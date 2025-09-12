2025-09-15 Monday

Albania names AI bot to cabinet to manage public procurement and tackle corruption

Albania has become the first country to appoint an artificial intelligence bot as a member of the cabinet. The milestone cabinet appointment is the first ever political appointment of an AI bot in the world.  Albania has broken a new record in global politics by being the first nation to name an artificial intelligence bot […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 08:14
Bitcoin's "sleeping whale" transferred more than 230 BTC after 13 years

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Onchain Lens , an address transferred 232.16 BTC (approximately $ 26.56 million) to a new address after 13.1 years of inactivity. This address had previously purchased all of the BTC for $ 2,812 when the price was only $ 12.11 .
PANews2025/09/12 08:13
Anticipated DOGE ETF Launch: RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday

BitcoinWorld Anticipated DOGE ETF Launch: RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday The world of cryptocurrency is always buzzing with excitement, and for Dogecoin enthusiasts, the anticipation around a potential DOGE ETF has been particularly high. However, recent news brings a slight shift in plans, as the much-awaited launch of the RexShares DOGE ETF has encountered a minor delay. What’s the Latest on the DOGE ETF Launch? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the launch of the DOGE ETF, set to trade under the ticker DOJE, has been postponed. Originally slated for September 11, the debut from U.S. asset managers RexShares and Osprey Funds is now expected next week. Balchunas indicated that next Thursday is the new likely target date for this significant event. This news, while a small delay, keeps the crypto community on its toes. The introduction of a spot DOGE ETF could be a game-changer for Dogecoin, potentially opening doors for broader institutional and retail investment. It signals a growing maturity in the digital asset space, even for meme coins. Why Does a DOGE ETF Matter for Investors? The concept of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) for a cryptocurrency like Dogecoin is incredibly significant. ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to an asset without directly owning it. This simplifies the investment process, making it more accessible to a wider audience, including those who might be hesitant to navigate the complexities of crypto exchanges and wallets. Here are some key reasons why a DOGE ETF is important: Accessibility: It offers a regulated and familiar investment vehicle, similar to traditional stock market investments. Liquidity: ETFs typically provide high liquidity, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares. Diversification: For traditional investors, it offers an avenue to diversify portfolios with digital assets. Legitimacy: The approval and launch of such an ETF lend further credibility to Dogecoin and the broader crypto market. The delay, while minor, provides a brief window for potential investors to further research and understand the implications of such a product on their investment strategies. It’s crucial to consider how this new financial instrument could integrate into existing portfolios. Navigating the Path to a DOGE ETF: What Comes Next? The journey to launching a cryptocurrency ETF is often fraught with regulatory hurdles. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has historically been cautious with crypto-related financial products. However, recent approvals for Bitcoin ETFs suggest a shifting landscape, paving the way for other digital assets, including Dogecoin. RexShares and Osprey Funds are among the asset managers at the forefront of this innovation. Their persistence in bringing a DOGE ETF to market highlights the increasing demand for regulated crypto investment products. While a specific reason for this particular delay wasn’t detailed, such postponements are not uncommon in the highly regulated financial sector. Investors should keep an eye on official announcements from RexShares and Osprey Funds, as well as regulatory bodies, for the definitive launch date. The likely launch next Thursday will be a moment many in the crypto world will be watching closely. What Does This Mean for Dogecoin’s Future? The introduction of a DOGE ETF could have a substantial impact on Dogecoin’s market dynamics. Increased accessibility and institutional interest could lead to higher trading volumes and potentially greater price stability. While past performance is not indicative of future results, the enhanced visibility and legitimacy could attract new capital into the Dogecoin ecosystem. This development is part of a larger trend of mainstream finance embracing digital assets. As more regulated products become available, the line between traditional finance and cryptocurrency continues to blur, offering exciting new opportunities for investors globally. The journey of the DOGE ETF is a testament to this evolving financial landscape. In conclusion, while the RexShares DOGE ETF has seen a minor delay, the anticipation for its launch next Thursday remains high. This development underscores the growing institutional interest and regulatory progress within the cryptocurrency space, offering new avenues for investors to engage with digital assets like Dogecoin. It’s a significant step towards mainstream adoption and a testament to the enduring appeal of the meme coin. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a DOGE ETF? A DOGE ETF is an Exchange Traded Fund that would hold Dogecoin as its underlying asset, allowing investors to trade shares of the fund on traditional stock exchanges without directly buying and holding Dogecoin itself. Who are RexShares and Osprey Funds? RexShares and Osprey Funds are U.S. asset management firms that are collaborating to launch the proposed DOGE ETF (DOJE). Why was the DOGE ETF launch delayed? The exact reason for this specific delay was not publicly detailed, but minor postponements are common in the highly regulated financial industry for various reasons, including final regulatory checks or logistical preparations. What is the new anticipated launch date for the DOGE ETF? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the launch is now considered likely for next Thursday, following the original September 11 target. How could a DOGE ETF impact Dogecoin’s price? A DOGE ETF could potentially increase Dogecoin’s price and stability by making it more accessible to a wider range of investors, including institutions, thereby increasing demand and liquidity. However, market performance is influenced by many factors. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving world of cryptocurrency and its exciting new investment opportunities. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Dogecoin institutional adoption. This post Anticipated DOGE ETF Launch: RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:10
Top 4 Projects to Buy Now Including BlockDAG

