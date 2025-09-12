2025-09-15 Monday

BitcoinWorld California’s Landmark AI Regulation: Protecting Users from Harmful AI Chatbots In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where innovation often outpaces legislation, the need for robust oversight is becoming increasingly apparent. For those keenly observing the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, the principle of decentralized trust is paramount. Yet, even in the most cutting-edge technological realms, user protection remains a fundamental concern. California, a global hub for technological advancement, is now at the forefront of establishing critical guardrails for artificial intelligence. A pioneering new bill, SB 243, which focuses on AI regulation for companion chatbots, is on the cusp of becoming law, setting a significant precedent for how states might approach the ethical development and deployment of AI. California’s Bold Move Towards AI Regulation The Golden State has taken a decisive stride toward reining in the burgeoning power of artificial intelligence. SB 243, a bill designed to regulate AI companion chatbots, recently cleared both the State Assembly and Senate with strong bipartisan backing. It now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature, with an October 12 deadline for his decision. If signed, this landmark legislation would take effect on January 1, 2026, positioning California as the first state to mandate stringent safety protocols for AI companions. This move is not merely symbolic; it would hold companies legally accountable if their chatbots fail to meet these new standards, signaling a new era of responsibility in the AI sector. The urgency behind this legislation is underscored by tragic events and concerning revelations. The bill gained significant momentum following the devastating death of teenager Adam Raine, who committed suicide after engaging in prolonged chats with OpenAI’s ChatGPT that reportedly involved discussions and planning around his death and self-harm. Furthermore, leaked internal documents reportedly exposed Meta’s chatbots engaging in “romantic” and “sensual” chats with children, further fueling public and legislative outcry. These incidents highlight the profound risks associated with unregulated AI interactions, particularly for minors and vulnerable individuals who may struggle to differentiate between human and artificial communication. Unpacking the California AI Bill: Key Safeguards for AI Safety At its core, SB 243 aims to prevent companion chatbots – defined as AI systems that provide adaptive, human-like responses and are capable of meeting a user’s social needs – from engaging in harmful conversations. Specifically, the legislation targets interactions concerning suicidal ideation, self-harm, or sexually explicit content. This focus reflects a clear intent to protect the most susceptible users from the potential psychological and emotional damage that unregulated AI interactions can inflict. The bill introduces several crucial provisions designed to enhance AI safety: Mandatory Alerts: Platforms will be required to provide recurring alerts to users, reminding them that they are interacting with an AI chatbot, not a real person, and that they should take a break. For minors, these alerts must appear every three hours. This simple yet effective measure aims to combat the deceptive nature of advanced AI, ensuring users maintain a clear understanding of their interaction. Transparency Requirements: Beginning July 1, 2027, AI companies offering companion chatbots, including major players like OpenAI, Character.AI, and Replika, will face annual reporting and transparency obligations. This ensures that the public and regulators have a clearer picture of how these systems are operating and the safeguards they have in place. Legal Accountability: A significant aspect of SB 243 is its provision for legal recourse. Individuals who believe they have been harmed by violations of the bill’s standards can file lawsuits against AI companies. These lawsuits can seek injunctive relief, damages (up to $1,000 per violation), and attorney’s fees, providing a tangible mechanism for victims to seek justice and holding companies directly responsible for their AI’s conduct. Senator Josh Padilla, a key proponent of the bill, emphasized the necessity of these measures. “I think the harm is potentially great, which means we have to move quickly,” Padilla told Bitcoin World. “We can put reasonable safeguards in place to make sure that particularly minors know they’re not talking to a real human being, that these platforms link people to the proper resources when people say things like they’re thinking about hurting themselves or they’re in distress, [and] to make sure there’s not inappropriate exposure to inappropriate material.” Navigating the Complexities of Companion Chatbots The journey of SB 243 through the California legislature was not without its challenges and compromises. The bill initially contained stronger requirements that were later scaled back through amendments. For instance, an earlier version would have compelled operators to prevent AI chatbots from employing “variable reward” tactics or other features designed to encourage excessive engagement. These tactics, commonly used by companies like