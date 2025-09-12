2025-09-15 Monday

Pendle’s Kinetiq Markets Surpass $1 Billion

The post Pendle’s Kinetiq Markets Surpass $1 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders are piling into Pendle markets that leverage Hyperliquid’s leading liquid staking protocol, betting on a future airdrop. Yield tokenization platform Pendle and Hyperliquid’s leading liquid staking protocol, Kinetiq, continue to benefit from each other as Pendle’s kHYPE markets cross the $1 billion milestone. Kinetiq staked HYPE, or kHYPE, is the third largest market on Pendle, trailing Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe, with $1.13 billion in total value locked. Nearly 80% of that is concentrated in kHYPE, while the remaining 20% is in Veda kHYPE (vkHYPE) markets. kHYPE Markets on Pendle – Pendle PENDLE and HYPE have been two of DeFi’s top-performing tokens in 2025, with HYPE up 480% from its April low, and PENDLE up 170% from its local bottom in March. The kHYPE market’s success is likely driven by the boost in Kinetiq points that kHYPE YT holders receive as they speculate on the future Kinetiq airdrop. While there are no details on when the Kinetiq token is expected to launch, the platform’s debut turned heads even before its official opening date, as tens of millions worth of HYPE were unstaked ahead of Kinetiq’s launch, so that users could route their stake through the liquid staking platform instead. Kinetiq uses an autonomous scoring system which ranks and distributes users’ HYPE tokens amongst the network’s validators. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/pendle-s-kinetiq-markets-surpass-usd1-billion
Why New Crypto Investors Are Turning To This Viral Altcoin Over Cardano In September

The post Why New Crypto Investors Are Turning To This Viral Altcoin Over Cardano In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 23:10 Cardano (ADA) price prediction models suggest modest growth for Cardano. Throughout the remainder of 2024. While the project continues its methodical development approach. And new investors are seeking faster-moving opportunities. Layer Brett has emerged as a popular alternative, combining viral appeal with Ethereum Layer 2 technology. This shift reflects changing investor preferences toward projects offering both excitement and substance. Cardano (ADA) price prediction shows gradual growth Current Cardano (ADA) price prediction models project steady but limited appreciation. Cardano’s research-driven development ensures technological soundness but slows implementation. The token’s substantial market cap requires significant capital for major price moves. ADA price prediction outlook remains conservative despite ecosystem developments. This measured growth disappoints investors seeking rapid returns. Cardano’s development pace challenges Cardano continues building its ecosystem with a careful academic approach. However, this methodical pace struggles in fast-moving cryptocurrency markets. Competitors often implement features more rapidly despite less rigorous methodologies. The ADA price prediction reflects these market realities and competitive pressures. Investors increasingly seek projects that balance innovation with timely execution. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) September surge Layer Brett has gained significant attention throughout September among new cryptocurrency investors. The project’s current presale price of $0.0055 offers accessible entry despite regular increases. Strong staking rewards exceeding 750% provide immediate yield generation. These factors combine to create a compelling short-term value proposition. The project has raised over $3 million, demonstrating substantial market validation. This early support suggests strong community belief in the project’s potential. Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides technological credibility often lacking in viral projects. Why new investors prefer Layer Brett Several factors explain the shift toward Layer Brett among new market participants. The project offers clearer short-term value proposition through its presale structure. High staking rewards provide immediate returns alongside potential appreciation. The…
5 Underrated Altcoins to Accumulate Now for Retirement

The post 5 Underrated Altcoins to Accumulate Now for Retirement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency is evolving, and retirement plans are changing beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts now recommend investing in smaller-capacity altcoins that are still in the early stages of development. In addition to their infrastructural relevance, these tokens may offer prospects for exponential growth. The following five projects are worth accumulating: Injective (INJ), Firo (FIRO), ZKSync (ZKS), Render (RNDR), and Celestia (TIA). While none of them are in the top 50, all have different use cases and should be well-positioned for long-term holders. Meanwhile, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as a cultural phenomenon with hype from retail investors. Render (RNDR): powering digital creativity By connecting artists to the computational power offered by node operators, the Render Network creates a decentralized approach to GPU rendering. As demand for AI-generated graphics and video-intensive tasks continues to grow, RNDR is building a reputable name in the space of funds watching AI’s convergence with cryptocurrency. Render stands out as a growth compounder because it links long-term demand to the cycles of machine learning and content creation. Celestia (TIA): modular scalability By decoupling the consensus and execution layers, Celestia is setting an example in terms of modular blockchain architecture and scalability. As a consequence, developers are able to deploy their own rollups more rapidly and with less overhead. For long-term investors who are currently investing in TIA before broader adoption, analysts believe Celestia’s detachable structure could lock in upside and accelerate multi-chain innovation. ZKSync (ZKS): scaling Ethereum securely ZKSync is a ZK-rollup that brings Ethereum-level security to the blockchain with significantly lower fees and instant confirmations. Its developer-friendly environment and token economy are gaining increasing DeFi and dApp attention. Analysts view ZKSync as a pragmatic Layer-2 scaling bet – resilient and critical to the future of Ethereum’s decentralized ecosystem. MAGACOIN FINANCE: retail’s cultural crescendo Amid these infrastructure-oriented plays,…
Ripple Carries Out Massive RLUSD Burns, What’s Going On?

