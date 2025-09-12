2025-09-15 Monday

Getting Started with Pudgy Party

The new Pudgy Penguins mobile game blends battle royale mini-games with NFT cosmetics.
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:24
FTX Executives Face Court Over Alleged Illegal Liquidation of 3AC

TLDR FTX executives have been called to court over the alleged unlawful liquidation of 3AC’s multi-billion-dollar position. Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, and Ryan Salame will testify under oath regarding their involvement in the liquidation. 3AC claims that FTX mishandled its account, leading to significant losses during the 2022 crypto market crash. FTX disputes 3AC’s account, [...] The post FTX Executives Face Court Over Alleged Illegal Liquidation of 3AC appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 06:23
Rex‑Osprey DOGE ETF launch postponed to tomorrow

The post Rex‑Osprey DOGE ETF launch postponed to tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch has been postponed to tomorrow. This ETF is designed to track the price movements of Dogecoin. The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch has been postponed to tomorrow after an initial plan to debut today, according to an announcement from the fund providers. The exchange-traded fund, designed to track Dogecoin’s price movements, marks a delay in the latest crypto-linked investment product to reach traditional markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/dogecoin-etf-launch-postponed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:22
DTCC Lists New Fidelity and Canary Crypto Spot ETFs

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/dtcc-lists-crypto-spot-etfs/
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:18
Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro Podcasts Surge In Views Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

The post Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro Podcasts Surge In Views Following Charlie Kirk Assassination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Conservative pundits found some of their biggest audiences ever between Wednesday and Thursday as they covered the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who was shot and killed at a Utah university event on Wednesday. Charlie Kirk’s own podcast ranks No. 1 on the Apple podcast chart as of Thursday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly amassed 3.9 million views on a nearly three-hour livestream that aired on her YouTube channel Wednesday afternoon, Kelly’s second-biggest livestream and one of her most-viewed videos, in which she covered Kirk’s assassination and learned of his death on air, which led her and guest Glenn Beck to tears. A two-hour Daily Wire livestream simulcast on the Daily Wire YouTube channel, as well as YouTube channels of hosts including Michael Knowles and Ben Shapiro, garnered at least 3.8 million views combined, with Shapiro’s upload becoming his second-most-viewed YouTube livestream ever. Kelly and Shapiro’s podcast episodes on Kirk ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on Apple’s podcast episode chart Thursday. Tim Pool, a right-wing streamer, garnered 1.1 million views on an hour-long YouTube livestream Wednesday afternoon, marking his most-viewed livestream with more than double the views of the next most viewed. Steven Crowder, a popular right-wing Rumble streamer, garnered more than 1 million views on an ongoing livestream Thursday afternoon, one of his most-viewed streams in months. Kirk’s own podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” ranks No. 1 on the Apple podcast charts as of Thursday afternoon. Contra Hasan Piker, one of the most popular leftist streamers, also saw a huge spike in views on Wednesday, garnering 3.7 million views on an 8-hour Twitch broadcast. Piker’s stream started out covering general news, including the New York City mayoral race and Epstein documents, but Piker learned of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:17
DEX Platform D3X Exchange Partners with ZoroAI to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to Multi-Chain DeFi

By leveraging Zoro, D3X strengthens its ecosystem by adding cutting-edge AI capabilities, giving traders the power to trade efficiently and generate more yields.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:15
Dutch Finance Minister ‘can’t sleep at night’ because of fintech exodus

The post Dutch Finance Minister ‘can’t sleep at night’ because of fintech exodus  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dutch bonus cap is often criticized for limiting variable pay for employees in the financial sector to no more than 20% of their fixed annual salary, with stakeholders claiming that it makes it hard to compete for talent against countries with less stringent rules. Eelco Heinen is once again warning Dutch lawmakers that the limits the country has set on bonuses paid to bank employees are inadvertently pushing fintech companies out of the Netherlands. Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about bonus cap Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warned that the firms that remain in the Netherlands are struggling to hire IT staffers because they now have to compete with companies in other industries without similar restrictions, Heinen said. “We already knew that the financial sector was being hamstrung by investments not being made, by companies not establishing themselves here because of the financial regulations,” he stated in a parliamentary debate Thursday. “But we are also seeing parties leaving. And I see that mainly in the fintech sector.” The Netherlands’ 20% limit on variable pay has been tagged far more severe than any analogous restrictions imposed throughout the rest of the European Union. The country’s banks, including ABN Amro Bank NV and ING Groep NV, have long complained that the rules are a substantial hiring impediment, especially where IT recruitment is concerned. Heinen didn’t name specific companies leaving or planning to leave, but that does not make the threat any less real. While large, established fintechs are still able to offer staffers generous levels of base pay, earlier-stage companies often depend on hefty bonuses to attract talent. Earlier this year, the Dutch Finance Ministry considered easing parts of the country’s limits on variable pay for bankers but ultimately made no change to restrictions. Netherlands is not the only country in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:11
Exciting Development: Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, XRP Crypto ETFs Emerge on DTCC

