano price analysis: Is $1 in the cards for ADA? Cardano prices are currently trading near $0.883, building some momentum after weeks stuck in a descending range. Buyers defended support near $0.82, eventually breaking through resistance and pushing price above $0.85. This flip turned old resistance into support, leaving ADA with room to test $0.90 and possibly $0.95 if bulls keep pressure on. But here’s the reality: even if ADA clears $0.95, it’s still a slow grind higher. Cardano has been in the market for years, and while it keeps building sidechains and upgrades, it moves at a snail’s pace compared to newer projects. For everyday traders, the Cardano price offers stability — but not the kind of life-changing gains that define bull cycles. At best, ADA might deliver incremental growth. At worst, it continues to lag behind projects tied to faster-moving narratives. Layer Brett: Blue chip presale gem approaching $3.3 million mark This is where Layer Brett stands out. While Cardano fights resistance levels, Layer Brett is exploding with grassroots momentum. Its presale is rapidly approaching $3.3 million in just a few weeks, proving demand is snowballing fast. At only $0.0055, early buyers are securing an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:41
It’s no secret that the pool of poker sites embracing cryptocurrency for payments is increasing by the day. However, that does not necessarily mean fiat methods are fading away.  In fact, data shows that a significant number of players still stick to fiat currency to fund their accounts. And that’s why platforms are doing everything […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 05:37
The post The End Of Paper Bitcoin Summer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As summer now turns to fall in the northern hemisphere, the stonkcoiner dream of bitcoinizing finance is rapidly becoming a nightmare. The bitcoin paper summer of issuing shares to clueless financial markets at (extreme) overvaluations to thereby buy bitcoin on the cheap is ending, not with a bang of success but with a pretty unimpressive whimper. The bitcoin treasury dream was nice; I even openly admit that it made some sense.  For a few months, Wall Street merrily entertained the froth and fuelled the fires. But at last, financial gravity is reasserting itself: We’re all waking up from our summer fling with financial delusion, where things traded for more than what they’re objectively worth. It’s both wonderful and tragic to see standard corporate finance once more hold firm. Earlier this year, our own David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc, the owner of Bitcoin Magazine, told Bitcoin for Corporations, another arm of BTC Inc, that “if you can sell a dollar for more than a dollar, you do that trade all day long.” Turns out, that free-lunch strategy(!) wasn’t free… wiping out investor money in the process has been a painful journey in learning that lesson.   I absolutely hate seeing the stock price go down of course- many of my closest friends and family are shareholders. But I can’t control the market. What I can do is work for the best interest of shareholders and execute our strategy dutifully. Together we’ll build a massive… https://t.co/kEIokoUwev — David Bailey🇵🇷 $1.0mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) September 4, 2025 When you — the retail bagholder — are buying a security instead of real bitcoin, you’re typically doing so at a premium (e.g., an mNAV above 1). Perversely, this is both verifiably insane — why buy a dollar for more than a dollar…? — and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:36
They recognize that while SOL may deliver solid returns, newer altcoins can sometimes outperform established projects dramatically. This perspective has […] The post Solana Price Prediction: If SOL Price Hits $300 Then This Altcoin At $0.0055 Could 15x Over 48 Hours appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 05:35
The post New England Patriots Great Julian Edelman Reveals His Sleeper Fantasy Pick For The 2025 NFL Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New England Patriots Julian Edelman says Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is his sleeper pick for the 2025 NFL season. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Julian Edelman was known as a “PPR king” during his career with the New England Patriots, ranking in the top eight in receptions on four different occasions while posting at least 100 catches in two different seasons. Now he’s giving some advice on who fantasy football players should target and hone in on in their leagues – Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka made an impact immediately in his first game, catching four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Buccaneers to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. The first-round draft pick had the game-winning touchdown catch with 59 seconds remaining. “I don’t think it’s a sleeper pick anymore, but I’ll give you one that I thought of last week – Emeka Egbuka,” says Edelman in a one-on-one interview. ”If you have a dynasty league, you got to get that guy and let him just ride you to the championship.” Also benefiting Egbuka is the fact that he’s clearly one of the top two offensive options on a high-powered offensive unit alongside Mike Evans. That’s because Chris Godwin remains sidelined since Week 7 of last season due to ankle injuries and will not be because until Week 5 at the earliest. “Having a guy on a team in the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield, who knows how to throw it with Mike Evans, who is going to attract all the coverage,” says Edelman. “Godwin hasn’t even been in the system yet. Once he gets there, that’s going to help Emeka, because everyone knows who Godwin and Evans are. They don’t necessarily know Emeka yet.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:35
The post MegaETH Names Lombard as Primary Bitcoin Partner Ahead of Mainnet Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move comes just three days after MegaETH unveiled its new MegaUSD stablecoin. MegaETH has selected Lombard Finance – a protocol that lets users earn yield on their Bitcoin (BTC) with a total value locked of $1.6 billion – as its primary Bitcoin partner ahead of its mainnet launch, the companies announced on Thursday, Sept. 11. The partnership will allow users to mint and redeem Bitcoin directly on MegaETH’s network without relying on custodial wrappers, according to a blog post by Lombard. Bitcoin is currently the largest digital asset with a market capitalization of nearly $2.3 trillion. Bitcoin on MegaETH will be native (fully backed and not an IOU) and permissionless. Meanwhile, the integration is designed to let developers embed BTC into applications through Lombard’s software development kit. The move highlights efforts to expand Bitcoin’s role in decentralized finance (DeFi). The companies noted that while centralized exchanges (CEXs) handle trillions of dollars in Bitcoin trading each year, little of that liquidity flows into DeFi. BTC is currently changing hands at $114,500, up 99% over the past year, according to The Defiant’s price page. The integration also comes amid a broader trend in traditional finance (TradFi), where institutions are increasingly acquiring Bitcoin for Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) to leverage its liquidity and to hold as a store-of-value. ‘Bitcoin Capital Markets’ MegaETH and Lombard say this move could now provide similar tools for decentralized applications, to bring institutional-style treasury management to DeFi. “With Lombard’s institutional-grade Bitcoin infrastructure and MegaETH’s real-time execution, we’re unlocking something entirely new: Bitcoin Capital Markets,” MegaETH officials said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The announcement comes just days after MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, unveiled MegaUSD (USDm), a native stablecoin built in partnership with Ethena Labs using Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. USDm is designed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:34