Ripple has carried out a series of large RLUSD burns in recent weeks to remove millions of the stablecoin from circulation. According to data from the RLUSD burn tracker @RL_Tracker, more than 2.7 million RLUSD were recently destroyed in a single transaction, the biggest burn in many weeks.  Ripple Burns Massive Amounts Of RLUSD Crypto burns are not new to the crypto industry, especially when it comes to stablecoins. Interestingly, data from the RLUSD burn tracker, @RL_Tracker, has revealed an uptick in the amount of RLUSD burned in the past two weeks, which is worth noting. Related Reading: What Does AMM Liquidity Pools Mean For XRP And RLUSD Holders? Ripple Exec Answers Particularly, the latest data from @RL_Tracker, which was revealed in a post on the social media platform X, shows that 2,714,248 RLUSD were recently burned at RLUSD Treasury. Blockchain records from on-chain analytics platform Etherscan confirm that these tokens were transferred into a null address from which they cannot be recovered or used, effectively reducing the outstanding supply for good. This was not an isolated occurrence. Ripple has been carrying out a string of large burns in recent weeks, with notable examples including two transactions of 1,000,000 RLUSD each on September 3 and another 1,000,000 RLUSD burn on August 29. Together, these actions have brought the total burned supply to about six million RLUSD tokens in a very short span However, these reductions have been characterized by issuances of millions of tokens in the past few days. Most recently, @RL_Tracker reported that 312,000 RLUSD were minted by the RLUSD Treasury in the past 24 hours.  What’s Going On With RLUSD Burns? This back-and-forth between burning and minting is part of Ripple’s supply management cycle of RLUSD, where tokens are constantly adjusted in response to market demand and redemptions.  Related Reading: Is Ripple Dumping XRP? Pundit Calls Out Founders, Threatens To Take Action RLUSD is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and operates on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. Like other asset-backed stablecoins, it is fully collateralized by fiat reserves and subject to monthly attestations. When demand for RLUSD rises, Ripple issues new tokens into circulation. On the other hand, excess supply is no longer needed when tokens are redeemed for dollars, and Ripple burns the surplus by sending it to an inaccessible address. Stablecoin mints and burns are not unique to Ripple. Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, regularly conducts large-scale mints and burns of USDT to adjust supply. The key difference from normal cryptocurrency burns, such as those seen with Shiba Inu, is that stablecoin burns are not carried out to create scarcity, which contributes to price action.  At present, RLUSD’s total supply is around 728.7 million tokens and all minted tokens are actively being circulated. The stablecoin has a market cap of about $728 million and has seen its trading volume climb above $87 million in the past 24 hours. It also continues to hold its $1 peg firmly. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
Top 7 Online Gambling Platforms in 2025: Spartans, Stake.com, Roobet, FanDuel & More!

