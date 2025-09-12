Rosé Scores Another Billboard Chart Hit, Doubling Her Career Sum Instantly

Rosé and Alex Warren's "On My Mind" debuts at No. 29 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, marking Rosé's second solo hit on the pop radio ranking. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rosé, winner of the "Song of the Year" award for "Apt." poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Rosé spent the latter part of 2024 and most of 2025 promoting her debut solo album Rosie, which was fronted by the massive single "Apt." That tune, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, became one of the most successful tracks in American history that can be classified as K-pop, as the Blackpink singer performs some of the lyrics in Korean as well as English. "Apt." can no longer be found on any Billboard chart in the United States, though it remains a big win globally. As "Apt." vanishes, Rosé's duet with Alex Warren, "On My Mind," is still growing, and it even manages to land on one tally for the first time. "On My Mind" Debuts on a Radio Chart "On My Mind" debuts on the Adult Contemporary chart, one of Billboard's three pop radio lists. The cut arrives at No. 29, just one space beneath the No. 30 floor. Rosé's team-up with the singer-songwriter reaches the third of all the pop-focused rankings weeks after landing on the others. Rosé's Second Solo Hit Rosé reaches the Adult Contemporary chart for the second time in her solo career, as "Apt." arrived in February of this year. That track is the longest-running K-pop hit of all time on the tally, as it spent 23 weeks rising and falling. "Apt." climbed all the way to No. 16…