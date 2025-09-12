2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
August CPI Rises to 2.9% as Fed Faces Rate Cut Dilemma Sept 17

August CPI Rises to 2.9% as Fed Faces Rate Cut Dilemma Sept 17

The post August CPI Rises to 2.9% as Fed Faces Rate Cut Dilemma Sept 17 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This represents the highest annual inflation rate recorded since January Month-over-month CPI rose 0.4%, which was a sharper increase than many analysts had expected Markets are still largely expecting an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September, although this reading makes that decision more delicate For August, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% year-over-year, up from 2.7% in both July and June. This represents the highest annual inflation rate recorded since January 2025. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy, held steady at 3.1% annually, showing persistent inflationary pressure in many “nondiscretionary” areas, such as housing, used cars, and similar. Month-over-month CPI rose 0.4%, which was a sharper increase than many analysts had expected. The primary reason for this is the higher costs for shelter and food. Despite inflation rising, markets are still largely expecting an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September, though this reading makes that decision more delicate. Bond Yields React, Rate Cut Expectations Tested Both yield curves and Treasury rates showed movement: short-term rates climbed as the 2- vs-10-year spread steepened, reflecting renewed concern inflation may stay sticky. Meanwhile, the 30-year yield barely budged. On the equity side, reactions were mixed: inflation-sensitive sectors like consumer staples and utilities saw pressure, while rate-sensitive names in tech and growth saw wider swings as traders re-price the Fed’s path. Related: America’s Labor Weakness: Why U.S. Jobs Data Could Spark a 2025 Crypto Bull Run What the Inflation Report Means for Crypto The CPI print has direct spillover into crypto through its impact on liquidity, the dollar, and rate outlooks.  So far, the crypto industry hasn’t reacted much, but the uptick to 2.9% CPI suggests inflation isn’t cooling as smoothly as markets hoped. If the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement rate…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.17%
Union
U$0.01455+40.44%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1757-2.00%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:07
ແບ່ງປັນ
If SOL Price Hits $300 Then This Altcoin At $0.0055 Could 15x Over 48 Hours

If SOL Price Hits $300 Then This Altcoin At $0.0055 Could 15x Over 48 Hours

The post If SOL Price Hits $300 Then This Altcoin At $0.0055 Could 15x Over 48 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 00:35 The Solana price prediction of $300 represents significant upside potential for the established blockchain token. However, savvy investors are looking beyond SOL toward emerging opportunities with even greater growth potential.  They recognize that while SOL may deliver solid returns, newer altcoins can sometimes outperform established projects dramatically. This perspective has many looking closely at Layer Brett’s current presale opportunity. Understanding the Solana price prediction landscape Most Solana price prediction models suggest gradual appreciation toward the $300 target. This would represent healthy returns for current SOL holders. However, achieving this price requires substantial capital inflow due to SOL’s large market capitalization. The Solana price prediction also depends heavily on overall market conditions and ecosystem development. SOL’s technological advantages continue attracting developers and users. Its high throughput and low fees maintain competitive positioning. Yet the Solana price prediction remains constrained by market realities and competition from other layer 1 solutions. These factors limit its explosive growth potential. Why altcoins often outperform established tokens Market history shows that smaller altcoins frequently outperform large cap cryptocurrencies. Their micro-cap status allows dramatic percentage moves with relatively small capital inflow. This mathematical advantage makes them attractive for growth-seeking investors. The potential returns can significantly exceed those from established tokens. Layer Brett’s current presale price of $0.0055 provides exactly this opportunity. The project’s modest market cap allows for substantial growth with reasonable market interest. This potential far exceeds what SOL can realistically achieve from current levels. The 15x potential explained in simple terms A 15x move for Layer Brett would require significantly less capital than similar percentage gains for SOL. The project’s current valuation allows for dramatic appreciation with moderate investor interest. This potential becomes particularly interesting when considering the short 48-hour timeframe. The presale structure creates natural buying pressure…
Solana
SOL$245.43+3.85%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.00089-0.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005876-2.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
OpenAI’s Pivotal Shift: Microsoft Backs Public Benefit Corporation Transition