The post Top 4 Projects to Buy Now Including BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover the best crypto presale picks for September 2025. From BlockDAG’s $405M presale and live testnet to rising tokens like BlockchainFX, Pepescape, and Tapzi, these are the top crypto investments right now. Crypto investors searching for high-growth potential are focusing on presales that combine strong fundamentals, working utility, and visible momentum. With thousands of tokens competing for attention, it’s easy for hype to drown out substance, but only a handful of projects manage to separate themselves from the crowd. These top crypto presales for September 2025 are not just early-stage promises; they already show traction through adoption, development, and community strength. Among them, one project in particular is setting itself apart, pairing record-breaking fundraising with real product delivery, making it a clear front-runner for long-term growth and sustained market impact. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Proof-of-Readiness Turns Code Into Confidence BlockDAG is turning heads not just because of its presale numbers, but because it’s already doing the hard things. The project has entered its Awakening Testnet phase, and it’s not just checking boxes. This phase includes real-time validation of contract architecture, governance scaffolding, and upgrade pathways, the same infrastructure that will power its mainnet. This isn’t early code testing. It’s where development transforms into confidence, and confidence turns into capital. What separates BlockDAG from every other presale is its live progress: integration with Stratum miners, removal of the UTXO model, account abstraction via EIP-4337 groundwork, and a fully upgraded explorer and QA system. That’s not a roadmap, it’s active execution. Presale stats back the hype: Over $405 million raised 26 billion coins sold Current batch: 30 at $0.03 Locked price: $0.0013 until October 1 ROI since Batch 1: 2,900% For those looking for the best crypto presale with proof of readiness baked into the protocol,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:08
Solana Price Prepares for 354.55%% Rally Amid SOL’s $12B TVL

The post Solana Price Prepares for 354.55%% Rally Amid SOL’s $12B TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: A SOL bull pennant formation indicates that Solana price is heading towards $300 in the near term. Solana’s total locked value (TVL) increased to $ 12 billion. If the setup is successful, a massive rally past $1000 is probable. Solana price spiked by 70% between June 22 and August 29. This came amid a broader altcoin rally led by the Ethereum price rally to a new all-time high of around $4,950. Solana’s rally was brief and failed to surpass $220. On September 1, the price fell below $200. Since then, it has recovered 12% from its local low. On-chain and technical data suggest more gains ahead, with SOL price preparing for a massive rally of 354.55%, which could push its value into four digits. Technical Setup Shows Solana Price is Ready for $300 A price analysis shared by Broke Doomer on X shows that Solana price is forming a bull pennant pattern. This setup often signals a strong continuation of the prior uptrend. Between June and August, SOL price surged more than 70% as part of the broader crypto market rally. Following this move, the price entered a consolidation phase, characterized by a series of higher lows and lower highs. This structure shaped the bull pennant highlighted in the chart. Currently, Solana is trading near the top resistance of the pennant. If the price breaks above this level, the pattern suggests a major rally could follow. The measured move from this formation points to a potential gain of over 36%. Solana Price Analysis | Source: Broke Doomer, X Based on this projection, Solana price is targeting a price near $300 in the near term. This target comes from extending the height of the initial rally and applying it to the breakout point. What is a Bull Pennant? A…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:05
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:02
Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference

The post Nigel Farage To Speak At British Crypto Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nigel Farage is set to speak at the Digital Asset Summit, a prominent crypto conference, next month. This move will give him the opportunity to distinguish himself on policy, possibly attracting corporate donors. He may comment on tax policy, as harsher new rules are a sore spot for Britain’s crypto community. This has been a salient issue for Farage in the past, proposing tax-related bills earlier this year. Farage’s Relationship to Crypto Update: at the time of publication, Nigel Farage appeared on the Digital Asset Summit’s website, listed as the lead speaker. His profile has since been removed from the lineup. BeInCrypto has been in touch with the conference organizers to determine if he is still going to attend. Sponsored Sponsored Last year, Donald Trump used the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville to announce himself as the “crypto candidate,” spurring huge campaign contributions from the industry. Now, in London, a similarly “Trumpian” figure may be planning something similar. Specifically, Nigel Farage is set to headline a major crypto conference: Nigel Farage to Speak at Digital Asset Summit. Source: Blockworks Debanking, Taxes, and Political Coalitions Nigel Farage is the leader of Reform UK, a far-right political party that is currently leading in the polls. Still, there’s a deeper connection to Web3 than electoral calculus. Farage claimed that he became interested in crypto after an experience with debanking, which is similar to Trump’s own reasons for supporting the industry. Since then, Farage has introduced friendlier crypto tax bills in Parliament, and there are plenty of salient issues for him to campaign on. Britain’s new aggressive crypto tax rules are drawing a lot of criticism from the industry, and the regulatory atmosphere may be deficient in other ways. For these reasons, then, an alliance would be mutually beneficial. Still, there may be some downsides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:01
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Massive $3 Test in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Destroyed Bears at $0.000013, Bitcoin's (BTC) Key $150,000 Rally Chances

Market recovery might stop on Sept. 12 if Bitcoin does not break key resistance level here
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:01
Shiba Inu Team Confirms Delayed Migration Is A Go, Here’s What’s Coming

After weeks of anticipation and setbacks, the Shiba Inu development team has officially confirmed that the long-awaited migration from LEASH v1 to LEASH v2 is ready to begin. The delay stemmed from the need to address flaws in the original LEASH token contract and to complete a thorough security audit. Now that these hurdles are […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 08:00
Charlie Kirk assassinated, America loses its best promoter of Bitcoin to young people