BitcoinWorld Exciting Development: Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, XRP Crypto ETFs Emerge on DTCC The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! Three proposed crypto ETFs have recently registered tickers with the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This is a significant development, signaling a growing interest in bringing more digital assets into mainstream investment vehicles. The funds in question are the Fidelity SOL ETF (FSOL), the Canary HBAR ETF (HBR), and the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC). This move, while not a guarantee of approval, certainly sets the stage for exciting discussions ahead regarding the future of crypto investments. What Does a DTCC Listing Mean for Crypto ETFs? For those unfamiliar, the DTCC plays a crucial role in the financial markets. It’s essentially the backbone for clearing and settling trades, ensuring transactions happen smoothly and securely. When a fund registers its ticker with the DTCC, it means they are preparing for the possibility of listing and trading on an exchange. Think of it as getting your paperwork in order before a big event. Preparation, Not Approval: It’s vital to understand that a DTCC ticker registration is an independent step. It happens completely separate from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rigorous review process. Sign of Intent: This registration indicates that the fund sponsors are actively preparing for a potential launch. They are getting the necessary infrastructure ready, should the SEC give the green light. No Guarantee: As history has shown with many other financial products, appearing on the DTCC website does not guarantee that an ETF will ultimately be approved for listing or trading. This preliminary step is a strong signal that major financial players like Fidelity are seriously exploring expanded crypto offerings, pushing the boundaries beyond just Bitcoin. Why These Specific Crypto ETFs Are So Noteworthy The fact that these particular cryptocurrencies – Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Ripple (XRP) – are being considered for ETF structures is quite telling. Bitcoin spot ETFs were a monumental step, but altcoin crypto ETFs represent a new frontier. Each of these digital assets has a strong community and distinct use cases: Solana (SOL): Known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, Solana has emerged as a formidable competitor in the smart contract platform space. An SOL ETF could provide traditional investors with exposure to this rapidly growing ecosystem. Hedera (HBAR): Hedera stands out with its unique hashgraph consensus mechanism, offering enterprise-grade performance and security. A HBAR ETF would allow investors to tap into its potential for institutional adoption and decentralized applications. Ripple (XRP): While still navigating regulatory waters, XRP aims to facilitate fast, low-cost international payments. An XRP ETF could offer a regulated way to invest in a cryptocurrency focused on cross-border transactions. These potential crypto ETFs could significantly broaden the investment landscape, offering diversification and regulated access to a wider array of digital assets for a new wave of investors. The Crucial Hurdle: SEC Approval for Altcoin Crypto ETFs While the DTCC listing sparks optimism, the ultimate decision rests with the SEC. The path to approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs was long and arduous, marked by years of rejections before eventual approval in early 2024. The SEC’s primary concerns often revolve around market manipulation, investor protection, and the maturity of underlying markets. For altcoin crypto ETFs, these concerns might be even more pronounced: Market Size and Liquidity: Altcoin markets are generally smaller and can be more volatile than Bitcoin’s, potentially raising concerns about liquidity and price manipulation. Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory status of many altcoins is still debated, with some, like XRP, having faced direct legal challenges from the SEC. This uncertainty adds another layer of complexity. Custody and Valuation: Ensuring secure custody and accurate valuation for a wider range of digital assets can present unique operational challenges for fund providers. Despite these challenges, the successful launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has set a precedent, potentially paving a clearer, albeit still challenging, path for other crypto-backed products. The financial industry is clearly pushing for more options. What Comes Next for These Promising Crypto ETFs? The appearance of Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, and Canary XRP ETFs on the DTCC website is a testament to the persistent demand for regulated cryptocurrency investment products. If approved, these funds could: Increase Institutional Adoption: Make it easier for institutions, financial advisors, and traditional investors to gain exposure to these altcoins without directly holding the assets. Boost Market Liquidity: Potentially inject significant capital into the underlying crypto markets, leading to increased liquidity and potentially more stable price discovery. Enhance Investor Access: Provide a simpler, more familiar investment vehicle for everyday investors who might be hesitant to navigate direct cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors interested in these developments should closely follow SEC announcements and market reactions. Understanding the underlying assets and the associated risks remains paramount. This is a journey that requires both excitement and careful consideration. In conclusion, the DTCC listing of Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, and Canary XRP ETFs marks a thrilling moment in the evolution of digital asset investments. It underscores the industry’s drive to integrate cryptocurrencies further into traditional finance. While the road to SEC approval is often long and unpredictable, this development signals a clear and exciting direction for the future of crypto ETFs and broader market access to innovative digital assets. We are witnessing the gradual but steady mainstreaming of what was once a niche investment. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto ETFs Understanding new financial products can be complex. Here are some common questions about these potential crypto ETFs: Q: What is the DTCC?A: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is a U.S. post-trade financial services company providing clearing and settlement services for financial markets. It helps ensure the smooth processing of securities transactions. Q: Does a DTCC listing mean an ETF is approved?A: No, a DTCC listing is a preparatory step for a fund to potentially trade. It does not signify approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is the ultimate authority for ETF approval. Q: Why are altcoin ETFs considered a significant development?A: While Bitcoin ETFs opened the door, altcoin ETFs, like those for SOL, HBAR, and XRP, would offer traditional investors diversified exposure to a wider range of digital assets, reflecting the growing maturity and variety within the crypto market. Q: What are the main challenges for these crypto ETFs to get SEC approval?A: The SEC often raises concerns about market manipulation, investor protection, and the liquidity of underlying crypto markets. For altcoins, additional challenges include regulatory clarity and potential volatility. Q: How can I invest in these crypto ETFs if they are approved?A: If approved, these ETFs would likely be available through traditional brokerage accounts, similar to how one would buy shares of any stock or other ETF. The potential for more crypto ETFs is a game-changer for investors and the digital asset space alike. What are your thoughts on this exciting development? Share this article on your social media to spread the word and spark a conversation about the future of crypto investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Exciting Development: Fidelity SOL, Canary HBAR, XRP Crypto ETFs Emerge on DTCC first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:10
Ethereum Investors Double Down As Staking Activity Spikes Sharply – Here’s How Much

