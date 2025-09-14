2025-09-15 Monday

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po: The HKMA is exploring how tokenization can improve the issuance and trading of carbon credits

PANews reported on September 14th that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated in his latest memoir that Hong Kong is a leader in green and sustainable finance in Asia, but that, in addition to volume, it is crucial to provide innovative products that meet the development needs of different countries and regions. Catastrophe bonds and infrastructure securitization are good examples. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is exploring, through the Ensemble Sandbox project, how tokenization can improve the issuance and trading of carbon credits, thereby enhancing the liquidity and depth of the carbon market.
PANews2025/09/14 15:47
California Lawmakers Send AI Safety Bill Back to Newsom’s Desk

TLDRs; California lawmakers passed an AI safety bill requiring company transparency, leaving Governor Gavin Newsom with a tough decision. The bill could set a precedent for nationwide AI regulation, reflecting California’s influence on tech governance standards. Tech giants and lobbying groups oppose the legislation, warning it could hurt innovation while overlooking smaller AI developers. Newsom’s [...] The post California Lawmakers Send AI Safety Bill Back to Newsom’s Desk appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 15:45
El Salvador Bitcoin Strategy Strengthens with New 8 BTC Acquisition

TLDR El Salvador now holds 6,318.18 BTC, valued at $732 million. The country has been buying one BTC daily since November 2022. Bitcoin adoption aims to reduce remittance costs and enhance financial inclusion. El Salvador’s Bitcoin City and Chivo Wallet are key parts of its digital finance plan. El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy continues to make [...] The post El Salvador Bitcoin Strategy Strengthens with New 8 BTC Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 15:39
Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now

The post Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation has launched its “Privacy Stewards” initiative, a roadmap to integrate privacy across the stack. Meanwhile, U.S. regulators are pushing for stricter DeFi surveillance. The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation just rolled out its “Privacy Stewards for Ethereum” initiative, a 6-month plan to bring features like private transactions, decentralized identity, and even confidential voting into the ecosystem. The timing isn’t random. U.S. regulators have been floating new identity requirements for DeFi recently, and Ethereum itself is under pressure, with a record-high validator exit queue. Privacy, it seems, is becoming a survival strategy. The roadmap for a private Ethereum The newly rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) has set out a 3-6 month plan to bring privacy into every layer of the network, from protocol and infrastructure to applications and wallets. It includes developing PlasmaFold, a Layer-2 for private transfers, introducing confidential voting, and advancing privacy in DeFi. In fact, the roadmap also targets long-standing concerns like RPC data leaks and identity exposure, proposing zero-knowledge proof solutions to protect users without sacrificing usability. The PSE roadmap read, “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity.” It added, “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached.” Bottom line? Ethereum cannot fulfill its role as a global financial and identity infrastructure without privacy. Two different paths But Ethereum’s push for privacy came as U.S. regulators are moving in the opposite direction. The Treasury Department, under Secretary Scott Bessent, is considering proposals that would bake government identity checks into DeFi smart contracts. Critics warn the move could hard-code surveillance into DeFi infrastructure. Vitalik Buterin has been vocal on this front, stressing that privacy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 15:38
Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report

Pakistan has invited international crypto firms to apply for licenses under its regulatory authority PVARA, with strict criteria and global compliance standards. Pakistan has opened the door to international crypto businesses, inviting leading exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to apply for licenses under a new federal regime.On Saturday, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) called on major crypto firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to enter the country’s digital asset market, according to a report by local news outlet Dawn.“This EoI is our invitation to the world’s leading VASPs to partner in building a transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan,” said Bilal bin Saqib, PVARA chair and minister of state for crypto and blockchain.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/14 15:37
Ethereum is worth $1 trillion, but its developers are underpaid

Ethereum shines in the crypto sky, but its brains struggle to make ends meet. Jackpot for the blockchain, crumbs for the coders: find the error, or the irony of the century. L’article Ethereum is worth $1 trillion, but its developers are underpaid est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/14 15:35
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit $642M Ahead of Fed Rate Cut, Tracking Gold’s Rally

Bitcoin ETFs pull $642 million in single day, assets hit $153 billion mark. Gold ETFs still ahead with 40% yearly gains, Fed cut decision driving volatility. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are regaining momentum with a strong wave of institutional money entering the market. On Friday alone, inflows reached $642.35 million, which extended the streak of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 15:34
Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big Win

The post Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford (R) throws a right punch against Canelo Alvarez (L) in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Terence “Bud” Crawford cemented his legacy with a statement-making performance on Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision, taking away his undisputed super middleweight titles in the process. The three judges scored the fight 116-112 and 115-113×2. I had it 117-111 for Crawford during my live blog. Here’s some highlights from the mega event that was streamed on Netflix. After the victory, the fight world erupted with reactions, paying their respects to Crawford’s all-time performance. Crawford’s ability to take Canelo’s punch was the first major factor. Many expected Bud to wilt the first time the Mexican legend landed cleanly. While Crawford’s defense was sound all night, some straight rights did creep through. Crawford took them with little issue and gave back plenty in return. The second factor was hand speed on the inside. Crawford’s hands were faster which allowed him to win the close exchanges. By the time Canelo was ready to fire back, Crawford hand ended the flurry and it kept forcing his opponent to re-establish a position of attack. Lastly, Crawford’s jab–to the body and stomach–were a rhythm disruptor for Canelo through the first half of the fight. It was simply foundation for the masterpiece. Here’s a look at the official scorecards. For Crawford, he could walk away, but chances are he won’t. If he did make somewhere near $10 million for his fight with Canelo, he is still in line for a mega payday of sorts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 15:34
British Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain and Digital Assets in UK–US Tech Bridge Deal

The post British Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain and Digital Assets in UK–US Tech Bridge Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK trade and industry groups have urged the government to make blockchain and digital assets a core strand of the planned UK–US “Tech Bridge” ahead of President Trump’s state visit. In a letter signed by organizations including the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, UK Finance and ThecityUK, they warned that excluding blockchain could leave the UK […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/british-trade-groups-urge-inclusion-of-blockchain-and-digital-assets-in-uk-us-tech-bridge-deal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 15:32
Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment

The post Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent episode of The Ramsey Show, renowned radio host and financial advisor Dave Ramsey sparked debate with his scathing analysis of cryptocurrencies. While acknowledging their status as digital forms of money, he expressed deep skepticism about their viability as investment assets. Continue Reading:Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/dave-ramsey-slams-cryptocurrencies-as-investment
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 15:29