Author: David, TechFlow On September 10th, a bullet ended the life of one of the most influential Bitcoin evangelists in the United States. 31-year-old Charlie Kirk may not be the most well-known name in the crypto world; he is not a developer, an exchange founder, or a crypto fund manager. But he may be the most effective person to spread the idea of Bitcoin to young Americans. As the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization with influence on thousands of campuses, Kirk brought the idea of "Bitcoin is free money" to millions of college students who had never been exposed to cryptocurrency. “Every student should at least understand how Bitcoin works,” Kirk said in a 2024 campus address. “If you don’t understand it, you’re going to be ruled by those who do.” On the afternoon he collapsed, he was answering questions from students at Utah Valley University about mass shootings in the U.S. Ironically, minutes later, he himself became the latest victim of that problem. After the incident, many people lamented that Kirk was one of the few mainstream voices who truly understood Bitcoin. This is a huge loss for crypto evangelism. Bitcoin Evangelist Why Charlie Kirk has attracted millions of young people to Bitcoin? In 2012, at the age of 18, Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA with Bill Montgomery, an organization dedicated to promoting conservative values on campus. After more than a decade of development, TPUSA has established chapters in over 3,000 high schools and colleges across the United States, with over 650,000 lifetime student members, according to the organization's website. Kirk's signature event is the "Prove Me Wrong" campus debate, in which he invites students with dissenting political views to challenge his views in person. Originally, these debates focused on traditional political issues—free speech, gun rights, immigration policy. But during the 2024 election cycle, a new theme frequently appeared in Kirk's discussions: Bitcoin. Kirk’s genius lies in not promoting Bitcoin as an investment or technology, but rather integrating it into his existing political narrative. “Cryptocurrencies and Christians are two threats to the New World Order,” Kirk said on his radio show. In his context, the “New World Order” represents the globalist control he opposes, while being a “threat” to it means defending freedom. “You can have a currency that’s not controlled by the federal government, that’s in direct competition with the U.S. Treasury, and that’s how it should be.” To his audience, this way of putting it immediately made it clear that this wasn’t a discussion about blockchain technology, but about individual freedom versus government control. During campus debates, when students ask about inflation and the cost of living, Kirk naturally brings up Bitcoin: “Your generation is facing the greatest currency devaluation in history. Bitcoin’s 21 million cap means no one can print money and dilute your wealth.” He used the economic pressures that students felt firsthand, such as student loans, housing prices, and inflation, as entry points to make Bitcoin part of the solution. Kirk further fueled this narrative during the 2024 election cycle. According to TheStreet, “Kirk has been a vocal advocate for pro-cryptocurrency policies in student activism, often describing digital assets as a generational hedge against inflation and regulation.” This ability to transform technical issues into a battle to defend freedom has attracted the attention of liberal arts students who have no interest in programming to Bitcoin. Three key encryption perspectives “Bitcoin is more honest than the US dollar.” One of Kirk’s most impactful points about cryptocurrencies also comes from a statement he made on his radio show: “Bitcoin has more integrity than the dollar in some ways.” According to Media Matters, he explained: "From being able to know how many bitcoins exist, to the ledger, to the blockchain technology." This perspective cleverly avoids technical details and directly appeals to moral judgment. Kirk contrasts Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million coins with the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy, helping young people understand that this is not just a technical difference, but also a question of integrity. "If you don't understand, just wait to be ruled by those who do." During the 2024 election cycle, Kirk positioned cryptocurrencies as an economic weapon for the younger generation. He often described digital assets as a generational hedge against inflation and regulation. In his framework, the traditional financial system is portrayed as a game that is disadvantageous to young people, while Bitcoin represents a completely new opportunity. Hence the highly influential sentence at the beginning of the article: If you don’t understand, just wait to be ruled by those who do; it also elevates encryption to the level of a battle to protect intergenerational wealth. Kirk also connected the issue to a broader political struggle. “We have $35 trillion in debt,” he said on the broadcast. “Like it or not, crypto is happening, and Donald Trump is on the right side of crypto.” He noted that politicians opposing cryptocurrencies are "controlled by big banks," portraying the situation as a grassroots struggle against vested interests. "Bitcoin can save national debt." Kirk's most radical and controversial view appeared in July 2025. According to a video interview posted by The Bitcoin Conference on the X platform, Charlie Kirk said that Bitcoin could repay national debt and make up for deficit losses. Although this view is controversial in economics, it has successfully elevated Bitcoin from a personal investment tool to the level of a national strategic asset. This echoes the idea of establishing a "national strategic Bitcoin reserve" proposed by the Trump administration at the time. Kirk also reported on this policy proposal on his website, saying that the price of Bitcoin soared after Trump announced the establishment of the strategic reserve. The three core ideas above form the basis of Kirk's encryption sermon: Being more honest than the US dollar gives Bitcoin moral superiority; promoting intergenerational justice turns encryption into a weapon for young people; and saving debt coincides with the president's spirit. From campus to the White House Kirk's close relationship with the Trump family is no secret. According to The New York Times, Kirk has a close relationship with Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., which gives him direct access to influence policy. And when it comes to cryptocurrency, this influence has produced substantial results. On July 27, 2024, Trump delivered a historic speech at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. Kirk retweeted the moment on his X account: "President Trump said at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference that the United States will become the cryptocurrency capital of the planet and the world's Bitcoin superpower." This isn't just retweets; Kirk's organization, Turning Point Action, is making cryptocurrency policy one of its key issues to mobilize young voters throughout the 2024 election cycle. More importantly, Kirk helped mainstream the concept of a “national strategic Bitcoin reserve.” In March 2025, when Trump officially announced the plan, Kirk wrote on his website: "After years of corrupt attacks by the Biden administration, the US crypto reserve will boost this critical industry." Before the 2024 election, Kirk embarked on a campus tour titled "You're Being Brainwashed." Public data shows that the tour visited approximately 25 college campuses and generated approximately 2 billion viral views on social media. Forbes reported that the tour was credited with playing a "key role" in helping Trump win the election. Notably, Kirk has even been indirectly involved in personnel decisions within the Trump administration. According to Forbes, Kirk assisted the president-elect in selecting government leadership positions, including cabinet posts. While there is no direct evidence that he influenced cryptocurrency-related appointments, his overall influence cannot be ignored. By integrating Bitcoin into the broader conservative agenda, Kirk not only broadened the cryptocurrency’s audience base but also shifted the political discourse surrounding it. This was a double-edged sword, bringing mainstream attention and political support to the cryptocurrency but also embroiling it in the increasingly polarized political landscape of the United States. The road to crypto education is long and arduous Kirk's death left a void that was difficult to fill. He occupies an extremely unique position: he is neither a technologist nor a financial tycoon, but a political activist with a huge network of young people who happens to truly believe in Bitcoin. In 2016, he was the youngest speaker at the Republican National Convention, and he was also the opening speaker in 2020; Wikipedia shows that his podcast is often among the top ten in Apple News rankings. This combination of mainstream political status, sincere belief in Bitcoin, and widespread influence is almost unparalleled in the American political spectrum. Looking back at Kirk’s success, it proves at least one thing: what is needed to make the mainstream population accept Bitcoin is not more technical white papers, but better storytellers. By being shot while discussing the impact of the shooting, Kirk may be serving as a reminder of the real risks of being a public advocate in today's highly polarized American environment. When technology issues are drawn into heated ideological battles, advocates can become targets. Kirk is gone, but the question he raised remains: How can Bitcoin truly go mainstream? Kirk can no longer answer this question. But the question he raised with his life deserves deep consideration by everyone who cares about the future of cryptocurrency.
PANews2025/09/12 08:00