OpenAI’s Pivotal Shift: Microsoft Backs Public Benefit Corporation Transition

BitcoinWorld OpenAI’s Pivotal Shift: Microsoft Backs Public Benefit Corporation Transition In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, where innovation often outpaces traditional corporate structures, a significant development is unfolding. OpenAI, the powerhouse behind groundbreaking AI models like ChatGPT, has announced a non-binding agreement with its largest investor, Microsoft. This pivotal accord paves the way for OpenAI’s for-profit arm to convert into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), a move that could redefine the future of AI development and its commercialization. For those keenly observing the intersection of technology, investment, and ethical governance, this transition represents a crucial moment, signaling a new phase for one of the world’s most influential AI entities. Understanding OpenAI’s Pivotal Shift to a Public Benefit Corporation The core of this transformative news lies in OpenAI‘s intent to become a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). But what exactly does this mean, and why is it a significant step for an organization at the forefront of AI innovation? A Public Benefit Corporation is a hybrid legal structure, allowing a for-profit company to pursue both profit and a specific public benefit. Unlike traditional corporations solely focused on maximizing shareholder value, a PBC is legally obligated to consider the impact of its decisions on society and its stated public mission. For OpenAI, whose founding mission centers on ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity, the PBC structure offers a unique path. It allows the company to: Balance Mission and Capital: Pursue ambitious, capital-intensive AI research while legally upholding its commitment to public good. Attract Values-Aligned Investment: Appeal to investors who are not only seeking financial returns but also support the company’s ethical and societal objectives. Enhance Public Trust: Signal a formal commitment to responsible AI development, potentially mitigating concerns about AI’s societal impact. Facilitate Future Growth: The transition could enable OpenAI to raise additional capital more easily and, eventually, explore the possibility of becoming a public company, further fueling its research and development efforts. According to Bret Taylor, OpenAI’s Board Chairman, the existing nonprofit entity will retain control over the startup’s operations. Under the non-binding agreement, this nonprofit would obtain a substantial stake in the new Public Benefit Corporation, reportedly valued upwards of $100 billion. This structure aims to ensure that the foundational mission remains paramount, even as the organization scales commercially. The Evolving Microsoft and OpenAI AI Partnership The relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI has been a cornerstone of AI development in recent years. Microsoft’s initial investment in 2019 provided OpenAI with crucial resources, granting Microsoft preferred access to OpenAI’s technology and designating it as OpenAI’s primary cloud services provider. This AI partnership has been mutually beneficial, with OpenAI leveraging Microsoft’s extensive cloud infrastructure to train its massive models, and Microsoft gaining a significant edge in the competitive AI market. However, the rapid success and widespread adoption of products like ChatGPT have dramatically altered the dynamics of this relationship. ChatGPT’s emergence transformed OpenAI from a promising research lab into a global tech phenomenon with immense commercial potential. This growth reportedly led OpenAI to seek greater autonomy and to loosen some of Microsoft’s existing controls, especially concerning cloud services and market access. The recent non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifies the next phase of this evolving partnership. While an MOU is not a legally binding contract, it serves to document the parties’ intentions and expectations, laying the groundwork for a definitive agreement. Both companies have stated they are actively working to finalize these contractual terms. This development suggests a renegotiation that aims to balance Microsoft’s strategic investment and preferred access with OpenAI’s increasing need for operational flexibility and broader market engagement, ensuring the AI partnership continues to thrive under new terms. Navigating Regulatory Hurdles and the Future of ChatGPT The path to becoming a Public Benefit Corporation is not without its challenges, particularly regarding regulatory approvals. OpenAI and Microsoft have indicated that they are working with the California and Delaware Attorneys General on the transition plan. These state regulators play a critical role in overseeing corporate structure changes, especially those involving entities with significant public impact and a stated benefit mission. Regulatory scrutiny is a standard part of such major corporate transformations. The Attorneys General will likely review the proposed structure to ensure it genuinely serves the public interest as intended by the PBC framework and that the interests of the nonprofit are adequately protected. This process can be time-consuming and may involve conditions or modifications to the proposed agreement before final clearance is granted. The successful navigation of these regulatory hurdles is crucial for OpenAI‘s future. It will directly impact its ability to raise capital, execute its long-term strategy, and continue to develop and deploy advanced AI models like ChatGPT. The outcome will also set a precedent for how other major AI companies might structure themselves, potentially influencing the broader regulatory landscape for AI development and governance. The commitment to a public benefit mission, while commendable, must also be legally robust and transparent to satisfy regulatory bodies and maintain public confidence. Behind the Scenes: Tensions, Acquisitions, and Elon Musk’s Influence The journey to this agreement has reportedly been complex, marked by months of intense negotiations and underlying tensions between OpenAI and Microsoft. Reports from sources like The Wall Street Journal indicated that these negotiations reached a ‘boiling point’ at times, highlighting the strategic importance and high stakes involved for both entities. One notable point of contention revolved around the acquisition of Windsurf, an AI coding startup that OpenAI had planned to acquire earlier this year. Microsoft reportedly sought control over Windsurf’s technology, while OpenAI aimed to keep the startup’s intellectual property