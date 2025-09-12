ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Trump urges appeals court to pause ruling blocking Fed’s Lisa Cook ouster
The post Trump urges appeals court to pause ruling blocking Fed’s Lisa Cook ouster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has formally asked a federal appeals court in Washington to pause a ruling that blocked his move to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a filing first submitted Thursday. The White House is pushing for a decision by Monday, one day before the Federal Reserve meets to decide on interest rates, and just days after a district judge blocked Trump’s attempt to remove Cook from her post. The request, filed by the Justice Department on Trump’s behalf, was sent to a three-judge panel and demands an emergency stay on U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb’s ruling. Cobb had previously blocked the president from carrying out the firing, saying Trump “likely” lacked proper cause under the Federal Reserve Act and violated Cook’s due process rights when he attempted to oust her through a social media post. The court’s stay would let the firing take effect before Trump’s full appeal is even heard. The administration’s filing said: “Even with the Federal Reserve’s unique structure and history, its governors are subject to removal for cause, and the president’s actions to remove Cook based on her misconduct should strengthen, not diminish, the Federal Reserve’s integrity.” That’s the position Trump is taking to justify the firing, and now he wants the courts to act fast. Justice Department tells court the clock is ticking The Fed’s board is scheduled to begin its rate policy meeting Tuesday. As it stands, Lisa can still participate, as long as Cobb’s ruling remains in effect. Trump is asking the appeals court to issue a stay before that meeting starts. If the court doesn’t rule in time, the White House is prepared to take the case straight to the Supreme Court. Trump’s decision to fire Lisa came after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused her of…
T
$0.01672
+0.17%
U
$0.01455
+40.44%
WHITE
$0.0004127
-1.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin News Today: What Are The Chances Of A DOGE ETF Being Approved In 2026?
Yet, investors are more interested in a somewhat different token, Layer Brett, which is in its early presale stage. Here […] The post Dogecoin News Today: What Are The Chances Of A DOGE ETF Being Approved In 2026? appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
TOKEN
$0.01453
-3.32%
HERE
$0.000182
-13.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/12 07:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Caption With Intention Poised To Elevate Movie Experience For Deaf Audiences
The post Caption With Intention Poised To Elevate Movie Experience For Deaf Audiences appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caption with Intention could transform the viewing experience for deaf audiences FCB Chicago For movie aficionados out there, who have spent this past summer enjoying blockbusters like the latest Superman flick, Jurassic World Rebirth and Marvel’s Thunderbolts – take a brief moment to reflect on what makes these experiences magical and immersive. Imagine watching movies without knowing which character is speaking, what tone and how much emotion they are using, as well as the speed and cadence of their speech. What you would be envisaging is the precise movie-watching experience for around 430 million people worldwide who live with disabling hearing loss and rely on traditional closed captions to watch movies and shows. That’s because today’s closed captioning system for deaf-accessible subtitling, which dates back to 1971 and has barely changed since this time, doesn’t convey any of these key elements. Instead, deaf viewers see unsynchronized plain white text on a black background and it is left to their imagination to infer those rich and nuanced character tomes essential for storytelling that hearing audiences take for granted. A desire for change Six years in the making, this is where Caption with Intention comes in – a joint initiative between the Chicago office of the global creative marketing powerhouse FCB, the Chicago Hearing Society and LA-based film production outfit Rakish Entertainment. At its core, Caption with Intention is a novel captioning design system which aims to significantly augment several critical points of failure within traditional captioning by overlaying animation, color and variable typography to bring the text to life. Firstly, the technology addresses speaker attribution through the color coding of captions and is particularly useful for scenes when multiple people are speaking through swift exchanges. As well as distinct colors, different hues are assigned to characters depending on whether they are…
T
$0.01672
+0.17%
SIX
$0.02186
+0.69%
WHITE
$0.0004127
-1.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:38
ແບ່ງປັນ
Aave takes precautions as Scroll governance faces uncertainty
