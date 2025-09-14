ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies
Dave Ramsey criticized cryptocurrencies, associating them with gambling, not stable investments. He emphasized the lack of established history as a key investment risk in cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies The post Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
NOT
$0.001906
-3.83%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
Experienced Expert Reveals: “The Market is Underestimating It, But a Major Bitcoin Announcement from the US Could Be Coming”
The post Experienced Expert Reveals: “The Market is Underestimating It, But a Major Bitcoin Announcement from the US Could Be Coming” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alex Thorn, global research director at Galaxy Digital, revealed that he believes the US government will officially establish a Strategic Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve this year. “I still believe there’s a strong possibility the US government will announce the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve this year. The market is completely underestimating the likelihood of such an announcement,” Thorn said. The US recently made a statement about establishing a reserve but announced that it would not actively purchase BTC. Although some industry executives are more cautious about the possibility, there are signs that the plan is moving forward. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March formalizing the establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the US Digital Asset Reserve. However, the strategic plan for implementing the reserve has not yet been finalized. Recent developments suggest the process is ongoing. On Tuesday, US lawmakers introduced a bill to the Treasury Department that would require the preparation of a report on the feasibility and technical requirements of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Thorn said that the markets have ignored this possibility, stating that a possible announcement could be a major turning point for Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-expert-reveals-the-market-is-underestimating-it-but-a-major-bitcoin-announcement-from-the-us-could-be-coming/
TRUMP
$8.749
-3.98%
ALEX
$0.00465
-5.29%
BTC
$115,494.63
+0.12%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla’s $BZIL Staking Surge
The post Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla’s $BZIL Staking Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 10:15 Discover the best crypto presales now, featuring Ripple, Polkadot, and the explosive BullZilla presale. Learn why $BZIL staking and rapid stage progression could make BullZilla the best meme coin of 2025. The hunt for the best crypto presales now is redefining how investors capture early-stage gains. What began as a niche opportunity has become one of the most competitive segments of the digital asset market. Presales offer a window into projects before they reach major exchanges, where the most significant ROI often happens. This year, Ripple and Polkadot remain established pillars of the ecosystem, while BullZilla is stealing the spotlight as the breakout meme coin contender. With staking rewards, rapid stage progression, and an ambitious community roadmap, BullZilla is demonstrating that the best crypto presales can now combine hype with substance. If you’ve been searching for the best crypto presales, these three projects —Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla —cover the full spectrum: institutional credibility, cutting-edge interoperability, and meme-driven explosive growth. Ripple: Proven Utility that Continues to Dominate Ripple (XRP) continues to deliver on its promise of real-time cross-border payments. Its partnerships with banks and payment providers reinforce why it often enters discussions about the best crypto presales now, even though XRP is a live coin rather than a new token. Regulatory clarity is improving for Ripple, and its global payment network processes millions of dollars in daily transactions. While not a presale, its strong fundamentals and established market presence make it a reliable counterpart to the high-risk, high-reward landscape of the best crypto presales now. Investors seeking diversification often pair steady performers like Ripple with emerging tokens from the best crypto presales now, balancing long-term stability with early growth opportunities. Polkadot: Infrastructure That Complements Polkadot (DOT) is a Web3 powerhouse that links blockchains through…
REAL
$0.06393
-0.26%
LEARN
$0.01733
+1.10%
HYPE
$54.59
-0.34%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ripple and Polkadot Trends As BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now
The hunt for the best crypto presales now is redefining how investors capture early-stage gains. What began as a niche […] The post Ripple and Polkadot Trends As BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
$0.02531
-5.66%
STAGE
$0.0000408
--%
NOW
$0.00582
-5.21%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/14 15:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tecrübeli Uzman Açıkladı: “Piyasa Hafife Alıyor Ancak ABD’den Beklenen Büyük Bitcoin Duyurusu Gelebilir”
