2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
To Address The Scalability And Performance Limitations

To Address The Scalability And Performance Limitations

The post To Address The Scalability And Performance Limitations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MultiVAC uses a unique sharding design combined with a three-layer architecture to achieve high throughput, low latency, and scalability while maintaining security. MultiVAC (MTV) is a cryptocurrency project that aims to address the scalability and performance limitations of existing blockchain networks by introducing a flexible and high-throughput blockchain platform.  It employs a sharding mechanism that divides the network into multiple smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts in parallel. This design enhances scalability and reduces congestion. MultiVAC’s architecture consists of three layers: The Data Layer The Validation Layer The Consensus Layer By utilizing sharding and a multi-layer architecture, MultiVAC seeks to achieve high transaction throughput and low confirmation latency. Moreover, developers can build and deploy decentralized applications on the MultiVAC platform, taking advantage of its high throughput and scalability. MTV is the native utility token of the MultiVAC platform. It may have various use cases within the ecosystem, including participating in network consensus, paying for transaction fees, and potentially as a medium of exchange. MultiVAC aims to enable efficient cross-shard transactions, allowing users to interact with different shards seamlessly. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/multivac-mtv-token/
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01084--%
SHARDS
SHARD$0.005906-0.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24297+2.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:39
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Altcoins With Real-World Utility to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Top Altcoins With Real-World Utility to Hold for the Next 5 Years

The post Top Altcoins With Real-World Utility to Hold for the Next 5 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speculation comes and goes, but utility sticks. When you’re holding for years, you want tokens that have daily utility rather than just trending charts. Two networks that are at the center of that utility story are Ethereum and XRP. While they each solve different problems, they all solve problems for real users and real businesses. Ethereum is the programmable base layer for finance, culture, and identity on-chain. Everything from tokenized assets to lending is powered by its smart contracts. XRP, on the other hand, is all about value transfer. It will allow cross-border payments to be faster and cheaper than legacy rails, a practical requirement for banks, fintechs and remittance players. As investors plan longer-term strategies, they are also looking at earlier, more nimble projects that could compound from small caps. MAGACOIN FINANCE comes up in those conversations as a complementing sat-allocation play for growth-oriented portfolios. Why Ethereum Belongs in a 5-Year Hold ETH enjoys a huge developer community and a continuous array of usability improvements. When costs decrease and throughput increases, more apps achieve product-market fit. That attracts further users and liquidity, providing a strong cycle for holders. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Featured Among 2025 Growth Picks With a solid roadmap, strong community engagement, and a focus on scalable tokenomics, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been identified as one of the best Altcoins to buy in 2025 for high growth portfolios. The investment strategy for long-term investors is to position for the build phase and let milestones and access expansion do the heavy lifting over time. Why XRP Keeps Its Seat For payments, it is all about speed and cost. XRP is designed for throughput and settlement efficiency. If the popularity of partner integrations continues to grow and regulatory clarity continues to improve, institutions will continue to double down where the technology makes…
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04483-7.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:38
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto influencer Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH after two years of holding for a profit of over $5.3 million

Crypto influencer Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH after two years of holding for a profit of over $5.3 million

According to a report by Onchain Lens on September 12th, crypto influencer Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH at $4,423 per ETH for $ 8,850,000 USDC , generating a profit of $5,370,000 during the holding period. His address currently holds 41,135 ETH , valued at approximately $183 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,606.63-0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 08:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinbase demands sanctions after SEC loses Gensler texts

Coinbase demands sanctions after SEC loses Gensler texts

Coinbase is asking a federal court to sanction the SEC after nearly a year of Gary Gensler’s text messages were deleted.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 08:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Brazil Clamps Down on Illegal Rio de Janeiro Crypto Mining Operation