independent. Ultimately, the deal fell through, with Windsurf’s founders joining Google and its staff being acquired by Cognition. This incident underscores the competitive nature of the AI talent and IP landscape and the strategic interests of major tech players. Further complicating matters is the ongoing lawsuit filed by Elon Musk against OpenAI. Musk’s lawsuit fundamentally accuses Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and the company of abandoning its original nonprofit mission. Lawyers representing Musk have actively sought to surface information related to the Microsoft and OpenAI negotiations over this transition, viewing it as relevant to their claims. Interestingly, Musk himself submitted an unsolicited $97 billion takeover bid for OpenAI earlier this year, which the board rejected. Legal experts noted at the time that Musk’s bid might have inadvertently helped establish a higher valuation for OpenAI’s nonprofit stake, which, under the current agreement, is valued even higher at over $100 billion. These behind-the-scenes dynamics reveal the intricate blend of business, legal, and personal interests shaping OpenAI’s trajectory. Financial Implications and OpenAI’s Path Forward The financial implications of OpenAI‘s transition to a Public Benefit Corporation are substantial. The reported $100 billion stake for the nonprofit arm is a significant valuation, cementing the nonprofit’s ongoing control and ensuring that its mission remains central to the organization’s strategy. This valuation also provides a clear benchmark, notably exceeding Elon Musk’s earlier takeover bid and reflecting the immense market value attributed to OpenAI’s innovations and future potential. As a PBC, OpenAI will be better positioned to raise additional capital from a broader range of investors. This access to funding is critical for sustaining its highly expensive research into advanced AI models, which require vast computational resources and top-tier talent. The ability to attract capital while maintaining a public benefit mandate could set a new standard for how cutting-edge AI research is funded and governed. Looking ahead, the agreement with Microsoft and the PBC transition could pave the way for OpenAI to eventually become a public company. While this is a long-term prospect, it would provide further avenues for investment and liquidity, potentially accelerating the development of AGI and its deployment. This strategic financial restructuring highlights OpenAI’s ambition to grow, innovate, and lead the AI revolution while striving to uphold its ethical commitments. A New Horizon for AI Innovation OpenAI‘s agreement with Microsoft to transition its for-profit arm into a Public Benefit Corporation marks a significant moment in the evolution of AI. This strategic move aims to reconcile the immense commercial potential of AI with the ethical imperatives of developing powerful technologies for the benefit of all humanity. By adopting the PBC structure, OpenAI seeks to secure the necessary capital for its ambitious research, attract diverse investors, and reinforce public trust, all while legally binding itself to its foundational mission. The evolving AI partnership with Microsoft, the navigation of regulatory approvals, and the backdrop of high-profile legal challenges underscore the complexity of this undertaking. Yet, if successful, this transition could set a new precedent for corporate governance in the AI sector, demonstrating a model where innovation, profitability, and public good are not mutually exclusive but rather intrinsically linked. As ChatGPT and other OpenAI models continue to reshape industries, this structural shift is poised to influence not just OpenAI’s future, but the very trajectory of responsible AI development globally. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post OpenAI’s Pivotal Shift: Microsoft Backs Public Benefit Corporation Transition first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
CreatorBid
BID$0.10276-12.16%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01733+1.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005824+6.88%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:04
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chainlink Charging Up — Wedge Break Could Hit $31 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Chainlink Charging Up — Wedge Break Could Hit $31 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Chainlink Charging Up — Wedge Break Could Hit $31 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Chainlink (LINK) appears poised for its next surge as intensified consolidation within a falling wedge structure signals a potential breakout. According to market analyst JustCryptoPays, “A sustained move above the yellow trend line is key. It would confirm the breakout and likely open the path to the $31 range.” Source: JustCryptoPays Therefore, LINK must break above $23 to boost its odds of reaching the $31 range. Chainlink currently trades at $23.35, comfortably above the key $22 support zone, signaling potential upward momentum. Market commentator RISK opined, “The shaded demand zone between $21.50–$22.30 has acted as a solid accumulation base, with buyers stepping in on every dip.” Advertisement &nbsp Source: RISK Chainlink’s narrowing wedge signals consolidation, with higher lows highlighting underlying buying pressure. A breakout above resistance could confirm the pattern and trigger renewed investor interest, potentially fueling rapid upward momentum. RISK added, “A breakout above wedge resistance could trigger rapid momentum toward $25.50 and $27.00 levels.” Rising volume is confirming LINK’s potential breakout, as heightened trading activity signals strong market interest. Historically, breakouts with robust volume sustain momentum, boosting the chances of reaching higher resistance levels. For LINK, $25.5 is the immediate target, while $27 and $31 serve as key psychological and technical levels. Meanwhile, Bitwise recently filed for what could become the first US Chainlink spot ETF, intensifying competition in the altcoin fund space. Notably, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF would enable investors to gain LINK exposure through a traditional brokerage, without requiring direct cryptocurrency holdings. Source: https://zycrypto.com/chainlink-charging-up-wedge-break-could-hit-31/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005876-2.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-0.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017643+0.07%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase demands SEC accountability after lost Gary Gensler’s text messages episode

