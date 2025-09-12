ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
The $1 Billion Move for Solana (SOL) Has Finally Arrived – Activity Seen in On-Chain Data
The post The $1 Billion Move for Solana (SOL) Has Finally Arrived – Activity Seen in On-Chain Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries, backed by cryptocurrency fund Multicoin Capital, has launched a massive acquisition strategy for Solana (SOL). The company announced a $1.65 billion private placement (PIPE). Cash and stablecoin commitments were received as part of the agreement, and Multicoin, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital led the execution of the strategy. According to on-chain data, a total of $680 million was collected across two wallets and transferred to Galaxy Digital. Galaxy initially purchased $326 million worth of SOL for Forward Industries’ Solana Treasury Strategy (SOL DAT). The company currently holds approximately $1.3 billion in cash and stablecoins. $354 million of this amount is in stablecoins, with the remainder in cash reserves of up to $1 billion. According to the announcement, Kyle Samani, co-founder and managing partner of Multicoin, has been appointed Chairman of Forward Industries. Interim CEO Michael Pruitt has joined the board. Chris Ferraro, President and CIO of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, will serve as observers. Samani said the following in his statement following the agreement: “Today’s development demonstrates the belief among leading institutional investors that Solana should be at the center of global capital markets. With the support of Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin, I believe Forward Industries is uniquely positioned to accelerate this future.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-1-billion-move-for-solana-sol-has-finally-arrived-activity-seen-in-on-chain-data/
SOL
$245.41
+3.84%
MOVE
$0.1285
-0.77%
COM
$0.017638
+0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:27
Projected 2026 Tax Brackets, Rates And Deductions. Here’s What To Know.
The post Projected 2026 Tax Brackets, Rates And Deductions. Here’s What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2026 will be here before you know it. getty The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis in August and over the last 12 months, the index increased just 2.9% before the seasonal adjustment. That means that inflation is holding steady—and you’ll see the result on your tax return in 2026. Bloomberg Tax & Accounting released its 2026 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which reflect slightly higher numbers as compared to 2025. Those bumps will push out deduction limitations and result in upward adjustments to tax brackets and increases to other key thresholds. Throw in changes as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) passed in July, and your 2026 return may look a little different than before. How does that translate to dollars? Here’s a look at the projected numbers for the tax year 2026, beginning January 1, 2026. These are not the tax rates and other numbers for 2025 (you’ll find the official 2025 tax rates here). Tax Brackets Here are what the rates are expected to look like in 2026. (Remember: For filing purposes, your marital status is determined as of the last day of the tax year—December 31—according to state law. If you’re married on that day, you’re married. It’s not more complicated than that.) 2026 projected tax brackets for single taxpayers. Kelly Phillips Erb 2026 projected tax brackets for married taxpayers filing jointly. KELLY PHILLIPS ERB 2026 projected tax brackets for married taxpayers filing separately. Kelly Phillips Erb 2026 projected tax brackets for heads of household. Kelly Phillips Erb 2026 projected tax brackets for trusts and estates. Kelly Phillips Erb Top Marginal Tax Rates Your marginal tax rate determines what you pay when you receive the next dollar of income—it…
U
$0.01455
+40.44%
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
INDEX
$1.218
+2.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:26
US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing
PANews reported on September 12th that CNBC, citing a U.S. Treasury source, reported that Treasury Secretary Benson met with Warsh, Lindsay, and Bullard this week, as the selection process for the next Federal Reserve chair continues. Benson is waiting for the Fed's quiet period to end before speaking with current Fed officials. Benson favors a long-term balance sheet reduction.