The post Ethereum Investors Double Down As Staking Activity Spikes Sharply – Here’s How Much appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Investors Double Down As Staking Activity Spikes Sharply – Here’s How Much | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-staking-activity-spikes/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:09
Rob Reiner Talks New Spinal Tap Book ‘A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever’

The post Rob Reiner Talks New Spinal Tap Book ‘A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner arrive at the premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Although they remarkably look alike, Rob Reiner wants people to know that despite the fact that he and This is Spinal Tap and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues documentarian look exactly alike, they are not one and the same person. “Well, I’m hoping that they’re not the same because as you can see, Rob Reiner is married,” Reiner said during a Zoom conversation on Wednesday. “He’s been married 36 years (pointing at this wedding ring) and Marty DiBergi had one failed relationship that lasted about half an hour. I mean, that’s about his longest relationship. He’s not successful with the women.” Worse yet, the iconic director noted, DiBergi’s career “has been quite sad.” ForbesHow ‘Conjuring: Last Rites’ Inspired Vera Farmiga’s Haunting New SongBy Tim Lammers “He was hoping that the Spinal Tap would launch him into a career and he did get, in all fairness, one studio picture,” Reiner playfully added. “It was a sequel to a very famous Academy Award-winning film, Kramer vs. Kramer, with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, but the sequel that he made was Kramer vs. Kramer vs. Godzilla and it didn’t do what he had hoped it would do, which was to launch his career. So, he went into a tailspin.” Now, 41 years later, the dual documentarians are back with not only Spinal Tap II: The End Continues — which plays in Thursday previews and opens in theaters on Friday — but the new book A Fine Line…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:08