Coinbase demands SEC accountability after lost Gary Gensler’s text messages episode

The post Coinbase demands SEC accountability after lost Gary Gensler’s text messages episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase filed a federal court motion demanding accountability after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deleted nearly a year of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler during the agency’s crypto enforcement campaign. The Sept. 11 filing seeks expedited discovery, sanctions, and immediate production of all responsive communications. An SEC Office of Inspector General report released Sept. 3 revealed the agency deleted Gensler’s texts from October 2022 through September 2023. This period coincides with the FTX collapse and multiple crypto enforcement actions, including those against Coinbase. The deletion occurred after Coinbase submitted FOIA requests seeking “all communications” related to crypto regulatory decisions. Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal stated via social media: “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents they were required to preserve and produce. We now have proof from the SEC’s own Inspector General.” Court orders allegedly violated The court filing alleged that the SEC violated multiple judicial orders requiring production of communications between Gensler and other officials regarding Ethereum’s regulatory status. Despite court directives encompassing “all documents and communications,” the agency’s productions included no text messages and did not indicate that texts were searched. The SEC conducted belated text message searches only in April and June 2025, months after claiming compliance with court orders. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Additionally, the filing argued that the agency reported no responsive texts were found. However, it acknowledged that searches were incomplete due to technical limitations affecting dozens of senior officials’ devices. ‘Mission-related communications’ The Inspector General found that 38% of recovered Gensler texts involved “mission-related communications,” including discussions related to crypto enforcement,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01733+1.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017643+0.07%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001063-2.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Bolted Features On Later Whereas BlockDAG Builds Critical Infrastructure Directly Into Its Awakening Testnet

Solana Bolted Features On Later Whereas BlockDAG Builds Critical Infrastructure Directly Into Its Awakening Testnet

