Ethereum Surges as $201 Million ETH Buy Pushes Price Toward $4500

Ethereum is back in focus after investors have made huge purchases. The crypto is approaching critical prices, and analysts are watching very closely to see if it can go even higher. Interest among participants is rising, keeping everyone watching to see what its next giant stride could be. At the time of writing, Ethereum is […]
Ringo Starr Says He’s Finished With His New Album

The post Ringo Starr Says He’s Finished With His New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ringo Starr confirms he’s finished work on a new country album with producer T Bone Burnett, due in 2026, as he rehearses in Milwaukee with his All-Starr Band. British musician Ringo Starr poses during his annual “Peace And Love” birthday celebration, in Beverly Hills, California, on July 7, 2025. On his birthday each year, Starr’s global campaign encourages people around the world to promote peace and love. The Beatles drummer turns 85 today. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Ringo Starr has been leaning into country lately, and he’s sticking with the style for another era. The Beatles drummer pivoted to the genre with his 2025 full-length Look Up, and after hinting that he wanted to keep going in that direction, he’s already wrapped another collection. Ringo Starr Reveals New Album The musician’s new set – which doesn’t have a title yet – is slated for release at some point in 2026. Starr revealed the status of the project during a press conference at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater, the venue he’s been using as a rehearsal base with his All-Starr Band. The announcement comes just as the group is about to hit the road again, with an American tour that kicks off September 10 in Chicago. Look Up As with Look Up, Starr has re-teamed with producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett. “I’ve just finished my part in another country album,” he confirmed, before distilling his excitement into one line: “I love country music.” Burnett handled much of the writing once again, as he did on Look Up, while Starr co-wrote two cuts with longtime studio partner Bruce Sugar. Ringo Starr Covers Carl Perkins – Again Fans can also expect at least one nod to Starr’s musical past on the…
Socios Europe Secures MiCA Crypto License, Boosting Chiliz’s Web3 Role

TLDR Chiliz’s Socios Europe Services has received authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider. The MiCA license allows Socios.com to offer regulated crypto-asset services across all EU member states. Over 400 million European sports fans can now purchase and trade fan tokens through Socios.com. Chiliz has released a MiCA-compliant white [...] The post Socios Europe Secures MiCA Crypto License, Boosting Chiliz’s Web3 Role appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ripple XRP $17 ‘Valhalla’ Target Emerges as Analyst Sees Massive Rally Beyond All-Time High

XRP, the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set for a parabolic rally to $17 by 2025, according to market analyst Egrag Crypto.
Shiba Inu Could Hit New ATH if This Happens

The post Shiba Inu Could Hit New ATH if This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu maintains 0.19% market dominance with current $7.25 billion valuation $100 trillion global crypto market could drive SHIB to $0.000322 price level Multiple analysts have predicted similar targets between 2025 and 2035 timeframes Shiba Inu could achieve a new all-time high if the global cryptocurrency market capitalization expands to $100 trillion while maintaining its current market share. The meme token currently holds 0.19% of the total crypto market valuation, creating a mathematical framework for potential price appreciation. The broader cryptocurrency market has declined 1.36% over the past day to $3.81 trillion, affecting major assets including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu. While Bitcoin dropped 1.69% in 24 hours, SHIB lost 0.89% during the same period, bringing its market capitalization to $7.25 billion. Mathematical Projections Based on Market Share If Shiba Inu maintains its current 0.19% share of the total cryptocurrency market and global crypto valuations reach $100 trillion, SHIB’s market cap would expand from $7.25 billion to $190 billion. With a circulating supply of 589 trillion tokens, this valuation would translate to a unit price of $0.000322. This projected price level would establish a new all-time high for SHIB, surpassing its previous peak achieved during the 2021 bull market. The calculation assumes that Shiba Inu retains its relative position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem as overall market values increase. Several market analysts have independently projected similar price targets for Shiba Inu. Anonymous, a veteran trader in the crypto community, forecasted SHIB reaching $0.00032 during the fourth quarter of 2025, though this prediction relied primarily on anticipated market-wide bull run conditions. CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem founder Himanshu Maradiya has speculated that SHIB could reach $0.0003 before the end of this year. This target aligns closely with the mathematical projection based on expanded market capitalization scenarios. A Finder report compiled expert opinions suggesting $0.0003 as…
SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30

TLDR SEC delayed BlackRock’s Ethereum staking ETF decision to October 30, 2025. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETFs now await SEC decision on November 14. More than 90 crypto ETF applications remain under review by the SEC. The SEC is considering a framework to simplify crypto ETF listings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) [...] The post SEC Pushes Back BlackRock Ethereum Staking ETF Decision to October 30 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Safety Shot establishes $BONK Holdings LLC and grows $BONK treasury to over $63M

The post Safety Shot establishes $BONK Holdings LLC and grows $BONK treasury to over $63M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Safety Shot has established BONK Holdings LLC to manage its digital asset strategy and increased its BONK holdings to over $63 million. BONK now represents 2.5% of Safety Shot’s portfolio, reflecting a wider trend of corporate investment in digital assets. Safety Shot established BONK Holdings LLC today to manage its digital asset strategy and added $5.0 million in BONK tokens to its treasury, bringing its total BONK holdings to over $63.0 million. The Nasdaq-listed company’s BONK position now represents approximately 2.5% of the memecoin’s circulating supply. The newly formed subsidiary will oversee Safety Shot’s digital asset operations as the company expands into crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bonk-treasury-growth-safety-shot/
Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
Cardano’s $200 Billion Market Cap Vision: Textbook U-Pattern Could Trigger 6x ADA Surge

With Cardano approaching the $0.90 psychological barrier, a confirmed breakout may trigger a significant upside leg.
Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 42% In Latest Survey

The post Trump Approval Rating Tracker: 42% In Latest Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 10-14 net approval rating: On par with two other polls this week, Trump had a 42% approval rating in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 5-9, while 56% disapproved, representing a two-point increase from the groups’ August poll in his disapproval rating and a two-point uptick in his approval rating (the poll of 1,084 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 3). Sept. 8-7: Trump’s approval rating declined one point from last week, to 45%, tied with his record low since taking office, according to Morning Consult’s weekly survey that found 52% disapprove of his job performance (the poll of 2,201 registered voters conducted Sept. 6-8 has a margin of error of 2). Sept. 7-12: Trump’s approval rating ticked up two points from July, to 44%, while his disapproval rating declined two points, to 56%, in the latest CBS/YouGov poll of 2,385 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 3-5 (margin of error 2.5). The poll found the majority of respondents, 58%, oppose sending the National Guard to other cities outside of Washington, D.C., as Trump has threatened, though the sentiment is split along party lines, with 85% of Republicans in favors, compared to 7% of Democrats. Sept. 3-14: A total of 41% of respondents in The Economist/YouGov weekly survey approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 55% who disapprove, representing a one-point dip in his disapproval rating from last week, while his approval rating was unchanged (the Aug. 29-Sept. 2 poll of 1,691 U.S. adults has a 3.4-point margin-of-error). Sept. 2-7: Trump’s approval rating declined one point from last week, to 46%, in Morning Consult’s weekly survey, while his 51% disapproval rating remained stagnant—as Americans’ views of his job performance have yet to bounce back from a post-“Liberation Day”decline from his 52% approval rating at the start of his second…
