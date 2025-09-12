New England Patriots Great Julian Edelman Reveals His Sleeper Fantasy Pick For The 2025 NFL Season

The post New England Patriots Great Julian Edelman Reveals His Sleeper Fantasy Pick For The 2025 NFL Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New England Patriots Julian Edelman says Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is his sleeper pick for the 2025 NFL season. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Julian Edelman was known as a “PPR king” during his career with the New England Patriots, ranking in the top eight in receptions on four different occasions while posting at least 100 catches in two different seasons. Now he’s giving some advice on who fantasy football players should target and hone in on in their leagues – Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka made an impact immediately in his first game, catching four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Buccaneers to a win over the Atlanta Falcons. The first-round draft pick had the game-winning touchdown catch with 59 seconds remaining. “I don’t think it’s a sleeper pick anymore, but I’ll give you one that I thought of last week – Emeka Egbuka,” says Edelman in a one-on-one interview. ”If you have a dynasty league, you got to get that guy and let him just ride you to the championship.” Also benefiting Egbuka is the fact that he’s clearly one of the top two offensive options on a high-powered offensive unit alongside Mike Evans. That’s because Chris Godwin remains sidelined since Week 7 of last season due to ankle injuries and will not be because until Week 5 at the earliest. “Having a guy on a team in the Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield, who knows how to throw it with Mike Evans, who is going to attract all the coverage,” says Edelman. “Godwin hasn’t even been in the system yet. Once he gets there, that’s going to help Emeka, because everyone knows who Godwin and Evans are. They don’t necessarily know Emeka yet.…