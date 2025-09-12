2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum’s issues trigger massive slashing: 39 validators lose $1.3K each

Ethereum's issues trigger massive slashing: 39 validators lose $1.3K each

The post Ethereum’s issues trigger massive slashing: 39 validators lose $1.3K each appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum faced its largest slashing event since the PoS transition, with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors. But despite setbacks, ETH’s price climbed above $4,400. Ethereum’s [ETH] recent surge in price and demand has been shadowed by an unexpected setback. On the 10th of September, the network witnessed one of its largest coordinated slashing events since transitioning to proof-of-stake in 2022, with 39 validators penalized, according to Beaconcha.in. How did SSV Network play a role in this mishap? Operators caused the incident through missteps involving the SSV Network, a distributed validator technology (DVT) protocol that boosts decentralization by splitting validator keys across multiple operators. Although the protocol itself remained intact, the event exposed how delicate poorly maintained infrastructure can be for staking. SSV founder Alon Muroch explained that third-party providers relying on SSV’s framework operated the affected validators. He said that a cluster of validators tied to liquid staking provider Ankr triggered slashing when routine maintenance unexpectedly caused penalties. The losses incurred Validators that migrated from Allnodes two months earlier triggered another incident, as duplicate setups during the migration caused repeated signing and led to slashing. Each validator lost around 0.3 ETH, approximately $1,300, and additional inactivity leaks further increased the financial impact. The incident affected a total of 39 validators, marking one of Ethereum’s largest coordinated slashing events since the transition to proof-of-stake in 2022. Investigators confirmed that operators, not the protocol, caused the penalties, highlighting the serious consequences of operational lapses. What’s more? That being said, slashing incidents remain uncommon on Ethereum; fewer than 500 validators out of 1.2 million have faced penalties since the Beacon Chain launched in 2020, but this case affected a significant number. Mass slashings hit validators hard because correlated misbehavior not only triggers direct penalties but also activates inactivity leaks, magnifying…
Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on September 12th, Galaxy Digital has just purchased another 706,790 SOL tokens , worth approximately $160 million. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital has accumulated purchases of 2,159,182 SOL tokens , totaling $486 million.
10 Best Negotiation Books That Will Improve Your Skills

10 Best Negotiation Books That Will Improve Your Skills

The post 10 Best Negotiation Books That Will Improve Your Skills appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Damali Peterman, left, is the author of “Be Who You Are to Get What You Want: A New Way to Negotiate for Anyone Who’s Ever Been Underestimated.” She joined Shazi Visram, founder of Healthynest and Happy Baby, center, and Piera Gelardi, executive creative director and co-founder of Refinery29, at the 2020 Embrace Ambition Summit. Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation A good negotiator speaks calmly, effectively and confidently. These negotiation skills can help you resolve conflicts and achieve your desired outcomes — in business and in your personal life. Developing these skills takes guidance and practice. Books on negotiation can introduce valuable approaches that can help you feel more confident, provide actionable strategies based on psychological analysis, and offer specific examples to make it easier to navigate sometimes difficult interactions. This list of books about negotiation lays out top strategies for delivering great outcomes in any situation. Top Negotiation Books Negotiation is an important skill because it can defuse tense situations, help you get the solution you want, and benefit both sides in a disagreement. Just about everyone can learn from books on negotiation, including those who work in health care, law enforcement and education, in addition to helping us all resolve issues in our personal relationships. Like most self-help books, negotiation books cover a range of subtopics, including psychological principles, solutions-oriented approaches, the art of listening, collaboration and personal empowerment. Indeed, most books on negotiation are essentially communication books. These examples were selected based on the expertise and reputation of the authors, the works’ commercial success and the effectiveness of the techniques the authors employ. 10. Getting More: How You Can Negotiate to Succeed in Work and Life by Stuart Diamond (2012) Pulitzer Prize-winner Stuart Diamond, a professor at The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, hit the New York…
A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $8,000,000 USDC into HyperLiquid two hours ago, purchasing 79,257 HYPE tokens for $4,500,000 and 466.68 million PUMP tokens for $2,700,000. Currently, the whale still has $800,000 worth of HYPE outstanding orders.
What Are The Chances Of A DOGE ETF Being Approved In 2026?

