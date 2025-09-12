Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard
TOPSHOT – Japan's Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 3 super bantamweight fight with Ireland's TJ Doheny, in Tokyo on July 16, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, returns to the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the undercard for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev boxing fight card. Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA "regular" strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia No US broadcast is currently scheduled
