Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ Turns Every Bet Into a Fair Play With Instant Rakeback & Cashback

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/spartans-cashrake-makes-online-gambling-fair-in-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:00
Reasons Why Pendle (PENDLE) Is Still Massively Undervalued – The $400 Trillion Opportunity Everyone Missed

Pendle keeps flying under the radar even though it’s building one of the most promising stories in DeFi. In a long X thread, Mesh.hl called PENDLE “criminally undervalued,” and when you look at the data, it’s easy to see why. The Numbers That Stand Out Pendle currently has $12.3 billion locked in the protocol, up
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:00
SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

SPX6900 (SPX) is currently trading at $1.40, having gained 0.86% in the last session. Trading volume in the past 24 hours reached $55.84 million, a 9.66% gain compared to the day before, while the price change over the past seven days reflects a whopping 20.28% growth. Market specialists are attributing the rally to revive investor […]
Tronweekly2025/09/12 07:00
Yala enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins and unlock cross-chain liquidity

The post Yala enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins and unlock cross-chain liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Yala’s protocol allows Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while keeping custody of their Bitcoin. The platform unlocks cross-chain liquidity and real-world asset integration, addressing the underutilization of Bitcoin in DeFi. Yala launched a protocol that enables Bitcoin holders to mint USDC-backed stablecoins while retaining custody of their Bitcoin assets, expanding cross-chain functionality and real-world asset integration opportunities. The new protocol lets users create stable digital currencies that work across multiple blockchains while maintaining ownership of their Bitcoin. These stablecoins can connect to real-world investments including tokenized bonds and commodities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-cross-chain-liquidity-yala/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:58
Strategy's rejection from the S&P 500 a major blow to crypto treasuries: JPMorgan

JPMorgan analysts said the S&P 500 committee's decision to exclude Strategy from the index is a setback for crypto treasuries and may signal that the corporate Bitcoin reserve trend has peaked.
Fxstreet2025/09/12 06:56
Charlie Kirk Quietly Petitioned for Ross Ulbricht’s Pardon

The post Charlie Kirk Quietly Petitioned for Ross Ulbricht’s Pardon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The controversial political activist was gunned down by an unknown assailant during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour.” The Kirk-Ulbricht Connection: A Quiet Push for a Presidential Pardon Few know this, but Charlie Kirk was a Bitcoiner. An even smaller cohort knows about Kirk’s behind-the-scenes campaign to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/charlie-kirk-quietly-petitioned-for-ross-ulbrichts-pardon/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:54
Cashback and Rakeback in Crypto Betting

The post Cashback and Rakeback in Crypto Betting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The thrill of betting is often tied to risk, but what if that risk could be softened, or nearly erased? Spartans promotes a feature called 10% CASHRAKE™, which it describes as a first-of-its-kind system. The system is designed to apply to both frequent bettors and newcomers, aiming to reduce the impact of losses on each spin, hand, or bet. Instead of seeing losses as final, players instantly receive 10% back on every loss and 10% rakeback on every bet placed. This model changes how betting feels. It gives volume players more mileage, rewards casual bettors with less sting, and adds value for anyone who wants to stretch their bankroll further. At the time of writing, Spartans presents this feature as a unique offering compared to other popular platforms. The platform positions the feature as a way to give users some of the advantages associated with high-volume play, without requiring a large bankroll. Why CASHRAKE™ Changes the Betting Experience 10% CASHRAKE™ is positioned as a system intended to provide ongoing cashback and rakeback for players. It’s a live system already operating on Spartans that rewards every player with immediate value. Place a bet, and you’ll see a portion of rakeback instantly reflected on your balance. Lose a bet, and you’ll still get a part of your loss back on the spot. This structure provides value based on activity, not only outcomes. For grinders who put in thousands of spins or sports wagers, the difference compounds quickly. The system is structured so that users receive partial returns even after losses, which may help offset losing streaks. The feature is intended to reduce the impact of losses by crediting players on a continuous basis. In practice, this blurs the line between high stakes and casual play, letting anyone step into the mindset of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:51
Project 0 revolutionizes DeFi