Solana made headlines in its early days for its high throughput and lightning-fast execution, but that speed came at a cost. Tour de SOL, Solana’s original testnet, launched in Q3 2019, was more of a validator boot camp than a full ecosystem rehearsal. It prioritised speed and network formation but skipped over critical elements like account abstraction, upgrade paths, and tooling.  In contrast, BlockDAG is treating its Awakening Testnet not as a trial run but as a full-stack dress rehearsal. With over $405 million raised in presale, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2,900% since batch 1, BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price lock until October 1 is more than a discount; it’s a deadline to get in before the real show starts. From Validator Bootcamp to Chain Restarts Solana’s early pitch was performance, and it delivered on paper: thousands of transactions per second, low fees, and a streamlined validator experience. But beneath the surface, Tour de SOL didn’t cover the full scope of what a blockchain needed to survive in the wild.  Without account abstraction or a smart upgrade framework, the chain ran into growing pains. When usage spiked, Solana faced multiple outages and emergency restarts. Features like fee markets, runtime upgrades, and more robust tooling were bolted on after the fact,  a clear case of scaling first and fixing later.  That’s not a knock on Solana’s ambition, but it does highlight the risks of pushing performance without foundational safeguards. BlockDAG’s Awakening Is a Stress Test, Not a Showcase BlockDAG is flipping that playbook. The Awakening Testnet isn’t just checking for uptime; it’s pushing the system to its limits before the mainnet hits. Miner sync will be live through Stratum integration, meaning real hardware interacts with the chain in real-time.  The ledger is UTXO-free by design, streamlining transaction validation. Account abstraction and EIP-4337 groundwork are baked in from the start, not left for future updates.  An updated vesting contract ensures distribution logic is already aligned with launch mechanics. On top of that, the Explorer and QA tooling give both users and devs visibility into how the system performs under stress. This isn’t about optics. It’s about failure-proofing. Where Solana had to scramble post-launch to fix what real-world usage exposed, BlockDAG is exposing those pain points now, on purpose. It’s preparing for scale before scale becomes a problem. That’s what makes the Mainnet Prequel more than a warm-up; it’s the moment development turns into durability. Why Features Built-In Beat Features Patched-On It’s easy to fall for the flash of speed or transaction volume, but long-term viability comes from foresight. Blockchains that patch after launch usually pay for it in user confidence, ecosystem friction, and technical debt.  Solana has made progress in stabilising its network, but the scars of its early outages still linger. BlockDAG is writing a different story. By bundling core infrastructure,  from miner protocols and abstraction to monitoring tools and upgrade logic,  into its testnet phase, it’s removing excuses before they become failures. And investors are taking notice. With nearly $405 million raised and batch 30 priced at $0.03, the project’s ROI has soared to 2,900% since batch 1. Yet for now,  BlockDAG is still holding the price at $0.0013 until October 1, offering one final entry point before the cost aligns with its traction. With over 26.2 billion BDAG sold and daily mining through mobile and hardware rigs already underway, this isn’t theory,  it’s execution. The Awakening Testnet Is the Proof Solana proved that hype and speed can get a network off the ground, but it also showed what happens when foundational components are postponed. BlockDAG is learning from that, not by copying the performance race, but by rewriting the launch checklist.  The Awakening Testnet is where features get validated, miners get synced, and tools go live before the coin hits exchanges.  That’s a level of readiness Solana didn’t reach in year one. The gap isn’t in ambition,  it’s in architecture. If history is any guide, betting on fixes after launch comes with risk. BlockDAG is taking the other route: building the features first and earning confidence before the ticker even moves. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Solana Bolted Features On Later Whereas BlockDAG Builds Critical Infrastructure Directly Into Its Awakening Testnet appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.17%
Solana
SOL$245.43+3.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
BNB hits $907 ATH! But there’s 3 reasons why a top is still far off

BNB hits $907 ATH! But there’s 3 reasons why a top is still far off

BNB’s structural play: Is a bear trap in the making?
Binance Coin
BNB$926.3+0.10%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04485-7.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Crypto Presales: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepescape, & Tapzi Driving Momentum

Best Crypto Presales: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepescape, & Tapzi Driving Momentum

Crypto investors searching for high-growth potential are focusing on presales that combine strong fundamentals, working utility, and visible momentum. With […] The post Best Crypto Presales: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepescape, & Tapzi Driving Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 07:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altseason Index Surges to Yearly High: Is This The Start of The Biggest Rally Since 2024?

Altseason Index Surges to Yearly High: Is This The Start of The Biggest Rally Since 2024?

