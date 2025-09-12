2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship Final Roster Features Top Stars
Athlete's Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship 2025 Athletes Unlimited On October 3, Athletes Unlimited will kick off the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship, bringing together 44 elite domestic and international players to compete for the sport's top honor. The league recently rebranded as the AU Pro Volleyball Championship and announced Omaha, Nebraska, and Madison, Wisconsin as host cities, signaling an expanded focus on premier volleyball markets. The roster includes talent from leading leagues worldwide, such as the U.S.'s LOVB and MLV, Brazil's Superliga, and Turkey's Sultanlar Ligi. The lineup features eight Olympians and 28 players with national team experience. Matches will take place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha (October 3–13) and Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison (October 23–November 2). Key players include: Olympic medalists making their AU debut: Micha Hancock, Jordan Thompson, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Natalia Zilio Pereira. 2024 AU Pro Volleyball champion Brittany Abercrombie, returning to defend her title. Additional Olympians: Lorenne Teixeira (Brazil), Manami Kojima (Japan), Natalia Valentin-Anderson (Puerto Rico), and Betty De La Cruz (Dominican Republic), winner of the 2022 AU Pro Volleyball Championship. Players with local ties: Brooke Nuneviller, Wong-Orantes, and Valentin-Anderson in Nebraska; Sydney Hilley and Claire Chaussee in Madison. Top U.S. stars and former All-Americans: Madi Bugg, Tori Dixon, Dani Drews, Skylar Fields, Serena Gray, Morgan Hentz, Claire Hoffman, and Molly McCage. International standouts: Heydi Casanova (Cuba), Pornpun Guedpard (Thailand), and Piyanut Pannoy (Thailand). Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship Broadcast Coverage and Championship Format Athlete's Unlimited Pro Volleyball Broadcast Schedule 2025 Athletes Unlimited 15 of the 24 matches will air exclusively on ESPN platforms, with the remaining contests available across over 70 global streaming and regional sports networks, including Gray Broadcast Sports Networks, AWSN, Swerve Sports, FanDuel Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, MSG Networks, and NESN. Former…