U
$0.01455
+40.44%
MET
$0.244
-0.04%
PANews
2025/09/12 07:26
Your $500 Investment Can Generate $200K With This 1 Strategic Allocation
The post Your $500 Investment Can Generate $200K With This 1 Strategic Allocation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 01:00 The current crypto market in 2025 is both exciting and challenging for investors. With institutional players entering the space, landmark raises like BlockDAG’s presale that hasn’t ended since 2023, and exchanges preparing for tokenized assets, the landscape has never been more dynamic. Yet with thousands of tokens launching, identifying the best crypto to invest in for higher returns has become increasingly overwhelming. Every cycle brings new narratives, but only a few projects manage to balance innovation, utility, and long-term sustainability. Amid this noise, Tapzi is emerging as a standout. Positioned within the Web3 gaming sector, projected to reach $124.7 billion by 2032, it leverages a Skill-to-Earn model that rewards ability rather than speculation. For early investors, overlooking Tapzi at its presale stage could mean missing out on one of the most promising adoption-driven growth stories of this market cycle. Here’s where analysts have suggested the 5 best crypto to invest in for massive returns. A strategic portfolio allocation into these five top cryptos could yield 1000x results if you stay invested for a long term! Tapzi (TAPZI) Tapzi is positioned within the fast-growing Web3 gaming sector, an industry projected to expand from $25 billion in 2024 to more than $124.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of over 19 percent. Unlike many GameFi projects that rely on speculative models and unsustainable reward mechanisms, Tapzi introduces a skill-first framework where outcomes depend entirely on player performance. This model directly addresses the pitfalls of inflationary tokenomics, idle farming, and luck-driven engagement that have historically limited the longevity of blockchain-based games. The platform is built on BNB Smart Chain and operates through a phased roadmap. Its early milestones include audited smart contracts, a playable web demo with titles such as chess and checkers, and structured token…
T
$0.01672
+0.17%
BNB
$926.3
+0.10%
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:23
GitHub Introduces Standalone Repository Rule for Copilot Code Reviews
The post GitHub Introduces Standalone Repository Rule for Copilot Code Reviews appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 10, 2025 22:30 GitHub has launched an independent repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews, enhancing flexibility and control for developers using the AI tool. In a significant update for developers, GitHub has announced the availability of a standalone repository rule for automatic Copilot code reviews. This new feature is now generally accessible to all Copilot users, according to The GitHub Blog. Enhanced Flexibility in Code Reviews Previously, automatic reviews by Copilot could only be triggered under the broader ‘Require a pull request before merging’ protection. With the new rule, users can now implement automatic reviews without the necessity of merge gating policies, allowing for a more tailored and efficient review process. Customizable Subsettings The new feature includes several subsettings designed to maintain up-to-date feedback as pull requests evolve. These options include: Running reviews on each push, which automatically reruns when new commits are introduced to the pull request. Running reviews on draft pull requests, enabling iteration before a human review is requested. This flexibility allows teams to configure their review processes according to their specific needs, potentially starting with reviews only on creation and expanding to on-push reviews for critical branches or on-draft reviews for iterative development. Getting Started with the New Rule To utilize this new feature, repository administrators can navigate to Settings > Rules > Rulesets and add or edit a ruleset to include the automatic Copilot code review rule. Users can select their preferred subsettings and save the rule to see the automatic review process in action on new pull requests. For developers seeking detailed guidance, further information is available in the GitHub documentation, and discussions can be joined within the GitHub Community. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-standalone-repository-rule-copilot-code-reviews
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
COM
$0.017638
+0.05%
PUSH
$0.03628
-0.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:21
Jair Bolsonaro Sentenced to 27 Years for Plotting Coup in Brazil
TLDR Brazil’s Supreme Court convicted Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup and sentenced him to 27 years in prison. Bolsonaro was found guilty of five charges, including plotting a coup and being part of a criminal organization. Justice Cármen Lúcia confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office proved Bolsonaro’s crimes. Despite his limited pro-crypto policies, [...] The post Jair Bolsonaro Sentenced to 27 Years for Plotting Coup in Brazil appeared first on Blockonomi.
