Caption With Intention Poised To Elevate Movie Experience For Deaf Audiences

Caption with Intention could transform the viewing experience for deaf audiences FCB Chicago For movie aficionados out there, who have spent this past summer enjoying blockbusters like the latest Superman flick, Jurassic World Rebirth and Marvel's Thunderbolts – take a brief moment to reflect on what makes these experiences magical and immersive. Imagine watching movies without knowing which character is speaking, what tone and how much emotion they are using, as well as the speed and cadence of their speech. What you would be envisaging is the precise movie-watching experience for around 430 million people worldwide who live with disabling hearing loss and rely on traditional closed captions to watch movies and shows. That's because today's closed captioning system for deaf-accessible subtitling, which dates back to 1971 and has barely changed since this time, doesn't convey any of these key elements. Instead, deaf viewers see unsynchronized plain white text on a black background and it is left to their imagination to infer those rich and nuanced character tomes essential for storytelling that hearing audiences take for granted. A desire for change Six years in the making, this is where Caption with Intention comes in – a joint initiative between the Chicago office of the global creative marketing powerhouse FCB, the Chicago Hearing Society and LA-based film production outfit Rakish Entertainment. At its core, Caption with Intention is a novel captioning design system which aims to significantly augment several critical points of failure within traditional captioning by overlaying animation, color and variable typography to bring the text to life. Firstly, the technology addresses speaker attribution through the color coding of captions and is particularly useful for scenes when multiple people are speaking through swift exchanges. As well as distinct colors, different hues are assigned to characters depending on whether they are…