What Are The Chances Of A DOGE ETF Being Approved In 2026?

The post What Are The Chances Of A DOGE ETF Being Approved In 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 02:40 Dogecoin (DOGE) has been gaining attention as a potential candidate for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in 2026. Recent developments indicate a growing likelihood of such approval, signaling a shift in the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. Yet, investors are more interested in a somewhat different token, Layer Brett, which is in its early presale stage. Here is why! Can Dogecoin ETF prospect boost price potential? In 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) was established as a fun meme coin to compete with Bitcoin. It is an open-source cryptocurrency that works with other people. It has a strong, active community. There was no limit on how many coins could be made when Dogecoin was first founded. It runs on its own blockchain. The primary reason people like it is because it gets a lot of support from the community and can be used for both tips and charitable initiatives. Predicting the future price of Dogecoin is challenging due to the influence of social media trends and endorsements from famous individuals. In September 2025, Bitcoin soared back up over $110,000, and DOGE often follows a similar path. Discussions about a Dogecoin ETF being approved in 2026 add another layer of potential price volatility. While a spot ETF could bring institutional capital, the lack of intrinsic utility for Dogecoin compared to Layer 2 solutions suggests its long-term growth might depend heavily on sustained market sentiment. Layer Brett – Is the best looking for the future LBRETT is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum, blending meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. Unlike older meme tokens, LBRETT offers fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and substantial staking rewards. It’s a community-powered ERC-20 token designed for scalability and an evolving ecosystem. Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol on Ethereum, offloading…
Chinese Internet Firms Allegedly Exit Cryptocurrency Ventures

Chinese Internet Firms Allegedly Exit Cryptocurrency Ventures

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chinese-internet-firms-cryptocurrency-exit/
Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard

The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 3 super bantamweight fight with Ireland’s TJ Doheny, in Tokyo on July 16, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, returns to the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the undercard for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev boxing fight card. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Undercard Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card: Date, Time, LocationBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia No US broadcast is currently scheduled Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev LAS…
Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism

Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism

The post Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Market Performance: Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism Skip to content Home Crypto News US Market Performance: Spectacular Gains Ignite Investor Optimism Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-market-performance-gains/
FDIC Outlines Pro-Crypto Reforms With Clearer Rules and Fair Banking Policies

FDIC Outlines Pro-Crypto Reforms With Clearer Rules and Fair Banking Policies

The post FDIC Outlines Pro-Crypto Reforms With Clearer Rules and Fair Banking Policies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FDIC spotlighted a forward-looking crypto agenda and fair access reforms, signaling a major pivot toward transparency, institutional clarity, and broader participation in digital finance. US Banking Regulator Drives Forward-Looking Crypto Agenda and Equal Access Initiatives The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the agency responsible for safeguarding depositors and maintaining stability in the U.S. banking […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fdic-outlines-pro-crypto-reforms-with-clearer-rules-and-fair-banking-policies/
Albania’s AI virtual assistant Diella just got promoted to ‘minister’

Albania's AI virtual assistant Diella just got promoted to 'minister'

Albania has turned to AI bot Diella to tackle public procurement, aiming to rein in the Balkan country’s long-standing issues with corruption and organized crime. Albania’s government AI-powered virtual assistant, which helps citizens obtain everything from driver’s licenses to pension applications and court filings, has just become one of the world’s first AI politicians. “Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present, but is virtually created by AI,” and its task will be to keep Albania “100% free of corruption,” Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama reportedly said in a National Assembly of the Socialist Party on Thursday.Its task will be to oversee all government procurement of goods and services from the private sector, which has led to a series of corruption scandals in Albania in recent decades.Read more