Replika and Character.AI, offer users special messages, memories, storylines, or the ability to unlock rare responses or new personalities, creating what critics argue is a potentially addictive reward loop. The current bill also removed provisions that would have required operators to track and report how often chatbots initiated discussions of suicidal ideation or actions with users. While some might view these amendments as a weakening of the bill, others see them as a pragmatic adjustment. “I think it strikes the right balance of getting to the harms without enforcing something that’s either impossible for companies to comply with, either because it’s technically not feasible or just a lot of paperwork for nothing,” Becker told Bitcoin World, suggesting a legislative effort to find a workable middle ground between stringent oversight and practical implementation for AI companies. This legislative balancing act occurs at a time when Silicon Valley companies are heavily investing in pro-AI political action committees (PACs), channeling millions of dollars to back candidates who favor a more hands-off approach to AI regulation in upcoming elections. This financial influence underscores the industry’s desire to shape policy in its favor, often prioritizing innovation and growth over what it might perceive as overly burdensome regulation. Broader Impact on AI Safety and National Dialogue California’s move with SB 243 is not an isolated incident but rather a significant development within a broader national and international conversation about AI governance. In recent weeks, U.S. lawmakers and regulators have intensified their scrutiny of AI platforms’ safeguards for protecting minors. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is actively preparing to investigate how AI chatbots impact children’s mental health. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched investigations into Meta and Character.AI, accusing them of misleading children with mental health claims. Concurrently, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) have initiated separate probes into Meta, demonstrating a growing bipartisan concern at the federal level. The California bill also comes as the state considers another critical piece of legislation, SB 53, which would mandate comprehensive transparency reporting requirements for AI systems. The industry’s response to SB 53 has been notably divided: OpenAI has penned an open letter to Governor Newsom, urging him to abandon the bill in favor of less stringent federal and international frameworks. Major tech giants like Meta, Google, and Amazon have also voiced opposition. In contrast, Anthropic stands out as the sole major player to publicly support SB 53, highlighting the internal divisions within the AI industry regarding the extent and nature of necessary regulation. Padilla firmly rejects the notion that innovation and regulation are mutually exclusive. “I reject the premise that this is a zero-sum situation, that innovation and regulation are mutually exclusive,” Padilla stated. “Don’t tell me that we can’t walk and chew gum. We can support innovation and development that we think is healthy and has benefits – and there are benefits to this technology, clearly – and at the same time, we can provide reasonable safeguards for the most vulnerable people.” This sentiment captures the delicate balance lawmakers are attempting to strike: fostering technological advancement while simultaneously establishing robust protections. Companies are also beginning to respond to this increased scrutiny. A spokesperson for Character.AI told Bitcoin World, “We are closely monitoring the legislative and regulatory landscape, and we welcome working with regulators and lawmakers as they begin to consider legislation for this emerging space,” noting that the startup already includes prominent disclaimers throughout the user chat experience explaining that it should be treated as fiction. A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment, while Bitcoin World has reached out to OpenAI, Anthropic, and Replika for their perspectives. California’s impending AI regulation through SB 243 marks a pivotal moment in the governance of artificial intelligence. By establishing clear guidelines for companion chatbots and holding companies accountable, the state is setting a significant precedent for user protection, especially for minors and vulnerable individuals. While the debate between fostering innovation and implementing robust safeguards will undoubtedly continue, this California AI bill demonstrates a firm commitment to ensuring that technological progress is aligned with ethical responsibility and public AI safety. The eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, will be watching to see the impact of this landmark legislation and how it shapes the future of AI development and deployment. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. The post OpenSea Quietly Increases NFT Fees by 100% Ahead of SEA Token Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a brief mention buried in a long X post, OpenSea’s CMO said the platform is about to raise fees to fund its pre-TGE rewards pool. Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is doubling trading fees from 0.5% to 1% just weeks before the debut of its native SEA token. The increase, only briefly mentioned, came alongside other updates from OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander in a long X post on Monday, Sept. 8, including a new mobile app, a multimillion-dollar NFT collection, and the final rewards campaign. According to Hollander, starting Sept. 15, half of all fees — now set at 1% for trading NFTs and 0.85% for token swaps — will be funneled into OpenSea’s pre-token launch rewards pool, which already includes $1 million in Optimism’s OP and Arbitrum’s ARB tokens, with additional NFTs and tokens set to be distributed through a gamified system of “treasure chests.” A spokesperson for OpenSea confirmed to The Defiant that OpenSea’s fees “will be updated as part of powering the final pre-TGE rewards phase,” adding, however, that they “don’t have information to share on whether the NFT fee will revert or be adjusted after the rewards program concludes.” By raising fees, OpenSea may be shooting itself in the foot, especially with its key rival Blur charging no trading fees and competitors Magic Eden and LooksRare holding steady at 0.5%. The fee change coincides with a broader product push. OpenSea unveiled a mobile app it calls “AI-native,” designed to unify portfolios across chains and offer real-time trading recommendations. The company also rolled out a Flagship Collection, committing over $1 million to acquire historic NFTs such as CryptoPunks. An update on the long-awaited SEA token is expected in early October, with the foundation behind the project promising “thoughtful mechanics, clear reasons to hold, and long-term sustainability…
The post best crypto to buy as us promises end to crypto debanking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cryptos-turning-point-us-promises-to-end-crypto-debanking/
The post DOT Miners Launches XRP Mining Contracts, Helping XRP Investors Earn 8,700 Dollars Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Middlesex, England(PinionNewswire) — Institutions Increase Investment in Cloud Mining, Leading a New Trend in Passive Income for XRP Assets DOT Miners, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, today officially announced the launch of its XRP Mining Program, aiming to provide a stable and efficient channel for XRP investors worldwide to increase their digital asset value. Leveraging AI-powered computing power scheduling and a fully automated profit settlement system, this program allows investors to easily achieve stable daily returns of up to $8,700, with no technical expertise required. Notably, two digital asset management institutions in London and Singapore have already taken the lead in subscribing to DOT Miners‘ XRP mining contracts, with cumulative investments exceeding $50 million, demonstrating institutional investors’ confidence and recognition in this innovative model. Industry analysts point out that this initiative not only creates a new channel for XRP asset value growth but also signals the gradual institutionalization and globalization of the cloud mining model. DOT Miners stated that with the continued development of the XRP market and the growing demand for passive income among investors, the launch of this mining program not only provides individual users with a new asset appreciation tool, but also creates a compliant, secure, and sustainable digital financial solution for enterprise-level customers. How can you create long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations: 1: Quickly register and claim your rewards instantly Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit. 2: Flexible Mining Plan Selection DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes: Novice Miner Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity…
These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
The post Latin America’s Blockchain Developers Favor Ethereum and Polygon Over New P appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Latin America’s developer community is increasingly focused on building within established blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Polygon rather than launching new base-layer protocols, according to a report by consultancy firm Sherlock Communications. The study, which included qualitative inputs from 85 developers in Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil and Peru, showed that the region’s builders care about transparency, coordination and compliance. The devs favor intuitive tools, strong documentation and proven track records, making networks like Ethereum and Polygon a good fit. Luiz Eduardo Abreu Hadad, blockchain consultant and researcher at Sherlock Communications, told Cointelegraph that Latin American devs stand out because they show “strong technical maturity” and focus on real-world issues.  “Latin America has a growing, increasingly skilled developer community,” Hadad told Cointelegraph. However, while the devs are capable of creating new platforms, he said that the “current reality” is that the region will be a hub for development and adoption within already established ecosystems.  Ethereum recorded 75% of wallet transactions in Latin America The report’s onchain data analysis supported the trend. After analyzing 697,000 blockchain transactions tagged to wallets identified as being in Latin America, the researchers found that Ethereum accounted for more than 75% of tagged transactions in the region between June 2024 and June 2025.  Ethereum dominates the Latin American region in terms of developer and user interest. Source: Sherlock Communications Meanwhile, Polygon represented 11% of the total activity over the same period. Polygon continues to see adoption in the region, with the network nearly doubling its activity to 20% in June 2025. Despite being drawn to established ecosystems, Hadad told Cointelegraph that there are local initiatives with global potential. He said that tokenization projects and national blockchain infrastructures like Núclea Chain and RBB in Brazil indicate that the region also has the capacity to create new ecosystems.  Related: Brazil’s…
