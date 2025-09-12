2025-09-15 Monday

PUMP hits 2-month high – But could drop to $0.0050 IF…

Pump.Fun's core team spends $2.5 billion in token buybacks, while market delta hits 1.1 billion.
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:00
GOP’s Crypto Bill In Jeopardy As Senator Advocates For Delayed Action

The post GOP’s Crypto Bill In Jeopardy As Senator Advocates For Delayed Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GOP’s Crypto Bill In Jeopardy As Senator Advocates For Delayed Action | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gops-crypto-bill-in-jeopardy-senator-delayed-action/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:00
ETF Dreams For Dogecoin: Serious Possibility Or Just Hype?

A Dogecoin exchange-traded fund with the ticker DOJE is set to start trading in the US on September 11, 2025. According to reports, the fund is being launched by REX-Osprey and will provide US investors a regulated way to gain exposure to DOGE without holding the coin directly. Related Reading: Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, told market watchers that the fund will hold an asset with “no utility on purpose,” and he publicly challenged supporters to point to clear real-world uses for Dogecoin beyond community interest and trading. Analyst Asks Supporters To Show Practical Uses According to Balchunas, DOJE will be the first US ETF that openly holds an asset whose backers say lacks practical functions. He pushed the community to list where DOGE is used as more than a token of speculation or culture. The Doge people (what do you call them, Doge-rs?) are objecting to my “no utility” comment. But the coin was literally started by two guys as a joke. So what’s the utility? https://t.co/6YtQPnCOTx — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Some in the Dogecoin community pointed to limited payment tests and merchant experiments, while others emphasized the coin’s long history of publicity and social attention. Reports also note the fund is being structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940 instead of the Securities Act of 1933, a choice that has drawn extra scrutiny. Why Utility Matters For Investors Investors typically seek ways to value an asset beyond pure sentiment. Utility can mean things like payment rails, governance roles, or fuel for smart contracts — uses that create sustained demand. When those uses are limited, price moves can be driven mainly by headlines and momentum. That makes risk evaluation harder for portfolios that require steady, predictable exposures. Some market participants counter that brand recognition, liquidity, and culture can still produce buyer interest, at least while markets are favorable. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market Less Common Legal Route Based on reports, the legal route chosen for DOJE is unusual for a crypto-linked spot fund. Filing under the 1940 Act instead of the 1933 Act carries different compliance and custody implications. Few ETFs have taken this exact path for a memecoin-style asset, and observers say they will watch how custody and regulatory reviews play out once trading begins. Traders and institutions may treat the fund differently because of the structure and the questions raised over utility. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/12 08:00
Top Altcoins to Watch in 2025: Why BlockDAG Outshines HBAR, SUI, and PI

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-altcoins-2025-blockdag-hbar-sui-and-pi-market-outlook/
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:00
Dogecoin Dominates Memecoin Social Engagement, Emerging Tokens Like PUMP and GIGA Surprisingly in the Top 10 List

The memecoin industry is among the most active domains in the digital asset market where initiatives continue to spur online communities and discourse.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 08:00
Blackpink Ties Its Own Longevity Record In America

The post Blackpink Ties Its Own Longevity Record In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink’s “Jump” spends its eighth week on the Hot 100, tying “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez as the group’s longest-running Billboard hit in America. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Earlier this summer, Blackpink reunited and released “Jump,” its first single in years. For the several months prior to the upbeat anthem’s arrival, all the members of the group had delivered solo projects, and some of them made history on the Billboard charts with multiple successful singles and high-rising full-length efforts. As promotion for most of the singers dies down and they refocus their attention on the group, Blackpink’s latest single ties for a special place in the K-pop outfit’s discography and could soon become its longest-running hit in America. “Jump” Extends Its Stay on the Hot 100 “Jump” falls again on the Hot 100, as it has been doing for several weeks now. The tune declines from No. 78 to No. 86, but it’s the length of time that’s worth taking a look at. Blackpink Ties Its Own Record “Jump” has now spent eight weeks on the Hot 100 as it earns another stay. The cut is tied with “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, as the girl group’s longest-running hit in America on the biggest songs roster. Comparing “Jump” And “Ice Cream” While “Jump” and “Ice Cream” are tied in terms of longevity, “Ice Cream” is the bigger win in terms of peak position. That track stands as the K-pop band’s loftiest placement on the Hot 100, as it opened and topped out at No. 13 back in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:56
Avalanche TVL Doubles Since April to $2.1 Billion

The post Avalanche TVL Doubles Since April to $2.1 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional inflows, gaming adoption and network upgrades fuel Avalanche’s DeFi rebound. Layer 1 blockchain Avalanche’s total value locked (TVL) has more than doubled over the past two quarters, driven by a combination of institutional inflows, gaming ecosystem expansions and network upgrades. Avalanche’s TVL is hovering near $2.1 billion, up sharply from $1 billion in April, according to DeFiLlama. Avalanche TVL Several developments have contributed to the rebound. Earlier this year, Avalanche announced its Octane upgrade, which led to cheaper gas fees. And then in June, asset manager VanEck announced it would launch a private digital asset fund, the VanEck PurposeBuilt Fund, targeting projects on Avalanche. Gaming projects on Avalanche also gained traction over the summer, particularly MapleStory, which helped to push total transactions from 620 million in all of 2024 to more than 1.4 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, The Defiant reported in July. Meanwhile, in August, investment firm SkyBridge Capital revealed plans to move roughly $300 million of assets onto the Avalanche blockchain. Experts say these factors have created favorable conditions for liquidity and decentralized finance (DeFi) on Avalanche. “There’s a mix of factors responsible for the rebound in my opinion, with the Octane upgrade lowering fees and improving efficiency, while institutional inflows linked to tokenization and treasury vehicles bring in more capital,” said Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau. “The result is a cheaper and more popular network and AVAX’s price shows that, recovering and encouraging staking and liquidity provision as DeFi activity and stablecoin adoption expand.” AVAX is currently changing hands at $29, a 52% increase over the past 3 months, per CoinGecko. AVAX Chart Puckrin added that the growth strengthens Avalanche’s position as a hub for both tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and DeFi. “With more liquidity and cheaper transactions, devs and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:52
Unlocking Revolutionary Yields On Ethereum L2

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Yields On Ethereum L2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet Bitcoin Staking: Unlocking Revolutionary Yields On Ethereum L2 Skip to content Home Crypto News Starknet Bitcoin Staking: Unlocking Revolutionary Yields on Ethereum L2 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/starknet-bitcoin-staking-yields/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 07:49
Unverified ETFs Reported by DTCC; No Official Confirmation Found

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fidelity-canary-dtcc-etf-rumors/
Coinstats2025/09/12 07:47
OpenAI plans to transform into a for-profit company, and non-profit organizations will hold $100 billion in shares

PANews reported on September 12th that Bloomberg News reported that OpenAI is nearing an agreement with its largest shareholder, Microsoft , to form a new public benefit corporation controlled by the existing nonprofit. The nonprofit would receive at least $ 100 billion in equity, representing approximately 20% of the company's valuation. The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding, with Microsoft agreeing to continue a deep collaboration. The restructuring still requires approval from the attorneys general of California and Delaware, and faces legal challenges from Elon Musk .
PANews2025/09/12 07:46
