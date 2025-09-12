Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 42% In Latest Survey
The post Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 42% In Latest Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 10-14 net approval rating: On par with two other polls this week, Trump had a 42% approval rating in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 5-9, while 56% disapproved, representing a two-point increase from the groups’ August poll in his disapproval rating and a two-point uptick in his approval rating (the poll of 1,084 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 3). Sept. 8-7: Trump’s approval rating declined one point from last week, to 45%, tied with his record low since taking office, according to Morning Consult’s weekly survey that found 52% disapprove of his job performance (the poll of 2,201 registered voters conducted Sept. 6-8 has a margin of error of 2). Sept. 7-12: Trump’s approval rating ticked up two points from July, to 44%, while his disapproval rating declined two points, to 56%, in the latest CBS/YouGov poll of 2,385 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 3-5 (margin of error 2.5). The poll found the majority of respondents, 58%, oppose sending the National Guard to other cities outside of Washington, D.C., as Trump has threatened, though the sentiment is split along party lines, with 85% of Republicans in favors, compared to 7% of Democrats. Sept. 3-14: A total of 41% of respondents in The Economist/YouGov weekly survey approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 55% who disapprove, representing a one-point dip in his disapproval rating from last week, while his approval rating was unchanged (the Aug. 29-Sept. 2 poll of 1,691 U.S. adults has a 3.4-point margin-of-error). Sept. 2-7: Trump’s approval rating declined one point from last week, to 46%, in Morning Consult’s weekly survey, while his 51% disapproval rating remained stagnant—as Americans’ views of his job performance have yet to bounce back from a post-“Liberation Day”decline from his 52% approval rating at the start of his second…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 05:47