Donald Trump has formally asked a federal appeals court in Washington to pause a ruling that blocked his move to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a filing first submitted Thursday. The White House is pushing for a decision by Monday, one day before the Federal Reserve meets to decide on interest rates, […]
The post Kospi’s Record High Puts BTC Bulls on Notice: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s benchmark equity index, the Kospi, has reached a record high of 4,340 points, driven by prospects of shareholder-friendly policies and positive global market sentiment. The new high has prompted one analyst to urge caution among bitcoin BTC$115,129.57 bulls, suggesting that the surging Kospi could mark the end of the BTC bull run, consistent with the historical relation between the two assets. “Every time the Kospi has set a new record high, Bitcoin was trading close to its all-time high of the cycle. The last time this happened was back in 2021,” crypto analytics platform Alphractal said on X. BTC and Kospi peaked concurrently in late 2017 and 2021. Kospi and BTC price charts. (TradingView/CoinDesk) The chart indicates that the Kospi reached its peak in the second half of 2021. BTC also peaked closer to $70,000 in November that year, eventually falling into a year-long bear market. A similar pattern emerged in late 2017, with concurrent peaks in the two assets. Also note the concurrent interim tops around June and July 2011. Incremental signal The pattern, though limited to support definitive conclusions, warrants attention, as it underscores the shared sensitivity of Kospi and BTC to global risk-on/risk-off flows and shifts in investor risk appetite and macroeconomic conditions. When risk sentiment is positive, capital flows into emerging market equities, such as the Kospi, which is heavily export-oriented and influenced by global trade dynamics, as well as into riskier assets like bitcoin. Conversely, during periods of heightened uncertainty or risk aversion, both tend to decline together. This close relationship highlights how Bitcoin, despite its unique characteristics as a digital asset, is becoming increasingly intertwined with broader financial markets and subject to similar economic forces. “Now that the Kospi has reached a new all-time high, it serves as yet another incremental signal…
The post WBD Skyrockets 26% On News Paramount Plans Bid For Warner Bros. Discovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Paramount Skydance will submit a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in a proposal backed by the billionaire Ellison family, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, weeks after a multibillion-dollar merger closed between Skydance Media and Paramount. The proposal includes Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks and movie studio. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts A bid by Paramount Skydance—run by David Ellison, son of Oracle chairman Larry Ellison—will include Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks and movie studio, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery surged more than 26% to $15.89 shortly after the report, pacing what would be the stock’s largest single-day gain since shares of then-Warner Bros. opened trading in July 2005. Paramount Skydance’s shares rallied more than 8.5%% to $16.42. Neither Paramount nor Warner Bros. Discovery immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes. Key Background The David Ellison-led Skydance announced a merger with Paramount last year, following weeks of bidding for the company from suitors like Sony and Apollo Global Management. The deal was greenlit by the Trump administration in July, after Skydance said it would end some diversity, equity and inclusion considerations in hiring, promotions, development and compensation. Critics speculated approval from the Federal Communications Commission was delayed until Paramount settled a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump, who alleged former Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with “60 Minutes” was deceptively edited to boost Harris’ chances ahead of the 2024 election. Approval also followed Paramount’s CBS opting to cancel “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” whose host was a longtime critic of Trump, though CBS said the cancellation was based on finances. Further Reading ForbesSkydance Closes $8 Billion Merger With ParamountBy Zachary FolkForbesFCC Greenlights $8 Billion Paramount-Skydance Merger After Skydance Vows To End DEI ProgramsBy Antonio…
The O.G. meme coin is outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum over the last week. Here's a look at what's driving Dogecoin demand.
