Hyperliquid Community Votes on USDH Stablecoin Launch
Hyperliquid has opened a governance vote to award the reserved ticker USDH to a stablecoin issuer that is "Hyperliquid-first, aligned, compliant, and natively minted." This process means that multiple teams are contending for the right to build a stablecoin under that specific name, and network validators will vote to select the winning proposal. The vote is fully on-chain with validator staking power; proposals were due September 10, validator declarations by September 11, and the final vote is set for September 14 at 10:00 UTC. Major Stablecoin Issuers in Contention Additionally, major stablecoin issuers are in the mix, including Paxos, Frax Finance, Agora, Ethena Labs, Native Markets, Sky, and others who have submitted proposals. Apart from well-known players, the list is also composed of some newer entrants to the market. Hyperliquid currently depends heavily on bridged USDC for most of its stablecoin liquidity and collateral. That means a lot of value (such as yield or fees) flows to external parties rather than staying inside the Hyperliquid ecosystem. With USDH, the idea is to keep more of that money and value inside its ecosystem. Related: Paxos, PayPal Partner on USDH V2 Proposal With $20M Incentives for Hyperliquid There is also a security and censorship risk in relying on bridged assets and third‐party issuers. A native stablecoin could reduce those risks, assuming strong governance, proof of reserves, and transparency.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:16