The online gambling scene in 2025 is marked by major transformations, bold moves, and a player-focused approach that breaks away from old habits. Many platforms have made contributions, but one brand takes the top spot for changing not just delivery but the economics of online betting. Covering crypto use, mobile growth, and esports, this article highlights the seven major shifts redefining online gambling, showing why Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE is leading the way. Spartans 10% CASHRAKE: System Built on Fairness Spartans introduced something no operator dared before: guaranteed value with every play. The 10% CASHRAKE model is not a short-term bonus. It’s a built-in system giving users rakeback for each wager and cashback on every loss. Most traditional online gambling platforms limit such rewards to VIP users or hide them in fine print. 10% CASHRAKE is available to everyone, changing how people see risk. For the first time, the house consistently gives back rather than just taking. This shift in how the house-player relationship works makes Spartans stand apart in online gambling.  Stake.com’s Crypto-Only Model Stake.com shook the market by completely removing fiat payments. Its crypto-only approach gave players borderless deposits and rapid withdrawals. While others were hesitant, Stake became a favorite for digital-first gamblers. Players using BTC, ETH, and USDT gained quick access without banks slowing things down. Though it lacks the Spartans’ dual return system, its crypto-first identity makes it a leader in online gambling for those who prefer decentralization.  FanDuel and DraftKings Make Sports Betting Mainstream FanDuel and DraftKings turned US legalization into a cultural shift. Their partnerships with major leagues and integration into live sports made betting a part of game day itself. These platforms carry brand power and presence, but their reward programs remain region-specific and limited. This keeps them from achieving the global reach of some newer online gambling competitors.  Roobet Focuses on Esports Betting Roobet made a bold move by embracing esports when others waited. Catering to a younger crowd interested in gaming, it built a strong base among fans of Counter-Strike and League of Legends. Its esports options reshaped what a sportsbook could look like, even if its traditional sports coverage remains narrow. Roobet helped diversify online gambling audiences significantly. BetMGM and the Rise of Mobile Gambling BetMGM designed an entire ecosystem around mobile play. Its smooth app experience delivers slots, live casino, and sports betting in one place. Features like geofencing, push alerts, and responsive design make gambling on the go effortless. Linking real-world casinos to digital loyalty programs helps players transition between online and offline play, though its payouts are slower than crypto-based platforms.  LeoVegas and Early Mobile Leadership LeoVegas was among the first to champion mobile-first design. Long before the market caught up, it offered lightweight performance, fast touch response, and smooth vertical navigation. This work paved the way for the mobile boom in online gambling. However, LeoVegas has yet to match the global scale or reward innovation of newer platforms like Spartans. DraftKings Expands with Proprietary Tech DraftKings went beyond a sportsbook by building its own technology stack. This gives it greater control over odds, data protection, and user experience. Owning its tech allows faster feature rollouts and better security. However, it still lags behind the Spartans’ universal, instant reward model that offers more consistent value. Final Thoughts Competition in online gambling during 2025 is intense, with platforms pushing tech, speed, and access. Spartans 10% CASHRAKE stands out by redefining value itself. Instead of just adding more games, Spartans changes how players are rewarded, giving cashback on every action. This creates trust and transparency, making it one of the most forward-thinking names in online gambling platforms. As others refine their apps and rewards, Spartans continues to set the rules for the future of fair play. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Top 7 Online Gambling Platforms in 2025: Spartans, Stake.com, Roobet, FanDuel & More! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Best Crypto To Invest In For Long-Term: Your $500 Investment Can Generate $200K With This 1 Strategic Allocation

With institutional players entering the space, landmark raises like BlockDAG’s presale that hasn’t ended since 2023, and exchanges preparing for […] The post Best Crypto To Invest In For Long-Term: Your $500 Investment Can Generate $200K With This 1 Strategic Allocation appeared first on Coindoo.
Forget Ripple Vs. SWIFT, BRICS Nations Are Building On XRP Ledger With Their Central Banks

Ripple’s role in global finance is drawing new attention after Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist revealed that central banks in BRICS nations have been building on the XRP Ledger. The findings suggest that the ledger is not an afterthought but a serious option in the bloc’s plans for cross-border payments.  BRICS Central Banks Quietly […]
Altcoin Season Back? Blockchaincenter Declares It, While CMC Data Disagrees

The post Altcoin Season Back? Blockchaincenter Declares It, While CMC Data Disagrees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to blockchaincenter.net’s Altcoin Season Index (ASI), the gauge has now flipped to the notorious altcoin season. While this tracker signals it’s game time for altcoin assets, coinmarketcap.com’s ASI tool insists the market hasn’t reached that point just yet. Altcoin Season Alert: 76% Score on Blockchaincenter’s ASI While Bitcoin Dominance Slides Both trackers agree on […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/altcoin-season-back-blockchaincenter-declares-it-while-cmc-data-disagrees/
Here’s the TRON (TRX) Price if It Flips Solana Next

TRON is quietly becoming one of the strongest performers in the market. The token is trading around $0.3453, up more than 2% today, with trading volume jumping 42%. Over the last few months it has gained about 28%, and since last year it’s up an impressive 125%. Analyst Leila pointed out on X that TRON
Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