The long-anticipated “altseason” may finally be here. This week, altcoin market indicators surged to their highest levels since December 2024, fueling speculation that the biggest altcoin rally in years is about to begin. Related Reading: Senate Pushes Forward on Crypto Bill: Critics Question If Oversight Goes Too Far According to Blockchain Center’s Altcoin Season Index, […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005876-2.52%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.218+2.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.000205-2.38%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 07:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Stop airdropping and find a real Web3 job

Stop airdropping and find a real Web3 job

Author: OxTøchi Compiled by Chopper, Foresight News Most of the time, I find myself staring at the screen, scrolling through endless leaderboards or tasks on some "mining protocol." This was exciting a few months ago, but it's different now, and not for the better. I've slowed down on these activities, not because I've lost interest, but because the rewards of such activities have become increasingly disappointing and fraught with uncertainty. Right now, I just want to invest in things that can generate compound interest over time, things where the effort I put in is like accumulating capital. Those who understand will understand. I don’t want to be the kind of person who sighs and groans during the token TGE, and I don’t want to scold the family of the project founder just because things don’t go as expected. It's time for a change of mindset, isn't it? Come to think of it, airdrops are supposed to be surprises, not salaries. But since when have we started planning our lives around a "list of low-participation deals with potential payouts"? Honestly, I've done that myself, and I won't deny it. The small profits I received one after another made me realize that I needed stability. Airdrops can't provide stability, but jobs can, and I'm talking about jobs in the crypto industry. Consider the difference between the two: With a job, you get a monthly salary. You provide value and receive corresponding rewards. You build skills, reputation, and connections that don't fade away with a project. If the project thrives, you grow with it! Even if the project founders make a killing and leave after the token launch, you can still switch jobs. Isn't that better than just praying the team doesn't take away the profits you earned from two years of crazy clicks? What are the jobs in the crypto industry? The best thing about the crypto industry is that as long as you are persistent and have a goal, almost any skill can be monetized. The key here is to "do things that make you happy". Doing what you like will prevent you from getting mentally exhausted. After all, persistence is the core requirement, right? I tend to divide crypto jobs into three categories: Community: administrator, community manager, brand ambassador; Content types: long-form writers, KOLs, research analysts, meme creators, and fun post authors; Technical: developers, engineers, vulnerability hunters, etc. These roles are not "either this or that"; many people are capable of playing multiple roles at the same time. For example, a technical developer might write technical popular science articles or moonlight as a meme creator, both of which fall into the category of content roles. This kind of role overlap is common because the crypto community values engagement, not job titles. How to get into the crypto industry? Improve skills: learn new things and deepen existing professional abilities; Get in early: Get deeply involved in an ecosystem before it explodes; Build your personal brand: showcase your skills online; Leverage your social media accounts: Use your account as proof of work. In this day and age, having an online presence is the most advantageous thing you can do. Share insights, write articles, create memes—just take action and show your work. I've personally seen this method work, and many popular accounts have risen this way. Here are a few examples of new accounts: @0x_scientist: With less than 2,000 followers, he's already landed a content job at Sprout, a personalized revenue strategy protocol within the Fluent ecosystem. @basitweb3: A key figure in the MegaETH ecosystem, he is currently the Chief Science Officer at Nunchi, a yield-generating perpetual contract platform. Basit excels at making complex technical terms accessible. @serrdavee: MakinaFi's community manager and a top author I admire greatly in the community. When I started following him, he only had 5,000 followers. He's a great storyteller. Have you noticed? They're all "authorities" in their respective ecosystems because they've chosen one and dedicated themselves to it until everyone sees them. Another commonality: If you look through their accounts, you can clearly see proof of their work. Treat your social media accounts like a resume! If you want to find a job in the crypto world, you have to put in a lot of effort: participate in activities that can generate compound interest, do more than ordinary people, take the initiative to show yourself, don't just work in vain, and let others see your value. By the way, I didn’t talk much about technical work because I know nothing about technology and really don’t understand things in this area. at last This article is not about telling you to "stop mining airdrops", but rather to let you treat airdrops as a "side job" and focus on things that can bring stability to your life. Many people think that it is difficult to get a job in the crypto industry, but if you blindly believe their words, you can be different.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13284+1.50%
MemeCore
M$2.56748+6.26%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 07:00
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position