The post Project 0 revolutionizes DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Project 0 has officially announced the launch of the first native prime broker of DeFi on Solana, marking a groundbreaking moment for the entire decentralized finance ecosystem. The protocol introduces an innovative unified margin system, designed to eliminate the historical capital inefficiencies that have limited the growth and flexibility of DeFi users. Thanks to this solution, Project 0 enables portfolio-level risk management, paving the way for a new era of composability and interoperability between platforms. The Problem of Capital Inefficiencies in DeFi In the current landscape, traditional DeFi lending protocols operate in isolation. Users are forced to overcollateralize their positions on each platform, a practice that fragments capital and limits the ability to optimize risk management. This approach prevents fully leveraging the potential of the entire portfolio, hindering the search for liquidity and increasing the risk of unwanted liquidations. Project 0 directly addresses this critical issue by unifying fragmented markets into a single portfolio-centric risk management system. In this way, users can finally manage all their positions in an integrated manner, overcoming the limitations imposed by platform compartmentalization. The Launch on Solana: A Turning Point for the Ecosystem According to MacBrennan Peet, founder of Project 0, the cryptocurrency sector is often obsessed with reinventing already existing applications, neglecting infrastructural innovation. The launch of Project 0 on Solana represents a break from this trend, offering for the first time the possibility to borrow against the entire portfolio on platforms like Kamino, Drift, and Jupiter, leveraging a unified margin. This new model eliminates frustrating scenarios where users are liquidated on a platform despite having offsetting positions elsewhere, revolutionizing the DeFi trading experience and introducing truly effective risk management. Innovative Features for Passive Users and Sophisticated Traders Project 0 targets both passive users seeking optimized returns and advanced traders managing complex portfolios. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:49
Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Jair Bolsonaro Over Coup Attempt

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, was found guilty of plotting a coup d’état alongside several other serious charges. The Supreme Court sentenced him to over 27 years in prison. In his own capacities as a political leader, Bolsonaro made a marginal impact on pro-crypto regulatory policies. Still, his downfall could have major market implications. Bolsonaro Found Guilty Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former President and Trump ally, has been at the center of a massive scandal. After narrowly losing an election in 2022, he attempted to stage a coup. This incident led to years of legal battles, but the nation’s Supreme Court has finally ruled on Bolsonaro’s case, finding him guilty. “I have found it proven by the Attorney General’s Office that Jair Messias Bolsonaro committed the crimes he is accused of as leader of the criminal organization,” claimed Cármen Lúcia, Justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court. Bolsonaro was found guilty of five charges: plotting a coup, being a member of a criminal organization, violence against state institutions, damaging public property, and attempting to overthrow the rule of law by force. He has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for these offenses. Possible Market Consequences Although he has been a Trump ally, Bolsonaro is a much more marginal figure to the international crypto community. While in office, he supported a few pieces of pro-crypto legislation, but never made it a key part of his policy or public statements. Since his ouster, Bolsonaro has continued exercising little interest in the space. Nonetheless, this is a huge moment in international politics, with possible implications for crypto. For example, Javier Milei, another South American President and Trump ally, is facing his own legal battles. A guilty verdict for Bolsonaro could make Milei’s downfall more likely, and he is a vocal crypto supporter. Other unpredictable consequences could follow. Still, as far as Brazil is concerned, Bolsonaro’s guilty verdict won’t do much to impede crypto progress. His successor has spearheaded a number of friendly policies, including the world’s first XRP ETF. For now, investors might not need to worry.
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:47
2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship Final Roster Features Top Stars

The post 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship Final Roster Features Top Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Athlete’s Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship 2025 Athletes Unlimited On October 3, Athletes Unlimited will kick off the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship, bringing together 44 elite domestic and international players to compete for the sport’s top honor. The league recently rebranded as the AU Pro Volleyball Championship and announced Omaha, Nebraska, and Madison, Wisconsin as host cities, signaling an expanded focus on premier volleyball markets. The roster includes talent from leading leagues worldwide, such as the U.S.’s LOVB and MLV, Brazil’s Superliga, and Turkey’s Sultanlar Ligi. The lineup features eight Olympians and 28 players with national team experience. Matches will take place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha (October 3–13) and Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison (October 23–November 2). Key players include: Olympic medalists making their AU debut: Micha Hancock, Jordan Thompson, Justine Wong-Orantes, and Natalia Zilio Pereira. 2024 AU Pro Volleyball champion Brittany Abercrombie, returning to defend her title. Additional Olympians: Lorenne Teixeira (Brazil), Manami Kojima (Japan), Natalia Valentin-Anderson (Puerto Rico), and Betty De La Cruz (Dominican Republic), winner of the 2022 AU Pro Volleyball Championship. Players with local ties: Brooke Nuneviller, Wong-Orantes, and Valentin-Anderson in Nebraska; Sydney Hilley and Claire Chaussee in Madison. Top U.S. stars and former All-Americans: Madi Bugg, Tori Dixon, Dani Drews, Skylar Fields, Serena Gray, Morgan Hentz, Claire Hoffman, and Molly McCage. International standouts: Heydi Casanova (Cuba), Pornpun Guedpard (Thailand), and Piyanut Pannoy (Thailand). Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship Broadcast Coverage and Championship Format Athlete’s Unlimited Pro Volleyball Broadcast Schedule 2025 Athletes Unlimited 15 of the 24 matches will air exclusively on ESPN platforms, with the remaining contests available across over 70 global streaming and regional sports networks, including Gray Broadcast Sports Networks, AWSN, Swerve Sports, FanDuel Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, MSG Networks, and NESN. Former…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 06:47
