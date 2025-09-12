ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Nearly 13 Years—Why Now?
The move adds to the list of large, longstanding BTC investors who have moved assets in recent weeks.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:34
Dogecoin & SHIB Still Popular, But MAGAX’s Deflationary, AI-Driven Design Wins for 2025
DOGE and SHIB Keep Their Spots in the Meme Market Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognized meme coins in crypto. Dogecoin, launched in 2013 as a joke, has grown into a cultural symbol with lasting appeal, supported by a loyal community. Shiba Inu entered later, branding itself as the “Dogecoin killer” […] The post Dogecoin & SHIB Still Popular, But MAGAX’s Deflationary, AI-Driven Design Wins for 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 06:30
Can Crypto Markets Keep Their Upward Momentum?
The post Can Crypto Markets Keep Their Upward Momentum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we approach the concluding quarter of the fiscal year, there remains a glimmer of hope among the experts at Coinbase concerning the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market, despite the absence of traditional, seasonal influences. Indeed, instead of falling into past patterns, a prolonged surge bolstered by economic and regulatory signals seems to be on […] Continue Reading:Can Crypto Markets Keep Their Upward Momentum? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-crypto-markets-keep-their-upward-momentum
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:30
Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 September – XRP, Solana, Avalanche
Crypto price prediction today has reviewed XRP, Solana and Avalanche as markets have firmed ahead of US inflation data and possible FOMC rate cuts. Market cap has risen 1.7%. XRP has gained after a BBVA partnership; SOL has seen high ETF odds; AVAX has rallied on treasury and ETF developments.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:30
Perplexity AI Forecasts When Solana (SOL) Could Push Past $500 and Spots Cheap Crypto That Could Rally 9500% in 2025
The crypto market has been buzzing again, not just because Bitcoin is holding steady above $60,000. Perplexity AI has been generating forecasts that many traders are closely watching. One of the biggest calls is that Solana (SOL) could eventually surpass $500, a bold projection that has reignited debates about its place in the next bull
Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:30
Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September
The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:30
Cardano Price Forecast For 2026: ADA Price Set To Fall Below $0.35 As Investors Search For Moonshots Elsewhere
The post Cardano Price Forecast For 2026: ADA Price Set To Fall Below $0.35 As Investors Search For Moonshots Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The title asks a blunt question: if ADA loses momentum into 2026, where will capital go next? The Cardano price forecast increasingly hinges on stalled breakouts and capital rotation toward higher-beta plays. With the Layer Brett crypto presale now live at $0.0055, a new wave of Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin momentum is building—exactly the kind of narrative traders chase when majors stall. Why the market keeps fading ADA rallies ADA has shown short-term resilience, including a sharp V-shaped recovery and multiple 4% intraday swings, but sellers reliably cap momentum near the $0.70 ceiling. Charles Hoskinson’s commentary on markets and Cardano’s future underscores the gap between narrative and execution—traders want concrete network milestones, not just talk. With Bitcoin hovering around $38K, liquidity keeps moving between majors and high-volatility bets. In those rotations, ADA often leads a day, then relinquishes gains as attention shifts elsewhere. That pattern makes a sub-$0.35 retest plausible in the Cardano price forecast unless on-chain usage, throughput, and DeFi catalysts decisively inflect higher. Cardano price forecast: what a sub-$0.35 scenario looks like by 2026 If resistance near $0.70 remains unbroken and catalysts underwhelm, ADA could drift lower as traders prioritize momentum and yield. The 2026 set up many desks models: tighter ranges, sporadic spikes on headlines, and lower highs while BTC dominance ebbs and flows. In this view, whales rotate into narrative-driven “moonshots,” leaving ADA to defend supporters with diminishing enthusiasm. The Cardano price forecast below $0.35 doesn’t require a collapse—just persistent underperformance amid a raging hunt for the next big crypto. Without new TVL surges, sticky dApp growth, or breakthrough scaling, ADA risks becoming a “funding source” for traders buying the top gainer crypto each week. The moonshot alternative on Ethereum Layer 2 Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin with real utility, $LBRETT combines meme energy…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:29
Brock Purdy’s Injury Elevates Mac Jones To Niners’ Starting Quarterback Spot.
The post Brock Purdy’s Injury Elevates Mac Jones To Niners’ Starting Quarterback Spot. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images The San Francisco 49ers will be playing its Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints without key members from the starting offense. Just a day after tight end George Kittle went on injured reserve with a Week 1 hamstring injury, starting quarterback Brock Purdy will also be sidelined due to a nagging variant of turf toe. NFL Networks Ian Rapoport revealed this morning that Purdy is expected to miss between two-to-five weeks with an injury that heavily impacts the bottom of his foot. With Purdy out, the Niners will have to lean on former first-round pick Mac Jones for this weekend and at least the following weekend in its home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners were already entering the regular season beat up on offense with injury designations from running back Christian McCaffery (strained calf) and wide receiver Juaun Jennings (strained calf). Both played in Week 1, but head into Week 2 still on the Niners’ injury report with Jennings accumulating a new shoulder injury in the process. Jones was depended on to close the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year when starter Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to injury. In seven starts, he completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards and eight touchdowns, but he also threw eight interceptions and passed for a career-low 167.2 yards per game. In the Jaguars’ offense, Jones heavily utilized 2024 first-round wide receiving selection Brian Thomas Jr to the tune of 52 completions for 655 yards…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:26
REX-Osprey XRP and memecoin ETFs to debut with different structure next week
The post REX-Osprey XRP and memecoin ETFs to debut with different structure next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The five crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from REX Shares and Osprey Funds are likely to debut only next week with a structure akin to their Solana SSK ETF, despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval. The REX-Osprey ETFs employed a registered investment company (RIC) structure, which distinguishes them from both traditional spot crypto ETFs and the Solana ETF’s initial approach, as Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart explained in a Sept. 11 post on X. RIC Framework While spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs operate as pure spot products and the Solana ETF (SSK) initially launched as a C-corporation before converting structures, REX-Osprey chose the RIC framework to navigate regulatory requirements while maintaining operational flexibility. This structure enables the funds to primarily hold spot crypto assets while retaining the ability to use derivatives and invest in other ETFs when market conditions require. The funds operate within established investment company regulations rather than corporate tax structures. The RIC approach provides different operational requirements, tax treatment, and regulatory oversight compared to C-corporations. These differences affect how the funds distribute returns to investors while offering a middle path between pure spot exposure and complete structural innovation. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas added information that suggests a debut next week, noting that the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE), which was expected to debut on Sept. 12, experienced another delay. He predicted that DOJE will start trading next week, potentially mid-week. As a result, REX-Osprey funds tied to Bitcoin, XRP, TRUMP, and BONK are likely to follow suit, waiting another week to introduce a new structure to the US crypto ETF landscape. Standard approvals potentially incoming The REX-Osprey approvals arrive as the SEC develops a standardized listing framework for crypto ETFs that would eliminate individual rule-change requests for qualifying assets. The Commission recently issued stay orders on both Bitwise’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 06:25
$13B Series F Lifts AI Giant Anthropic to $183B Post-Money
Anthropic has raised $13 billion in a Series F round that values the artificial intelligence company at $183 billion post-money. Anthropic Sees New Funding The round was led by ICONIQ and co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Anthropic disclosed that it will use the capital to meet enterprise demand, advance […]
Coinstats
2025/09/12 06:24