The post Aave takes precautions as Scroll governance faces uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave, the largest decentralized lending protocol, has proposed reducing its exposure to governance risks within the Ethereum layer-2 network, Scroll’s ecosystem. The initiative, submitted on Sept. 11 by the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI), comes amid mounting instability in Scroll’s decentralized governance model. The proposal outlines several defensive measures to protect Aave’s users and liquidity pools. These include raising the reserve factor for all listed assets to 90%, lowering supply caps to existing levels, and cutting borrowing caps for all borrowable assets. According to ACI, these steps will help contain exposure to Scroll-based assets, reinforce protocol safety through conservative risk parameters, and ensure Aave can respond swiftly if governance disruptions escalate. ACI pointed out that the proposal’s implementation will proceed through the Direct to AIP process, which allows for faster deployment of urgent changes. Data from DeFiLlama shows that Aave currently holds about $6 million in total value locked (TVL) on Scroll, making it the chain with one of its smallest liquidity pools. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Scroll’s DAO issues The urgency of Aave’s proposal stems from internal turmoil at Scroll’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Scroll announced earlier in the day that it had halted new proposals within its DAO as part of a plan to redesign governance. Scroll said the decision would allow experimentation with governance models emphasizing efficiency, effectiveness, and alignment. The team also stressed that the pause aims to safeguard stability in the short term while laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Scroll stressed that proposals that have already been approved will proceed. However, fresh submissions will be paused…
LEARN
$0.01733
+1.10%
COM
$0.017634
+0.02%
DAO
$0.1229
-0.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Avalanche Aims To Raise $1B Tor AVAX Treasury Vehicles
The post Avalanche Aims To Raise $1B Tor AVAX Treasury Vehicles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Foundation, a nonprofit behind the cryptocurrency Avalanche, is reportedly raising $1 billion to launch digital asset treasury projects and accumulation projects. Avalanche Foundation is in active discussions with investors to launch a digital asset treasury company and convert another company into a “crypto-hoarding” vehicle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The nonprofit reportedly expects to raise $1 billion in funding, which would be used to purchase Avalanche (AVAX) from the foundation at a discounted price. Avalanche is the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, valued at $12.2 billion as of publication, according to CoinGecko. Two deals involving Hivemind and Dragonfly According to the report, the Avalanche Foundation’s $1 billion raise involves two deals, including a $500 million private placement led by New York-based blockchain investment firm Hivemind Capital in an existing company listed on Nasdaq. The first deal was reportedly likely to be finalized at the end of the month, with Anthony Scaramucci — a prominent crypto investor and former White House communications director — serving as adviser. The second deal was reportedly carried out via a special purpose acquisition vehicle, which involves major industry investor Dragonfly Capital. The deal reportedly also looks to raise up to $500 million but might not be finalized until October, the sources told the FT. Cointelegraph approached Ava Labs, Hivemind and Dragonfly for comment regarding the potential raise but did not receive a response at the time of publication. AVAX supply capped at 720 million tokens Hivemind and Dragonfly are expected to purchase AVAX tokens from the Avalanche Foundation at a discounted price, the report added. At today’s prices, $1 billion would translate into 34.7 million AVAX, or around 8% of 422.3 million Avalanche tokens in circulation. Similar to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), which has a supply…
WHITE
$0.0004127
-1.10%
LOOKS
$0.015337
+4.12%
BTC
$115,492.35
+0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP
PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
$3.047
-1.74%
HBAR
$0.24071
-1.78%
XRPC
$0.000918
-1.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 07:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
Consensys Treasury moves 15% LINEA allocation to qualified custodian for long-term storage
The post Consensys Treasury moves 15% LINEA allocation to qualified custodian for long-term storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Consensys Treasury is transferring its 15% LINEA token allocation to a qualified, regulated custodian for secure, long-term storage. The custodian provides regulatory compliance and insurance coverage for the stored LINEA tokens. Consensys Treasury is moving its 15% LINEA token allocation to a qualified custodian for secure, long-term storage today. The assets will be held by regulated and insured entities that specialize in crypto asset custody. These qualified custodians maintain regulatory compliance and provide insurance coverage for digital assets under their management. LINEA, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution developed by Consensys, allocated 15% of its total token supply to the company’s treasury operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/linea-token-custody-consensys/
LINEA
$0.0305
+15.53%
TOKEN
$0.01453
-3.32%
COM
$0.017634
+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
PayPal announces expansion of Hyperliquid community
PANews reported on September 12 that PayPal tweeted that it will make every effort to expand the Hyperliquid community within its network of more than 400 million PayPal and Venmo accounts. Paxos previously announced its intention to pursue USDH issuance rights and become Hyperliquid's stablecoin partner.