JUSTICE
$0.00007136
+0.94%
PRO
$0.7535
+3.36%
PART
$0.2049
-0.96%
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 07:19
Pioneering Tokenized ETFs: BlackRock’s Next Digital Frontier
The post Pioneering Tokenized ETFs: BlackRock’s Next Digital Frontier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Tokenized ETFs: BlackRock’s Next Digital Frontier Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering Tokenized ETFs: BlackRock’s Next Digital Frontier Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-tokenized-etfs-future/
COM
$0.017638
+0.05%
FUTURE
$0.13292
-2.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:16
Arctic Pablo’s Mega Week Madness: 400% Bonus Activated, $0.0012 Price, One Final Chance as Stellar and Avalanche Gain Momentum
Have you ever wondered which new cryptocurrency could turn a modest stake into exponential returns? With so many tokens flooding […] The post Arctic Pablo’s Mega Week Madness: 400% Bonus Activated, $0.0012 Price, One Final Chance as Stellar and Avalanche Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
EVER
$0.01633
+14.11%
Coindoo
2025/09/12 07:15
SEC sets Q4 deadlines for 90+ crypto ETFs – Details inside!
The post SEC sets Q4 deadlines for 90+ crypto ETFs – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 11, 2025 Key Takeaways SEC has delayed its decision on several altcoins and staking ETFs filings to October and November. Will the approvals trigger a strong market rally in Q4? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on several crypto ETFs and related staking applications. The regulator requested more time until late October or mid-November to review the requests from interested issuers. On the pending Ethereum [ETH] ETF staking list, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, 21Shares, and Grayscale were all delayed. Source: SEC For BlackRock’s staking application, the agency extended the final deadline to the 30th of October. The world’s largest asset manager made its first filing for this provision in July. The decision on Franklin Templeton’s crypto index and ETF staking permission was pushed to the 13th of November. In addition, the agency postponed the decision on Spot Solana [SOL] and Ripple [XRP] applications by Franklin Templeton to the 14th of November. Already, the market was extremely positive about the outcome of these altcoin ETF filings. In fact, XRP Futures hit a record level amid anticipation ahead of the Q4 deadline. More crypto ETFs filed Despite the delay, issuers continue to submit new crypto ETF filings with the regulator. Asset manager VanEck is reportedly planning to file for a Spot Hyperliquid [HYPE] staking ETF in the U.S. and an exchange-traded offering in Europe. According to a Bloomberg ETF analyst, James Seyffart, there are over 90 crypto ETFs waiting for the SEC’s decision. This includes even memecoins. In fact, the first U.S.-based memecoin ETF, a Dogecoin [DOGE], will debut this week, setting the stage for potentially more approvals. Additionally, even chances of ETH staking approval remain high. Especially after the recent SEC’s guidance that liquid staking tokens aren’t securities, but receipts that show proof of…
T
$0.01672
+0.17%
U
$0.01455
+40.44%
SOL
$245.41
+3.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:09
Rosé Scores Another Billboard Chart Hit, Doubling Her Career Sum Instantly
The post Rosé Scores Another Billboard Chart Hit, Doubling Her Career Sum Instantly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosé and Alex Warren’s “On My Mind” debuts at No. 29 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, marking Rosé’s second solo hit on the pop radio ranking. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Rosé, winner of the “Song of the Year” award for “Apt.” poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Rosé spent the latter part of 2024 and most of 2025 promoting her debut solo album Rosie, which was fronted by the massive single “Apt.” That tune, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, became one of the most successful tracks in American history that can be classified as K-pop, as the Blackpink singer performs some of the lyrics in Korean as well as English. “Apt.” can no longer be found on any Billboard chart in the United States, though it remains a big win globally. As “Apt.” vanishes, Rosé’s duet with Alex Warren, “On My Mind,” is still growing, and it even manages to land on one tally for the first time. “On My Mind” Debuts on a Radio Chart “On My Mind” debuts on the Adult Contemporary chart, one of Billboard’s three pop radio lists. The cut arrives at No. 29, just one space beneath the No. 30 floor. Rosé’s team-up with the singer-songwriter reaches the third of all the pop-focused rankings weeks after landing on the others. Rosé’s Second Solo Hit Rosé reaches the Adult Contemporary chart for the second time in her solo career, as “Apt.” arrived in February of this year. That track is the longest-running K-pop hit of all time on the tally, as it spent 23 weeks rising and falling. “Apt.” climbed all the way to No. 16…
K
$0.1939
+9.05%
ALEX
$0.00465
-5.10%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:08