Galaxy Digital’in küresel araştırma direktörü Alex Thorn, ABD hükümetinin bu yıl resmi olarak bir Stratejik Bitcoin (BTC) Rezervi kuracağını düşündüğünü açıkladı. Thorn, yaptığı değerlendirmede, “Hâlâ ABD hükümetinin bu yıl içinde stratejik Bitcoin rezervi oluşturduğunu duyurma ihtimalinin güçlü olduğunu düşünüyorum. Piyasa, böyle bir açıklamanın olasılığını tamamen hafife alıyor” ifadelerini kullandı. ABD kısa bir süre önce bir rezerv […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
ALEX
$0.00465
-5.29%
BTC
$115,494.63
+0.12%
COM
$0.017643
+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blibli Boss Drawn Into Indonesia’s Chromebook Scandal
TLDRs; Blibli CEO Kusumo Martanto questioned in Indonesia’s Chromebook corruption probe tied to the education ministry’s digitalization program. Prosecutors investigating inflated procurement of 1.2 million laptops, with estimated state losses of US$120 million. Case highlights systemic corruption in education, where up to 50% of funds historically fail to reach students. High-profile tech leaders, including former [...] The post Blibli Boss Drawn Into Indonesia’s Chromebook Scandal appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOSS
$0.00228
-8.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/14 15:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polymarket Partners with Chainlink for Faster Prediction Market Settlements
TLDR Polymarket now uses Chainlink for instant, automated market settlements on Polygon. Chainlink’s oracles secure Polymarket’s data, ensuring tamper-proof predictions. Polymarket expands real-time resolution to subjective markets with Chainlink integration. The partnership strengthens Polymarket’s global reach, supporting U.S. market entry. Polymarket, a platform focused on crypto-powered prediction markets, has integrated Chainlink’s technology to enable faster [...] The post Polymarket Partners with Chainlink for Faster Prediction Market Settlements appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.0145
+39.96%
REAL
$0.06393
-0.26%
NOW
$0.00582
-5.21%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/14 15:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Traders Add MAGACOIN FINANCE to Watchlists as Layer Brett Lags in ROI Forecasts
The post Ethereum Traders Add MAGACOIN FINANCE to Watchlists as Layer Brett Lags in ROI Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s stability near $4,450 has set the stage for an altcoin rotation that could define the final quarter of 2025. Traders are debating where the best opportunities lie: utility-driven Layer-2 projects like Layer Brett, or community-backed projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has stormed watchlists with its eye-catching 2000% ROI potential. The contrast in projections captures the classic crypto split — fundamentals versus FOMO. Ethereum’s price is hovering near $4,450, which is the perfect stage to induce the altcoin rotation for the last quarter of 2025. Traders are on the lookout for the next opportunity, which will be the best. Some believe that utility-based Layer 2 projects hold the key to this potential gain. Conversely, some traders think that the community-driven project like MAGACOIN FINANCE will be the next best opportunity. MAGACOIN FINANCE has garnered significant attention among traders and is even on the watchlists of many investors, as it holds the potential to offer a 2000% ROI. The difference in the projections encapsulates the classic cryptocurrency split — between fundamentals and FOMO. Layer Brett: Utility-Driven Growth With Institutional Tailwinds What sets Layer Brett (LBRETT) apart is how it fuses the best of Cardano’s methodical design and Solana’s speed, while simultaneously solving Ethereum’s congestion and high gas fee problems. Built as an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, it leverages the booming L2 sector—which analysts expect to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027—to carve out a market opportunity far larger than most meme coins could ever dream of. Its ecosystem is designed with multiple engines of growth. Staking rewards exceeding 800% APY incentivize holders to stay invested while strengthening network security. A scarce 10B token supply ensures demand consistently outpaces availability, supporting long-term price appreciation. Meanwhile, a community-driven $1 million giveaway campaign has attracted a large supporter base, which has kept hype…
NEAR
$2.71
-2.83%
HYPE
$54.59
-0.34%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005875
-2.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Missed Polygon (MATIC) 100x? This New Crypto Coin Surges 350% and Analysts See 25x More Gains
Polygon (MATIC) is currently trading at around $0.27 USD. Over recent weeks, it has made steady gains, showing strength in its layer-2 scaling infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships. Though MATIC has delivered strong returns for those who got in early, its large market cap and matured development trajectory mean that future growth is likely to be […] The post Missed Polygon (MATIC) 100x? This New Crypto Coin Surges 350% and Analysts See 25x More Gains appeared first on CoinChapter.
MORE
$0.09684
+1.65%
CAP
$0.15206
+3.28%
GAINS
$0.02531
-5.66%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
SUI: $4 is a short-term challenge – Will bulls prevail?
The Fixed Range Volume Profile highlighted the importance of the $4 and $3.5 levels.
SUI
$3.7033
-1.19%
BULLS
$852.71
-6.85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position