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 07:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Lion Group Swaps All SUI to HYPE as VanEck Confirms Hyperliquid ETFs
The post Lion Group Swaps All SUI to HYPE as VanEck Confirms Hyperliquid ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed trading platform Lion Group Holding on Thursday said it completed the swapping of its entire SUI holdings into HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain. The plans added weight amid VanEck confirmation to launch HYPE ETFs in the U.S. and Europe and Hyperliquid’s proposed USDH stablecoin. Amid several positive developments, HYPE price skyrocketed more than 22% in a week. Hyperliquid gained popularity among whales and institutional investors, resulting in a rally of more than 1,500% this year. Lion Group Converts SUI to HyperLiquid’s HYPE In a press release on September 11, Lion Group Holding disclosed the completion of a strategic transaction as part of the latest plan to convert its Solana (SOL) and SUI holdings. The firm has converted all of its SUI token holdings into HYPE through BitGo Trust Company. Moreover, the company plans to contribute to the long-term growth of Hyperliquid and participate directly in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. According to Wilson Wang, CEO of Lion Group, the company’s move to hold all Hyperliquid (HYPE) assets is part of the plan to expand LGHL’s trading platform strategy. In addition, participate in the Hyperliquid ecosystem’s growth that moves to redefine the global market structure. As The Coin Republic reported in June, Lion Group raised $600 million from ATW Partners to launch its crypto treasury. The firm initially planned to hold HYPE and other altcoins, including SOL and SUI. At the time of writing, the company holds almost 94,726 HYPE worth over $5.2 million and 6,707 SOL worth $1.5 million. Notably, the Nasdaq-listed firm has approximately one million SUI, worth $3.5 million. LGHL Stock Price Tumbles Lion Group stock price fell 6% to $1.879 on Thursday. The 24-hour low and high were $1.660 and $2.049, respectively. In the latest session, the trading volume has dropped below the average volume of $2.44 million.…
U
$0.01455
+40.44%
SOL
$245.45
+3.86%
SUI
$3.7027
-1.12%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:29
ແບ່ງປັນ
Alibaba launches more efficient Qwen3-Next artificial intelligence model
PANews reported on September 12th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen released its next-generation basic model architecture, Qwen3-Next, and open-sourced the Qwen3-Next-80B-A3B series of models based on this architecture. Compared to the Qwen3 MoE model architecture, this architecture features the following core improvements: a hybrid attention mechanism, a highly sparse MoE structure, a series of optimizations for stable and user-friendly training, and a multi-token prediction mechanism to improve inference efficiency. Based on the Qwen3-Next model architecture, Alibaba trained the Qwen3-Next-80B-A3B-Base model, which has 80 billion parameters but only activates 3 billion. This Base model achieves performance similar to or slightly better than the Qwen3-32B dense model, while its training cost (GPU hours) is less than one-tenth of that of the Qwen3-32B. Its inference throughput for contexts above 32k is over ten times that of the Qwen3-32B, achieving exceptional cost-effectiveness for both training and inference.
MORE
$0.09703
+1.91%
GPU
$0.252
+1.65%
TOKEN
$0.01453
-3.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 07:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position