Brazil Clamps Down on Illegal Rio de Janeiro Crypto Mining Operation

The post Brazil Clamps Down on Illegal Rio de Janeiro Crypto Mining Operation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A Governador Island man has been arrested on charges of siphoning off-grid electricity to mine cryptocurrencies. Brazil’s ruling Workers Party is pushing for mining to be confined to licensed, regulated entities. Illegal crypto mining is a growing problem around the world, with incidents in countries ranging from Malaysia to Kuwait over the past year. As neighbouring countries like Paraguay and Venezuela deal with the impact of illegal crypto mining, a man has been arrested in the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on charges of siphoning off-grid electricity to mine cryptocurrencies. The incident occurred in the Freguesia area, on Governador Island, an island in the north of the state. According to communications from local police, officers found several high-performance machines used for digital mining and that the house had electricity but no meter, indicating illegal theft. The property was rented exclusively for cryptocurrency mining operations according to police, and the mining activity was carried out 24/7. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested for electricity theft. Though electricity theft is not legal, grassroots crypto mining itself is legal in Brazil. But the country’s ruling party, the Workers Party, is currently pushing for mining to be confined to regulated, approved entities who have received a Digital Miner Authorization License. Other similar incidents have cropped up in the country’s capital of São Paulo in recent months, with local police announcing an official crackdown. ﻿ Illegal crypto mining around the world Crypto mining, both legal and illegal, has taken off in South America in recent years. Venezuela announced an initiative in May 2023 to shut down illegal miners operating in the country, citing strain on its electricity grid, which is prone to shutdowns. Meanwhile, Paraguay unveiled a proposed ban in April 2024 to try to stamp out the country’s illegal mining…
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0065394-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.010566-3.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
The U.S. and Japanese finance ministers issued a joint statement reiterating that they would not intervene in exchange rates for competitive purposes.

The U.S. and Japanese finance ministers issued a joint statement reiterating that they would not intervene in exchange rates for competitive purposes.

PANews reported on September 12th that the Japanese and US Treasury ministers issued a joint statement, stating that the US Treasury and the Japanese Ministry of Finance agreed to continue close consultations on macroeconomic and foreign exchange matters. They reiterated that exchange rates should be market-determined and that disorderly exchange rate fluctuations could have adverse effects on economic and financial stability. They also reiterated their commitment, in accordance with the IMF's charter, to refrain from manipulating foreign exchange rates or the international monetary system. They also reiterated the G7's commitment that fiscal and monetary policies will continue to be guided by achieving each country's domestic objectives, rather than intervening in exchange rates for competitive purposes. The joint statement by the US and Japanese finance ministers also pledged to publicly disclose any foreign exchange intervention operations at least once a month.
Union
U$0.01445+39.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001907-3.78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 08:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
APC, Stellar, and Avalanche Updates Ignite Crypto Buzz

APC, Stellar, and Avalanche Updates Ignite Crypto Buzz

The post APC, Stellar, and Avalanche Updates Ignite Crypto Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 02:15 Arctic Pablo Coin presale reaches $3.9M with 400% bonus. Stellar at $0.3816, Avalanche at $29.20. Arctic Pablo shines among the Best crypto coins to buy. Have you ever wondered which new cryptocurrency could turn a modest stake into exponential returns? With so many tokens flooding the market, spotting the next big opportunity can feel like searching for a snowflake in a blizzard. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts as it nears its presale finale. Meanwhile, Stellar is holding steady at $0.3816 with strong 24-hour trading volumes, and Avalanche surges at $29.20 as traders watch closely for potential breakouts. Don’t miss the chance to join Arctic Pablo Coin’s presale, where investors can reap unprecedented rewards before it’s too late. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Stellar, and Avalanche. Arctic Pablo Coin Staking Bonanza: APY 66% During Presale Investors are asking: How can staking rewards boost your crypto gains before listing? Arctic Pablo Coin shines among the Best crypto coins to buy with an extraordinary APY of 66% during the presale, giving participants the chance to stake their APC tokens and earn significant rewards. This isn’t just another presale; it’s a gamified opportunity where the community can maximize returns while participating in Arctic Pablo’s growth. Curious about how your $1,000 could quintuple? With staking, every token you hold earns passive yield, reinforcing the advantage of joining early. The Arctic Mega Week and Stage 40 – Frozen Finale amplify potential returns, making this presale one of the most enticing investment windows in recent times. Arctic Pablo Coin Presale: Frozen Finale Sparks Massive Gains The Arctic Pablo’s meme coin presale has now entered Stage 40 – Frozen Finale, unlocking a massive 400% bonus…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0145-3.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet on the Meme Coin’s Future

Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet on the Meme Coin’s Future

BitcoinWorld Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet on the Meme Coin’s Future In a move that has captured the attention of the crypto world, NYSE-listed Cleancore Solutions (ZONE) has significantly expanded its Cleancore Dogecoin holdings. This bold investment strategy by a publicly traded company is sending ripples across the market, prompting many to consider the evolving landscape of corporate cryptocurrency adoption. Cleancore’s Expanding Dogecoin Portfolio: What’s the Latest? Cleancore Solutions recently made headlines with its announcement of a substantial investment in Dogecoin (DOGE). The company’s initial purchase of 285 million DOGE, valued at approximately $68 million, was just the beginning. In a rapid development, Cleancore’s Cleancore Dogecoin holdings have nearly doubled in less than three days, now reaching an impressive 500 million DOGE. This rapid accumulation underscores Cleancore’s commitment to its previously stated intention: to acquire up to $1 billion in DOGE within the next 30 days. Such an aggressive purchasing plan highlights a growing trend of institutional players exploring digital assets beyond traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Why the Sudden Interest in Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings? The decision by a company like Cleancore to pour significant capital into Dogecoin raises important questions. While DOGE started as a meme coin, its large and active community, coupled with high-profile endorsements, has given it considerable market visibility. Cleancore’s strategy appears to be a calculated move to capitalize on Dogecoin’s unique market position and potential for future growth. Market Visibility: Dogecoin benefits from widespread recognition and a dedicated following. Potential for Volatility: While risky, DOGE’s volatility can also present opportunities for significant gains for large investors. Diversification: For a company already exploring digital assets, Dogecoin offers a different risk/reward profile compared to other cryptocurrencies. Understanding the motivations behind such substantial Cleancore Dogecoin holdings is key to grasping the broader implications for both corporate finance and the crypto market. What are the Implications of Cleancore’s Dogecoin Strategy? Cleancore’s burgeoning Cleancore Dogecoin holdings could set a precedent for other corporations. When a NYSE-listed company makes such a public and significant bet on a meme coin, it lends a certain level of legitimacy that could encourage further institutional adoption. This move suggests a shift in how traditional businesses view digital assets, moving beyond just store-of-value narratives to embrace potentially more speculative, yet high-growth, opportunities. However, this strategy also comes with inherent risks: Market Volatility: Dogecoin’s price is highly susceptible to market sentiment and social media trends. Regulatory Scrutiny: Increased corporate involvement in cryptocurrencies could invite greater regulatory attention. Public Perception: The investment could be viewed as either innovative or overly speculative by shareholders and the public. The success or failure of Cleancore’s investment could significantly influence future corporate crypto strategies. The Future Outlook for Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings With Cleancore’s stated goal of acquiring up to $1 billion in DOGE, the market will be closely watching its next moves. This aggressive accumulation highlights a belief in Dogecoin’s long-term potential, or at least its short-to-medium term growth trajectory. As the company continues to build its Cleancore Dogecoin holdings, it could influence DOGE’s price action and overall market sentiment. This situation also serves as a compelling case study for investors interested in the intersection of traditional finance and the rapidly evolving crypto space. It exemplifies how established companies are beginning to navigate and participate in the digital asset economy, pushing the boundaries of conventional investment portfolios. In conclusion, Cleancore Solutions’ dramatic increase in Cleancore Dogecoin holdings to 500 million DOGE marks a pivotal moment in corporate crypto adoption. This significant investment by a NYSE-listed company underscores a growing willingness among traditional businesses to explore and embrace digital assets, even those with more unconventional origins. While the strategy carries inherent risks, it also presents a fascinating case study for the future of institutional engagement with the cryptocurrency market, potentially paving the way for further corporate ventures into the world of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions About Cleancore’s Dogecoin Investment Q1: What is Cleancore Solutions (ZONE)? A1: Cleancore Solutions (ZONE) is a NYSE-listed company that has recently made headlines for its significant investments in Dogecoin. Q2: How much Dogecoin does Cleancore currently hold? A2: Cleancore Solutions currently holds 500 million Dogecoin (DOGE), a substantial increase from its initial purchase. Q3: What is Cleancore’s future investment goal for Dogecoin? A3: Cleancore has publicly stated its intention to purchase up to $1 billion in Dogecoin within the next 30 days. Q4: Why is Cleancore investing in Dogecoin, a meme coin? A4: While Dogecoin started as a meme, its strong community, market visibility, and potential for significant price movements likely attracted Cleancore as a strategic, albeit speculative, investment. Q5: What are the potential risks of this investment for Cleancore? A5: Key risks include Dogecoin’s high market volatility, potential regulatory changes in the crypto space, and how the investment might be perceived by shareholders and the broader public. Did you find this analysis of Cleancore’s Dogecoin strategy insightful? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of corporate crypto investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Dogecoin institutional adoption. This post Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet on the Meme Coin’s Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-0.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars into Greed Territory

Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars into Greed Territory

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars into Greed Territory Are you tracking the pulse of the crypto market? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has made a significant move, rising three points from yesterday to a notable 57. This shift propels it from the neutral zone directly into ‘greed territory,’ according to data from Alternative. This development is a clear signal: investor sentiment is improving, and the market is buzzing with renewed optimism. What Exactly is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? To truly grasp the significance of this shift, let’s break down what the Crypto Fear & Greed Index represents. This unique indicator acts as a barometer for market sentiment, ranging from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme optimism). It’s not just a random number; it’s a sophisticated calculation designed to capture the emotional state of cryptocurrency investors. The index relies on a combination of six key market factors, each contributing to its overall score. Understanding these components provides a deeper insight into how market psychology is measured: Volatility (25%): This factor measures current Bitcoin price fluctuations and maximum drawdowns, comparing them to average values over 30 and 90 days. High volatility can indicate a fearful market. Market Volume (25%): It compares current trading volume and market momentum to average values. High buying volume in a positive market often suggests greed. Social Media (15%): This component analyzes keywords, hashtags, and sentiment on platforms like Twitter, looking for mentions and interactions related to cryptocurrencies. Increased positive mentions can signal rising greed. Surveys (15%): (Currently paused) These polls ask investors directly about their market outlook, providing a direct measure of sentiment. Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increase in Bitcoin’s market cap dominance can indicate a flight to safety, often seen during fearful periods, as investors move away from altcoins. A decrease might suggest increased risk appetite. Google Trends (10%): This examines search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. A surge in ‘Bitcoin price manipulation’ searches, for example, might indicate fear, while ‘buy Bitcoin’ searches suggest greed. Why Has the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Moved into Greed? The recent three-point jump to 57 isn’t just a number; it reflects a tangible change in how investors perceive the market. This surge indicates that the collective mood has shifted from cautious neutrality to a more adventurous, optimistic stance. What drives such a rapid change? Several factors likely contributed to this upward trend. It could be influenced by positive news cycles, such as institutional adoption announcements, successful blockchain upgrades, or even a sustained period of stable or rising asset prices. When the market shows resilience and potential for growth, investor confidence naturally improves, leading to higher buying pressure and increased enthusiasm. What Does ‘Greed Territory’ Mean for Your Investments? Reaching 57 on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index places the market firmly in ‘greed territory.’ While this might sound positive, it’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, it signifies strong buying interest and potential for further price appreciation. Investors are feeling confident, often leading to upward price momentum. However, ‘greed’ can also be a warning sign. Historically, periods of extreme greed have often preceded market corrections. When everyone is optimistic, the market can become overextended, and a sense of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) can drive irrational decisions. This is where vigilance becomes crucial. Smart investors understand that the market’s mood is cyclical. While a rising index can be encouraging, it also necessitates a disciplined approach. It’s a time to re-evaluate portfolios, consider taking profits, or at least avoid making impulsive decisions driven purely by emotion. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index So, how can you effectively use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index in your investment strategy? It’s not a buy or sell signal in itself, but rather a powerful sentiment indicator. Here are some actionable insights: Counter-Cyclical Investing: Some investors use the index as a contrarian indicator. When the index shows extreme fear, it might be a good time to consider buying (when others are fearful). Conversely, when it shows extreme greed, it might be a time to consider selling or reducing exposure (when others are greedy). Risk Management: A high greed score can be a prompt to review your risk exposure. Are you over-allocated to volatile assets? This might be a good moment to secure some gains or set stricter stop-loss orders. Avoid FOMO: When the market is greedy, there’s a strong temptation to jump into rapidly rising assets. The index serves as a reminder to stick to your investment plan and avoid impulse buying. Long-Term Perspective: For long-term holders, the index provides context. Short-term fluctuations in sentiment are normal. It helps distinguish between genuine market shifts and emotional surges. The rise of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 57 and its entry into greed territory is undoubtedly a positive sign for current market sentiment. It reflects increased investor confidence and a more optimistic outlook for cryptocurrencies. However, this shift also carries an important reminder: while optimism is welcome, it should always be balanced with caution and a well-defined strategy. By understanding the underlying factors and historical patterns of this crucial index, investors can make more informed decisions, navigating the dynamic crypto landscape with greater wisdom. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index?The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a tool that measures the current emotional state of the cryptocurrency market, ranging from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), based on various market factors. Q2: What does it mean when the index is in ‘greed territory’?When the index is in ‘greed territory’ (typically above 50), it indicates high investor optimism and confidence. While this can lead to price rallies, it can also signal a market that might be becoming overextended and prone to corrections. Q3: How often is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index updated?The index is updated daily by Alternative, providing a fresh snapshot of market sentiment each day. Q4: Can I use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index as a direct buy or sell signal?No, the index is not a direct buy or sell signal. It’s a sentiment indicator that should be used as one of many tools in your analysis to understand market psychology and inform your investment decisions. Q5: What factors influence the Crypto Fear & Greed Index?The index is calculated using a weighted average of volatility, market volume, social media sentiment, surveys, Bitcoin’s market dominance, and Google search trends. Did you find this analysis of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them understand market sentiment better! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars into Greed Territory first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13284+1.52%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1767-9.98%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 08:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans

Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans

The post Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Scroll decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is set to “pause” its governance process after leadership resignations and confusion over live proposals, key DAO members discussed during on a Wednesday delegate call. A DAO operates according to blockchain rules rather than a centralized authority. The rules are coded into smart contracts, and members typically hold tokens that enable them to vote on decisions, such as spending money, modifying features, or initiating projects. According to an X post by delegate Olimpio, co-founder Haichen Shen stated that the team was “redesigning governance.” Scroll contributor Raza emphasized the move was a “pause” and not a complete stop. Today: Scroll DAO 📜 governance is to be “paused” DAO leadership resigned, but gov proposals are still live, ongoing. Straight from today’s delegate call: 1. Haichen @shenhaichen (cofounder of SCR) started: they are “redesigning governance” 2. Raza @razacodes (SCR team… pic.twitter.com/UHRbiPfi2o — olimpio (@OlimpioCrypto) September 10, 2025 Delegates are members trusted to vote on behalf of others. People who don’t want to track every decision can “delegate” their voting power to someone they believe will represent their interests. It is unclear whether active proposals, including a treasury management measure, will be honored. Olimpio said that the DAO leadership figure Eugene resigned this week, leaving Scroll team members to admit they were unsure which proposals were live or previously approved. Scroll has asked for time to “put everything in order” before laying out next steps. The structure and process of governance remain unsettled, and the direction appears tilted toward a more centralized approach. Meanwhile, top delegates remain in position: Olimpio ranks fourth with 176,000 SCR in voting power. Governance proposals are still technically live, but the extent to which they will be executed is unclear. Scroll’s SCR tokens are up 3% in the past 24 hours alongside a…
Scroll
SCR$0.3349-2.56%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13284+1.52%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 08:24
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position